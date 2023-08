One Media IP Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based digital music rights acquirer, publisher, and distributor. The principal activities of the Group throughout the year were the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights including music, video, spoken word and digital books for distribution through the digital medium and through traditional media outlets. The Company's music is also used for synchronization in film, television, and digital gaming, whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube, where it operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner. Additionally, its copyright infringement and digital music audit tool software, Technical Copyright Analysis Tool (TCAT), is used by record labels and digital international distributors. It is available in approximately 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon, and Spotify. The Company's subsidiaries include One Media iP Limited and TCAT Limited.

Sector Entertainment Production