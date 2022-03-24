Ondas : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release
Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ: ONDS)
March 22, 2022
LEADERSHIP TEAM
Eric Brock
Derek Reisfield
Chairman and CEO
President and CFO
Eric is an entrepreneur with
Derek is an experienced
over 25 years of
executive with over 30 years
management and investing
experience with entrepreneurial
experience.
growth companies, as well as
executive roles with Fortune 500
companies.
Stewart Kantor
President
Stewart brings 20 years of experience in the wireless industry to Ondas Networks.
Reese Mozer
CEO
Reese is an entrepreneur and roboticist with over 10 years of experience developing and marketing autonomous drones.
A POWERFUL INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM
Technology platforms for the new era of industrial data
DATA TRANSFER
Private, mission-critical
wireless industrial networks
SYNERGISTIC MARKETS & BUSINESS MODELS
Addressing large, global markets
Target critical infrastructure & gov customers
Software-driven,'as-a-service' business modes
DATA CAPTURE & PROCESS
End-to-endUAS-driven industrial
data solutions
A POWERFUL INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM
Complete, end-to-endnext-generation Rail data solutions
ê Leading Rail inspection data analytics solution
Rail-Inspector™
ê Accelerates American Robotics' Rail strategy
ê Demonstrates power of Ondas' ecosystem strategy
Automated data
ML/AI-driven data
collection
analytics
