One Media iP Group Plc    OMIP   GB00B1DRDZ07

ONE MEDIA IP GROUP PLC

(OMIP)
News 
One Media iP : Producer Ian Levine sells some royalties from "Take That" songs to One Media

One Media iP : Producer Ian Levine sells some royalties from "Take That" songs to One Media

01/18/2021 | 02:49am EST
Jan 18 (Reuters) - British songwriter and producer Ian Levine has sold his producer royalties from a few tracks of the English pop group "Take That", including "A Million Love Songs" and "I Found Heaven", to One Media iP Group, the digital music publisher and distributor said on Monday.

Besides the tracks from the band's debut album, the company said it has also bought producer royalties of two other "Take That" tracks, which were never released.

Music producers usually take a percentage of the sales from an artist's album or songs, referred to as producer royalties. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
ONE MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.09 End-of-day quote.-15.09%
ONE MEDIA IP GROUP PLC 1.85% 6.875 Delayed Quote.14.58%
Financials
Sales 2020 3,80 M 5,15 M 5,15 M
Net income 2020 0,40 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net cash 2020 5,50 M 7,46 M 7,46 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,3 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 46,5%
One Media iP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Anthony Infante Chief Executive Officer
Claire Blunt Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Gunning Finance Director
Philip John Miles Technical Director
Alice Dyson-Jones Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONE MEDIA IP GROUP PLC14.58%21
ROKU, INC.22.97%51 826
VIVENDI SE-1.02%37 368
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.11.90%22 291
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-7.95%17 836
BOLLORÉ SE5.20%12 608
