One Caribbean Media : 04 Nov 2022 – One Caribbean Media Limited – Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended September 30, 2022

The Group reported a creditable performance at the end of the third quarter. Revenues of TT$241.3M (US$35.5M) and NPBT of TT$21.5M (US$3.2M) reflected growth of 11% and 7% respectively. Earnings per share increased from TT$0.16 (US$0.02) in 2021 to TT$0.19 (US$0.03) in 2022.

The performance of the Group's media segment has shown healthy recovery and it is anticipated that this trend will continue as activity within the Entertainment sector returns to pre-pandemic levels.

In Barbados, the investments in Renewable Energy technology and services have made a positive contribution to the Group's performance and it is anticipated that the recently constructed 1MW solar farm will be fully commissioned by the end of November. Additionally, the investment property acquired in December 2021 has been able to deliver the budgeted return on investment.