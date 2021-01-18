One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
One Heritage Group plc: Statement regarding share price movement
18-Jan-2021 / 14:29 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 January 2021
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
Statement regarding share price movement
The Board of One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of
England, notes the recent rise in the Company's share price and is not aware of any specific reason for this
significant increase, nor is it aware of any material developments beyond those previously notified to the market.
One Heritage CEO Jason Upton said: "We reiterate what we have said before that we continue to experience strong demand
for our properties, especially from overseas buyers. We have seen no sign of demand slowing in 2021 and expect to have
a strong year for property sales and reservations."
Contacts
One Heritage Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com
Luke Piggin
Finance Director
Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage is a property development and investment management Company, focusing on the residential sector primarily
in the North West, acting as its own principal or development manager on behalf of third-party investors for both
development activities and refurbishment activities. The Company also undertakes letting and property and facilities
management services for these products.
We are a team of dedicated and experienced professionals who have a proven track record in complex property development
and investment. In 2020 One Heritage Group plc became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a
focus on co-living.
One Heritage Group plc is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under
the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.one-heritageplc.com/
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: SPM
TIDM: OHG
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 91732
EQS News ID: 1161383
End of Announcement EQS News Service
=-------------------------------------------------------------
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 18, 2021 09:29 ET (14:29 GMT)