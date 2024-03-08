One Heritage Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based property development and management company. The Company is focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. Its segments include developments, which is focused on internally financed and managed development activities; construction, which offers construction services provided to internally owned and managed developments, as well as co-living construction services offered to related parties; property services, which offers property letting and management services; and corporate, which includes head office, fees to related parties, and other costs. The Company's portfolio development includes Bank Street, Sheffield; Churchgate, Leicester; Lincoln House, Bolton; Oscar House, Manchester; Seaton House, Stockport; St Petersgate, Stockport; and Victoria Road, Eccleshill. Its portfolio development management includes One Heritage Tower; One Victoria, Manchester; North Church House, Sheffield; and Oldham County Court.

Sector Real Estate Services