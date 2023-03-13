Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ondas Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONDS   US68236H2040

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

(ONDS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
1.535 USD   +2.33%
09:19aNew Revision of IEEE 802.16 Industrial Wireless Standard Advances Toward Ratification
BU
03/10Ondas Unit, Dubai Police Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate in Aerial Defense
MT
03/10Ondas' Airobotics and Dubai Police Will Cooperate to Implement Drone-in-a Box Infrastructure and Aerial Defensive Solutions Against Potential Aerial Threats
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Revision of IEEE 802.16 Industrial Wireless Standard Advances Toward Ratification

03/13/2023 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enhancements will support the long-term growth in wireless communications demand for the Railroad Industry

Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions and its wholly-owned subsidiary Ondas Networks, announced today that the new revision of the IEEE 802.16 industrial wireless open standard, 802.16t, has advanced toward formal ratification. The 802.16t standard includes critical technological contributions from Ondas Networks and is based on substantial input from a diverse group of stakeholders including the Class 1 Railroads and various railroad suppliers. Furthermore, equipment utilizing the current IEEE 802.16-2017 revision of the standard will be software upgradable to the new revision.

Ondas Networks has been working closely with its strategic partner, Siemens Mobility, the IEEE and industry partners including the Class 1 Railroads and their representatives at the AAR and MxV Rail, to advance the 802.16 standard to address railroad specific needs including support of new communications protocols to improve railroad efficiency and safety. The work within IEEE has aligned with the FCC grant to the AAR of new greenfield frequencies in the 900 MHz band in May 2020. The FCC, in its Report and Order from May 2020, stated that the new contiguous and increased bandwidth would help meet AAR’s future need to enable significant railroad safety upgrades such as services for advanced defect detection, increased support for rail integrity monitoring, and continuous monitoring of highway grade crossing equipment. Another stated benefit included implementation of redundant paths for PTC backhaul, especially in remote areas and difficult terrain.

“We are proud to be helping lead the effort along with Siemens Mobility and the railroads in the advancement of the 802.16 standard to incorporate support for railroad efficiency and safety protocols,” stated Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Networks. The grant of the 900 MHz frequency from the FCC along with the work done by IEEE helps support the future needs of the rail industry such as those detailed in the March 2020 Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) report, “Railroad Wireless Communications Roadmap.” Mike Nolan, Vice President of Freight and Product Solutions, went on to state, “The new frequency allocation from the FCC along with the standardization process around IEEE 802.16, lays the groundwork for a new, nationwide, rail-owned, general purpose IP data network that extends a Railroads’ corporate network along the right-of-way for reliable, real-time access to mission critical devices, sensors (and trains).”

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD (“Airobotics”), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems. Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets.

Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System™, the Scout System™ and the Raider™ (the “Autonomous Drone Platforms”). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as “drone-in-a-box” turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
09:19aNew Revision of IEEE 802.16 Industrial Wireless Standard Advances Toward Ratification
BU
03/10Ondas Unit, Dubai Police Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate in Aerial Defe..
MT
03/10Ondas' Airobotics and Dubai Police Will Cooperate to Implement Drone-in-a Box Infrastru..
BU
03/08Ondas Holdings To Report Fourth Quar : 30 a.m. ET
BU
03/08Ondas Holdings Airobotics Completes Acquisition of Iron Drone Assets and Launches New C..
AQ
03/07Ondas Holdings Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07Ondas Holdings' Airobotics Completes Acquisition of Iron Drone Assets and Launches New ..
BU
02/17Ondas Holdings' Airobotics Subsidiary Gets Additional Purchase Order for Drone Infrastr..
MT
02/15Ondas Holdings Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
02/15Ondas Holdings Inc. Appoints Reese Mozer as President
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,05 M - -
Net income 2022 -52,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 70,1 M 70,1 M -
EV / Sales 2022 36,6x
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Ondas Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,54 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Ashley Brock Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Reese Mozer President
Derek R. Reisfield CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Richard M. Cohen Independent Director
Richard H. Silverman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.-3.46%70
SUMAVISION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.37.79%1 359
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION10.33%1 115
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-8.38%647
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA1.12%322
ITERIS, INC.50.80%199