|Ondine Biomedical jumps as Alberta Health Services expands Steriwave
|AN
|Oct. 23
|Ondine Biomedical shares soar as Steriwave shown to reduce infection
|AN
|Sales 2023 *
|1.30 M 941,850
|Sales 2024 *
|2.28 M 1.65 M
|Capitalization
|35.24 M 25.53 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-17.00 M -12.32 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-19.00 M -13.77 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
17,6x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|12.40 M 8.99 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|3.44 M 2.49 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
17,0x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-2,55x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-2,97x
|Employees
|18
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|16.64%
|1 day
|-6.54%
|1 week
|-11.11%
|Current month
|-20.00%
|1 month
|+25.00%
|3 months
|-38.46%
|6 months
|-38.46%
|Current year
|-51.22%
1 week
9.43
12.00
1 month
7.90
17.00
Current year
6.86
21.00
1 year
6.86
28.70
3 years
6.86
60.00
5 years
6.86
60.00
10 years
6.86
60.00
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Carolyn Cross FOU
|Founder
|61
|1996
Vipul Shah DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|-
Nicolas Loebel PSD
|President
|63
|2004
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Craig Tooman BRD
|Director/Board Member
|57
|2021
Carolyn Cross FOU
|Founder
|61
|1996
Nicolas Loebel PSD
|President
|63
|2004
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|10.00
|-6.54%
|301 051
|23-11-10
|10.70
|-0.47%
|177,147
|23-11-09
|10.75
|0.00%
|27,703
|23-11-08
|10.75
|-4.44%
|73,460
|23-11-07
|11.25
|0.00%
|20,527
Ondine Biomedical Inc. is a Canadian life sciences company. The Company is engaged in photodisinfection-based therapies to prevent and treat a range of infections, including those caused by drug-resistant pathogens. Its lead product, Steriwave, is a rapid nasal decolonization therapy that eradicates a broad spectrum of pathogens in the nose in only minutes. Steriwave enables rapid elimination of pathogens associated with healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), reduces the reliance on patient compliance and screening, and eliminates the generation of resistance associated with topical antibiotics and other antimicrobials. It also has several products in development, including treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis, decolonization of burns and wounds, disinfection of endotracheal tubes to reduce the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia and the development of topical antiviral therapy for the upper respiratory tract, including the reduction of SARS-CoV-2 titre and transmission.
Calendar
2024-05-15 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0.1070GBP
Average target price
0.5750GBP
Spread / Average Target
+437.38%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
