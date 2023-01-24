Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ONE Gas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGS   US68235P1084

ONE GAS, INC.

(OGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-24 pm EST
79.05 USD   +0.93%
ONE Gas Increases Quarterly Dividend; Narrows 2022 Financial Guidance
PR
01/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts ONE Gas' Pricer Target to $71 From $70, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
01/23Guggenheim Upgrades ONE Gas to Neutral From Sell, Adjusts Price Target to $77 From $64
MT
ONE Gas Increases Quarterly Dividend; Narrows 2022 Financial Guidance

01/24/2023 | 04:16pm EST
TULSA, Okla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today increased the dividend for the first quarter 2023 by 3 cents per share to 65 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.60 per share.

The dividend is payable March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 24, 2023.

The company expects an average annual dividend increase of 4% to 6% through 2027, with a target dividend payout ratio of 55% to 65% of net income, subject to its board of directors' approval.

2022 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The Company also narrowed its 2022 financial guidance to earnings of $4.06 to $4.10 per diluted share from the previous range of $4.00 to $4.16 per diluted share. Net income is now expected to be in the range of $221 million to $223 million. Capital investments are expected to be approximately $655 million.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. 

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact:

Brandon Lohse


918-947-7472

Media Contact:

Leah Harper


918-947-7123

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-increases-quarterly-dividend-narrows-2022-financial-guidance-301729653.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
