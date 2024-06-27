Sustainability Report
June 2024
Contents
Kansas Gas Service | Oklahoma Natural Gas | Texas Gas Service
Kansas
Topeka City
Kansas
Wichita
Our Mission
Safety and System Integrity
21
Social Commitment
34
Governance
52
Our Divisions
Kansas Gas Service
71% market share, the largest in Kansas
Oklahoma Natural Gas
89% market share, the largest in Oklahoma
Texas Gas Service
13% market share,
El Paso
Tulsa
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
City
Texas
Austin
We deliver natural gas for a better tomorrow.
Our Strategy
• Safe and reliable energy
• High-performing workforce
• Capital demand growth
• Clean energy solutions
• Serving customers
Metrics
58
the third largest in Texas
Core Values
About this Report
Our Sustainability Report provides transparency into the environmental, social and governance practices of ONE Gas. This voluntary report is informed by sustainability reporting guidelines outlined in the Metrics section. The data in this report applies to all ONE Gas activities consolidated for financial reporting purposes. Our goal is to provide relevant information about our business, how we assess and manage climate-related risks and opportunities, and how natural gas will continue to play a pivotal role in a cleaner energy future.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. We provide natural gas service to approximately 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
We own and operate approximately 66,000 miles of distribution and transmission pipelines across our service territory. We have been consistently recognized by the American Gas Association (AGA) for excellence in employee safety, including having the lowest Days Away, Restricted or Transferred (DART) rate. ONE Gas is committed to providing affordable and reliable energy while helping to build a sustainable energy future.
Safety
We are committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner.
Ethics
We are accountable
to the highest
ethical standards and are committed to compliance.
Inclusion &
Diversity
We embrace an inclusive and diverse culture that encourages collaboration. Every employee makes a difference and contributes to our success.
Service
We provide
exceptional service to our customers and support each other.
Value
We create value for all
stakeholders; our customers,
employees, investors
and communities.
2023 Highlights
A Message from Our President and Chief Executive Officer
As one of the country's largest natural gas distribution companies, ONE Gas has an essential role in a sustainable energy future. Our priorities
driven primarily by our vintage pipeline replacement and protection program, which also reinforces our Core Value of Safety.
50%
reduction in emissions
due to leaks from mains and services from a 2005 estimated baseline
Replaced
536 miles
of distribution mains, service lines and transmission lines to improve safety and reduce fugitive emissions
According to data tracked by the AGA, recognized for the lowest Days Away,
Restricted or Transferred (DART) rate among the country's largest natural gas distribution companies for the
7th
Our energy efficiency programs avoided
44,400 metric tons of CO2e,
equivalent to removing
10,569 passenger vehicles*
from the road
7th consecutive year
of increased employee engagement scores measured by Gallup
Contributed
$3.4 million
in ONE Gas Foundation grants, corporate sponsorships and community giving
are clear: safety above all else, serve the growing demand for natural gas in our service territory, invest in our systems and our people, and operate in an environmentally responsible way.
Our 2.3 million customers depend on us for affordable, reliable natural gas service every day. Natural gas is used in a multitude of ways - from cooking meals and keeping families warm to powering manufacturing and fueling transportation - and is an essential part of life for millions of Americans. We are proud to help meet our customers' energy needs responsibly and sustainably.
Emissions Reduction
ONE Gas is committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner, and reducing emissions is a key component of our business strategy.
We've made steady progress toward achieving our Scope 1 emissions reduction goal - a 55% reduction in emissions due to leaks from mains and services by 2035, measured from a 2005 estimated baseline. As of December 31, 2023, we have reduced our emissions by 50% even as we continue to grow, which keeps us on track to achieve our goal. To reflect our commitment, in
Our accomplishments have not gone unnoticed;
we have earned top recognition for our sustainability efforts. One of the leading sustainability rating organizations in the country, MSCI, recently ranked us as a top utility in the nation for our work managing environmental, safety and governance risks for our business.
High-performing Employees
Our 3,900 co-workers are the backbone of our success, and the achievements in this report are only possible because of them. We strive to create a culture based on safety, inclusion and trust. People who feel respected and empowered to do their best work contribute to an engaged, high-performing workforce.
Gallup scores reflected this engagement among our employees and once again placed our company in the top quartile of Gallup's Overall Company Database. While our engagement scores increased for the seventh consecutive year in 2023, we are nevertheless working on improvements, reflecting our commitment to providing industry-leading safety results and the best workplace and customer experience possible.
Our co-workers are also committed to the safety of one another and our systems. Based on our safety
That marks the seventh consecutive year that ONE Gas has won this award, placing us among the safest natural gas distribution companies nationwide.
Delivering Natural Gas for a Better Tomorrow
Our company is guided by our mission:
to deliver natural gas for a better tomorrow. Creating a "better tomorrow" means embracing opportunities for improvement and innovation and being part of a sustainable energy future.
I'm honored to share the combined efforts of our ONE Gas team in this summary of our work over the past year. I'm grateful for their dedication to safe operations, reliable service and growth, and I'm privileged to work alongside them as we build a better tomorrow.
*Source:United States Environmental Protection Agency - Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator
2023, we added a short-term incentive pay metric tied to emissions reduction, a target we exceeded this past year. Our emissions reduction goal is
performance in 2023, the American Gas Association (AGA) announced that ONE Gas had the lowest incident rate of severe injuries among peer companies in the United States.
Robert S. McAnnally
President and CEO
Natural gas is an affordable and reliable choice to achieve a lower-emissions future.
Benefits of the Natural Gas Industry
Natural gas is reliable
With more than 2 million miles of pipelines, natural gas is available when you need it most. Through natural disasters and extreme weather events, our underground delivery system provides customers with reliable energy.*
Natural gas is affordable
In the U.S., natural gas is 3.3 times more affordable than electricity. Households that use natural gas directly for heating, cooking and clothes drying save an average of $1,132 per year compared with homes using electricity for those applications.*
Natural Gas Fuels America's Healthcare
Natural gas is the preferred energy choice for homes and businesses
More than 189 million Americans and 5.6 million businesses use
natural gas. One new residential customer signs up for natural gas service every minute, and approximately 80 businesses initiate natural gas service every day.*
Natural gas is essential for improving our environment
The natural gas industry has been a leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. and is committed to meeting both energy
demand and emissions targets. Emissions from the natural gas distribution system have declined 70% since 1990 due to a combination of infrastructure upgrades, energy efficiency programs and investment in innovative new technologies.*
Natural gas is essential
Natural gas is an essential part of America's energy mix.
It supplies nearly one-quarter of all the energy in the United States and is essential to the operation of nearly every critical function and sector of the U.S. economy.
It also plays a critical role in many sectors, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, hospitality and agriculture.*
Natural gas' reliability and affordability are critical to safeguard hospital operations during emergencies, including natural disasters. Hospitals engage in many energy-intensive activities such as medical and lab equipment use, sterilization, computer and server use, laundry, food service and refrigeration - all of which require a steady and reliable source of power 24 hours a day. The U.S. healthcare sector consumes more than 271 billion cubic feet of natural gas each year, more than the annual consumption of 14 individual states.**
*Source:American Gas Association (AGA)
**Source:Advancing America's Healthcare - The Value of Natural Gas to the U.S. Healthcare Sector
The Natural Choice for a Sustainable Business
Our customers depend on affordable, reliable natural gas in a variety of ways. Take a look at a few of the ways natural gas plays a critical role for our customers.
Environmental
Sustainability
Customer: Superior Boilers
Headquartered in Hutchinson, Kansas, Superior Boilers is a national leader in the production of boilers, a closed vessel in which water is heated to produce steam or hot water and then used for a variety of purposes, including heating buildings, generating electricity and sterilizing equipment. Natural gas plays a vital role in their operations, including manufacturing the vessels and testing the finished products. Using natural gas allows for consistent production schedules and cost savings over other fuel sources. Customers choose natural gas boilers to enhance production efficiency and reduce energy consumption, which saves money.
Customer: Choctaw Nation
The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian nation in the U.S., with over
225,000 tribal members and 300 facilities, including community centers, healthcare facilities, world-class casino resorts and more. From heating spaces and water
to meal preparation and fueling standby generators, natural gas is a critical energy source to power the tribe's daily operations. Data is a key driver
for the Choctaw Nation's business decisions, and the numbers are clear: natural gas meets the tribe's needs for cost savings, efficiency, reliability and environmental stewardship.
Customer: Rausch Coleman Homes
Recognized as one of the top builders in the U.S., Rausch Coleman Homes has constructed high-quality and affordable homes for families and individuals for nearly 70 years. Natural gas is a top request of homebuyers who value its reliability, affordability and operational efficiency. From the living room to the laundry room, natural gas-fueled appliances make a house a comfortable home. As metro areas grow, housing developments are moving to more rural areas. With approximately 66,000 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, ONE Gas' vast infrastructure has made extending natural gas service to new developments a reality, ensuring Rausch Coleman Homes' customers can enjoy the benefits of natural gas for years to come.
8
9
Environmental Sustainability
ONE Gas and our assets are essential in realizing a lower carbon energy future. We are implementing practices, procedures and strategies to manage emissions and provide long-term, reliable and affordable natural gas service to our customers.
Reducing Emissions from Mains and Services
Our emissions goal is achievable and aligned with our overall strategy. ONE Gas has set a goal of achieving a 55% reduction in Scope 1 emissions across our enterprise due to leaks from distribution pipelines by 2035, measured from a 2005 estimated baseline* and accounting for projected system growth. We expect to achieve this goal primarily through our pipeline replacement and protection program, which is
Emissions Reduction
Reducing our methane emissions is key to our business and environmental strategy as we look to the future. The emissions reduction goals we set are achievable and supported by a long-term strategy grounded in understanding our current emissions profile and how best to leverage our assets, technology and programs.
Our existing Scope 1 emissions reduction goal is driven by our pipeline replacement and protection program. We continually evaluate ways to further reduce emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3. This includes enhancing operational practices, researching opportunities to replace geologic natural gas in our system with renewable natural gas, expanding energy efficiency and education programs, and implementing sustainable building initiatives. We also are evaluating emerging technologies and opportunities, such as carbon capture and the utilization of low-carbon hydrogen.
SCOPE
Scope 1 emissions are direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions
1
from sources controlled or owned by an organization, such as our
pipelines, meter sets and fleet.
SCOPE
Scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions from sources
2
controlled or owned by an organization, such as purchased electricity.
Scope 3 emissions are from sources not owned or directly controlled
SCOPE
3
by an organization but related to its activities. This includes emissions
from our customers' use of the natural gas we provide and emissions
upstream of our system.
We have achieved a 50% reduction
in Scope 1 CO2e emissions from
distribution pipeline leaks since 2005.
driven by our safety goals and has the added benefit of reducing emissions.
Utilizing the EPA-approved Greenhouse Gas Inventory Protocol, our estimated total emissions due to leaks from mains and services in 2023 was 143,359 metric tons of CO2e, compared to an estimated 289,070 metric tons of CO2e in 2005. This 50% reduction keeps us on track to achieve our 2035 goal. Our regulatory bodies support pipeline replacement, which is a key capital plan component. Replacement helps us maintain safe and reliable operations while decreasing emissions from our systems by replacing higher-emitting pipes.
In addition to our pipeline replacement and protection program, we are focused on reducing operational emissions through advanced leak detection technology and damage prevention programs. As a founding member of the EPA's Methane Challenge Program, ONE Gas committed to replacing a minimum of 2% of our higher emitting** materials annually - a target we've exceeded every year since the program started in 2016.
* 2005 is the year many U.S.-based businesses selected as a baseline for their emissions reduction goal under the Paris Agreement.
** Higher emitting materials are primarily unprotected steel.
Kansas Gas Service team members pose for a photo while
replacing a transmission line in Cunningham, Kansas.
Pipeline Replacement
Of the $730 million in capital investments in 2023, nearly 70% was spent on system integrity and pipeline replacement projects, including replacing nearly 540 miles of distribution mains, service and transmission lines.
In 2023, we adopted a new short-term incentive pay metric tied to the execution of our emissions reduction goal, driven by our pipeline replacement and protection program. We have made steady progress since announcing our emissions reduction goal in January 2022 and remain on target to reach the goal.
Innovation and Technology
We believe upgrading and leveraging existing natural gas infrastructure is key to fostering a cleaner and more resilient energy system.
ONE Gas is committed to delivering natural gas for a better tomorrow as we meet our customers' growing demand for reliable and affordable energy. This commitment includes finding ways to reduce emissions from our system, fostering emissions reduction across the natural gas value chain and providing our customers with options to reduce their carbon footprint through energy efficiency and alternative fuels.
Hydrogen Technology
Using hydrogen as a fuel source has the
potential for national and regional benefits
for energy storage, resiliency and emissions
reduction. The carbon intensity associated
with different hydrogen production methods
varies, and carbon intensity assessments of
hydrogen production are still being studied
and developed. In the meantime, we are
Renewable Natural Gas
Renewable natural gas (RNG) projects capture methane from organic materials such as food and animal waste, redirecting it away from the environment and removing gases from the atmosphere. Because RNG is chemically
ONE Gas continues to evaluate opportunities across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas to deliver RNG to customers. RNG also provides a sustainable, renewable energy option for our commercial and industrial customers to reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals.
their desired amount of RNG. We are evaluating expanding this voluntary program to other areas in our service territory.
We expect the demand for RNG to continue to develop as residential, commercial and industrial
investing in research with national laboratories
and participating in industry partnerships
Hydrogen-fueled vehicle.
Methane reformation equipment, which
Operational fuel station at
so that we are ready to take advantage of
generates hydrogen from renewable
J.J. Pickle Research Campus,
hydrogen technology when low-carbon
natural gas sourced from a Texas landfill
the University of Texas in Austin.
hydrogen is produced at scale.
and supplied by Texas Gas Service.
identical to geologic natural gas, it can be used in all current natural gas applications, including cooking, heating, vehicle fuel and industrial applications, and it is delivered to customers using existing natural gas pipelines.
In December 2023, we launched a voluntary RNG program for Oklahoma customers to choose RNG for a portion of their fuel source. This program allows customers to purchase
customers look to reduce their emissions and meet their sustainability goals.
H2@Scale
Along with GTI Energy and the University of Texas at Austin, ONE Gas participates in the H2@Scale hydrogen development project, creating the first dedicated renewable hydrogen network to test and demonstrate hydrogen infrastructure safety and reliability.
Open Hydrogen Initiative
We are an active member of the Open Hydrogen Initiative (OHI), which seeks to build an open-sourced accounting methodology for hydrogen emissions to support the development of a clean hydrogen economy. In 2023, the OHI coalition released an open-source hydrogen production life-
Optional Renewable Natural Gas Program
RNG is captured and cleaned methane from sources like food waste Oklahoma Natural Gas does not profit from the program
Sign up at:
oklahomanaturalgas.com/rng
cycle analysis database and a toolkit to help entities wanting to use hydrogen understand the carbon intensity associated with its production and use.
ONE Gas is a proud member of the Clean Hydrogen Future Coalition, which brings together diverse stakeholders to promote clean hydrogen as a critical pathway to achieving the United States' decarbonization objectives. Learn more at cleanh2.org.
The Future of Natural Gas
ONE Gas has invested approximately $12 million in researching and developing innovative natural gas technology solutions through its ongoing partnership with GTI Energy. The company contributed approximately $700,000 for technology development projects in 2023, supporting more than 82 active projects.
GTI Energy Net-Zero
Infrastructure Program
TheNet-ZeroInfrastructure Program (NZIP)is a GTI Energy-led three-yearresearch collaboration. It emphasizes the importance of natural gas to the energy system by showing how natural gas infrastructure can integrate emerging low-carbonfuel solutions better and move toward net-zeroenergy systems. ONE Gas is an active supporter of NZIP and a member of the NZIP Board Committee. Our participation helps keep us up to date on technological advancements and aware of opportunities to leverage our system as customer needs change.
GTI Energy Center for
Methane Research
We have invested in GTI Energy's Center for Methane Research (CMR), an information
and data portal facilitating research on methane and global warming. CMR primarily focuses on the role of natural gas distribution companies and pipelines related to atmospheric impacts so that climate policy can be shaped appropriately.
GTI Energy - Veritas
ONE Gas also supports Veritas, GTI Energy's methane emissions measurement and verification initiative. The Veritas
program brings together more than 30 industry partners spanning the entire natural gas value chain. Veritas develops technical protocols that provide credible, comparable methane emissions measurement and verification for each segment of the natural gas industry (production, gathering and processing, transmission and storage, distribution and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Measurement and verification protocols allow companies
to more accurately assess emissions and report reductions through efforts such as damage prevention and advanced leak detection and repair.
ONE Future
ONE Gas is a member of Our Nation's Energy Future (ONE Future), a group of natural gas companies working together to voluntarily reduce methane intensity across the natural gas value chain - from production to distribution -
to 1% or less by 2025. Methane intensity is defined as total methane emissions divided by gross gas production utilized by that sector. Some of the largest natural gas production, gathering and processing, transmission and storage, and distribution companies in the U.S. are part of ONE Future, representing more than 40% of the U.S. natural gas value chain. ONE Future reported a 2022 methane intensity for all ONE Future members of 0.421%, well below the 1% target. The methane intensity for the natural gas distribution sector, of which ONE Gas is a part, was 0.095%, beating the sector goal of 0.225% by more than 50%. ONE Future members are committed to driving down emissions further by leveraging technology and sharing best practices to help natural gas remain a vital part of the energy system in the future.
Reducing Emissions for Fleet and Customers
The bulk of our Scope 3 emissions come from our customers' use of natural gas. We advocate for customer choice that allows them to make the best energy decisions for their homes, businesses and communities. Our customers are in the best position to determine what is right for them as they consider the environment and their need for reliable and affordable energy. We are engaged with industry leaders so we will be ready to provide customers with options to reduce their carbon footprint through alternative fuel sources, which today is focused on RNG and may, in the future, include hydrogen, in addition to expanding our energy efficiency programs to help our customers reduce their energy and water usage.
Kansas Gas Service employees provided more than
1,700 free home weatherization kits in 2023.
Energy Efficiency Programs
Our current energy efficiency programs help customers in Oklahoma and parts of Texas make smarter energy choices that benefit them and the environment. In 2023, we supported legislation in Texas to expand energy efficiency programs throughout the state and look forward to making them available to all our Texas customers.
In 2023, ONE Gas divisions issued 77,800 energy efficiency rebates in Oklahoma and Texas, totaling $15,157,000.
Our energy efficiency programs include:
- Low-incomeAppliance and Weatherization Program
- Home Improvement and Appliance Upgrade Program
- New Home Program
- Commercial Direct Install Program
- Commercial Custom Install Program
- Natural Gas Vehicle Rebate Program
- Water Conservation Program
- Strategic Energy Management Program
In addition to these formal programs, we invest in energy conservation education for our customers and communities.
We regularly engage in multimedia education campaigns spanning television, radio, print, billboards and social media to promote this information. We also provide energy-saving tips on our websites and customer communications, and engage with builders and trade partners via local outreach events.
2023 Energy Efficiency
Program Highlights
26,832,600
gallons of water saved by customers
6,655,410
therms of expected annual energy savings
44,400
metric tons of CO2e reduced
Reducing Emissions from
Company-owned Fleet
We manage Scope 1 emissions associated with company-owned and -operated vehicles by using CNG-fueled vehicles where available. We are also using data analytics to assess driving and idling patterns.
Compared with gasoline or diesel, CNG can help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 30% and carbon monoxide by as much as 85%. The use of CNG supplied by ONE Gas in
2023 avoided 49,590 metric tons of CO2e compared to the use of gasoline or diesel fuel, which is equivalent to removing more than 11,059 passenger vehicles from the road.*
*Source:United States Environmental Protection Agency - Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator
2023 CNG Highlights
152
public and private CNG fueling stations in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas
37
ONE Gas fueling stations
Transporting supply to 69 retail fuel service stations
77,800 rebates issued totaling $15,157,000
Compressed Natural Gas for
Customer Vehicles
Compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles can help our customers reduce their carbon footprint when replacing gasoline, diesel fuel or propane. CNG is one of the cleanest-burning alternative transportation fuels available at scale today,* producing the fewest GHG emissions of any major motor fuel.
In addition to such potential environmental benefits, purchasing a natural gas vehicle (NGV) also can have economic benefits. CNG is typically less expensive than gasoline and offers higher octane. Many states have incentives and
tax credits available for CNG vehicle purchases, conversions or fueling station infrastructure. ONE Gas also offers incentives for personal and business purchases of dedicated or bi-fueled NGVs in Kansas, Oklahoma and Central Texas.
Our public and private fueling stations provide clean-burning CNG to vehicles across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. We transported nearly
2.8 million dekatherms to CNG stations in 2023. We continue to see growth in the heavy-duty sector, with some school districts in Oklahoma and Texas transitioning their buses to CNG and building on-site fueling stations.
Transporting supply to
Approximately 40% of our company-owned
46 private CNG stations
(bus fleets, delivery fleets, waste
fleet is capable of using CNG.
management fleets and more)
Reducing Emissions in Our Facilities
Scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions from sources controlled or owned by an organization, such as purchased electricity.
We utilize software that allows us to calculate the Scope 2 emissions from purchased electricity in the buildings we own and occupy, utilizing the EPA Greenhouse Gas Inventory Protocol. In 2023, this totaled approximately 4,200 metric tons of CO2e, with about 35% of our total energy consumption coming from renewable sources.
*Source:U.S. Energy Information Administration - Carbon Dioxide Emissions Coefficients
4,200
metric tons
of total Scope 2
emissions estimated from
ONE Gas-owned and
occupied facilities in 2023,
an 8% reduction
over the previous year.
Employees celebrate the grand opening of the Hugo service center.
In 2023, we completed construction on our new service center in Hugo, Oklahoma (above), and a renovation of our St. Elmo Service Center (right) in Austin, Texas. We used the following sustainable building equipment and materials in both facilities:
- Automated lighting sensors
- Automated thermostatic controls
- ENERGY STAR-certified TVs and appliances
- High-efficiencyHVAC units and hot water tanks
Additionally, in 2023, we completed an initiative to replace all interior and exterior light sources with LED lighting for all ONE Gas-occupied facilities. We also meet or exceed the minimum ENERGY STAR and Uniform Energy Factor ratings on our HVAC units, hot water tanks, TVs and appliances.
Environmental Stewardship
Being an environmental steward goes beyond reducing carbon emissions. We also strive to reduce the environmental impact of our operations, including recycling scrap polyethylene (PE) in Oklahoma. We participate in careful operational planning and partner with government agencies, non-government organizations and local nonprofits to avoid, limit or mitigate the impact on endangered species and their habitats.
Habitat Conservation
When our growing service territory requires new development or significant construction projects, we consider biodiversity before work begins based on applicable regulatory requirements. The evaluation outlines the potential for the existence of threatened or endangered plants and animals and their habitats along our proposed project right-of-way.
If it is determined that a habitat for a threatened or endangered species may be present, we perform a field study that may lead to further permitting and mitigation, as appropriate, before the construction phase can begin.
When completing a construction project, we work to restore the property to its original state or better. Improvements may include laying sod or reseeding with native vegetation, as appropriate and agreed upon with the property owner.
The endangered golden-cheeked warbler.
In 2023, we entered into a contract with the Balcones Canyonlands Conservation Plan (BCCP) as part of Texas Gas Service's Mopac line installation in Austin. We agreed to take measures to minimize the impact on endangered species in the area, particularly
a federally endangered songbird, the golden- cheeked warbler, the only bird species with its entire population within the state of Texas. Our participation in the BCCP will help protect the golden-cheeked warbler's habitat as we complete the construction of this project.
Water Management
While our daily operations as a natural gas distribution company are not water-intensive, we are committed to using natural resources responsibly. Our water management efforts include:
- Reducing water consumption in employee-occupied facilities with efficient flush valves
- Encouraging customers to reduce usage through our water conservation program
- Using captured stormwater to aerate
low-impact landscaping where appropriate
- Updating landscaping with water-friendly native plants and grasses
- Monitoring water use and recycling during our limited hydrostatic testing in accordance with Clean Water Act requirements, state regulation and permitting requirements and other regulatory requirements
In 2023, our energy
efficiency programs saved
26,832,600
gallons of water.
