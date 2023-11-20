(Alliance News) - Ondo InsurTech PLC on Monday said that the need for its product was growing as it announced a halved half-year loss as revenue increased faster than costs.

The London-based claims prevention technology firm for home insurers said in the six months to September 30, pretax loss narrowed to GBP1.0 million from GBP2.2 million a year prior.

Revenue climbed 24% to GBP1.2 million from GBP959,000. Administrative expenses increased 14% to GBP1.9 million from GBP1.7 million.

Meanwhile, the company reported a gain on loan note liability derecognition of GBP877,000 in the just posted half-year, compared to no such gain a year prior.

Looking ahead, Ondo InsurTech said: "The need for our product is growing, with inflated claims costs for insurers, and increased pressure on water resources driven by climate change and population growth. Ondo's partnerships are increasingly shifting from small pilots to larger more strategic initiatives that are core to our partners' long term strategies, and the size of our partners is increasing."

Chief Executive Officer Craig Foster said: "The market is looking for a solution for water damage claims, and because of our proprietary technology and unique value proposition we have the answer for this USD16 billion problem. Now we need to both execute well on the signed deals and drive the sales machine to capitalise on this momentum."

Ondo InsurTech shares fell 6.8% to 28.16 pence each on Monday afternoon in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.