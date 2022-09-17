One Point One : Annual General Meeting

Sub.: E-voting Results of the fourteenth Annual General Meeting (AGM) Pursuiant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuiant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and based on Scrutinizers' Report, we hereby inform that all the resolutions as mentioned in the notice of 14th AGM have been passed with requisite majority. We are enclosing herewith E-Voting Results pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 containing Report of Scrutiniser (Form MGT-13), Report of Scrutiniser for E-voting and Consolidated Report of Srutiniser on Remote e-voting and e-voting at AGM with respect to the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Friday, 16th September 2022, at 11:00 a.m., through Video Conference ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM").
For One Point One Solutions Limited
Pritesh Sonawane
Company Secretary and compliance officer
ACS: 34943
Encl: As above
FORM No. MGT-13
Report of Scrutinizer
[Pursuant to Section 109 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 21(2) of the Companies
(Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Mr. Akshay Chhabra,
Chairman
One Point One Solutions Limited
(Formerly One Point One Solutions Private Limited) T-762, 6th Floor, Tower-7, International Infotech Park, Above Vashi Railway Station, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400703
Scrutinizer's Report for electronic voting at the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Company, held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. through video conferencing ("VC") /other audio-visual means (OVAM).
I, Kumudini Bhalerao, Partner of M/s. Makarand M. Joshi & Co., Practicing Company Secretary, appointed as Scrutinizer for the purpose of the vote taken on the below mentioned resolutions, at the AGM of the shareholders of the Company, held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11.00 a.m., submit our report as under:
The Company had appointed Link Intime India Private Limited ("LINKINTIME") for conducting the electronic voting by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM.
After the time fixed for closing of the electronic voting at AGM by the Chairman, LINKINTIME electronic portal was blocked for voting thereafter.
The votes cast were unblocked and were reconciled with the records maintained by the Company and Link Intime India Private Limited, the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company.
None of the shareholder has voted by e-voting facility provided at the AGM.
For Makarand M. Joshi & Co.,
For, One Point One Solutions Limited
Company Secretaries
Kumudini Bhalerao
Pritesh Sonawane
Partner
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Place: Mumbai
Date: September 17, 2022
Report of Scrutinizer for Remote E-voting
Mr. Akshay Chhabra,
Chairman
One Point One Solutions Limited
(Formerly One Point One Solutions Private Limited) T-762, 6th Floor, Tower-7, International Infotech Park, Above Vashi Railway Station, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400703
Scrutinizer's Report on voting through Remote E-voting at 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Company, held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. through video conferencing ("VC") /other audio-visual means (OVAM), in terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 (herein after the "Act") read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014.
I, Kumudini Bhalerao, Partner of M/s. Makarand M. Joshi & Co., Practising Company Secretary appointed as Scrutinizer to conduct the Remote E-voting in accordance with Section 108 of Act, read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, submit my report as under:
Pursuant to Section 101, 108 of the Act and Rule 20 of Companies (Management & Administration) Rules 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), Company has confirmed that the Electronic copy of the Notice convening the 14th AGM of the Company along with the process of remote e- voting were sent to the shareholders whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s) for communication purposes in compliance with MCA Circulars dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, December 8, 2021 and May 5, 2022 and SEBI Circular dated May 12, 2020, September 28, 2020, January 15, 2021 and May 13, 2022 and applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Secretarial Standard-2 on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
The remote e-voting period commenced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 (10.00 a.m. IST) and ended on Thursday, September 15, 2022 (5.00 p.m. IST)
Accordingly, the (remote) electronic votes cast were taken into account and at the end of this voting period, on September 15, 2022, the LINKINTIME portal was blocked for voting.
The register, in accordance with Rule 20 (4) (xiv) of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014, has been maintained electronically to record the assent or dissent received, mentioning the particulars of name, address, folio number or client ID of the shareholders, number of shares held by them and nominal value of such shares. There were no shares with differential voting rights in the Company; hence there is no requirement of maintaining of the list of shares with differential voting rights.
Resolution Item No. 1 - Ordinary Resolution:
To consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements (including Audited Consolidated Financial Statements) of the company for the financial year ended 31st March 2022 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.
% of
Sr.
Promoter/
Mode of
Total No. of
No. of votes
Votes
No. of Votes - in
No. of
% of Votes in
% of Votes
Polled on
Votes -
favour on votes
against on
No
Public
Voting
Shares Held
polled
favour
outstandi
against
polled
votes polled
ng shares
[1]
[2]
[3]=[(2)/(1)
[4]
[5]
[6]=[(4)/(2)]*100
[7]=[(5)/(2)]*1
]*100
00
Promoter and
1
Promoter
131881335
131881335
100.00
131881335
0
100.00
0.00
Group
Public -
Remote
2
Institutional
E-Voting
7840830
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
holders
3
Public-Non-
48337344
1243679
2.57
1243679
0
100.00
0.00
Institutional
Total
188059509
133125014
70.79
133125014
0
100.00
0.00
Resolution Item No. 2 - Ordinary Resolution:
To Consider and Re-appoint Mrs. Shalini Pritamdasani (Din: 00073508), who retires by rotation and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment.
% of Votes
No. of
% of Votes in
% of Votes
Sr.
Promoter/
Mode of
Total No. of
No. of votes
Polled on
No. of Votes -
Votes -
favour on votes
against on
No
Public
Voting
Shares Held
polled
outstanding
in favour
against
polled
votes polled
shares
[1]
[2]
[3]=[(2)/(1)]*
[4]
[5]
[6]=[(4)/(2)]*100
[7]=[(5)/(2)]*1
100
00
Promoter and
1
Promoter
131881335
131881335
100.00
131881335
0
100.00
0.00
Group
Public -
Remote
2
Institutional
E-Voting
7840830
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
holders
3
Public-Non-
48337344
1243679
2.57
1243554
125
99.99
0.01
Institutional
Total
188059509
133125014
70.79
133124889
125
100.00
0.00
