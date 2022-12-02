Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ONE Gas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGS   US68235P1084

ONE GAS, INC.

(OGS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:07 2022-12-02 am EST
72.82 USD   +1.69%
10:19aONE Gas to Participate in BofA and Wells Fargo Utility Conferences
PR
09:47aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on ONE Gas to $70 From $76, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
12/01Sector Update: Energy Stocks Tumble Thursday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ONE Gas to Participate in BofA and Wells Fargo Utility Conferences

12/02/2022 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced it will participate in the BofA Securities Gas Utility Conference on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in New York City, followed by the Wells Fargo Midstream, Utilities, & Renewable Power Symposium on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in New York City.

Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, Caron Lawhorn, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Curtis Dinan, senior vice president and chief operating officer, will be conducting a series of meetings with members of the investment community at each event.

The materials utilized during the conferences will be accessible on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com/investors/events-and-presentations, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (7 a.m. Central Standard Time).

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact: Brandon Lohse
918-947-7472
Media Contact: Leah Harper
918-947-7123       

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-to-participate-in-bofa-and-wells-fargo-utility-conferences-301692605.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ONE GAS, INC.
10:19aONE Gas to Participate in BofA and Wells Fargo Utility Conferences
PR
09:47aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on ONE Gas to $70 From $76, Maintains Equal-Weight ..
MT
12/01Sector Update: Energy Stocks Tumble Thursday Afternoon
MT
12/01Sector Update: Energy Stocks Split Between Gains, Losses in Thursday Trade
MT
12/01Guggenheim Downgrades ONE Gas to Sell From Neutral, Price Target is $64
MT
12/01Sector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
12/01Sector Update: Energy
MT
12/01ONE Gas Issues Full-Year 2023 Earnings Guidance
MT
11/30ONE Gas Issues 2023 Financial Guidance
PR
11/30ONE Gas, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONE GAS, INC.
More recommendations