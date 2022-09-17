One Point One : Annual General Meeting

To, 17th September 2022 The Manager Listing Department, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Exchange Plaza Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

SECURITY CODE: ONEPOINT

Sub.: E-voting Results of the fourteenth Annual General Meeting (AGM) Pursuiant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuiant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and based on Scrutinizers' Report, we hereby inform that all the resolutions as mentioned in the notice of 14th AGM have been passed with requisite majority. We are enclosing herewith E-Voting Results pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 containing Report of Scrutiniser (Form MGT-13), Report of Scrutiniser for E-voting and Consolidated Report of Srutiniser on Remote e-voting and e-voting at AGM with respect to the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Friday, 16th September 2022, at 11:00 a.m., through Video Conference ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM").

We request you to take the above information on your record.

For One Point One Solutions Limited

Pritesh Sonawane

Company Secretary and compliance officer

ACS: 34943

Encl: As above

