Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ONE Gas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGS   US68235P1084

ONE GAS, INC.

(OGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-24 pm EST
80.05 USD   -0.26%
04:16pONE Gas Sets Record Date for 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PR
02/23ONE GAS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/23Transcript : ONE Gas, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ONE Gas Sets Record Date for 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

02/24/2023 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders as a virtual meeting only on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time. The meeting will also be audio webcast on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com.

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote is March 27, 2023.

Date:               

Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. CDT

Virtual:           

Register to virtually attend the live online Annual Meeting at http://www.proxydocs.com/ogs

Webcast:       

Log on to the webcast at http://www.onegas.com/investors/events-and-presentations 

 

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

 

Analyst Contact:

Paige Gero


918-947-7787

Media Contact:

Leah Harper


918-947-7123

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-sets-record-date-for-2023-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301755712.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ONE GAS, INC.
04:16pONE Gas Sets Record Date for 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PR
02/23ONE GAS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
02/23Transcript : ONE Gas, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
02/22One Gas : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/22Earnings Flash (OGS) ONE GAS Posts Q4 Revenue $818.2M, vs. Street Est of $670.5M
MT
02/22ONE Gas Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
PR
02/22ONE Gas, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
02/21One Gas, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial..
AQ
02/16One Gas, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15ONE Gas to Participate in Morgan Stanley and BofA Energy and Power Conferences
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONE GAS, INC.
More recommendations