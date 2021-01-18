One Heritage Group plc : Statement regarding share price movement 01/18/2021 | 09:30am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Statement regarding share price movement 18-Jan-2021 / 14:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 January 2021 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC Statement regarding share price movement The Board of One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, notes the recent rise in the Company's share price and is not aware of any specific reason for this significant increase, nor is it aware of any material developments beyond those previously notified to the market. One Heritage CEO Jason Upton said: "We reiterate what we have said before that we continue to experience strong demand for our properties, especially from overseas buyers. We have seen no sign of demand slowing in 2021 and expect to have a strong year for property sales and reservations." Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Luke Piggin Finance Director Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About One Heritage Group One Heritage is a property development and investment management Company, focusing on the residential sector primarily in the North West, acting as its own principal or development manager on behalf of third-party investors for both development activities and refurbishment activities. The Company also undertakes letting and property and facilities management services for these products. We are a team of dedicated and experienced professionals who have a proven track record in complex property development and investment. In 2020 One Heritage Group plc became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. One Heritage Group plc is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.one-heritageplc.com/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: SPM TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 91732 EQS News ID: 1161383 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------- (MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires January 18, 2021 09:29 ET (14:29 GMT) Stocks mentioned in the article Change Last 1st jan. LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.63% 9191.235 1.40% ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 86.45% 28.9 31.91% All news about ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 09:30a ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC : Statement regarding share price movement DJ 01/07 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC : Development update DJ 01/05 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC : Acquisition of Bank Street, Sheffield DJ

Chart ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week