ONE GAS, INC.

(OGS)
ONE Gas to Participate in Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference

03/16/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
TULSA, Okla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced it will participate in the Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference, which will be held virtually on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, Caron Lawhorn, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Curtis Dinan, senior vice president and chief operating officer, will be conducting a series of virtual meetings with members of the investment community. 

The materials to be utilized during the conference are accessible on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. 

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact:

Brandon Lohse


918-947-7472


Media Contact: Leah Harper


918-947-7123   

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-to-participate-in-sidoti-spring-small-cap-conference-301503422.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
