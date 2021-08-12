Log in
    OLP   US6824061039

ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.

(OLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One Liberty Properties : OLP Investor Presentation August 2021

08/12/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

AUGUST 2021

1liberty.com

TABLE OF CONTENTS

DESCRIPTION

PAGE

Table of Contents

2

Safe Harbor Disclosure

3

Company Overview

4

Experienced Management Team

5

Attractive Portfolio Fundamentals

6

Portfolio Detail

7

Diversified Portfolio

8

Diversified Tenant Base

9

Financial Summary

10

Operational Metrics

11

Steady Dividend

12

Growth Oriented Balance Sheet

13

Mortgage Debt Maturities

14

Lease Maturity Profile

15

Stable Occupancy

16

Strong Rental Income

17

Acquisition Track Record

18

DESCRIPTION

PAGE

Recent Acquisitions

19

Recent Dispositions

20

Recent Mortgages

21

Case Studies:

Acquisition - Monroe, NC

22

Acquisition - Ashland, VA

23

Acquisition - Lowell, AR

24

Disposition - West Hartford, CT

25

Summary

26

APPENDICES

Top Tenant Profiles:

Havertys Furniture

29

FedEx

30

LA Fitness

31

Northern Tool & Equipment

32

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

33

GAAP Reconciliation to FFO & AFFO

35

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

36

2

SAFE HARBOR

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provision for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our

future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "could,"

"believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions or variations thereof and include, without limitations, statements regarding our future estimated rental income, funds from operations, adjusted funds from operations and our dividend. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect our results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance or achievements. Currently, a significant risk and uncertainty we face is the adverse effect of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the various governmental responses thereto, on our and our tenants' financial condition,

results of operations, cash flows and performance, and the pandemic's impact on the real estate market, global

economy and financial markets. The extent to which the resurgent pandemic impacts us, our tenants and the economy generally will depend on future developments, which continue to be uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in this presentation, as well as the risks set forth in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the

"SEC"), as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the pandemic

pandemic. Additional uncertainties, risks and factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are contained in our SEC filings, and, in particular, the sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q captioned "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". Copies of the SEC filings may be obtained from us or the SEC. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

3

COMPANY OVERVIEW

  • Fundamentals - focused real estate company
  • Disciplined track record over various economic cycles
  • Active net lease strategy - continued emphasis on industrial properties
  • Experienced management team
  • Alignment of interests - significant insider ownership

4

EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM

Patrick J. Callan, Jr.

President & CEO

  • Chief Executive Officer since 2008, President since 2006, Director since 2002
  • Senior Vice President of First Washington Realty Inc. from 2004 to 2005. A joint venture with CalPERS that controlled 100 shopping centers (13 million square feet) which was sold for $2.6 billion to Regency Centers/Macquarie
  • Vice President of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) from 1998 to 2004, joined in 1987. Responsible for a $3 billion, 200+ shopping center portfolio

Lawrence G. Ricketts, Jr.

COO & EVP

  • Chief Operating Officer since 2008 and Executive Vice President since 2006
  • Over $2.5 billion of transaction experience in acquisitions, dispositions and financings

David W. Kalish, CPA

SVP & CFO

  • Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 1990
  • Senior Vice President, Finance of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE: BRT) since 1998 and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the managing general partner of Gould Investors L.P. since 1990

Matthew J. Gould

Chairman

  • Chairman of the Board since June 2013 and Vice Chairman from 2011 through 2013. President and Chief Executive Officer from 1989 to 1999; Senior Vice President from 1999 to 2011
  • Senior Vice President of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE: BRT) since 1993 and Director since 2004
  • Chairman of the managing general partner of Gould Investors L.P. since January 2013 and President and CEO from 1997 to 2012

Fredric H. Gould

Vice Chairman

  • Vice Chairman of the Board since June 2013. Chairman of the Board from 1989 to 2013
  • Chairman of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE: BRT) from 1984 to April 2013 and Director since 1984
  • Chairman Emeritus of the managing general partner of Gould Investors L.P. since January 2013 and Chairman from 1997 to 2013
  • Director of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) from 1998 to 2019
    • 5

