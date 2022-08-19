One REIT : Notice concerning Acquisition of Assessment Certification in “CASBEE for Real Estate”

Translation Purposes Only
July 29, 2022
To All Concerned Parties
Name of REIT Issuer
One REIT, Inc.
2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Hirofumi Nabeyama, Executive Director
(TSE Code: 3290)
Contact:
Asset Management Company
Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Hirofumi Nabeyama, Chief Executive Officer
Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,
Executive Officer Finance & Administration Division
TEL: +81-3-5220-3804
Notice concerning Acquisition of Assessment Certification in "CASBEE
(Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) for Real Estate"
One REIT, Inc. (hereafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it today newly acquired assessment certification in "CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) (hereafter referred to as "CASBEE") for Real Estate" with regard to the following property it owns as described below.
-
Overview of Assessment Certification in "CASBEE for Real Estate"
CASBEE is a method for evaluating and rating buildings based on their environmental performance and a system for comprehensively evaluating environmental consideration, such as energy saving and use of materials with low environmental impact, as well as the quality of buildings including indoor comfort and consideration for landscape.
Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate was developed with an aim to utilize the results of environmental evaluation of buildings in CASBEE in real estate evaluation, and it rates existing buildings that were completed no less than one year ago based on the four ranks of "Rank S (Excellent)," "Rank A (Very Good)," "Rank B+ (Good)" and "Rank B (Satisfying the Required Items)."
-
Assessment Acquired in "CASBEE for Real Estate"
|
Property name
|
|
Location
|
Assessment
|
Kuramochi Building Daiichi
|
2-3-7 Kotobashi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
|
|
Shinkawa 1-chome Building
|
1-2-14
|
Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
Rank A (Very Good)
|
Daido Life Mito Building
|
1-1-25
|
Sakuragawa, Mito-shi, Ibaraki Prefecture
|
3. Future Approach of One REIT
With the acquisition of assessment certification, the number of properties among the 31 properties One REIT owns that have acquired assessment certification conducted by external certification institutions reached 20 properties as of July 29, 2022, accounting for 72.2% of total floor space of the entire portfolio.
One REIT is actively furthering its efforts for sustainability in consideration of the three factors of ESG ("Environment," "Social" and "Governance"), including disclosure of "Policy on Consideration for Sustainability." In the "Environment" area, One REIT will continue its efforts for energy saving and effective use of resources, as well as promote environmental consideration and reduction of environmental load.
1 / 2
4. Overview and Main Evaluation Points of Property
|
< Kuramochi Building Daiichi (OT-24)>
|
< Shinkawa 1-chome Building (OT-26)>
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Overview]
|
|
[Overview]
|
|
・Location:
|
|
・Location:
|
|
Sumida-ku, Tokyo
|
|
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
|
・Structure: S
|
|
・Structure: RC
|
|
・Number of floors: B1/9F
|
|
・Number of floors: B3/8F
|
|
・Total floor area:
|
|
・Total floor area:
|
|
4,659.78 m2
|
|
2,298.06 m2
|
|
・Completed: April 1992
|
|
・Completed: December 1989
|
|
[Main evaluation points]
|
|
[Main evaluation points]
|
|
・Energy saving performance
|
|
・Energy saving performance
|
|
・Useful life of building frame
|
|
・Useful life of building frame
|
|
material
|
|
material
|
|
・Great traffic convenience
|
|
・Great traffic convenience
|
|
・Excellent indoor enviroment
|
|
・Excellent indoor enviroment
|
|
|
|
|
< Daido Life Mito Building (OO-8)>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Overview]
|
|
|
|
・Location:
|
|
|
|
Mito-shi, Ibaraki Prefecture
|
|
|
|
・Structure: S/RC
|
|
|
|
・Number of floors: B1/10F
|
|
|
|
・Total floor area:
|
|
|
|
5,332.76 m2 (Note)
|
|
|
|
・Completed: December 1989
|
|
[Main evaluation points]
・Energy saving performance ・Useful life of building frame
material
・Great traffic convenience ・Excellent indoor enviroment
(Note) The total floor space of the annexed building (21.36m2) is excluded.
One REIT corporate website: https://one-reit.com/en/
2 / 2