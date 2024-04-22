How do I vote?

If your shares are registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC (formerly known as American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC), you are considered the stockholder of record with respect to those shares and the proxy card was sent directly to you by our transfer agent. In that case, you may instruct the proxy holders named in the proxy card how to vote your shares of common stock in one of the following ways:

Vote online . You may vote online at www.voteproxy.com. To vote online, you must have your control number provided in the proxy card.

. You may vote online at www.voteproxy.com. To vote online, you must have your control number provided in the proxy card. Vote by telephone . You may vote by telephone by calling 1-800-PROXIES(1-800-776-9437). To vote by telephone, you must have the control number provided in your proxy card.

. You may vote by telephone by calling 1-800-PROXIES(1-800-776-9437). To vote by telephone, you must have the control number provided in your proxy card. Vote by regular mail . If you would like to vote by mail, please mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it promptly in the postage-paid envelope provided.

. If you would like to vote by mail, please mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it promptly in the postage-paid envelope provided. Vote by attending the meeting in person.

Proxies submitted over the internet, by telephone or by mail must be received by 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on June 9, 2024. If you vote by telephone or via the internet, it is not necessary to return your proxy card.

If your shares are held in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, broker-dealer, nominee or other similar organization, which we refer to collectively as an ''Agent,'' then you are the beneficial owner of shares held in ''street name,'' and a voting instruction form was or should have been forwarded to you by your Agent. As a beneficial owner, you have the right to instruct your Agent on how to vote the shares held in your account. You should instruct your Agent how to vote your shares by following the voting instructions provided by your Agent. If you wish to vote in person at the annual meeting, you must obtain a legal proxy from your Agent.

How will my shares be voted?

If you are a stockholder of record as of the close of business on the record date and you do not mark any selections but return the signed proxy card, your shares will be voted by the proxies named on the proxy card ''FOR'' each of the nominees listed in this proxy statement, ''FOR'' the approval of the non-bindingSay-on-Pay Proposal, and ''FOR'' the proposal to ratify the appointment of E&Y as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024. If you are a stockholder of record as of the close of business on the record date and you return the signed proxy card, the proxy holders may vote in their discretion with respect to any other matters that properly come before the meeting. If any nominee named in this Proxy Statement is unwilling or unable to serve as a director, our board may nominate another individual for election as a director at the annual meeting, and the persons named as proxy holders will vote ''FOR'' the election of any substitute nominee.

If you are a stockholder of record as of the close of business on the record date and you wish to name as a proxy someone other than the proxies named on the proxy card, you may do so by crossing out the name of the designated proxies and inserting the name of another person. In that case, it will be necessary to sign the proxy card and deliver it to the person so named and for the person so named to be present at and vote at the meeting with the properly executed and marked proxy card. Proxy cards so marked should not be mailed to us or to Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, which we refer to as ''Equiniti''.

If my shares are held in ''street name'' by my Agent, will the Agent vote my shares without specific instructions from me?

Not in most circumstances. In the absence of your voting instructions, your Agent may only vote your shares in its discretion on ''routine matters'' and your Agent may not vote your shares on proposals that are not ''routine.'' We believe that the proposal to ratify the selection of E&Y is a routine matter on which your Agent can vote on your behalf if you do not furnish voting instructions. All of the other proposals may be considered non-routine matters so your Agent may not be entitled to vote your shares on these proposals without your instructions. A broker non-vote occurs when an Agent does not vote on a particular proposal because the Agent does not have discretionary voting power for that particular matter and has not received instructions from the beneficial owner. If you hold your shares in street name and do not give the Agent specific voting instructions with respect to the proposals regarding the election of directors and the Say-on-Pay Proposal, your shares will