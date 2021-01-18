One Media iP : Producer Ian Levine sells some royalties from "Take That" songs to One Media

Jan 18 (Reuters) - British songwriter and producer Ian
Levine has sold his producer royalties from a few tracks of the
English pop group "Take That", including "A Million Love Songs"
and "I Found Heaven", to One Media iP Group, the
digital music publisher and distributor said on Monday.
Besides the tracks from the band's debut album, the company
said it has also bought producer royalties of two other "Take
That" tracks, which were never released.
Music producers usually take a percentage of the sales from
an artist's album or songs, referred to as producer royalties.
