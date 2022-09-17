Advanced search
    ONEPOINT   INE840Y01029

ONE POINT ONE SOLUTIONS LIMITED

(ONEPOINT)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-16 am EDT
10.85 INR   -0.46%
One Point One : Annual General Meeting

09/17/2022 | 08:50am EDT
To,

17th September 2022

The Manager

Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Exchange Plaza Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

SECURITY CODE: ONEPOINT

Sub.: E-voting Results of the fourteenth Annual General Meeting (AGM) Pursuiant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuiant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and based on Scrutinizers' Report, we hereby inform that all the resolutions as mentioned in the notice of 14th AGM have been passed with requisite majority. We are enclosing herewith E-Voting Results pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 containing Report of Scrutiniser (Form MGT-13), Report of Scrutiniser for E-voting and Consolidated Report of Srutiniser on Remote e-voting and e-voting at AGM with respect to the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Friday, 16th September 2022, at 11:00 a.m., through Video Conference ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM").

We request you to take the above information on your record.

For One Point One Solutions Limited

Pritesh Sonawane

Company Secretary and compliance officer

ACS: 34943

Encl: As above

ONE POINT ONE SOLUTIONS LIMITED

(Formerly known as One Point One Solutions Pvt. Limited)

Corporate Office: C-42, TTC Industrial Area, MIDC, Village Pawane, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400 705.

T. 022 6687 3800 F. 022 6687 3889 CIN: L74900MH2008PLC182869 website: www.1point1.in

Reg. Office: T-762, 6th Floor, Tower-7, International Infotech Park, Above Vashi Railway Station, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra -400 703.

Mumbai. Gurgaon. Indore. Banglore

MAKARAND M. JOSHI & CO.

Company Secretaries

Ecstasy, 803/804, 8th Floor, City of Joy, J.S.D Road, Mulund (West), Mumbai- 400080 (T) 022-21678100

FORM No. MGT-13

Report of Scrutinizer

[Pursuant to Section 109 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 21(2) of the Companies

(Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

To,

Mr. Akshay Chhabra,

Chairman

One Point One Solutions Limited

(Formerly One Point One Solutions Private Limited) T-762, 6th Floor, Tower-7, International Infotech Park, Above Vashi Railway Station, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400703

Scrutinizer's Report for electronic voting at the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Company, held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. through video conferencing ("VC") /other audio-visual means (OVAM).

  1. I, Kumudini Bhalerao, Partner of M/s. Makarand M. Joshi & Co., Practicing Company Secretary, appointed as Scrutinizer for the purpose of the vote taken on the below mentioned resolutions, at the AGM of the shareholders of the Company, held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11.00 a.m., submit our report as under:
  2. The Company had appointed Link Intime India Private Limited ("LINKINTIME") for conducting the electronic voting by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM.
  3. After the time fixed for closing of the electronic voting at AGM by the Chairman, LINKINTIME electronic portal was blocked for voting thereafter.
  4. The votes cast were unblocked and were reconciled with the records maintained by the Company and Link Intime India Private Limited, the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company.
  5. None of the shareholder has voted by e-voting facility provided at the AGM.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Makarand M. Joshi & Co.,

For, One Point One Solutions Limited

Company Secretaries

PRITESH

Digitally signed by

KUMUDINI

Digitally signed by

PRITESH SANJAY

SANJAY

KUMUDINI DINESH

SONAWANE

DINESH

BHALERAO

Date: 2022.09.17

BHALERAO

16:20:17 +05'30'

SONAWANE 17:47:03 +05'30'

Date: 2022.09.17

Kumudini Bhalerao

Pritesh Sonawane

Partner

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

FCS: F6667

Authorise Representative

CP: 6690

Place: Navi Mumbai

PR: 640/2019

Date: September 17, 2022

UDIN: F006667D000991079

Place: Mumbai

Date: September 17, 2022

MAKARAND M. JOSHI & CO.

Company Secretaries

Ecstasy, 803/804, 8th Floor, City of Joy, J.S.D Road, Mulund (West), Mumbai- 400080 (Ph) 022-21678100

Report of Scrutinizer for Remote E-voting

To,

Mr. Akshay Chhabra,

Chairman

One Point One Solutions Limited

(Formerly One Point One Solutions Private Limited) T-762, 6th Floor, Tower-7, International Infotech Park, Above Vashi Railway Station, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400703

Scrutinizer's Report on voting through Remote E-voting at 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Company, held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. through video conferencing ("VC") /other audio-visual means (OVAM), in terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 (herein after the "Act") read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014.

  1. I, Kumudini Bhalerao, Partner of M/s. Makarand M. Joshi & Co., Practising Company Secretary appointed as Scrutinizer to conduct the Remote E-voting in accordance with Section 108 of Act, read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, submit my report as under:
  2. Pursuant to Section 101, 108 of the Act and Rule 20 of Companies (Management & Administration) Rules 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), Company has confirmed that the Electronic copy of the Notice convening the 14th AGM of the Company along with the process of remote e- voting were sent to the shareholders whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s) for communication purposes in compliance with MCA Circulars dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, December 8, 2021 and May 5, 2022 and SEBI Circular dated May 12, 2020, September 28, 2020, January 15, 2021 and May 13, 2022 and applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure
    Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Secretarial Standard-2 on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
  3. The remote e-voting period commenced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 (10.00 a.m. IST) and ended on Thursday, September 15, 2022 (5.00 p.m. IST)
  4. Accordingly, the (remote) electronic votes cast were taken into account and at the end of this voting period, on September 15, 2022, the LINKINTIME portal was blocked for voting.
  5. The register, in accordance with Rule 20 (4) (xiv) of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014, has been maintained electronically to record the assent or dissent received, mentioning the particulars of name, address, folio number or client ID of the shareholders, number of shares held by them and nominal value of such shares. There were no shares with differential voting rights in the Company; hence there is no requirement of maintaining of the list of shares with differential voting rights.

Resolution Item No. 1 - Ordinary Resolution:

To consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements (including Audited Consolidated Financial Statements) of the company for the financial year ended 31st March 2022 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.

% of

Sr.

Promoter/

Mode of

Total No. of

No. of votes

Votes

No. of Votes - in

No. of

% of Votes in

% of Votes

Polled on

Votes -

favour on votes

against on

No

Public

Voting

Shares Held

polled

favour

outstandi

against

polled

votes polled

ng shares

[1]

[2]

[3]=[(2)/(1)

[4]

[5]

[6]=[(4)/(2)]*100

[7]=[(5)/(2)]*1

]*100

00

Promoter and

1

Promoter

131881335

131881335

100.00

131881335

0

100.00

0.00

Group

Public -

Remote

2

Institutional

E-Voting

7840830

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

holders

3

Public-Non-

48337344

1243679

2.57

1243679

0

100.00

0.00

Institutional

Total

188059509

133125014

70.79

133125014

0

100.00

0.00

Resolution Item No. 2 - Ordinary Resolution:

To Consider and Re-appoint Mrs. Shalini Pritamdasani (Din: 00073508), who retires by rotation and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment.

% of Votes

No. of

% of Votes in

% of Votes

Sr.

Promoter/

Mode of

Total No. of

No. of votes

Polled on

No. of Votes -

Votes -

favour on votes

against on

No

Public

Voting

Shares Held

polled

outstanding

in favour

against

polled

votes polled

shares

[1]

[2]

[3]=[(2)/(1)]*

[4]

[5]

[6]=[(4)/(2)]*100

[7]=[(5)/(2)]*1

100

00

Promoter and

1

Promoter

131881335

131881335

100.00

131881335

0

100.00

0.00

Group

Public -

Remote

2

Institutional

E-Voting

7840830

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

holders

3

Public-Non-

48337344

1243679

2.57

1243554

125

99.99

0.01

Institutional

Total

188059509

133125014

70.79

133124889

125

100.00

0.00

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

One Point One Solutions Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 12:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
