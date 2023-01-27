Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. One Heritage Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OHG   GB00BLF79495

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(OHG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:01 2023-01-26 am EST
13.50 GBX   -18.18%
02:36aOne Heritage continues to face mounting cost pressures
AN
2022One Heritage shares fall amid widened annual loss as costs skyrocket
AN
2022One Heritage Group PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One Heritage continues to face mounting cost pressures

01/27/2023 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

One Heritage Group PLC - Manchester-based residential property developer in north-west England - On Thursday, says it continues to face industry-wide challenges, including mounting cost pressures from "building materials and also sub-contractor labour shortages". Expects impairments of GBP750,000 to GBP1.3 million across the portfolio due to delays. Adds that a planning application for 34 apartments is awaiting planning permission. One Heritage says the project will generate net revenue of GBP5.6 million.

Chief Executive Officer Jason Upton says: "We are looking forward to 3 development projects completing in the first half of the year and to progress the projects in our pipeline, namely Victoria Road, Seaton House and Churchgate."

Additionally, notes the resignation of Development Director Martin Crews, who is expected to leave the firm in March. Hires Paul Westhead as interim development director. "Westhead brings a wealth of residential property experience, financial analysis, risk management and an in-depth understanding of the property and regeneration market place," One Heritage says.

Current stock price: 16.50 pence each

12-month change: down 68%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
02:36aOne Heritage continues to face mounting cost pressures
AN
2022One Heritage shares fall amid widened annual loss as costs skyrocket
AN
2022One Heritage Group PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022One Heritage Group Appoints CFO
MT
2022One Heritage Group Plc Appoints Anthony Unsworth as Chief Financial Officer
CI
2022One Heritage Group PLC Announces Resignation of Luke Piggin as Finance Director
CI
2022One Heritage Group plc Announces Acquisition of Development Land on Victoria Road, Eccl..
CI
2022One Heritage Group Divests Nicholas Street Developments
MT
2022One Heritage Group PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
2022One Heritage Group PLC Appoints Jeremy Waring Earnshaw as Non-Executive Director, Effec..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1,75 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
Net income 2022 -2,13 M -2,64 M -2,64 M
Net Debt 2022 14,9 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,22 M 6,45 M 6,45 M
EV / Sales 2021 82,3x
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
One Heritage Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jason David Upton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Unsworth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Stewart Izett Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hannah Oshea Operations Manager
Yiu Tak Cheung Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC3.85%6
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED12.23%12 970
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED8.28%9 066
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.25.41%4 072
RELO GROUP, INC.4.28%2 609
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.11.97%2 394