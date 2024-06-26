Sustainability Report

June 2024

Contents

Kansas Gas Service | Oklahoma Natural Gas | Texas Gas Service

Kansas

Topeka City

Kansas

Wichita

Our Mission

2023 Highlights

4

CEO Message

5

Benefits of Natural Gas

6

Environmental Sustainability

9

Safety and System Integrity

21

Social Commitment

34

Governance

52

Our Divisions

Kansas Gas Service

71% market share, the largest in Kansas

Oklahoma Natural Gas

89% market share, the largest in Oklahoma

Texas Gas Service

13% market share,

El Paso

Tulsa

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

City

Texas

Austin

We deliver natural gas for a better tomorrow.

Our Strategy

Safe and reliable energy

High-performing workforce

Capital demand growth

Clean energy solutions

Serving customers

Metrics

58

the third largest in Texas

Core Values

About this Report

Our Sustainability Report provides transparency into the environmental, social and governance practices of ONE Gas. This voluntary report is informed by sustainability reporting guidelines outlined in the Metrics section. The data in this report applies to all ONE Gas activities consolidated for financial reporting purposes. Our goal is to provide relevant information about our business, how we assess and manage climate-related risks and opportunities, and how natural gas will continue to play a pivotal role in a cleaner energy future.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. We provide natural gas service to approximately 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

We own and operate approximately 66,000 miles of distribution and transmission pipelines across our service territory. We have been consistently recognized by the American Gas Association (AGA) for excellence in employee safety, including having the lowest Days Away, Restricted or Transferred (DART) rate. ONE Gas is committed to providing affordable and reliable energy while helping to build a sustainable energy future.

Safety

We are committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner.

Ethics

We are accountable

to the highest

ethical standards and are committed to compliance.

Inclusion &

Diversity

We embrace an inclusive and diverse culture that encourages collaboration. Every employee makes a difference and contributes to our success.

Service

We provide

exceptional service to our customers and support each other.

Value

We create value for all

stakeholders; our customers,

employees, investors

and communities.

3

consecutive year

2023 Highlights

A Message from Our President and Chief Executive Officer

As one of the country's largest natural gas distribution companies, ONE Gas has an essential role in a sustainable energy future. Our priorities

driven primarily by our vintage pipeline replacement and protection program, which also reinforces our Core Value of Safety.

50%

reduction in emissions

due to leaks from mains and services from a 2005 estimated baseline

Replaced

536 miles

of distribution mains, service lines and transmission lines to improve safety and reduce fugitive emissions

According to data tracked by the AGA, recognized for the lowest Days Away,

Restricted or Transferred (DART) rate among the country's largest natural gas distribution companies for the

7th

Our energy efficiency programs avoided

44,400 metric tons of CO2e,

equivalent to removing

10,569 passenger vehicles*

from the road

7th consecutive year

of increased employee engagement scores measured by Gallup

Contributed

$3.4 million

in ONE Gas Foundation grants, corporate sponsorships and community giving

are clear: safety above all else, serve the growing demand for natural gas in our service territory, invest in our systems and our people, and operate in an environmentally responsible way.

Our 2.3 million customers depend on us for affordable, reliable natural gas service every day. Natural gas is used in a multitude of ways - from cooking meals and keeping families warm to powering manufacturing and fueling transportation - and is an essential part of life for millions of Americans. We are proud to help meet our customers' energy needs responsibly and sustainably.

Emissions Reduction

ONE Gas is committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner, and reducing emissions is a key component of our business strategy.

We've made steady progress toward achieving our Scope 1 emissions reduction goal - a 55% reduction in emissions due to leaks from mains and services by 2035, measured from a 2005 estimated baseline. As of December 31, 2023, we have reduced our emissions by 50% even as we continue to grow, which keeps us on track to achieve our goal. To reflect our commitment, in

Our accomplishments have not gone unnoticed;

we have earned top recognition for our sustainability efforts. One of the leading sustainability rating organizations in the country, MSCI, recently ranked us as a top utility in the nation for our work managing environmental, safety and governance risks for our business.

High-performing Employees

Our 3,900 co-workers are the backbone of our success, and the achievements in this report are only possible because of them. We strive to create a culture based on safety, inclusion and trust. People who feel respected and empowered to do their best work contribute to an engaged, high-performing workforce.

Gallup scores reflected this engagement among our employees and once again placed our company in the top quartile of Gallup's Overall Company Database. While our engagement scores increased for the seventh consecutive year in 2023, we are nevertheless working on improvements, reflecting our commitment to providing industry-leading safety results and the best workplace and customer experience possible.

Our co-workers are also committed to the safety of one another and our systems. Based on our safety

That marks the seventh consecutive year that ONE Gas has won this award, placing us among the safest natural gas distribution companies nationwide.

Delivering Natural Gas for a Better Tomorrow

Our company is guided by our mission:

to deliver natural gas for a better tomorrow. Creating a "better tomorrow" means embracing opportunities for improvement and innovation and being part of a sustainable energy future.

I'm honored to share the combined efforts of our ONE Gas team in this summary of our work over the past year. I'm grateful for their dedication to safe operations, reliable service and growth, and I'm privileged to work alongside them as we build a better tomorrow.

*Source:United States Environmental Protection Agency - Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator

4

2023, we added a short-term incentive pay metric tied to emissions reduction, a target we exceeded this past year. Our emissions reduction goal is

performance in 2023, the American Gas Association (AGA) announced that ONE Gas had the lowest incident rate of severe injuries among peer companies in the United States.

Robert S. McAnnally

President and CEO

5

Natural gas is an affordable and reliable choice to achieve a lower-emissions future.

Benefits of the Natural Gas Industry

Natural gas is reliable

With more than 2 million miles of pipelines, natural gas is available when you need it most. Through natural disasters and extreme weather events, our underground delivery system provides customers with reliable energy.*

Natural gas is affordable

In the U.S., natural gas is 3.3 times more affordable than electricity. Households that use natural gas directly for heating, cooking and clothes drying save an average of $1,132 per year compared with homes using electricity for those applications.*

Natural Gas Fuels America's Healthcare

Natural gas is the preferred energy choice for homes and businesses

More than 189 million Americans and 5.6 million businesses use

natural gas. One new residential customer signs up for natural gas service every minute, and approximately 80 businesses initiate natural gas service every day.*

Natural gas is essential for improving our environment

The natural gas industry has been a leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. and is committed to meeting both energy

demand and emissions targets. Emissions from the natural gas distribution system have declined 70% since 1990 due to a combination of infrastructure upgrades, energy efficiency programs and investment in innovative new technologies.*

Natural gas is essential

Natural gas is an essential part of America's energy mix.

It supplies nearly one-quarter of all the energy in the United States and is essential to the operation of nearly every critical function and sector of the U.S. economy.

It also plays a critical role in many sectors, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, hospitality and agriculture.*

Natural gas' reliability and affordability are critical to safeguard hospital operations during emergencies, including natural disasters. Hospitals engage in many energy-intensive activities such as medical and lab equipment use, sterilization, computer and server use, laundry, food service and refrigeration ­- all of which require a steady and reliable source of power 24 hours a day. The U.S. healthcare sector consumes more than 271 billion cubic feet of natural gas each year, more than the annual consumption of 14 individual states.**

6

*Source:American Gas Association (AGA)

**Source:Advancing America's Healthcare - The Value of Natural Gas to the U.S. Healthcare Sector

7

The Natural Choice for a Sustainable Business

Our customers depend on affordable, reliable natural gas in a variety of ways. Take a look at a few of the ways natural gas plays a critical role for our customers.

Environmental

Sustainability

Customer: Superior Boilers

Headquartered in Hutchinson, Kansas, Superior Boilers is a national leader in the production of boilers, a closed vessel in which water is heated to produce steam or hot water and then used for a variety of purposes, including heating buildings, generating electricity and sterilizing equipment. Natural gas plays a vital role in their operations, including manufacturing the vessels and testing the finished products. Using natural gas allows for consistent production schedules and cost savings over other fuel sources. Customers choose natural gas boilers to enhance production efficiency and reduce energy consumption, which saves money.

Customer: Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian nation in the U.S., with over

225,000 tribal members and 300 facilities, including community centers, healthcare facilities, world-class casino resorts and more. From heating spaces and water

to meal preparation and fueling standby generators, natural gas is a critical energy source to power the tribe's daily operations. Data is a key driver

for the Choctaw Nation's business decisions, and the numbers are clear: natural gas meets the tribe's needs for cost savings, efficiency, reliability and environmental stewardship.

Customer: Rausch Coleman Homes

Recognized as one of the top builders in the U.S., Rausch Coleman Homes has constructed high-quality and affordable homes for families and individuals for nearly 70 years. Natural gas is a top request of homebuyers who value its reliability, affordability and operational efficiency. From the living room to the laundry room, natural gas-fueled appliances make a house a comfortable home. As metro areas grow, housing developments are moving to more rural areas. With approximately 66,000 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, ONE Gas' vast infrastructure has made extending natural gas service to new developments a reality, ensuring Rausch Coleman Homes' customers can enjoy the benefits of natural gas for years to come.

8

9

Environmental Sustainability

ONE Gas and our assets are essential in realizing a lower carbon energy future. We are implementing practices, procedures and strategies to manage emissions and provide long-term, reliable and affordable natural gas service to our customers.

Reducing Emissions from Mains and Services

Our emissions goal is achievable and aligned with our overall strategy. ONE Gas has set a goal of achieving a 55% reduction in Scope 1 emissions across our enterprise due to leaks from distribution pipelines by 2035, measured from a 2005 estimated baseline* and accounting for projected system growth. We expect to achieve this goal primarily through our pipeline replacement and protection program, which is

Emissions Reduction

Reducing our methane emissions is key to our business and environmental strategy as we look to the future. The emissions reduction goals we set are achievable and supported by a long-term strategy grounded in understanding our current emissions profile and how best to leverage our assets, technology and programs.

Our existing Scope 1 emissions reduction goal is driven by our pipeline replacement and protection program. We continually evaluate ways to further reduce emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3. This includes enhancing operational practices, researching opportunities to replace geologic natural gas in our system with renewable natural gas, expanding energy efficiency and education programs, and implementing sustainable building initiatives. We also are evaluating emerging technologies and opportunities, such as carbon capture and the utilization of low-carbon hydrogen.

SCOPE

Scope 1 emissions are direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

1

from sources controlled or owned by an organization, such as our

pipelines, meter sets and fleet.

SCOPE

Scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions from sources

2

controlled or owned by an organization, such as purchased electricity.

Scope 3 emissions are from sources not owned or directly controlled

SCOPE

3

by an organization but related to its activities. This includes emissions

from our customers' use of the natural gas we provide and emissions

upstream of our system.

We have achieved a 50% reduction

in Scope 1  CO2e emissions from

distribution pipeline leaks since 2005.

driven by our safety goals and has the added benefit of reducing emissions.

Utilizing the EPA-approved Greenhouse Gas Inventory Protocol, our estimated total emissions due to leaks from mains and services in 2023 was 143,359 metric tons of CO2e, compared to an estimated 289,070 metric tons of CO2e in 2005. This 50% reduction keeps us on track to achieve our 2035 goal. Our regulatory bodies support pipeline replacement, which is a key capital plan component. Replacement helps us maintain safe and reliable operations while decreasing emissions from our systems by replacing higher-emitting pipes.

In addition to our pipeline replacement and protection program, we are focused on reducing operational emissions through advanced leak detection technology and damage prevention programs. As a founding member of the EPA's Methane Challenge Program, ONE Gas committed to replacing a minimum of 2% of our higher emitting** materials annually - a target we've exceeded every year since the program started in 2016.

* 2005 is the year many U.S.-based businesses selected as a baseline for their emissions reduction goal under the Paris Agreement.

** Higher emitting materials are primarily unprotected steel.

Kansas Gas Service team members pose for a photo while

replacing a transmission line in Cunningham, Kansas.

Pipeline Replacement

Of the $730 million in capital investments in 2023, nearly 70% was spent on system integrity and pipeline replacement projects, including replacing nearly 540 miles of distribution mains, service and transmission lines.

In 2023, we adopted a new short-term incentive pay metric tied to the execution of our emissions reduction goal, driven by our pipeline replacement and protection program. We have made steady progress since announcing our emissions reduction goal in January 2022 and remain on target to reach the goal.

10

11

Innovation and Technology

We believe upgrading and leveraging existing natural gas infrastructure is key to fostering a cleaner and more resilient energy system.

ONE Gas is committed to delivering natural gas for a better tomorrow as we meet our customers' growing demand for reliable and affordable energy. This commitment includes finding ways to reduce emissions from our system, fostering emissions reduction across the natural gas value chain and providing our customers with options to reduce their carbon footprint through energy efficiency and alternative fuels.

Hydrogen Technology

Using hydrogen as a fuel source has the

potential for national and regional benefits

for energy storage, resiliency and emissions

reduction. The carbon intensity associated

with different hydrogen production methods

varies, and carbon intensity assessments of

hydrogen production are still being studied

and developed. In the meantime, we are

Renewable Natural Gas

Renewable natural gas (RNG) projects capture methane from organic materials such as food and animal waste, redirecting it away from the environment and removing gases from the atmosphere. Because RNG is chemically

ONE Gas continues to evaluate opportunities across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas to deliver RNG to customers. RNG also provides a sustainable, renewable energy option for our commercial and industrial customers to reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals.

their desired amount of RNG. We are evaluating expanding this voluntary program to other areas in our service territory.

We expect the demand for RNG to continue to develop as residential, commercial and industrial

investing in research with national laboratories

and participating in industry partnerships

Hydrogen-fueled vehicle.

Methane reformation equipment, which

Operational fuel station at

so that we are ready to take advantage of

generates hydrogen from renewable

J.J. Pickle Research Campus,

hydrogen technology when low-carbon

natural gas sourced from a Texas landfill

the University of Texas in Austin.

hydrogen is produced at scale.

and supplied by Texas Gas Service.

identical to geologic natural gas, it can be used in all current natural gas applications, including cooking, heating, vehicle fuel and industrial applications, and it is delivered to customers using existing natural gas pipelines.

In December 2023, we launched a voluntary RNG program for Oklahoma customers to choose RNG for a portion of their fuel source. This program allows customers to purchase

customers look to reduce their emissions and meet their sustainability goals.

H2@Scale

Along with GTI Energy and the University of Texas at Austin, ONE Gas participates in the H2@Scale hydrogen development project, creating the first dedicated renewable hydrogen network to test and demonstrate hydrogen infrastructure safety and reliability.

Open Hydrogen Initiative

We are an active member of the Open Hydrogen Initiative (OHI), which seeks to build an open-sourced accounting methodology for hydrogen emissions to support the development of a clean hydrogen economy. In 2023, the OHI coalition released an open-source hydrogen production life-

Optional Renewable Natural Gas Program

RNG is captured and cleaned methane from sources like food waste Oklahoma Natural Gas does not profit from the program

Sign up at:

oklahomanaturalgas.com/rng

cycle analysis database and a toolkit to help entities wanting to use hydrogen understand the carbon intensity associated with its production and use.

ONE Gas is a proud member of the Clean Hydrogen Future Coalition, which brings together diverse stakeholders to promote clean hydrogen as a critical pathway to achieving the United States' decarbonization objectives. Learn more at cleanh2.org.

12

13

The Future of Natural Gas

ONE Gas has invested approximately $12 million in researching and developing innovative natural gas technology solutions through its ongoing partnership with GTI Energy. The company contributed approximately $700,000 for technology development projects in 2023, supporting more than 82 active projects.

GTI Energy Net-Zero

Infrastructure Program

TheNet-ZeroInfrastructure Program (NZIP)is a GTI Energy-led three-yearresearch collaboration. It emphasizes the importance of natural gas to the energy system by showing how natural gas infrastructure can integrate emerging low-carbonfuel solutions better and move toward net-zeroenergy systems. ONE Gas is an active supporter of NZIP and a member of the NZIP Board Committee. Our participation helps keep us up to date on technological advancements and aware of opportunities to leverage our system as customer needs change.

GTI Energy Center for

Methane Research

We have invested in GTI Energy's Center for Methane Research (CMR), an information

and data portal facilitating research on methane and global warming. CMR primarily focuses on the role of natural gas distribution companies and pipelines related to atmospheric impacts so that climate policy can be shaped appropriately.

GTI Energy - Veritas

ONE Gas also supports Veritas, GTI Energy's methane emissions measurement and verification initiative. The Veritas

program brings together more than 30 industry partners spanning the entire natural gas value chain. Veritas develops technical protocols that provide credible, comparable methane emissions measurement and verification for each segment of the natural gas industry (production, gathering and processing, transmission and storage, distribution and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Measurement and verification protocols allow companies

to more accurately assess emissions and report reductions through efforts such as damage prevention and advanced leak detection and repair.

ONE Future

ONE Gas is a member of Our Nation's Energy Future (ONE Future), a group of natural gas companies working together to voluntarily reduce methane intensity across the natural gas value chain - from production to distribution -

to 1% or less by 2025. Methane intensity is defined as total methane emissions divided by gross gas production utilized by that sector. Some of the largest natural gas production, gathering and processing, transmission and storage, and distribution companies in the U.S. are part of ONE Future, representing more than 40% of the U.S. natural gas value chain. ONE Future reported a 2022 methane intensity for all ONE Future members of 0.421%, well below the 1% target. The methane intensity for the natural gas distribution sector, of which ONE Gas is a part, was 0.095%, beating the sector goal of 0.225% by more than 50%. ONE Future members are committed to driving down emissions further by leveraging technology and sharing best practices to help natural gas remain a vital part of the energy system in the future.

Reducing Emissions for Fleet and Customers

The bulk of our Scope 3 emissions come from our customers' use of natural gas. We advocate for customer choice that allows them to make the best energy decisions for their homes, businesses and communities. Our customers are in the best position to determine what is right for them as they consider the environment and their need for reliable and affordable energy. We are engaged with industry leaders so we will be ready to provide customers with options to reduce their carbon footprint through alternative fuel sources, which today is focused on RNG and may, in the future, include hydrogen, in addition to expanding our energy efficiency programs to help our customers reduce their energy and water usage.

Kansas Gas Service employees provided more than

1,700 free home weatherization kits in 2023.

Energy Efficiency Programs

Our current energy efficiency programs help customers in Oklahoma and parts of Texas make smarter energy choices that benefit them and the environment. In 2023, we supported legislation in Texas to expand energy efficiency programs throughout the state and look forward to making them available to all our Texas customers.

In 2023, ONE Gas divisions issued 77,800 energy efficiency rebates in Oklahoma and Texas, totaling $15,157,000.

Our energy efficiency programs include:

  • Low-incomeAppliance and Weatherization Program
  • Home Improvement and Appliance Upgrade Program
  • New Home Program
  • Commercial Direct Install Program
  • Commercial Custom Install Program
  • Natural Gas Vehicle Rebate Program
  • Water Conservation Program
  • Strategic Energy Management Program

In addition to these formal programs, we invest in energy conservation education for our customers and communities.

We regularly engage in multimedia education campaigns spanning television, radio, print, billboards and social media to promote this information. We also provide energy-saving tips on our websites and customer communications, and engage with builders and trade partners via local outreach events.

14

15

2023 Energy Efficiency

Program Highlights

26,832,600

gallons of water saved by customers

6,655,410

therms of expected annual energy savings

44,400

metric tons of CO2e reduced

Reducing Emissions from

Company-owned Fleet

We manage Scope 1 emissions associated with company-owned and -operated vehicles by using CNG-fueled vehicles where available. We are also using data analytics to assess driving and idling patterns.

Compared with gasoline or diesel, CNG can help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 30% and carbon monoxide by as much as 85%. The use of CNG supplied by ONE Gas in

2023 avoided 49,590 metric tons of CO2e compared to the use of gasoline or diesel fuel, which is equivalent to removing more than 11,059 passenger vehicles from the road.*

*Source:United States Environmental Protection Agency - Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator

2023 CNG Highlights

152

public and private CNG fueling stations in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas

37

ONE Gas fueling stations

Transporting supply to 69 retail fuel service stations

77,800 rebates issued totaling $15,157,000

Compressed Natural Gas for

Customer Vehicles

Compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles can help our customers reduce their carbon footprint when replacing gasoline, diesel fuel or propane. CNG is one of the cleanest-burning alternative transportation fuels available at scale today,* producing the fewest GHG emissions of any major motor fuel.

In addition to such potential environmental benefits, purchasing a natural gas vehicle (NGV) also can have economic benefits. CNG is typically less expensive than gasoline and offers higher octane. Many states have incentives and

tax credits available for CNG vehicle purchases, conversions or fueling station infrastructure. ONE Gas also offers incentives for personal and business purchases of dedicated or bi-fueled NGVs in Kansas, Oklahoma and Central Texas.

Our public and private fueling stations provide clean-burning CNG to vehicles across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. We transported nearly

2.8 million dekatherms to CNG stations in 2023. We continue to see growth in the heavy-duty sector, with some school districts in Oklahoma and Texas transitioning their buses to CNG and building on-site fueling stations.

Transporting supply to

Approximately 40% of our company-owned

46 private CNG stations

(bus fleets, delivery fleets, waste

fleet is capable of using CNG.

management fleets and more)

Reducing Emissions in Our Facilities

Scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions from sources controlled or owned by an organization, such as purchased electricity.

We utilize software that allows us to calculate the Scope 2 emissions from purchased electricity in the buildings we own and occupy, utilizing the EPA Greenhouse Gas Inventory Protocol. In 2023, this totaled approximately 4,200 metric tons of CO2e, with about 35% of our total energy consumption coming from renewable sources.

16

*Source:U.S. Energy Information Administration - Carbon Dioxide Emissions Coefficients

17

4,200

metric tons

of total Scope 2

emissions estimated from

ONE Gas-owned and

occupied facilities in 2023,

an 8% reduction

over the previous year.

Employees celebrate the grand opening of the Hugo service center.

In 2023, we completed construction on our new service center in Hugo, Oklahoma (above), and a renovation of our St. Elmo Service Center (right) in Austin, Texas. We used the following sustainable building equipment and materials in both facilities:

  • Automated lighting sensors
  • Automated thermostatic controls
  • ENERGY STAR-certified TVs and appliances
  • High-efficiencyHVAC units and hot water tanks

Additionally, in 2023, we completed an initiative to replace all interior and exterior light sources with LED lighting for all ONE Gas-occupied facilities. We also meet or exceed the minimum ENERGY STAR and Uniform Energy Factor ratings on our HVAC units, hot water tanks, TVs and appliances.

Environmental Stewardship

Being an environmental steward goes beyond reducing carbon emissions. We also strive to reduce the environmental impact of our operations, including recycling scrap polyethylene (PE) in Oklahoma. We participate in careful operational planning and partner with government agencies, non-government organizations and local nonprofits to avoid, limit or mitigate the impact on endangered species and their habitats.

Habitat Conservation

When our growing service territory requires new development or significant construction projects, we consider biodiversity before work begins based on applicable regulatory requirements. The evaluation outlines the potential for the existence of threatened or endangered plants and animals and their habitats along our proposed project right-of-way.

If it is determined that a habitat for a threatened or endangered species may be present, we perform a field study that may lead to further permitting and mitigation, as appropriate, before the construction phase can begin.

When completing a construction project, we work to restore the property to its original state or better. Improvements may include laying sod or reseeding with native vegetation, as appropriate and agreed upon with the property owner.

The endangered golden-cheeked warbler.

In 2023, we entered into a contract with the Balcones Canyonlands Conservation Plan (BCCP) as part of Texas Gas Service's Mopac line installation in Austin. We agreed to take measures to minimize the impact on endangered species in the area, particularly

a federally endangered songbird, the golden- cheeked warbler, the only bird species with its entire population within the state of Texas. Our participation in the BCCP will help protect the golden-cheeked warbler's habitat as we complete the construction of this project.

Water Management

While our daily operations as a natural gas distribution company are not water-intensive, we are committed to using natural resources responsibly. Our water management efforts include:

  • Reducing water consumption in employee-occupied facilities with efficient flush valves
  • Encouraging customers to reduce usage through our water conservation program
  • Using captured stormwater to aerate

low-impact landscaping where appropriate

  • Updating landscaping with water-friendly native plants and grasses
  • Monitoring water use and recycling during our limited hydrostatic testing in accordance with Clean Water Act requirements, state regulation and permitting requirements and other regulatory requirements

In 2023, our energy

efficiency programs saved

26,832,600

gallons of water.

18

19

