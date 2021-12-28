Ondas : Supports New Wireless Communications Research at Penn State

Project to be based on Ondas Networks' 802.16 Wireless Technology

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas"), a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), today announced that Ondas Networks has established a new rail communications research project at Penn State Altoona's Rail Transportation Engineering (RTE) program. The new project will utilize Ondas Networks' IEEE 802.16 standards-based communication platform to research various frequency, capacity, and modulation schemes in addition to testing advanced network security configurations for the Class 1 Rails. The goal of the research is to model secure and reliable communications networks suitable for deployment across freight and passenger railroad networks worldwide.

The Penn State Altoona's Rail Transportation Engineering (RTE) program was established in 2009 with an initial grant from the Norfolk Southern Foundation and at the request of railroad and transit executives who noted the need for more education and training. "As Railroads become increasingly dependent on communication as part of their business operations, they rely more and more on their data networks," stated Stephen Dillen, Assistant Teaching Professor of Electrical Engineering at Penn State. "The Ondas radio platform is designed to optimize the bandwidth of the network. Through this research, RTE students will be exposed to the latest cutting-edge communication technology." This world-class undergraduate research will be made available to railroads and other industries with similar communications needs.

"Last week Ondas announced the Rail Industry's support for a major rail lab at Ondas' headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. We felt it was important to ensure that research is continued at the academic level including exposing the rail industry's future leaders to next generation communications systems through our support of this research project," stated Eric Brock, Chairman & CEO of Ondas Holdings.

"We are excited to be working with Ondas to advance railroad communication technology," stated Corey Gracie-Griffin, Associate Dean for Research. "Our RTE faculty regularly engage industry partners to conduct research and expose our students to hands-on opportunities to develop the skills they'll need to succeed in their careers."

About Ondas Holdings, Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System™ is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System™ is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Media Contacts for Ondas Holdings Inc.

Derek Reisfield, President and CFO

Ondas Holdings Inc.

888.350.9994

ir@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

Released December 28, 2021