Stock OBI ONDINE BIOMEDICAL INC.
PDF Report : Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. Stock price

Equities

OBI

CA68234M2058

Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

Market Closed - London Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:35:17 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Ondine Biomedical Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
10.00 GBX -6.54% -11.11% -51.22%
Oct. 31 Ondine Biomedical jumps as Alberta Health Services expands Steriwave AN
Oct. 23 Ondine Biomedical shares soar as Steriwave shown to reduce infection AN
Financials

Sales 2023 * 1.30 M 941,850 Sales 2024 * 2.28 M 1.65 M Capitalization 35.24 M 25.53 M
Net income 2023 * -17.00 M -12.32 M Net income 2024 * -19.00 M -13.77 M EV / Sales 2023 *
17,6x
Net cash position 2023 * 12.40 M 8.99 M Net Debt 2024 * 3.44 M 2.49 M EV / Sales 2024 *
17,0x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-2,55x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-2,97x
Employees 18
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 16.64%
Chart Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Latest news about Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical jumps as Alberta Health Services expands Steriwave AN
Ondine Biomedical shares soar as Steriwave shown to reduce infection AN
AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Gama Aviation eyes returns from Jet East sales AN
Ondine Biomedical shares skyrocket on Steriwave study results AN
AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: TomCo raises funds; Instem bid "final" AN
Ondine Biomedical shares rise as Steriwave now available across Canada AN
Ondine Biomedical's Steriwave® Nasal Photodisinfection for the Prevention of Healthcare-Associated Infections Is Now Available in Hospitals Across Canada CI
Ondine Biomedical Steriwave to be used at British Columbia hospital AN
Burnaby Hospital Deploys Steriwave Burnaby Hospital to Help Prevent Surgical Site Infections and Optimize Patient Outcomes CI
Ondine Biomedical in revenue boost as product deployments continue AN
Ondine Biomedical Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Bluejay scraps cash investment in Dundas on testing AN
Ondine Biomedical says Steriwave technology proven "highly effective" AN
FRP Advisory buys Wilson Field for GBP4.8 million AN
Ondine Biomedical starts Steriwave pilot at Kelowna hospital AN
Press releases Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine BiomedicalÃ¢€™s Steriwave platform seeing strong adoption AQ
Ondine BiomedicalÃ¢€™s Steriwave nasal photodisinfection platform now used across Canada AQ
Ondine Biomedical shares potential impact of photodisinfection study on public health and safety AQ
Ondine Biomedical reports photodisinfection is highly effective against key food-borne pathogens BU
News in other languages on Ondine Biomedical Inc.

La terapia de fotodesinfección nasal (APDT) de Ondine mejora la respuesta inmunitaria a corto y largo plazo a la vez que reduce significativamente la infectividad del SARS-CoV-2
Quotes and Performance

1 day-6.54%
1 week-11.11%
Current month-20.00%
1 month+25.00%
3 months-38.46%
6 months-38.46%
Current year-51.22%
Highs and lows

1 week
9.43
Extreme 9.425
12.00
1 month
7.90
Extreme 7.9
17.00
Current year
6.86
Extreme 6.8621
21.00
1 year
6.86
Extreme 6.8621
28.70
3 years
6.86
Extreme 6.8621
60.00
5 years
6.86
Extreme 6.8621
60.00
10 years
6.86
Extreme 6.8621
60.00
Managers and Directors - Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Carolyn Cross FOU
 Founder 61 1996
Vipul Shah DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - -
Nicolas Loebel PSD
 President 63 2004
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Craig Tooman BRD
 Director/Board Member 57 2021
Carolyn Cross FOU
 Founder 61 1996
Nicolas Loebel PSD
 President 63 2004
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 10.00 -6.54% 301 051
23-11-10 10.70 -0.47% 177,147
23-11-09 10.75 0.00% 27,703
23-11-08 10.75 -4.44% 73,460
23-11-07 11.25 0.00% 20,527

Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 11:35 am EST

Company Profile

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is a Canadian life sciences company. The Company is engaged in photodisinfection-based therapies to prevent and treat a range of infections, including those caused by drug-resistant pathogens. Its lead product, Steriwave, is a rapid nasal decolonization therapy that eradicates a broad spectrum of pathogens in the nose in only minutes. Steriwave enables rapid elimination of pathogens associated with healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), reduces the reliance on patient compliance and screening, and eliminates the generation of resistance associated with topical antibiotics and other antimicrobials. It also has several products in development, including treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis, decolonization of burns and wounds, disinfection of endotracheal tubes to reduce the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia and the development of topical antiviral therapy for the upper respiratory tract, including the reduction of SARS-CoV-2 titre and transmission.
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
2024-05-15 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0.1070GBP
Average target price
0.5750GBP
Spread / Average Target
+437.38%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ONDINE BIOMEDICAL INC. Stock Ondine Biomedical Inc.
-51.22% 25 M $
MEDTRONIC PLC Stock Medtronic plc
-6.73% 94 042 M $
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY Stock Becton, Dickinson and Company
-6.89% 68 074 M $
CENCORA CORPORATION Stock Cencora Corporation
+20.11% 39 683 M $
DEXCOM, INC. Stock DexCom, Inc.
-12.76% 36 338 M $
HOYA CORPORATION Stock Hoya Corporation
+21.29% 35 420 M $
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC. Stock West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
+43.83% 25 279 M $
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
-29.03% 22 640 M $
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Stock Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
+27.85% 22 509 M $
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS Stock Zimmer Biomet Holdings
-16.17% 22 031 M $
Other Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Ondine Biomedical Inc. - London Stock Exchange
