Ondas : American Robotics Investor Webinar

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Ondas Holdings Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks, Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. (collectively, "Ondas" or the "Company"), cautions readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on its current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.