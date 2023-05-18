One Heritage achieves Liberty House practical completion

One Heritage Group PLC - UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England - Reports practical completion of Liberty House development in Sheffield city centre. Development also known as Bank Street. The four-storey building has mix of one-bed, one-bed duplex and two-bed units. "Due to the building's former use, the high ceilings have allowed for a mezzanine to be installed in some units creating duplex apartments. Liberty House, constructed from local sandstone and originally built in 1894 as a County Court House, is intentionally designed to showcase the building’s attractive inherent Grade II listed features such as its high ceilings, deep skirtings and original architraves," One Heritage says.

Current stock price: 15.00 pence

12-month change: down 46%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

