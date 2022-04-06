Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ONE Gas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGS   US68235P1084

ONE GAS, INC.

(OGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ONE Gas : First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled - Form 8-K

04/06/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ONE Gas First Quarter 2022
Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

TULSA, Okla. - April 5, 2022 - ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will release its first quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Monday, May 2, 2022.

The ONE Gas executive management team will participate in a conference call the following day, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10 a.m. Central Daylight Time).

The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

Event:
ONE Gas first quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast
Date and Time: May 3, 2022
11 a.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Central
Phone Number: Dial 888-254-3590, pass code 9128072
Webcast Access:
www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 888-203-1112, pass code 9128072.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

###

Disclaimer

ONE Gas Inc. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 21:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONE GAS, INC.
05:13pONE GAS : First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled - Form 8-K
PU
05:03pONE GAS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/05ONE Gas First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled
PR
03/24Asian gas buyers puzzle over Putin's demand for payment in roubles
RE
03/22Morgan Stanley Adjusts ONE Gas' Price Target to $82 from $77, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
03/17ONE GAS : to Participate in Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference - Form 8-K
PU
03/17ONE GAS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17ONE GAS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
03/17One Gas, Inc. Announces Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
CI
03/16ONE Gas to Participate in Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONE GAS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 826 M - -
Net income 2022 222 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 4 779 M 4 779 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
EV / Sales 2023 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart ONE GAS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ONE Gas, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE GAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 89,11 $
Average target price 84,43 $
Spread / Average Target -5,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Sid McAnnally President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caron A. Lawhorn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John William Gibson Non-Executive Chairman
Mark A. Bender Chief Information Officer & SVP-Administration
Curtis L. Dinan Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE GAS, INC.14.85%4 779
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-21.91%22 577
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.46%17 225
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-23.84%9 909
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.86.87%9 332
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.1.31%8 007