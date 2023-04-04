Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ONE Gas, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    OGS   US68235P1084

ONE GAS, INC.

(OGS)
  Report
04:00:01 2023-04-04 pm EDT
78.95 USD   +0.61%
ONE Gas First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

04/04/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
TULSA, Okla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 1, 2023.

The ONE Gas executive management team will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10 a.m. Central Daylight Time).

The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

Event:

ONE Gas first quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast

Date and Time:

May 2, 2023

11 a.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Central

Phone Number:

Dial 833-470-1428, pass code 357871

Webcast Access:

www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 866-813-9403, pass code 895058.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

Analyst Contact:

Erin Dailey

918-947-7411

Media Contact:

Leah Harper

918-947-7123

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-first-quarter-2023-conference-call-and-webcast-scheduled-301790016.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
