One REIT : Notice concerning Acquisition of Assessment Certification in “CASBEE for Real Estate”

Translation Purposes Only

July 29, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Executive Officer Finance & Administration Division

TEL: +81-3-5220-3804

Notice concerning Acquisition of Assessment Certification in "CASBEE

(Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) for Real Estate"

One REIT, Inc. (hereafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it today newly acquired assessment certification in "CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) (hereafter referred to as "CASBEE") for Real Estate" with regard to the following property it owns as described below.

Overview of Assessment Certification in "CASBEE for Real Estate"

CASBEE is a method for evaluating and rating buildings based on their environmental performance and a system for comprehensively evaluating environmental consideration, such as energy saving and use of materials with low environmental impact, as well as the quality of buildings including indoor comfort and consideration for landscape.

Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate was developed with an aim to utilize the results of environmental evaluation of buildings in CASBEE in real estate evaluation, and it rates existing buildings that were completed no less than one year ago based on the four ranks of "Rank S (Excellent)," "Rank A (Very Good)," "Rank B+ (Good)" and "Rank B (Satisfying the Required Items)." Assessment Acquired in "CASBEE for Real Estate"

Property name Location Assessment Kuramochi Building Daiichi 2-3-7 Kotobashi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo Shinkawa 1-chome Building 1-2-14 Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Rank A (Very Good) Daido Life Mito Building 1-1-25 Sakuragawa, Mito-shi, Ibaraki Prefecture

3. Future Approach of One REIT

With the acquisition of assessment certification, the number of properties among the 31 properties One REIT owns that have acquired assessment certification conducted by external certification institutions reached 20 properties as of July 29, 2022, accounting for 72.2% of total floor space of the entire portfolio.

One REIT is actively furthering its efforts for sustainability in consideration of the three factors of ESG ("Environment," "Social" and "Governance"), including disclosure of "Policy on Consideration for Sustainability." In the "Environment" area, One REIT will continue its efforts for energy saving and effective use of resources, as well as promote environmental consideration and reduction of environmental load.

1 / 2