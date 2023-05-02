One Caribbean Media : 02 May 2023 – One Caribbean Media Limited – Annual Report 2022

ASPIRATION STATEMENT

To be the leading regional corporation with global reach serving as the most credible and authoritative source of news, information and entertainment in and of the Caribbean.

To take the leadership role in the development of the media industry by:

Zealously guarding and advocating the Freedom of the Press/Media.

Observing and promoting the highest professional standards.

Providing training and development opportunities for media personnel.

To be an exemplary employer.

To make sound investments in diverse businesses that will provide for the leveraging of the Group's assets and competencies and the creation of shareholder value.

To take a leadership role in corporate social responsibility initiatives in the region.