Edgar Agents, LLC. Date: October 2, 2023 6:38 pm Seq: C-2 of 38 Ondas Holdings Inc. Form: DEF14A Blacklining: Clean Project: EA6967E Ondas Holdings Inc. 411 Waverley Oaks Road, Suite 114 Waltham, Massachusetts 02452 October 2, 2023 Dear Fellow Ondas Stockholder: We are pleased to invite you to join us at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas" or the "Company") to be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, at Marriott Boston Newton Hotel, 2345 Commonwealth Ave., Newton, MA 02466. The accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement describes the specific matters to be voted upon at the Annual Meeting. Whether you own a few or many shares of Ondas stock and whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting in person, it is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting. Your vote is important and we ask that you please cast your vote as soon as possible. The Board of Directors recommends that you vote FOR the election of all the director nominees; FOR the approval of an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock; FOR the ratification of the selection of Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, P.A. as the Company's independent certified public accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023; FOR the advisory approval of the Company's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"); FOR the approval, for purposes of complying with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(d), of the Floor Price (as described in this Proxy Statement) and the shares of Common Stock issuable pursuant to the Additional $11.5 million Notes Closing (as described in this Proxy Statement); and FOR the approval of an amendment to the 2021 Stock Incentive Plan (the "2021 Plan") to increase the number of shares of Common Stock authorized for issuance under the 2021 Plan. Please refer to the accompanying Proxy Statement for detailed information on each of the proposals and the Annual Meeting. Sincerely, Eric A. Brock Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Ondas Holdings Inc.

Edgar Agents, LLC. Date: October 2, 2023 6:38 pm Seq: C-3 of 38 Ondas Holdings Inc. Form: DEF14A Blacklining: Clean Project: EA6967E Ondas Holdings Inc. 411 Waverley Oaks Road, Suite 114 Waltham, Massachusetts 02452 NOTICE OF THE 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To Stockholders of Ondas Holdings Inc.: The 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Ondas Holdings Inc. will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, at Marriott Boston Newton Hotel, 2345 Commonwealth Ave., Newton, MA 02466. The purpose of the Annual Meeting is to consider and vote upon the following proposals: Director Election Proposal - a proposal to elect four directors, each for a term expiring at the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected and qualified; Charter Amendment Proposal - a proposal to approve an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 116,666,667 to 300,000,000; Auditor Ratification Proposal - a proposal to ratify the selection of Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, P.A. as the Company's independent certified public accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023; Say on Pay Proposal - a proposal to obtain advisory approval of the Company's executive compensation; Notes Proposal - a proposal to approve, for purposes of complying with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(d), of the Floor Price (as described in this Proxy Statement) and the shares of Common Stock issuable pursuant to the Additional $11.5 million Notes Closing (as described in this Proxy Statement); Incentive Plan Proposal - a proposal to approve an amendment to the 2021 Stock Incentive Plan (the "2021 Plan") to increase the number of shares of Common Stock authorized for issuance under the 2021 Plan; and To transact any other business that is properly presented at the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements of the Annual Meeting. The close of business on September 29, 2023 has been fixed as the record date for the Annual Meeting (the "Record Date"). Only holders of record of Ondas Holdings Inc. common stock on the Record Date are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements of the Annual Meeting. We cordially invite you to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we ask that you please cast your vote as soon as possible. As more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement, you may revoke your proxy and reclaim your right to vote at any time prior to its use. Sincerely, Yishay Curelaru Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 31, 2023 The accompanying proxy statement and the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K are available at http://viewproxy.com/OndasHoldings/2023.

