Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 11, 2023
Ondas Holdings Inc.
Nevada
001-39761
47-2615102
411 Waverly Oaks Road, Suite 115, Waltham, MA 02452
(888) 350-9994
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
As previously disclosed, on July 9, 2023, Ondas Networks Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Networks") and subsidiary of Ondas Holdings Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), entered into a Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") as amended by that certain Amendment to Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Amendment," and together with the Agreement, the "Amended Agreement") pursuant to which, on July 21, 2023, Networks issued and sold (i) 329,238 shares of preferred stock of Networks, $0.00001 par value per share (the "Preferred Stock"), at a purchase price of $34.955 per share (the "Per Share Price"), convertible into shares of Common Stock of Networks, $0.00001 par value per share (the "Networks Common Stock") and (ii) warrants to purchase 7,825,792 shares of common stock of the Company, $0.0001 par value per share (the "Company Common Stock"), at an exercise price of $0.89 per share, exercisable commencing ninety days following the date of issuance through the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance (the "Warrants"), for gross proceeds to Networks of $11,508,517 (the "Initial Closing").
Also, pursuant to the Amended Agreement, the Initial Purchaser agreed to purchase and Networks agreed to sell and issue to the Initial Purchaser an additional 99,885 shares of Preferred Stock, at the Per Share Price and warrants to purchase 2,374,208 shares of Company Common Stock (the "Additional Warrants") within thirty days of the Initial Closing (the "Second Closing"). On August 11, 2023, Networks completed the Second Closing, resulting in gross proceeds to Networks of $3,491,483.
In connection with the Second Closing, the Company issued the Additional Warrants and entered into a registration rights agreement, dated August 11, 2023, with the Initial Purchaser to register the resale of the Company Common Stock underlying the Additional Warrants pursuant to a registration statement to be filed no later than 180 days following the Initial Closing (the "Registration Rights Agreement"). Following the Second Closing, the Initial Purchaser has invested an aggregate of $15.0 million and owns a minority interest of approximately 28% of Networks.
The issuance of the securities were exempt from registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to Section 4(2) of such Securities Act and Regulation D promulgated thereunder based upon the representations of the Initial Purchaser that it was an "accredited investor" (as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D) and that it was purchasing such securities without a present view toward a distribution of the securities. In addition, there was no general advertisement conducted in connection with the sale of the securities.
The foregoing description of the Agreement, Amendment, Registration Rights Agreement, and Additional Warrant do not purport to be complete and are qualified in
their entirety by the Agreement, Amendment, Registration Rights Agreement, and Form of Warrant, copies of which are attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2, 10.3, and 4.1, respectively, and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.
The information contained above in Item 1.01 is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02.
4.1Form of Warrant (included as Exhibit H to Exhibit 10.1 of this Form8-K).
- Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement, dated July 9, 2023, between Ondas Networks Inc. and the Initial Purchaser (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form8-K,filed by the Company with the SEC on July 10, 2023).
- Amendment to Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement, dated July 21, 2023, between Ondas Networks Inc. and Initial Purchaser (incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form8-K,filed by the Company with the SEC on July 24, 2023).
- Registration Rights Agreement, dated August 11, 2023, between the Company and Initial Purchaser
104Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
Date: August 16, 2023
ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
By: /s/ Eric A. Brock
Eric A. Brock
Chief Executive Officer
Exhibit 10.3
Execution Version
REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT
THIS REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT (this "Agreement"), dated as of August 11, 2023, and effective as set forth inSection 11(a), is made and entered into by and among (i) Ondas Holdings Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Parent"), (ii) each of the Persons listed onSchedule Aattached hereto (the "Schedule of Holders") as of the date hereof, and (iii) each of the other Persons set forth from time to time on the Schedule of Holders who, at any time, own Registrable Securities and enter into a joinder to this Agreement agreeing to be bound by the terms hereof (each Person identified in the foregoing (ii) and (iii), a "Holder" and, collectively, the "Holders").
RECITALS
WHEREAS, the Parent has entered into a Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement, dated July 9, 2023, as amended (the "Stock Purchase Agreement"), by and among Ondas Networks, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Ondas Networks"), and Stage 1 Growth Fund LLC (Series WAVE, Class A), a Delaware limited liability company (the "Company"); and
WHEREAS, in connection with the Stock Purchase Agreement, the Parent shall issue warrants to acquire 2,374,208 Parent Warrant Shares (the "Parent Warrants"), pursuant to the terms of the Stock Purchase Agreement.
NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the representations, covenants and agreements contained herein, and certain other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the parties hereto, intending to be legally bound, hereby agree as follows:
1. Resale Shelf Registration Rights.
- Registration Statement Covering Resale of Registrable Securities. The Parent shall prepare and file or cause to be prepared and filed with the Commission, no later than one hundred and eighty (180) days following the Initial Closing (as defined in the Stock Purchase Agreement) (such deadline, the "Filing Deadline"), a Registration Statement for an offering to be made on a continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 of the Securities Act registering the resale from time to time by the holders of all of the Registrable Securities held by the Holders (the "Resale Shelf Registration Statement"). The Resale Shelf Registration Statement shall be on Form S-3 ("FormS-3") or such other appropriate form permitting Registration of such Registrable Securities for resale by such Holders. The Parent shall use commercially reasonable efforts to cause the Resale Shelf Registration Statement to be declared effective as soon as possible after filing, but in no event later than the earlier of (i) ninety (90) days following the Filing Deadline or (ii) ten (10) Business Days after the Commission notifies the Parent that it will not review the Resale Shelf Registration Statement, if applicable (the "Effectiveness Deadline"); provided, that the Effectiveness Deadline shall be extended by no more than one hundred and twenty (120) days after the Filing Deadline if the Registration Statement is reviewed by, and receives comments from, the Commission. Once effective, the Parent shall use commercially reasonable efforts to keep the Resale Shelf Registration Statement continuously effective and shall use commercially reasonable efforts to cause the Resale Shelf Registration Statement to be supplemented and amended to the extent necessary to ensure that such Registration Statement is continuously available or, if not available, to ensure that another Registration Statement is available, under the Securities Act at all times until such date that all of the Holders may immediately sell all of the Registrable Securities owned by each such Holder pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act without any limitations or restrictions as to volume or manner of sale or otherwise (the "Effectiveness Period"). The Resale Shelf Registration Statement shall contain a Prospectus in such form as to permit any Holder to sell such Registrable Securities pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act (or any successor or similar provision adopted by the Commission then in effect) at any time beginning on the effective date for such Registration Statement (subject to lock-up restrictions provided in this Agreement), and shall provide that such Registrable Securities may be sold pursuant to any method or combination of methods legally available to the Holders.
- Notification and Distribution of Materials. The Parent shall notify the Holders in writing of the effectiveness of the Resale Shelf Registration Statement as soon as practicable, and in any event within one (1) Business Day after the Resale Shelf Registration Statement becomes effective, and shall furnish to them, without charge, such number of copies of the Resale Shelf Registration Statement (including any amendments, supplements and exhibits), the Prospectus contained therein (including each preliminary prospectus and all related amendments and supplements) and any documents incorporated by reference in the Resale Shelf Registration Statement or such other documents as the Holders may reasonably request in order to facilitate the sale of the Registrable Securities in the manner described in the Resale Shelf Registration Statement.
- Amendments and Supplements. Subject to the provisions of Section 1(a)above, the Parent shall promptly prepare and file with the Commission from time to time such amendments and supplements to the Resale Shelf Registration Statement and Prospectus used in connection therewith as may be necessary to keep the Resale Shelf Registration Statement continuously effective and to comply with the provisions of the Securities Act with respect to the disposition of all the Registrable Securities during the Effectiveness Period. If any Resale Shelf Registration Statement filed pursuant to Section 1(a)is filed on Form S-3 and thereafter the Parent becomes ineligible to use Form S-3 for secondary sales, the Parent shall promptly notify the Holders of such ineligibility and shall file with the Commission a shelf registration on Form S-1 or other appropriate form as promptly as practicable (but in all events no later than 30 days thereafter) to replace the shelf registration statement on Form S-3 and use its commercially reasonable efforts to have such replacement Resale Shelf Registration Statement declared effective as promptly as practicable and to cause such replacement Resale Shelf Registration Statement to remain effective, and shall cause the Resale Shelf Registration Statement to be supplemented and amended to the extent necessary to ensure that such Resale Shelf Registration Statement is continuously available or, if not available, that another Resale Shelf Registration Statement is available, for the resale of all the Registrable Securities held by the Holders until all such Registrable Securities have ceased to be Registrable Securities; provided, however, that at any time the Parent once again becomes eligible to use Form S-3, the Parent shall, as promptly as practicable, cause such replacement Resale Shelf Registration Statement to be amended, or shall file a new replacement Resale Shelf Registration Statement, such that the Resale Shelf Registration Statement is once again on Form S-3.
- Notwithstanding the registration obligations set forth in thisSection 1, in the event the Commission informs the Parent that all of the Registrable Securities cannot, as a result of the application of Rule 415, be registered for resale as a secondary offering on a single registration statement, the Parent agrees to promptly (i) inform each of the Holders thereof and shall file amendments to the Resale Shelf Registration Statement as required by the Commission and/or (ii) withdraw the Resale Shelf Registration Statement and file a new registration statement (a "New Registration Statement"), on Form S-3, or if Form S-3 is not then available to the Parent for such registration statement, on such other form available to register for resale the Registrable Securities as a secondary offering; provided, however, that prior to filing such amendment or New Registration Statement, the Parent shall advocate with the Commission for the registration of all of the Registrable Securities in accordance with any publicly-available written or oral guidance, comments, requirements or requests of the Commission staff (the "SEC Guidance"), including without limitation, the Manual of Publicly Available Telephone Interpretations D.29 and successor guidance. Notwithstanding any other provision of this Agreement, if any SEC Guidance sets forth a limitation of the number of Registrable Securities permitted to be registered on a particular Registration Statement as a secondary offering (and notwithstanding that the Parent used diligent efforts to advocate with the Commission for the registration of all or a greater number of Registrable Securities in accordance with the preceding sentence), unless otherwise directed in writing by a Holder as to its Registrable Securities, the number of Registrable Securities to be registered on such Registration Statement will be reduced on a pro rata basis based on the total number of Registrable Securities held by the Holders, subject to a determination by the Commission that certain Holders' amount of Registrable Securities must be reduced first based
on the number of Registrable Securities held by such Holders. In the event the Parent amends the Resale Shelf Registration Statement or files a New Registration Statement, as the case may be, under clauses (i) or (ii) above, the Parent shall file with the Commission, as promptly as allowed by Commission or SEC Guidance provided to the Parent or to registrants of securities in general, one or more registration statements on Form S-3 or such other form available to register for resale those Registrable Securities that were not registered for resale on the Resale Shelf Registration Statement, as amended, or the New Registration Statement.
2. Piggyback Registrations.
- Right to Piggyback. If Form S-3 is not available to the Parent for the Resale Shelf Registration Statement and the Parent proposes to register any of its securities under the Securities Act (other than (i) pursuant to the Resale Shelf Registration Statement, (ii) in connection with registrations on Form S-4 or S-8 promulgated by the Commission or any successor forms, (iii) a registration relating solely to employment benefit plans, (iv) in connection with a registration the primary purpose of which is to register debt securities, or (v) a registration on any form that does not include substantially the same information as would be required to be included in a registration statement covering the sale of Registrable Securities) and the registration form to be used may be used for the registration of Registrable Securities (a "Piggyback Registration"), the Parent shall give prompt written notice to all holders of Registrable Securities of its intention to effect such a Piggyback Registration and, subject to the terms of Sections 2(c)and 2(d)hereof, shall include in such Piggyback Registration (and in all related registrations or qualifications under blue sky laws or in compliance with other registration requirements and in any related underwriting) all Registrable Securities with respect to which the Parent has received written requests for inclusion therein within 10 business days after the delivery of the Parent's notice; provided that any such other holder may withdraw its request for inclusion at any time prior to executing the underwriting agreement or, if none, prior to the applicable registration statement becoming effective. This Section 2(a) shall only apply to Registrable Securities that are issued and outstanding at the time of the Piggyback Registration.
- Piggyback Expenses. The Registration Expenses of the holders of Registrable Securities shall be paid by the Parent in all Piggyback Registrations, whether or not any such registration became effective.
- Priority on Primary Registrations. If a Piggyback Registration is an underwritten primary registration on behalf of the Parent, and the managing underwriters advise the Parent in writing that in their opinion the number of securities requested to be included in such registration exceeds the number of securities which can be sold in such offering without adversely affecting the marketability, proposed offering price, timing or method of distribution of the offering, the Parent shall include in such registration (i) first, the securities the Parent proposes to sell, (ii) second, the Registrable Securities requested to be included in such registration by the Holders which, in the opinion of such underwriters, can be sold, without any such adverse effect (pro rata among the holders of such Registrable Securities on the basis of the number of Registrable Securities owned by each such holder), and (iii) third, other securities requested to be included in such registration which, in the opinion of such underwriters, can be sold, without any such adverse effect.
- Priority on Secondary Registrations. If a Piggyback Registration is an underwritten secondary registration on behalf of holders of the Parent's securities other than holders of Registrable Securities, and the managing underwriters advise the Parent in writing that in their opinion the number of securities requested to be included in such registration exceeds the number of securities which can be sold in such offering without adversely affecting the marketability, proposed offering price, timing or method of distribution of the offering, the Parent shall include in such registration (i) first, the securities requested to be included therein by the holders initially requesting such registration, (ii) second, the Registrable Securities requested to be included in such registration by the Holders which, in the opinion of such underwriters, can be sold, without any such adverse effect (pro rata among the holders of such Registrable Securities on the basis of the number of Registrable Securities owned by each such holder), and (iii) third, other securities requested to be included in such registration which, in the opinion of such underwriters, can be sold, without any such adverse effect.
- Other Registrations. If the Parent has previously filed a registration statement with respect to Registrable Securities pursuant to thisSection 2, and if such previous registration has not been withdrawn or abandoned, then the Parent shall not be required to file or cause to be effected any other registration of any of its equity securities or securities convertible or exchangeable into or exercisable for its equity securities under the Securities Act (except on Form S-8 or any successor form) at the request of any holder or holders of such securities until (1) a period of at least 90 days has elapsed from the effective date of such previous registration, (2) such registration statement has ceased to be effective, or (3) the Parent is no longer eligible to make use of such registration statement for the offer and sale of Registrable Securities, whichever is earlier.
- Right to Terminate Registration. The Parent shall have the right to terminate or withdraw any registration initiated by it under thisSection 2whether or not any holder of Registrable Securities has elected to include securities in such registration. The Registration Expenses of such withdrawn registration shall be borne by the Parent in accordance with Section 6.
- Agreements of Holders.
- If required by the Applicable Approving Party or the managing underwriter, in connection with any underwritten Public Offering on or after the date hereof, each holder of 1% or more of the outstanding Registrable Securities shall enter into lock-up agreements with the managing underwriter(s) of such underwritten Public Offering in such form as agreed to by the Applicable Approving Party; provided that the applicable lock-up period shall not exceed 90 days.
- The holders of Registrable Securities shall use commercially reasonable efforts to provide such information as may reasonably be requested by the Parent, or the managing underwriter, if any, in connection with the preparation of any Registration Statement, including amendments and supplements thereto, in order to effect the Registration Statement, including amendments and supplements thereto, in order to effect the Registration of any Registrable Securities under the Securities Act pursuant toSection 2and in connection with the Parent's obligation to comply with federal and applicable state securities laws.
- Registration Procedures. In connection with the Registration to be effected pursuant to the Resale Shelf Registration Statement, and whenever the holders of Registrable Securities have requested that any Registrable Securities be registered pursuant to this Agreement, the Parent shall use its commercially reasonable efforts to effect the registration and the sale of such Registrable Securities in accordance with the intended method of disposition thereof, and pursuant thereto the Parent shall as expeditiously as reasonably possible:
- except in connection with a Piggyback Registration, prepare in accordance with the Securities Act and all applicable rules and regulations promulgated thereunder and, within 60 days following receipt of such request, file with the Commission (1) in the case such request requires a subsequent Resale Shelf Registration Statement, a registration statement, and all amendments and supplements thereto and related prospectuses as may be necessary to comply with applicable securities laws, with respect to such Registrable Securities and use commercially reasonable efforts to cause such registration statement to become effective, or (2) in the case an effective Resale Shelf Registration Statement is on file with the Commission and effective, an applicable prospectus or prospectus supplement for the resale of Registrable Securities pursuant to such Resale Shelf Registration Statement (provided that at least five (5) Business Days before filing a registration statement or prospectus or any amendments or supplements thereto, the Parent shall furnish to counsel selected by the Applicable Approving Party copies of all such documents proposed to be filed, which documents shall be subject to the review and comment of such counsel);
- notify each holder of Registrable Securities of (A) the issuance by the Commission of any stop order suspending the effectiveness of any registration statement or the initiation of any proceedings for that purpose, (B) the receipt by the Parent or its counsel of any notification with respect to the suspension of the qualification of the Registrable Securities for sale in any jurisdiction or the initiation or threatening of any proceeding for such purpose, and (C) the effectiveness of each registration statement filed hereunder;
- prepare and file with the Commission such amendments and supplements to such registration statement and the prospectus used in connection therewith as may be necessary to keep such registration statement effective for a period ending when all of the securities covered by such registration statement have been disposed of in accordance with the intended methods of distribution by the sellers thereof set forth in such registration statement (but not in any event before the expiration of any longer period required under the Securities Act or, if such registration statement relates to an underwritten Public Offering, such longer period as in the opinion of counsel for the underwriters a prospectus is required by law to be delivered in connection with sale of Registrable Securities by an underwriter or dealer) and comply with the provisions of the Securities Act with respect to the disposition of all securities covered by such registration statement during such period in accordance with the intended methods of disposition by the sellers thereof set forth in such registration statement;
- furnish to each seller of Registrable Securities thereunder such number of copies of such registration statement, each amendment and supplement thereto, the prospectus included in such registration statement (including each preliminary prospectus), each Free-Writing Prospectus and such other documents as such seller may reasonably request in order to facilitate the disposition of the Registrable Securities owned by such seller;
- during any period in which a prospectus is required to be delivered under the Securities Act, promptly file all documents required to be filed with the Commission, including pursuant toSections 13(a), 13(c), 14or 15(d)of the Securities Act;
- use its commercially reasonable efforts to register, qualify or secure an exemption from registration with respect to such Registrable Securities under such other securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdictions as the lead underwriter or the Applicable Approving Party reasonably requests and do any and all other acts and things which may be reasonably necessary or advisable to enable such seller to consummate the disposition in such jurisdictions of the Registrable Securities owned by such seller (provided that the Parent shall not be required to (i) qualify generally to do business in any jurisdiction where it would not otherwise be required to qualify but for thisSection 4(f), (ii) consent to general service of process in any such jurisdiction or (iii) subject itself to taxation in any such jurisdiction);
- promptly notify in writing each seller of such Registrable Securities (i) after it receives notice thereof, of the date and time when such registration statement and each post-effective amendment thereto has become effective or a prospectus or supplement to any prospectus relating to a registration statement has been filed and when any registration or qualification has become effective under a state securities or blue sky law or any exemption thereunder has been obtained, (ii) after receipt thereof, of any request by the Commission for the amendment or supplementing of such registration statement or prospectus or for additional information, and (iii) at any time when a prospectus relating thereto is required to be delivered under the Securities Act, of the happening of any event as a result of which the prospectus included in such registration statement contains an untrue statement of a material fact or omits any fact necessary to make the statements therein not misleading, and, at the request of any such seller, the Parent promptly shall prepare, file with the Commission and furnish to each such seller a reasonable number of copies of a supplement or amendment to such prospectus so that, as thereafter delivered to the purchasers of such Registrable Securities, such prospectus shall not contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any fact necessary to make the statements therein not misleading;
- cause all such Registrable Securities to be listed on each securities exchange on which similar securities issued by the Parent are then listed and, if not so listed, to be listed on a securities exchange and, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, to arrange for at least two market makers to register as such with respect to such Registrable Securities with FINRA;
- provide a transfer agent and registrar for all such Registrable Securities not later than the effective date of such registration statement;
- enter into and perform such customary agreements (including underwriting agreements in customary form) and take all such other actions as the Applicable Approving Party or the underwriters, if any, reasonably request in order to expedite or facilitate the disposition of such Registrable Securities (including, without limitation, effecting a stock split or a combination of shares and preparing for and participating in such number of "road shows", investor presentations and marketing events as the underwriters managing such offering may reasonably request);
- make available for inspection by any seller of Registrable Securities, any underwriter participating in any disposition pursuant to such registration statement and any attorney, accountant or other agent retained by any such seller or underwriter, all financial and other records, pertinent corporate and business documents and properties of the Parent as shall be necessary to enable them to exercise their due diligence responsibility, and cause the Parent's officers, managers, directors, employees, agents, representatives and independent accountants to supply all information reasonably requested by any such seller, underwriter, attorney, accountant or agent in connection with such registration statement;
- take all reasonable actions to ensure that any Free-Writing Prospectus utilized in connection with any Piggyback Registration hereunder complies in all material respects with the Securities Act, is filed in accordance with the Securities Act to the extent required thereby, is retained in accordance with the Securities Act to the extent required thereby and, when taken together with the related prospectus, shall not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements therein, in light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading;
- otherwise use its commercially reasonable efforts to comply with all applicable rules and regulations of the Commission;
- permit any holder of Registrable Securities who, in its good faith judgment (based on the advice of counsel), could reasonably be expected to be deemed to be an underwriter or a controlling Person of the Parent to participate in the preparation of such registration or comparable statement and to require the insertion therein of material furnished to the Parent in writing, which in the reasonable judgment of such holder and its counsel should be included;
- in the event of the issuance of any stop order suspending the effectiveness of a registration statement, or of any order suspending or preventing the use of any related prospectus or suspending the qualification of any Common Stock included in such registration statement for sale in any jurisdiction, the Parent shall use its commercially reasonable efforts promptly to obtain the withdrawal of such order;
