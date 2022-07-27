Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ondas Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONDS   US68236H2040

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

(ONDS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
4.620 USD   -4.55%
07:14aONDAS : to Present at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 9, 2022
PU
07/26ONDAS : ' American Robotics to Add New Artificial Intelligence Anomaly Detection Capabilities to its Scout System
PU
07/20Ondas Holdings Adds New Features to Scout System Drone for Energy Customers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ondas : to Present at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 9, 2022

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ondas Holdings to Present at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 9, 2022
Download as PDFJuly 27, 2022

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 /Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private wireless data, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc., will be attending the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference being held virtually August 9-10, 2022.

Ondas is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:55 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at these conferences, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or Ondas' investor relations team at ONDS@gatewayir.com.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System™ is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System™ is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's presentation at the conference may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Derek Reisfield, President and CFO
Ondas Holdings Inc.
888-350-9994 x1019
ir@ondas.com

Investor Relations Contact

Cody Cree and Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
ONDS@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709870/Ondas-Holdings-to-Present-at-the-Oppenheimer-25th-Annual-Technology-Internet-Communications-Conference-on-August-9-2022

Released July 27, 2022

Disclaimer

Ondas Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
07:14aONDAS : to Present at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Co..
PU
07/26ONDAS : ' American Robotics to Add New Artificial Intelligence Anomaly Detection Capabilit..
PU
07/20Ondas Holdings Adds New Features to Scout System Drone for Energy Customers
MT
07/05SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Pad Afternoon Gains
MT
07/05SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Edging Higher This Afternoon
MT
07/05SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
07/05Ondas Holdings to Acquire Airobotics
MT
07/05ONDAS : Global reach further positions american robotics as a leader in the growing commer..
PU
07/05ONDAS HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
07/05ONDAS : Signs Term Sheet to Acquire Airobotics
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -34,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 12,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 197 M 197 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
EV / Sales 2023 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Ondas Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,62 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Ashley Brock Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Derek R. Reisfield President, CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Richard M. Cohen Independent Director
Richard H. Silverman Independent Director
Randall P. Seidl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.-31.15%197
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-13.43%2 107
SUMAVISION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-33.41%1 240
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION-6.79%961
KMW INC.-25.76%928
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED4.79%815