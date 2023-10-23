(Alliance News) - Ondine Biomedical Inc on Monday said its Steriwave photodisinfection technology helped reduce spine surgery infection rates by 67% at Vancouver General Hospital and said it helped the medical centre's savings.

Shares in Ondine were up 10% at 11.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

The Vancouver-based life sciences company said in an eight-year study from 2011 to 2019 conducted by VGH and University of British Columbia hospital, the integration of Steriwave with chlorhexidine gluconate wipes proved beneficial in managing post-surgical infection rates.

VGH also estimated that the prevention of surgical site infections resulted in cost savings of CAD19.9 million - around GBP11.9 million - and a net annual cost saving of CAD2.49 million.

Steriwave employs patented nasal photodisinfection technology to eliminate bacteria, fungi and viruses located on human tissues.

Earlier this month, Ondine reported that Steriwave is now available in hospitals across Canada, with Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Nova Scotia becoming the latest facility to implement the spray.

According to Ondine, one in nine hospital patients in Canada gets a healthcare-related infection, resulting in around 12,000 deaths per year.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.