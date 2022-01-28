Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ONE Gas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGS   US68235P1084

ONE GAS, INC.

(OGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ONE Gas : Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled - Form 8-K

01/28/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ONE Gas Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021
Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

Schedule for 2022 Earnings News Releases, Conference Calls and Webcasts
Also Announced

TULSA, Okla. - Jan. 27, 2022 - ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

The ONE Gas executive management team will participate in a conference call the following day, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (10 a.m. Central Standard Time).

The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

Event:
ONE Gas fourth quarter and year end 2021 earnings conference call and webcast
Date and Time:
11 a.m. Eastern, Feb. 24, 2022
10 a.m. Central
Phone Number:
Dial 800-437-2398, pass code 1540458
Webcast Access:
www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 888-203-1112, pass code 1540458.

Schedule for 2022 Earnings News Releases, Conference Calls and Webcasts

The schedule for earnings news releases, conference calls and webcasts for the first, second and third quarters of 2022 is as follows:

•First quarter 2022: News release issued on May 2, 2022; Conference call and webcast on May 3, 2022.
•Second quarter 2022: News release issued on Aug. 1, 2022; Conference call and webcast on Aug. 2, 2022.

ONE Gas Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled
Page 2
•Third quarter 2022: News release issued on Oct. 31, 2022; Conference call and webcast on Nov. 1, 2022.

Each quarterly earnings news release will be issued following the close of the market on the date indicated.

Each quarterly conference call and webcast will take place at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Central Time) on the date indicated. Conference call dial-in information will be provided at a later date.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

###

Disclaimer

ONE Gas Inc. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 22:30:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONE GAS, INC.
05:26pONE GAS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/27ONE Gas Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled
PR
01/20Guggenheim Adjusts ONE Gas Price Target to $77 From $71, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
01/18ONE Gas Lifts Q1 Dividend by $0.04 to $0.62 a Share, Payable March 11 to Shareholders o..
MT
01/18ONE GAS : Increases Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
01/18ONE GAS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/18ONE Gas Raises Q1 2022 Dividend to $0.62 Per Share; Payable March 11 to Shareholders of..
MT
01/18ONE Gas Issues 2022 Financial Guidance; Narrows 2021 Financial Guidance; and Announces ..
PR
01/18One Gas, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2021 and 2022
CI
01/18ONE Gas Increases Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONE GAS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 701 M - -
Net income 2021 206 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 973 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 4 113 M 4 113 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart ONE GAS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ONE Gas, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE GAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 76,76 $
Average target price 80,86 $
Spread / Average Target 5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Sid McAnnally President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caron A. Lawhorn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John William Gibson Non-Executive Chairman
Mark A. Bender Chief Information Officer & SVP-Administration
Curtis L. Dinan Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE GAS, INC.-1.07%4 113
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-0.99%28 981
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.83%17 815
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-12.83%11 539
UGI CORPORATION-2.66%9 258
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED5.75%8 391