    ONDS   US68236H2040

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

(ONDS)
  Report
Ondas : Dynam.AI Announces the Addition of Eric Brock to Board of Directors

10/25/2021 | 07:44am EDT
Dynam.AI Announces the Addition of Eric Brock to Board of Directors
Download as PDFOctober 25, 2021

Mr. Brock is the Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings Inc.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Dynam.AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) consulting and software development firm specializing in solving critical business problems with proprietary "more intelligent" machine learning methods, announced today that Eric Brock has joined the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Brock is the Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions to industrial and government markets ("Ondas").

Mr. Brock's appointment to the Board follows Ondas' recent announcement of a strategic partnership between Dynam.AI and American Robotics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ondas and a provider of a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation. In connection with that strategic partnership, Ondas also made an equity investment in Dynam.AI.

Mr. Brock is an entrepreneur with extensive management and financial expertise. He joined Ondas in 2017 to develop and lead the company's growth and funding strategy, which included a public listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in 2020 and the recent acquisition of American Robotics. Prior to Ondas, he spent twenty years in investing and banking roles as the Director of Research and portfolio manager at Clough Capital Partners, a Boston-based investment firm where he was a founding partner. Previously, Mr. Brock was an investment banker at Bear, Stearns & Co. He earned an accounting degree at Boston College and an MBA at the University of Chicago, and started his business career as an accountant at Ernst & Young, LLP.

"We're delighted to have Eric join our Board of Directors as we ready the early commercial launch of our next-generation AI developer platform", said Diana Shapiro, CEO of Dynam.AI. "Eric's entrepreneurship, combined with his deep knowledge of mission-critical data solutions and his capital markets experience, will bring significant breadth, expertise and experience to our board."

"I've been blown away by the team at Dynam.AI and inspired by their commitment to advancing AI and Machine Learning to help companies deliver predictive analytics to customers," said Mr. Brock. "I'm excited to join the board of this next-generation, demand driven company at the forefront of artificial intelligence research and development."

About Dynam.AI
Dynam.AI is a consulting and development firm partnering with clients to identify critical business problems and build the right AI machine learning solutions to address them. Empowered by Vizlab™, our workbench of machine learning models and tools, Dynam.AI's data scientists help clients apply advanced AI solutions to solve complex, real-world problems. Our experts enable customers with multidisciplinary science-based methodologies that deliver superior outcomes in a rapid and reliable deployment approach. Since our founding, we have provided tangible impact via artificial intelligence to organizations spanning industries such as biotechnology, manufacturing, retail, security and medical devices. For more information, see https://www.dynam.ai.

Media Contact
Sarah Flocken
240-630-0316
sarah@conwaymarketinggroup.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings. Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669430/DynamAI-Announces-the-Addition-of-Eric-Brock-to-Board-of-Directors

Released October 25, 2021

Disclaimer

Ondas Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 11:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
