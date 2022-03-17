Log in
ONE Gas : to Participate in Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference - Form 8-K

03/17/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
ONE Gas to Participate in Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference

TULSA, Okla. - March 16, 2022 - ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced it will participate in the Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference, which will be held virtually on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, Caron Lawhorn, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Curtis Dinan, senior vice president and chief operating officer, will be conducting a series of virtual meetings with members of the investment community.

The materials to be utilized during the conference are accessible on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

###

Disclaimer

ONE Gas Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 20:58:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
