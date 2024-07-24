One On One Limited's Earnings Call will be hosted by Learn Grow Invest Limited on YouTube and can be viewed here: One On One Educational Services Limited Q3 2024 Earnings Call on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 10:00 AM EST to discuss its financial results for the period ended May 31, 2024. The results were published on Thursday, July 18, 2024, on the website of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

A copy of the results can also be found on the website of One on One.

The call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Allen, and moderated by Chief Executive Officer of Learn Grow Invest Limited, Jermaine McDonald. The stream will focus on the discussion of One On One's third-quarter financial results, which show:

Earnings Call Release

A copy of the call will remain available as a part of One On One's Investor Relations archives and on the YouTube channel of Learn Grow Invest.

Slides and the meeting transcript will also be available as a part of One On One's archives.

About One On One

One On One is the Caribbean's leading e-Learning solutions provider, trusted by governments, enterprises, and individuals to educate, upskill, and train through our award-winning Learning Management System (LMS) and e-course offerings.

One On One started in 2013 to fill a huge learning gap in the Caribbean. Since then, with the help of its amazing team, it has provided digital learning solutions to over 150,000 learners.

The One On One team works together to create an easy-to-use platform that empowers users to upgrade their skills through personalised learning solutions. The team is committed to closing knowledge gaps while creating opportunities for economic and social transformation through building a globally competitive workforce in the region.

Whether preparing for CSEC exams, improving your brand or trying to train your workforce, One On One is the one-stop hub of choice. There is a solution for everyone, anywhere, anytime.