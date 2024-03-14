The Board of One on One Educational Services Limited wishes to advise that at a Board of Directors meeting held on February 29, 2024 Miss Atasha Bernard was appointed as a Director of the Board.

Miss Bernard was also appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board and will be the Chairperson for that committee.

The Board of One on One Educational Services Limited wishes to advise that Dr. Carol Grantson-Corcho resigned as Audit Chairperson from the Audit Committee and will continue to serve as a board member of the Committee.