One REIT : Notice concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Assets (six Properties)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Translation Purposes Only September 8, 2021 To All Concerned Parties Name of REIT Issuer One REIT, Inc. 2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan Hirofumi Nabeyama, Executive Director (TSE Code: 3290) Contact: Asset Management Company Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. Hirofumi Nabeyama, Chief Executive Officer Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto, Managing Director Finance & Administration Division TEL:+81-3-3242-7155 Notice concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Assets (six Properties) One REIT, Inc. (hereafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"), an asset management company to which One REIT entrusts management of its assets, today made a decision to acquire and lease the assets described below (hereafter referred to as the "Assets to be Acquired"). 1. Overview of the Acquisition One REIT is planning to acquire the six Assets to be Acquired described below. One REIT will acquire Kuramochi Building Daiichi and REID-C Chiba Ekimae Building by exercising the preferential negotiation rights(Note1) granted by ML Estate Company, Limited as the seller, Shinkawa 1-chome Building and Hakozaki 314 Building by exercising the preferential negotiation rights(Note1) granted by ONE Bridge Fund S GK as the seller and Aperto Higashi-Nakano Building by exercising the preferential negotiation rights(Note1) granted by Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. as the seller. The acquisition funds will be procured through public offering for the third time after the listing of One REIT. In acquiring the Assets to be Acquired, One REIT utilizes the know-how in real estate management, the management resources, etc. that MONE Group(Note2) has and various supports from Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., the sponsor. (Note1) For more details on the preferential negotiation rights, please refer to the "Notice concerning Obtainment of Preferential Negotiation Rights for Acquisition of a Property (Kuramochi Building Daiichi)" dated December 6, 2019, "Notice concerning Obtainment of Preferential Negotiation Rights for Acquisition of a Property (REID-C Chiba Ekimae Building)" dated February 28, 2020, "Notice concerning Obtainment of Preferential Negotiation Rights for Acquisition of a Property (Shinkawa 1-chome Building)" dated October 30, 2020, "Notice concerning Obtainment of Preferential Negotiation Rights for Acquisition of a Property (Hakozaki 314 Building)" dated November 25, 2020 and "Notice concerning Obtainment of Preferential Negotiation Rights for Acquisition of a Property (Aperto Higashi-Nakano Building)" dated December 10, 2020. (Note2) "MONE Group" is comprised of three companies: the Asset Management Company, Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd., a parent company of the Asset Management Company, and Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the parent company of the Asset Management Company (hereafter referred to as "MREM"). Planned Proper Property name Location(Note1) Acquired Seller acquisition price ty No. property (million yen)(Note2) Kuramochi Building Sumida Ward, Trust ML Estate OT-24 beneficiary Company, 3,951 Daiichi Tokyo rights Limited(Note3) This document is an English translation of a press release on acquisition and leasing of assets of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects. 1 / 29 REID-C Chiba Chiba Ward, Trust ML Estate OT-25 beneficiary 4,475 Ekimae Building Chiba Co., Ltd.(Note3) rights Shinkawa 1-chome Chuo Ward, Trust ONE Bridge OT-26 beneficiary 2,100 Building Tokyo Fund S GK rights Hakozaki 314 Chuo Ward, Trust ONE Bridge OT-27 beneficiary 1,771 Building Tokyo Fund S GK rights Aperto Higashi- Nakano Ward, Trust Fuyo General OT-28 beneficiary Lease Co., 1,710 Nakano Building Tokyo rights Ltd. (Note3) Daido Life Mito City, Trust Global Juhan OO-8 beneficiary 1,650 Mito Building Ibaraki Co., Ltd. rights Total (six properties) 15,657 (Note1) The "Location" column contains the minimum independent administrative district where each property is located. (Note2) The "Anticipated acquisition price" column contains the trading value of the Assets to be Acquired (excluding equivalent to consumption tax, etc.) described in the purchase and sale agreement of trust beneficiary rights related to the said assets (hereafter referred to as the "Purchase and Sale Agreement"). (Note3) Each seller of Kuramochi Building Daiichi, REID-C Chiba Ekimae Building and Aperto Higashi-Nakano Building does not fall under the category of "interested persons, etc." under the Act on Investment Trust and Investment Corporations (hereafter referred to as the "Investment Trust Act"). However, since they entrust asset management to MREM, a subsidiary of the parent company of the Asset Management Company, they fall under the category of "an interested party" defined in the interested party transaction rules of the Asset Management Company. (1) Conclusion date of purchase and sale agreements: September 8, 2021 (2) Planned acquisition date: September 24, 2021(Note1) (3) The seller: Please refer to "4. Overview of Sellers" below. (4) Acquisition funds: Net proceeds of the issuance of the new investment units (public offering) (hereafter referred to as the "Public Offering") as resolved at the board of directors' meeting of One REIT held today(Note2) , borrowings(Note3) and cash in hand. (5) Settlement method: Lump-sum payment at the time of delivery (Note1) The "Anticipated Acquisition Date" is the date One REIT plans to acquire the assets. Also, the "Anticipated Acquisition Date" is subject to change in accordance with the sales and purchase agreements of the Assets to be Acquired upon considering the possibility that the procurement date of funds for settlement will be delayed due to market factors. (Note2) For more details, please refer to the "Notice concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" separately announced as of today. (Note3) For more details, please refer to the "Notice concerning Borrowing of Funds" separately announced as of today. 2. Reasons for the Acquisition and the Leasing All Assets to be Acquired fall under the category of assets subject to asset management as provided for under the Articles of Incorporation of One REIT. The acquisition was decided as the acquisition of the Assets to be Acquired was judged to contribute to improve the quality of portfolio through tenant diversification and stabilizing the revenue base. For more details on the points of evaluation in acquiring the Assets to be Acquired, please refer to "3. Outline of Assets to be Acquired" below. Through the acquisition, the portfolio of One REIT will be comprised of 31 properties and the total (anticipated) acquisition price will be enhanced to 1,199 billion yen. Tenants of each asset are suitable to the tenant selection criteria described in the "Report on the Management Structure and System of Issuers, etc. of Real Estate Investment Trust Units and Related Parties" dated May 28, 2021. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects. The information provided in the table is as of the end of June 2021 unless otherwise stated. Provided, "Trustee" and "Expiration date of trust period" columns are the plan at the time of the acquisition of each Asset to be Acquired. The "Anticipated acquisition price" column contains the trading value of the Assets to be Acquired (excluding equivalent to consumption tax, etc.) described in the Purchase and Sale Agreements related to the said assets. The "Appraisal value" column contains the appraisal value described in the Real Estate Appraisal Report by The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd., Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. or Chuo Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. based on the appraisal date as of August 1, 2021. The "Anticipated acquisition date" column contains the anticipated date when the assets are anticipated to be acquired by One REIT. Explanation of the "Land" column: The "Location" column contains the lot address as stated in the registry. The "(Domicile)" column contains the residential address. In case that the domicile is not available, the column contains the building location as stated in the registry (if there are multiple, then one of the locations.) The "Area" column contains the parcel area as stated in the registry. The "Zoning" column contains the zoning category from Article 8, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the City Planning Act. The "Building-to-landratio/Floor-area ratio" column contains the quantitative values (upper limit) stipulated in accordance with the Building Standards Act, City Planning Act and other relevant laws and ordinances. The "Type of ownership" column contains the type of rights retained in trust by the trustee concerning the Assets to be Acquired. Explanation of "Building" column: The "Completed" column is the initial completion date as stated in the registry. The "Construction / Number of floors" column contains the structure and numbers of floors as stated in the registry and may differ from the present state. The "Total floor space" column contains the sum total of the floor areas stated in the registry and may differ from the present state. The "Use" column contains the primary type of use stated in the registry and may differ from the present state. The "Type of ownership" column contains the type of rights retained in trust by the trustee concerning the Assets to be Acquired. The "PML value" column contains the PML value based on the each earthquake PML appraisal report as of August 2021 by SOMPO Risk Management Inc. The "PM Company" column contains the property management company to which the property management operation will be outsourced at the time of the acquisition of each Asset to be Acquired. The "Master Lease Company" column contains the master lease company to which the master lease operation is outsourced as of today or information after the Acquisition, if change of master lease company or termination of such outsource is anticipated. The "Total leasable area" column contains the total floor space (in the event that the co-ownership portions are leased out, the area of the said portions is included) that can be leased for office and retail in the building concerning the Assets to be Acquired. The total leasable area does not include the parking lot or land used for other purposes. Total leasable area is not what is stated in the registry, but is calculated based on an area shown in the lease agreement. Therefore, the total leasable area does not necessarily match the total floor space stated in the registry. The data in this column is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to be Acquired. The "Leased area" column contains data based on the leased space shown in lease agreements with each tenant from among the total leasable area. The leased area does not include the parking lot or land used for other purposes. The data in this column is based on information provided by the current owner of the Assets to be Acquired. The "Occupancy rate" column contains the figure as a percentage obtained by dividing the leased area by the total leasable area and rounded to the first decimal place. The data in this column is based on information provided by the current owner of the Assets to be Acquired. The "Total number of tenants" column contains the number of tenants described in the following manner; one tenant per asset is described in case that the tenant takes out a lease on multiple rooms in the same Asset to be Acquired. The data in this column is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to be Acquired. The "Monthly rent (including common area charges)" column contains the total monthly rent described in a lease agreement with each tenant, rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. The data in this column is based on information provided by the current owner of the Assets to be Acquired. Monthly rent for a tenant that falls into a free rent period as of the end of June, 2021 is calculated based on the monthly rent described in the lease agreement. The "Lease and guarantee deposits" column contains the residual amount of lease and guarantee deposits, etc. (excluding the lease and guarantee deposits, etc. related to parking lots and accessory facilities such as warehouse) of each tenant as of the end of June, 2021, described in the lease agreement concluded with each tenant provided by the current owner. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen (when there is a portion that does not need to be returned, that portion is deducted). The "Special remarks" column contains important issues related to the relationship of rights and the usage, etc. of the Assets to be Acquired, as well as important issues in consideration of the impact on the appraisal value, profitability and liquidity of the Assets to be Acquired. The "Property Characteristics" column contains information based on the appraisal report, etc. in relation to the Assets to be Acquired that has been prepared by an appraiser and the analysis conducted by the Asset Management Company. Time on foot from a station in the column is based on the assumption that it takes a minute on foot in every 80 meters of road distance, in accordance with the Fair Competition Code Concerning Representations of Real Estates. Any fractional numbers are rounded up to the nearest minute. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects. 4 / 29 Kuramochi Building Daiichi Property name Kuramochi Building Daiichi Specified assets category Trust beneficiary rights Trustee Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Expiration date of trust period September 30, 2031 Planned acquisition price 3,951 million yen Appraisal value 4,450 million yen Appraisal company Chuo Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. Planned acquisition date September 24, 2021(Note) Location 2-18-1 Kotobashi Sumida-ku, Tokyo (Domicile) 2-3-7 Kotobashi Sumida-ku, Tokyo Land Area 756.89 m2 Zoning Commercial district Building-to-land ratio / Floor-area 80%/600% ratio Type of ownership Proprietary ownership Building Completed April 1992 Construction / Number of floors S with flat roof, B1/9F Use Office, Residence, Garage Total floor space 4,659.78m2 Type of ownership Proprietary Ownership Collateral None PML 2.87% PM company XYMAX ALPHA Corporation Master lease company None Lease status Total leasable area 3,931.56m2 Leased area 3,931.56m2 Occupancy rate 100.0% Total number of tenants 6 Monthly rent (including common 14,865 thousand yen area charges) Lease and guarantee deposits 12,416 thousand yen Special remarks None (Note) The "Planned Acquisition Date" is subject to change in accordance with the sales and purchase agreements of the Assets to be Acquired upon considering the possibility that the procurement date of funds for settlement will be delayed due to market factors. Property Characteristics An office building located within 6 minute walking distance from Kinshicho station on the JR Sobu line and Tokyo Metro Hanzomon line, etc. Good access to Tokyo station and Otemachi station, where many offices are located.

The leasable space in the building is shaped and pillarless to allow for easy layout arrangements. Stable tenant demand is expected given that the specifications include individual HVAC units and automated security systems.

Permalink Disclaimer One REIT Inc. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 04:31:03 UTC.

