consecutive year

driven primarily by our vintage pipeline replacement and protection program, which also reinforces our Core Value of Safety.

As one of the country's largest natural gas distribution companies, ONE Gas has an essential role in a sustainable energy future. Our priorities

50% reduction in emissions due to leaks from mains and services from a 2005 estimated baseline Replaced 536 miles of distribution mains, service lines and transmission lines to improve safety and reduce fugitive emissions According to data tracked by the AGA, recognized for the lowest Days Away, Restricted or Transferred (DART) rate among the country's largest natural gas distribution companies for the 7th

Our energy efficiency programs avoided 44,400 metric tons of CO2e, equivalent to removing 10,569 passenger vehicles* from the road 7th consecutive year of increased employee engagement scores measured by Gallup Contributed $3.4 million in ONE Gas Foundation grants, corporate sponsorships and community giving

are clear: safety above all else, serve the growing demand for natural gas in our service territory, invest in our systems and our people, and operate in an environmentally responsible way. Our 2.3 million customers depend on us for affordable, reliable natural gas service every day. Natural gas is used in a multitude of ways - from cooking meals and keeping families warm to powering manufacturing and fueling transportation - and is an essential part of life for millions of Americans. We are proud to help meet our customers' energy needs responsibly and sustainably. Emissions Reduction ONE Gas is committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner, and reducing emissions is a key component of our business strategy. We've made steady progress toward achieving our Scope 1 emissions reduction goal - a 55% reduction in emissions due to leaks from mains and services by 2035, measured from a 2005 estimated baseline. As of December 31, 2023, we have reduced our emissions by 50% even as we continue to grow, which keeps us on track to achieve our goal. To reflect our commitment, in

Our accomplishments have not gone unnoticed; we have earned top recognition for our sustainability efforts. One of the leading sustainability rating organizations in the country, MSCI, recently ranked us as a top utility in the nation for our work managing environmental, safety and governance risks for our business. High-performing Employees Our 3,900 co-workers are the backbone of our success, and the achievements in this report are only possible because of them. We strive to create a culture based on safety, inclusion and trust. People who feel respected and empowered to do their best work contribute to an engaged, high-performing workforce. Gallup scores reflected this engagement among our employees and once again placed our company in the top quartile of Gallup's Overall Company Database. While our engagement scores increased for the seventh consecutive year in 2023, we are nevertheless working on improvements, reflecting our commitment to providing industry-leading safety results and the best workplace and customer experience possible. Our co-workers are also committed to the safety of one another and our systems. Based on our safety