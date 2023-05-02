One Caribbean Media : 02 May 2023 – One Caribbean Media Limited – Annual Report 2022
ASPIRATION STATEMENT
To be the leading regional corporation with global reach serving as the most credible and authoritative source of news, information and entertainment in and of the Caribbean.
To take the leadership role in the development of the media industry by:
Zealously guarding and advocating the Freedom of the Press/Media.
Observing and promoting the highest professional standards.
Providing training and development opportunities for media personnel.
To be an exemplary employer.
To make sound investments in diverse businesses that will provide for the leveraging of the Group's assets and competencies and the creation of shareholder value.
To take a leadership role in corporate social responsibility initiatives in the region.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Corporate Information
03
The Brands
04
Chairman's Statement
02
06
Group Chief Executive Officer's Statement
02
07
Our Diversification Path
09
Corporate Social Responsibility
1
12
Board of Directors
15
Corporate Governance
07
18
Organisational Chart and Executive Team
20
Financial Performance Summary - Graphs
22
Directors' Report
23
Directors' and Senior Officers' Interests and Major Shareholders
24
Statement of Management's Responsibilities
26
Independent Auditor's Report
27
Consolidated Statement Of Financial Position
32
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
34
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
35
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
36
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
37
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
38
Notice of Meeting
99
Proxy Form
101
CORPORATE INFORMATION
HEAD OFFICE
COMPANY SECRETARY
REGISTRAR
Express House
Karlene Ng Tang
The Trinidad and Tobago
35-37 Independence Square,
35-37 Independence Square,
Central Depository Limited
10th Floor, Nicholas Tower,
Port of Spain,
Port of Spain,
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
63-65 Independence Square,
Tel: 868-623-1711-8,
Port of Spain,
Trinidad and Tobago
868-627-8806
Fax: 868-627-2721
ATTORNEYS-AT-LAW
Juris Chambers
39 Richmond Street,
Port of Spain,
Trinidad and Tobago
Ezra Alleyne
Attorney-at-law
Suite 202, Kays House,
Roebuck Street,
Bridgetown,
Barbados
C. Anthony Audain
Aâstra Law, Aâstra House
St. Matthias Road
Christ Church,
Barbados
Carrington & Sealy
Belmont House
Belmont Road
St. Michael
Barbados
Alicia A. Archer
Artemis Law
Venus House
Walrond St.
Bridgetown
Barbados
AUDITORS
BDO Trinidad and Tobago
122-124 Frederick Street 2nd Floor, CIC Building Port of Spain
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CHAIRMAN
Mr.Faarees Hosein
DIRECTORS
Mrs. Dawn Thomas • Dr. Grenville Phillips • Mr. Michael Carballo • Mr. Peter G. Symmonds K.C.
Mr. Gregory Thomson • Mr. Douglas Wilson • Mrs. Renee-Ann Kowlessar • Mr. Noel Wood
Number of employees:573
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
One Caribbean Media Limited published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 21:28:54 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about ONE CARIBBEAN MEDIA LIMITED
Sales 2021
308 M
45,7 M
45,7 M
Net income 2021
16,8 M
2,50 M
2,50 M
Net Debt 2021
22,4 M
3,34 M
3,34 M
P/E ratio 2021
17,0x
Yield 2021
3,85%
Capitalization
225 M
33,4 M
33,4 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,96x
EV / Sales 2021
0,94x
Nbr of Employees
573
Free-Float
23,6%
Chart ONE CARIBBEAN MEDIA LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.