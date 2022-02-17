Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ONE Gas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGS   US68235P1084

ONE GAS, INC.

(OGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ONE Gas : to Participate in Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference - Form 8-K

02/17/2022 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ONE Gas to Participate in Morgan Stanley
Energy and Power Conference

TULSA, Okla. - Feb. 16, 2022 - ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in New York City.

Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, Caron Lawhorn, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Curtis Dinan, senior vice president and chief operating officer, will be conducting a series of meetings with members of the investment community.

The materials utilized at the conference will be accessible on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com/investors/events-and-presentations on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (7 a.m. Central Standard Time).

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

###

Disclaimer

ONE Gas Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:39:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONE GAS, INC.
05:42pONE GAS : to Participate in Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference - Form 8-K
PU
05:19pONE GAS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pONE Gas to Participate in BofA Securities Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Leaders Con..
PR
10:28aBofA Securities Upgrades ONE Gas to Buy From Neutral
MT
02/16ONE Gas to Participate in Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference
PR
02/16BP to shut down two Azeri energy platforms for planned maintenance in 2022
RE
01/28ONE GAS : Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled - Form 8-..
PU
01/28ONE GAS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/27ONE Gas Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled
PR
01/20Guggenheim Adjusts ONE Gas Price Target to $77 From $71, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONE GAS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 701 M - -
Net income 2021 206 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 973 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 4 029 M 4 029 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
EV / Sales 2022 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart ONE GAS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ONE Gas, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE GAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 75,18 $
Average target price 81,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Sid McAnnally President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caron A. Lawhorn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John William Gibson Non-Executive Chairman
Mark A. Bender Chief Information Officer & SVP-Administration
Curtis L. Dinan Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE GAS, INC.-3.11%4 029
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD0.16%29 088
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.42%18 370
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-9.88%11 777
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED7.80%8 747
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.-2.07%8 060