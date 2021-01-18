One Media iP : Producer Ian Levine sells some royalties from "Take That" songs to One Media

Jan 18 (Reuters) - British songwriter and producer Ian Levine has sold his producer royalties from a few tracks of the English pop group "Take That", including "A Million Love Songs" and "I Found Heaven", to One Media iP Group, the digital music publisher and distributor said on Monday.

Besides the tracks from the band's debut album, the company said it has also bought producer royalties of two other "Take That" tracks, which were never released.

Music producers usually take a percentage of the sales from an artist's album or songs, referred to as producer royalties. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)