Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ondas Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONDS   US68236H2040

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

(ONDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ondas : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

03/24/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release

Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ: ONDS)

March 22, 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Ondas Holdings Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks, Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. (collectively, "Ondas" or the "Company"), cautions readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on its current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

LEADERSHIP TEAM

Eric Brock

Derek Reisfield

Chairman and CEO

President and CFO

Eric is an entrepreneur with

Derek is an experienced

over 25 years of

executive with over 30 years

management and investing

experience with entrepreneurial

experience.

growth companies, as well as

executive roles with Fortune 500

companies.

Stewart Kantor

President

Stewart brings 20 years of experience in the wireless industry to Ondas Networks.

Reese Mozer

CEO

Reese is an entrepreneur and roboticist with over 10 years of experience developing and marketing autonomous drones.

A POWERFUL INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

Technology platforms for the new era of industrial data

DATA TRANSFER

Private, mission-critical

wireless industrial networks

SYNERGISTIC MARKETS & BUSINESS MODELS

Addressing large, global markets

Target critical infrastructure & gov customers

Software-driven,'as-a-service' business modes

DATA CAPTURE & PROCESS

End-to-endUAS-driven industrial

data solutions

A POWERFUL INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

Complete, end-to-endnext-generation Rail data solutions

ê Leading Rail inspection data analytics solution

Rail-Inspector™

ê Accelerates American Robotics' Rail strategy

ê Demonstrates power of Ondas' ecosystem strategy

Automated data

ML/AI-driven data

collection

analytics

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ondas Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 16:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
12:22pONDAS : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call
PU
11:12aONDAS : Conference Call Presentation FY 2021
PU
03/23Oppenheimer Adjusts Ondas Holdings Price Target to $11 From $12, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
03/22TRANSCRIPT : Ondas Holdings Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 22, 2022
CI
03/22ONDAS : Earnings Release FY 2021
PU
03/22ONDAS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results
PU
03/22ONDAS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results - Form..
PU
03/22Earnings Flash (ONDS) ONDAS HOLDINGS Posts Q4 Revenue $0.6M, vs. Street Est of $0.783M
MT
03/22ONDAS HOLDINGS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
03/22Ondas Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 16,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 271 M 271 M -
EV / Sales 2022 20,9x
EV / Sales 2023 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Ondas Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,61 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Ashley Brock Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Derek R. Reisfield President, CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Richard M. Cohen Independent Director
Richard H. Silverman Independent Director
Randall P. Seidl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.-1.49%271
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-14.71%2 950
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.-2.00%2 788
KMW INC.-21.14%1 061
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION-8.97%984
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED15.91%924