Ondine Biomedical Inc - Vancouver-based life sciences company - Announces significant commercial progress to date in 2024, ahead of management's expectations. Says Ondine's Steriwave technology is deploying in eight new healthcare facilities, including six new hospitals. This brings the total number of hospitals to 22, representing a 38% increase year-to-date and nearly quadruple the number a year ago. Two orthopedic surgeon group practices in the Toronto area will also shortly begin offering Steriwave to patients undergoing elective orthopedic procedures.

Current stock price: 9.64 pence, up 4.2% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 48%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

