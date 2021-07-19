Log in
    OGS   US68235P1084

ONE GAS, INC.

(OGS)
ONE Gas : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/19/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
TULSA, Okla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today declared a quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share of common stock, payable Sept. 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 13, 2021.

ONE Gas announced previously that it expects the quarterly dividend to be 58 cents per share in 2021, or $2.32 per share on an annualized basis, with annual dividend growth of 6% to 8% between 2020 and 2025 and a target dividend payout ratio of 55% to 65% of net income, all subject to its board of directors' approval.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. 

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact:

Brandon Lohse


918-947-7472

Media Contact:

Leah Harper


918-947-7123

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-declares-quarterly-dividend-301336805.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
