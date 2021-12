One Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record as of December 20, 2021. The Company estimates that a significant portion of this dividend will be included in 2021 taxable income.



One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. Additional financial and descriptive information on One Liberty, its operations and its portfolio, is available at its website at: http://1liberty.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review One Liberty’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

