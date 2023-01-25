Advanced search
10:08aOndas : Form T-1 filed by the Company, Includes the details of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, who was appointed as the trustee, as part of the company's engagement in the Securities Purchase Agreement, dated October 26, 2022
PU
09:28aOndas : Initial Details relating to Directors and Senior Management
PU
09:18aOndas : Initial Details Relating to the Shareholders Register
PU
Ondas : Form T-1 filed by the Company, Includes the details of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, who was appointed as the trustee, as part of the company's engagement in the Securities Purchase Agreement, dated October 26, 2022

01/25/2023 | 10:08am EST

01/25/2023 | 10:08am EST
Registration No. 333-252571

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM T-1

STATEMENT OF ELIGIBILITY

UNDER THE TRUST INDENTURE ACT OF 1939

OF A CORPORATION DESIGNATED TO ACT AS TRUSTEE

Check if an Application to Determine Eligibility of a Trustee Pursuant to Section 305(b)(2) [x]

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB (Exact name of Trustee as specified in its charter)

N/A

51-0054940

(Jurisdiction of incorporation of organization if not a U.S. national bank)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

500 Delaware Avenue, 11th Floor

Wilmington, DE 19801

(302) 792-6000

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB

CONTROLLER'S OFFICE

500 Delaware Avenue

Wilmington, DE 19801

(302) 792-6000

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent of service)

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

(Exact name of obligor as specified in its charter)

Nevada

47-2615102

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

411 Waverley Oaks Road, Suite 114

Waltham, Massachusetts 02452

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

3% Series B-1 Senior Convertible Note

(Title of the indenture securities)

ITEM 1. GENERAL INFORMATION.

Furnish the following information as to the trustee:

  1. Name and address of each examining or supervising authority to which it is subject.

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, DC 20549

Federal Reserve

District 3

Philadelphia, PA

FDIC

Washington, DC 20549

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

New York, NY 10173

  1. Whether it is authorized to exercise corporate trust powers. The trustee is authorized to exercise corporate trust powers.

ITEM 2. AFFILIATIONS WITH THE OBLIGORS.

If the obligor is an affiliate of the trustee, describe each affiliation:

Based upon an examination of the books and records of the trustee and information available to the trustee, the obligor is not an affiliate of the trustee.

ITEM 16.

LIST OF EXHIBITS.

Listed below are all exhibits filed as part of this Statement of Eligibility and Qualification.

Exhibit 1.

A copy of the articles of association of the trustee as now in effect.

Exhibit 2.

Not applicable.

Exhibit 3.

Not applicable.

Exhibit 4.

A copy of the existing bylaws of the trustee, or instruments corresponding thereto.

Exhibit 5.

Not applicable.

Exhibit 6.

The consents of United States institutional trustees required by Section 321(b) of the Act.

Exhibit 7.

A copy of the latest report of condition of the trustee published pursuant to law or the requirements of its supervising or examining

authority.

Exhibit 8.

Not applicable.

Exhibit 9.

Not applicable.

1

Pursuant to the requirements of the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended, the trustee, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, a federal savings bank organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America, has duly caused this Statement of Eligibility to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, all in the City of Wilmington and State of Delaware on the 20th day of January, 2023.

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB

By: /s/ Patrick J. Healy

Name: Patrick J. Healy

Title: Senior Vice President

2

Exhibit 1

Charter of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB

(see attached)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ondas Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 15:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
