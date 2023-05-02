Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange
  5. One Caribbean Media Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCM   TTP7364U1010

ONE CARIBBEAN MEDIA LIMITED

(OCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
3.700 TTD   -.--%
05:30pOne Caribbean Media : 02 May 2023 – One Caribbean Media Limited – Annual Report 2022
PU
04/04One Caribbean Media : 03 Apr 2023 – One Caribbean Media Limited – Final Dividend Timetable 2022
PU
04/04One Caribbean Media : 03 Apr 2023 – One Caribbean Media Limited – Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022 (Summary)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One Caribbean Media : 02 May 2023 – One Caribbean Media Limited – Annual Report 2022

05/02/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

ASPIRATION STATEMENT

To be the leading regional corporation with global reach serving as the most credible and authoritative source of news, information and entertainment in and of the Caribbean.

To take the leadership role in the development of the media industry by:

  • Zealously guarding and advocating the Freedom of the Press/Media.
  • Observing and promoting the highest professional standards.
  • Providing training and development opportunities for media personnel.

To be an exemplary employer.

To make sound investments in diverse businesses that will provide for the leveraging of the Group's assets and competencies and the creation of shareholder value.

To take a leadership role in corporate social responsibility initiatives in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Corporate Information

03

The Brands

04

Chairman's Statement

02

06

Group Chief Executive Officer's Statement

02

07

Our Diversification Path

09

Corporate Social Responsibility

1

12

Board of Directors

15

Corporate Governance 07

18

Organisational Chart and Executive Team

20

Financial Performance Summary - Graphs

22

Directors' Report

23

Directors' and Senior Officers' Interests and Major Shareholders

24

Statement of Management's Responsibilities

26

Independent Auditor's Report

27

Consolidated Statement Of Financial Position

32

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

34

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

35

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

36

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

37

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

38

Notice of Meeting

99

Proxy Form

101

2

CORPORATE INFORMATION

HEAD OFFICE

COMPANY SECRETARY

REGISTRAR

Express House

Karlene Ng Tang

The Trinidad and Tobago

35-37 Independence Square,

35-37 Independence Square,

Central Depository Limited

10th Floor, Nicholas Tower,

Port of Spain,

Port of Spain,

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago

63-65 Independence Square,

Tel: 868-623-1711-8,

Port of Spain,

Trinidad and Tobago

868-627-8806

Fax: 868-627-2721

ATTORNEYS-AT-LAW

Juris Chambers

39 Richmond Street,

Port of Spain,

Trinidad and Tobago

Ezra Alleyne

Attorney-at-law

Suite 202, Kays House,

Roebuck Street,

Bridgetown,

Barbados

C. Anthony Audain

Aâstra Law, Aâstra House

St. Matthias Road

Christ Church,

Barbados

Carrington & Sealy

Belmont House

Belmont Road

St. Michael

Barbados

Alicia A. Archer

Artemis Law

Venus House

Walrond St.

Bridgetown

Barbados

AUDITORS

BDO Trinidad and Tobago 122-124Frederick Street 2nd Floor, CIC Building Port of Spain

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CHAIRMAN

Mr.Faarees Hosein

DIRECTORS

  • Mrs. Dawn Thomas • Dr. Grenville Phillips • Mr. Michael Carballo • Mr. Peter G. Symmonds K.C.
    • Mr. Gregory Thomson • Mr. Douglas Wilson • Mrs. Renee-Ann Kowlessar • Mr. Noel Wood

Number of employees:573

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

One Caribbean Media Limited published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 21:28:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 308 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
Net income 2021 16,8 M 2,50 M 2,50 M
Net Debt 2021 22,4 M 3,34 M 3,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 3,85%
Capitalization 225 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 573
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart ONE CARIBBEAN MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
One Caribbean Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
