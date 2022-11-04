One Caribbean Media : 04 Nov 2022 – One Caribbean Media Limited – Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended September 30, 2022
11/04/2022 | 10:52am EDT
ONE CARIBBEAN MEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2022
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
The Group reported a creditable performance at the end of the third quarter. Revenues of TT$241.3M (US$35.5M) and NPBT of TT$21.5M (US$3.2M) reflected growth of 11% and 7% respectively. Earnings per share increased from TT$0.16 (US$0.02) in 2021 to TT$0.19 (US$0.03) in 2022.
The performance of the Group's media segment has shown healthy recovery and it is anticipated that this trend will continue as activity within the Entertainment sector returns to pre-pandemic levels.
In Barbados, the investments in Renewable Energy technology and services have made a positive contribution to the Group's performance and it is anticipated that the recently constructed 1MW solar farm will be fully commissioned by the end of November. Additionally, the investment property acquired in December 2021 has been able to deliver the budgeted return on investment.
The management team remains optimistic that recovery will continue into the fourth quarter. This, together with the commitment to operational excellence, positions the Group to deliver sustained growth over last year.
Net impairment gains / (losses) on financial assets
19
(367)
(572)
(777)
(1,257)
Impairment losses on other assets
-
-
-
-
(1,974)
Dividend income
129
14
153
30
77
Interest income
344
413
1,100
1,200
1,563
Finance costs
(1,508)
(2,321)
(4,722)
(5,499)
(7,387)
Share of profit of associate and joint venture
1,625
2,613
4,403
7,989
5,129
Profit before tax
8,960
9,138
21,470
20,051
27,425
Other reserves
276,670
241,508
279,361
Retained earnings
698,709
655,359
701,277
Non-controlling interests
29,124
26,454
26,764
(43,591)
(49,095)
(49,106)
Unallocated shares held by ESOP
684,242
632,718
678,935
TOTAL EQUITY
128,329
135,578
132,299
Non-current liabilities
76,041
102,583
113,030
Current liabilities
204,370
238,161
245,329
TOTAL LIABILITIES
888,612
870,879
924,264
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Taxation
(2,362)
(2,297)
(6,573)
(6,918)
(7,522)
Profit for the period
6,598
6,841
14,897
13,133
19,903
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurement of Net Defined Benefit Asset
-
-
-
-
26,672
Deferred taxation
-
-
-
-
(7,105)
(Loss) / gain on financial assets
-
-
-
(19)
1
-
-
-
(19)
19,568
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Currency translation differences
(47)
(1)
123
219
87
Revaluation of land and building
-
-
-
-
20,035
(47)
(1)
123
219
20,122
Total comprehensive income for the period
6,551
6,840
15,020
13,333
59,593
Attributable to:
- Non-controlling interests
734
1,131
2,360
2,721
3,063
- Owners of the parent
5,817
5,709
12,660
10,612
56,530
Total comprehensive income for the period
6,551
6,840
15,020
13,333
59,593
Earnings per share basic
TT $0.10
TT $0.11
TT $0.20
TT $0.16
TT $0.27
Earnings per share fully diluted
TT $0.08
TT $0.11
TT $0.19
TT $0.16
TT $0.26
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
9-MONTH
9-MONTH12-MONTH
Sept-22
Sept-21
Dec-21
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
Balance at begining of period
678,935
629,138
629,138
Total comprehensive income for the period
15,020
13,333
59,593
Allocation of ESOP shares
1,374
-
-
Repurchase of ESOP shares
(233)
(213)
(224)
Non-controlling interest on investment
-
-
(4)
Dividends to equity holders
(10,854)
(9,540)
(9,568)
Balance at end of period
684,242
632,718
678,935
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2022 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
UNAUDITED
9-MONTH
Sept-22
TT$'000
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before tax
21,470
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
14,940
Amortisation
1,916
Interest income
(1,100)
Finance costs
4,722
Dividend income
(153)
Impairment losses on other assets
-
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
16
Share of profit in associate and joint venture
(4,403)
Profit on disposal of financial assets
-
Allocation of ESOP shares
1,374
Repurchase of ESOP shares
(233)
Net change in retirement benefit asset
-
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
(16,179)
Interest paid
22,370
(805)
Taxation refunds
3,507
Taxation payments
(4,984)
Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities
20,088
Net cash (used in) / generated from investing activities
(6,303)
Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities
(21,186)
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
(7,401)
Cash and cash equivalents
At beginning of period
28,996
At end of period
21,595
Represented by:
Cash and cash equivalents
26,331
Bank overdrafts
(4,736)
21,595
UNAUDITED AUDITED 9-MONTH12-MONTH
Sept-21Dec-21
TT$'000 TT$'000
20,051 27,425
15,025 19,375
735 2,578
(1,200) (1,563)
5,499 7,387
(77)
1,974
281
(7,989) (5,129)
(367)
-
(224)
100 (75)
(27,016) (20,089)
4,962 31,496
(5,793)
1,350 1,350
(8,836) (11,164)
(3,452) 15,889
1,253 (28,412)
4,855 1,124
2,656 (11,399)
40,395 40,395
43,051 28,996
45,988 33,031
(2,937) (4,035)
43,051 28,996
Basis of preparation
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). under the historical cost convention as modified by the revaluation of land and buildings and available-for-sale financial assets.
Significant accounting policies
The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021
