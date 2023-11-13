Ondine Biomedical Inc. is a Canadian life sciences company. The Company is engaged in photodisinfection-based therapies to prevent and treat a range of infections, including those caused by drug-resistant pathogens. Its lead product, Steriwave, is a rapid nasal decolonization therapy that eradicates a broad spectrum of pathogens in the nose in only minutes. Steriwave enables rapid elimination of pathogens associated with healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), reduces the reliance on patient compliance and screening, and eliminates the generation of resistance associated with topical antibiotics and other antimicrobials. It also has several products in development, including treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis, decolonization of burns and wounds, disinfection of endotracheal tubes to reduce the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia and the development of topical antiviral therapy for the upper respiratory tract, including the reduction of SARS-CoV-2 titre and transmission.