    OCM   TTP7364U1010

ONE CARIBBEAN MEDIA LIMITED

(OCM)
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-02
3.700 TTD    0.00%
One Caribbean Media : 04 Nov 2022 – One Caribbean Media Limited – Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended September 30, 2022
PU
08/05One Caribbean Media Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/13One Caribbean Media Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
One Caribbean Media : 04 Nov 2022 – One Caribbean Media Limited – Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended September 30, 2022

11/04/2022 | 10:52am EDT
ONE CARIBBEAN MEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2022

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

The Group reported a creditable performance at the end of the third quarter. Revenues of TT$241.3M (US$35.5M) and NPBT of TT$21.5M (US$3.2M) reflected growth of 11% and 7% respectively. Earnings per share increased from TT$0.16 (US$0.02) in 2021 to TT$0.19 (US$0.03) in 2022.

The performance of the Group's media segment has shown healthy recovery and it is anticipated that this trend will continue as activity within the Entertainment sector returns to pre-pandemic levels.

In Barbados, the investments in Renewable Energy technology and services have made a positive contribution to the Group's performance and it is anticipated that the recently constructed 1MW solar farm will be fully commissioned by the end of November. Additionally, the investment property acquired in December 2021 has been able to deliver the budgeted return on investment.

The management team remains optimistic that recovery will continue into the fourth quarter. This, together with the commitment to operational excellence, positions the Group to deliver sustained growth over last year.

......................................................................

Faarees Hosein

Chairman

3rd November, 2022

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

9-MONTH

9-MONTH12-MONTH

Sept-22

Sept-21

Dec-21

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

ASSETS

652,644

583,289

655,396

Non-current assets

235,968

287,590

268,868

Current assets

888,612

870,879

924,264

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

390,916

390,916

390,916

Share captial

(6,700)

(6,700)

(6,700)

Redemption liability

37,823

29,635

37,700

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED

AUDITED

3RD QTR

3RD QTR

9-MONTH

9-MONTH

12-MONTH

Sept-22

Sept-21

Sept-22

Sept-21

Dec-21

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

Revenue

82,078

78,117

241,263

217,368

307,659

Cost of providing services

(58,619)

(56,784)

(177,236)

(160,464)

(217,784)

Gross profit

23,459

21,333

64,027

56,904

89,875

Administrative expenses

(14,670)

(12,119)

(41,920)

(38,804)

(56,689)

Marketing expenses

(438)

(428)

(999)

(992)

(1,912)

Operating profit

8,351

8,786

21,108

17,108

31,274

Net impairment gains / (losses) on financial assets

19

(367)

(572)

(777)

(1,257)

Impairment losses on other assets

-

-

-

-

(1,974)

Dividend income

129

14

153

30

77

Interest income

344

413

1,100

1,200

1,563

Finance costs

(1,508)

(2,321)

(4,722)

(5,499)

(7,387)

Share of profit of associate and joint venture

1,625

2,613

4,403

7,989

5,129

Profit before tax

8,960

9,138

21,470

20,051

27,425

Other reserves

276,670

241,508

279,361

Retained earnings

698,709

655,359

701,277

Non-controlling interests

29,124

26,454

26,764

(43,591)

(49,095)

(49,106)

Unallocated shares held by ESOP

684,242

632,718

678,935

TOTAL EQUITY

128,329

135,578

132,299

Non-current liabilities

76,041

102,583

113,030

Current liabilities

204,370

238,161

245,329

TOTAL LIABILITIES

888,612

870,879

924,264

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Taxation

(2,362)

(2,297)

(6,573)

(6,918)

(7,522)

Profit for the period

6,598

6,841

14,897

13,133

19,903

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurement of Net Defined Benefit Asset

-

-

-

-

26,672

Deferred taxation

-

-

-

-

(7,105)

(Loss) / gain on financial assets

-

-

-

(19)

1

-

-

-

(19)

19,568

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

(47)

(1)

123

219

87

Revaluation of land and building

-

-

-

-

20,035

(47)

(1)

123

219

20,122

Total comprehensive income for the period

6,551

6,840

15,020

13,333

59,593

Attributable to:

- Non-controlling interests

734

1,131

2,360

2,721

3,063

- Owners of the parent

5,817

5,709

12,660

10,612

56,530

Total comprehensive income for the period

6,551

6,840

15,020

13,333

59,593

Earnings per share basic

TT $0.10

TT $0.11

TT $0.20

TT $0.16

TT $0.27

Earnings per share fully diluted

TT $0.08

TT $0.11

TT $0.19

TT $0.16

TT $0.26

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

9-MONTH

9-MONTH12-MONTH

Sept-22

Sept-21

Dec-21

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

Balance at begining of period

678,935

629,138

629,138

Total comprehensive income for the period

15,020

13,333

59,593

Allocation of ESOP shares

1,374

-

-

Repurchase of ESOP shares

(233)

(213)

(224)

Non-controlling interest on investment

-

-

(4)

Dividends to equity holders

(10,854)

(9,540)

(9,568)

Balance at end of period

684,242

632,718

678,935

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2022 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

UNAUDITED

9-MONTH

Sept-22

TT$'000

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before tax

21,470

Adjustments for:

Depreciation

14,940

Amortisation

1,916

Interest income

(1,100)

Finance costs

4,722

Dividend income

(153)

Impairment losses on other assets

-

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

16

Share of profit in associate and joint venture

(4,403)

Profit on disposal of financial assets

-

Allocation of ESOP shares

1,374

Repurchase of ESOP shares

(233)

Net change in retirement benefit asset

-

Net change in operating assets and liabilities

(16,179)

Interest paid

22,370

(805)

Taxation refunds

3,507

Taxation payments

(4,984)

Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities

20,088

Net cash (used in) / generated from investing activities

(6,303)

Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities

(21,186)

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

(7,401)

Cash and cash equivalents

At beginning of period

28,996

At end of period

21,595

Represented by:

Cash and cash equivalents

26,331

Bank overdrafts

(4,736)

21,595

UNAUDITED AUDITED 9-MONTH12-MONTH

Sept-21Dec-21

TT$'000 TT$'000

20,051 27,425

15,025 19,375

735 2,578

(1,200) (1,563)

5,499 7,387

  1. (77)
  • 1,974
  • 281

(7,989) (5,129)

  • (367)
  • -
  1. (224)
    100 (75)

(27,016) (20,089)

4,962 31,496

  1. (5,793)
    1,350 1,350

(8,836) (11,164)

(3,452) 15,889

1,253 (28,412)

4,855 1,124

2,656 (11,399)

40,395 40,395

43,051 28,996

45,988 33,031

(2,937) (4,035)

43,051 28,996

  1. Basis of preparation
    These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). under the historical cost convention as modified by the revaluation of land and buildings and available-for-sale financial assets.
  2. Significant accounting policies
    The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

Director:Director:

Disclaimer

One Caribbean Media Limited published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 14:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
