Ondine Biomedical Inc - Vancouver-based life sciences company specialising in photodisinfection therapies - Says it has modified its Phase Three Clinical Trial Design for its lead product, Steriwave, to cover a broader range of hospital-acquired infections, including surgical site infections, bloodstream infections and pneumonias. The broadening of the design is not expected to have any impact on the recruitment rate into the trial.

Adds that its commercialisation strategy remains on track, with clinical deployments of the technology planned in hospitals across core target markets outside the US with existing regulatory approval throughout 2023.

Says that spending on research and development costs for automation and scale-up will be deferred until after conclusion of the study, as will planned headcount expansion.

Current stock price: 12.00 pence

12-month change: down 72%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

