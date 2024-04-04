- April 4, 2024
- 3:02 pm
Ciboney Group Limited has changed its name to Innovative Energy Group Limited. The Company held a celebratory name-change ceremony at the Jamaica Stock Exchange, 40 Harbour Street, Kingston on March 28, 2024. The Company now trades under the new listing and trading symbol ENERGY, effective March 28, 2024.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
One-on-One Educational Services Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2024 20:10:39 UTC.