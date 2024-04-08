One Heritage Group PLC - Manchester-based residential developer focused on the north of England - Chief Investment Officer Yiu Cheung will resign at the end of the month, citing personal reasons. One Heritage appoints a new head of investment who will start their role next week, Monday. The unnamed person will assume all duties of Cheung without joining the board "at this time". The head of investment role is a permanent UK-based position. Chief Executive Officer Jason Upton says: "We are confident of a successful future for OHG under its enhanced senior management team and will update the market when appropriate as we continue to seek and secure new talent."

Current stock price: 11.00 pence each

12-month change: down 33%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

