Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ondas Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONDS   US68236H2040

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

(ONDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ondas : American Robotics Investor Webinar

09/28/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR WEBINAR

American Robotics

September 28, 2021

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Ondas Holdings Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks, Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. (collectively, "Ondas" or the "Company"), cautions readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on its current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

2

BUILDING A POWERFUL INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

Complementary business and technology platforms for industrial markets

DATA TRANSFER

Private, mission-critical wireless industrial networks

SYNERGISTIC MARKETS & BUSINESS MODELS

Addressing large, global markets

Target critical infrastructure & gov customers

Software-driven,'as-a-service' business modes

DATA CAPTURE & PROCESS

End-to-endUAS-driven industrial data solutions

3

LEADERSHIP TEAM

A M E R I C A N R O B O T I C S

Eric Brock

Reese Mozer

Vijay Somandepalli

Chairman and CEO

CEO and Co-Founder

CTO and Co-Founder

Eric is an entrepreneur with

Reese is an entrepreneur

Vijay brings more than 20

over 25 years of

and roboticist with over 10

years of robotics, autonomy

management and investing

years of experience

and engineering experience

experience.

developing and marketing

to solving the world's most

autonomous drones.

challenging problems.

Stewart Kantor

Kevin Willis

Michael Clatworthy

President and CFO

VP of Sales

VP of Operations

Stewart brings 20 years of

Kevin is a sales leadership

Michael brings 18 years of

experience in the wireless

executive with over 20 years

experience leading

industry to Ondas

of experience with early-

operations teams in both

Networks.

stage technology

military and corporate

companies.

settings.

4

INTRODUCING THE SCOUT SYSTEM

PLEASE WATCH INTRODUCTORY VIDEO AT: www.ondas.com/ondas-ar

FAA Approves First Fully Automated Commercial Drone Flights

"American Robotics will lay the groundwork for advances and accelerated growth of the industry."

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ondas Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
12:42pONDAS : American Robotics Investor Webinar
PU
07:33aONDAS HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
09/24ONDAS : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Se..
AQ
09/24ONDAS : Shareholder Director Nominations (Form 8-K)
PU
09/24ONDAS HOLDINGS INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
09/22ONDAS : to Present at Annual Railway System Supplier Show
PU
09/16ONDAS : Siemens Mobility to present Airlink Wireless Radio System in Live DemoCast
PU
09/07ONDAS : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
PU
09/07ONDAS : Announces Upcoming Investor Events (Form 8-K)
PU
09/07ONDAS HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,92 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 41,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 325 M 325 M -
EV / Sales 2021 41,0x
EV / Sales 2022 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Ondas Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,19 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 64,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Ashley Brock Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stewart Kantor President, CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Derek R. Reisfield Independent Director
Richard M. Cohen Independent Director
Richard H. Silverman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.0.00%325
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.62%568 544
NETFLIX, INC.9.60%262 300
PROSUS N.V.-20.76%260 627
AIRBNB, INC.18.71%107 944
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.35%89 035