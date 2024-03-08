One Heritage Group PLC - UK-based residential developer focused on the north of England - Chief Financial Officer Stuart Ormisher will resign from his role and as executive director at the end of March. Ormisher started his role last month. "The board is in the process of making an interim appointment while it initiates a search for a permanent replacement for Stuart's role," One Heritage says.
Current stock price: 14.00 pence
12-month change: down 35%
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor
