Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. One Liberty Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLP   US6824061039

ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.

(OLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

12/09/2021 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record as of December 20, 2021. The Company estimates that a significant portion of this dividend will be included in 2021 taxable income.

About One Liberty Properties, Inc:

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. Additional financial and descriptive information on One Liberty, its operations and its portfolio, is available at its website at: http://1liberty.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review One Liberty’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Contact:
One Liberty Properties
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
www.onelibertyproperties.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.
11:13aOne Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
GL
11:13aOne Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
GL
11/10Aegis Capital Adjusts One Liberty Properties PT to $39 From $35, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/09B. Riley Raises One Liberty Properties' PT to $31 from $25, Says Credit-Related Issues ..
MT
11/05ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/04ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
11/04Earnings Flash (OLP) ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES Reports Q3 Revenue $20.4M
MT
11/04Earnings Flash (OLP) ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES Reports Q3 AFFO $0.48
MT
11/04One Liberty Properties, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81,7 M - -
Net income 2021 35,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 5,27%
Capitalization 714 M 714 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,54x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 34,15 $
Average target price 36,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick J. Callan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Kalish Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew J. Gould Chairman
Lawrence G. Ricketts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph A. DeLuca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.70.15%714
EQUINIX, INC.14.04%73 335
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.50%47 708
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION14.06%38 956
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.18.24%32 902
SEGRO PLC48.43%22 376