    3290   JP3047640002

ONE REIT, INC.

(3290)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-19 am EDT
278000.00 JPY   +0.51%
02:54aONE REIT : Notice concerning Acquisition of Assessment Certification in “CASBEE for Real Estate”
PU
06/29ONE REIT : Notice concerning Change of Director at the Asset Management Company
PU
06/09ONE REIT : Presentation Material for the Seventeenth Fiscal Period (Ended Feb. 2022)
PU
One REIT : Notice concerning Acquisition of Assessment Certification in “CASBEE for Real Estate”

08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Translation Purposes Only

July 29, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Executive Officer Finance & Administration Division

TEL: +81-3-5220-3804

Notice concerning Acquisition of Assessment Certification in "CASBEE

(Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) for Real Estate"

One REIT, Inc. (hereafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it today newly acquired assessment certification in "CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) (hereafter referred to as "CASBEE") for Real Estate" with regard to the following property it owns as described below.

  1. Overview of Assessment Certification in "CASBEE for Real Estate"
    CASBEE is a method for evaluating and rating buildings based on their environmental performance and a system for comprehensively evaluating environmental consideration, such as energy saving and use of materials with low environmental impact, as well as the quality of buildings including indoor comfort and consideration for landscape.
    Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate was developed with an aim to utilize the results of environmental evaluation of buildings in CASBEE in real estate evaluation, and it rates existing buildings that were completed no less than one year ago based on the four ranks of "Rank S (Excellent)," "Rank A (Very Good)," "Rank B+ (Good)" and "Rank B (Satisfying the Required Items)."
  2. Assessment Acquired in "CASBEE for Real Estate"

Property name

Location

Assessment

Kuramochi Building Daiichi

2-3-7 Kotobashi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Shinkawa 1-chome Building

1-2-14

Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Rank A (Very Good)

Daido Life Mito Building

1-1-25

Sakuragawa, Mito-shi, Ibaraki Prefecture

3. Future Approach of One REIT

With the acquisition of assessment certification, the number of properties among the 31 properties One REIT owns that have acquired assessment certification conducted by external certification institutions reached 20 properties as of July 29, 2022, accounting for 72.2% of total floor space of the entire portfolio.

One REIT is actively furthering its efforts for sustainability in consideration of the three factors of ESG ("Environment," "Social" and "Governance"), including disclosure of "Policy on Consideration for Sustainability." In the "Environment" area, One REIT will continue its efforts for energy saving and effective use of resources, as well as promote environmental consideration and reduction of environmental load.

4. Overview and Main Evaluation Points of Property

< Kuramochi Building Daiichi (OT-24)>

< Shinkawa 1-chome Building (OT-26)>

[Overview]

[Overview]

Location:

Location:

Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Structure: S

Structure: RC

Number of floors: B1/9F

Number of floors: B3/8F

Total floor area:

Total floor area:

4,659.78 m2

2,298.06 m2

Completed: April 1992

Completed: December 1989

[Main evaluation points]

[Main evaluation points]

Energy saving performance

Energy saving performance

Useful life of building frame

Useful life of building frame

material

material

Great traffic convenience

Great traffic convenience

Excellent indoor enviroment

Excellent indoor enviroment

< Daido Life Mito Building (OO-8)>

[Overview]

Location:

Mito-shi, Ibaraki Prefecture

Structure: S/RC

Number of floors: B1/10F

Total floor area:

5,332.76 m2 (Note)

Completed: December 1989

[Main evaluation points]

Energy saving performance Useful life of building frame

material

Great traffic convenience Excellent indoor enviroment

(Note) The total floor space of the annexed building (21.36m2) is excluded.

One REIT corporate website: https://one-reit.com/en/

Disclaimer

One REIT Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
