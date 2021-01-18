Log in
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(OHG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/18 09:21:36 am
28.9 GBX   +86.45%
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC : Statement regarding share price movement
DJ
01/07ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC : Development update
DJ
01/05ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC : Acquisition of Bank Street, Sheffield
DJ
One Heritage Group plc : Statement regarding share price movement

01/18/2021 | 09:30am EST
One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Statement regarding share price movement 
18-Jan-2021 / 14:29 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 January 2021 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
Statement regarding share price movement 
The Board of One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of 
England, notes the recent rise in the Company's share price and is not aware of any specific reason for this 
significant increase, nor is it aware of any material developments beyond those previously notified to the market. 
 
One Heritage CEO Jason Upton said: "We reiterate what we have said before that we continue to experience strong demand 
for our properties, especially from overseas buyers. We have seen no sign of demand slowing in 2021 and expect to have 
a strong year for property sales and reservations." 
 
Contacts 
One Heritage Group plc 
 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Luke Piggin 
Finance Director 
Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage is a property development and investment management Company, focusing on the residential sector primarily 
in the North West, acting as its own principal or development manager on behalf of third-party investors for both 
development activities and refurbishment activities. The Company also undertakes letting and property and facilities 
management services for these products. 
We are a team of dedicated and experienced professionals who have a proven track record in complex property development 
and investment. In 2020 One Heritage Group plc became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a 
focus on co-living. 
One Heritage Group plc is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under 
the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.one-heritageplc.com/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2021 09:29 ET (14:29 GMT)

All news about ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
