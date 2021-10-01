One REIT : Notice concerning Borrowing of Funds

Translation Purposes Only September 8, 2021 To All Concerned Parties Name of REIT Issuer One REIT, Inc. 2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan Hirofumi Nabeyama, Executive Director (TSE Code: 3290) Contact: Asset Management Company Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. Hirofumi Nabeyama, Chief Executive Officer Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto, Managing Director Finance & Administration Division TEL:+81-3-3242-7155 Notice concerning Borrowing of Funds One REIT, Inc. (hereafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it today decided on borrowing of funds (hereafter referred to as the "Borrowings") as follows. 1. Overview of the Borrowings Reason for the Borrowings

The borrowed funds will be used as part of funds for the acquisition and ancillary costs of the asset described in "Notice concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Assets (six Properties)" (hereafter referred to as the "Asset to be Acquired") announced today. Details of the Borrowings Contract Borrowing Collateral / Lenders amount Interest rate Drawdown Repayment Principal No. (million date date repayment yen) method Syndicate of lenders Fixed rate: arranged by Mizuho September 7, 0032 Trust & Banking 4,900 base interest Unsecured / Co., Ltd. and rate 2027 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. +0.550%(Note5) Unguaranteed (Note3)(Note4) September 24, ・ Floating rate: Lump-sum Mizuho Trust & base interest 2021 repayment on rate (JBA one- the maturity 0033 Banking Co., Ltd. and 3,000 September 7, month date(Note7) Mizuho Bank, 2022 Japanese yen Ltd.(Note3) TIBOR) +0.250%(Note6) (Note1) The Borrowings are subject to conclusion of an agreement related to loans where the lenders are reasonably content to the terms and conditions and fulfillment of the entire conditions precedent that are separately prescribed. This document is an English translation of a press release on borrowing of funds of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.

(Note2) The borrowings described in the table above are based on a plan as of today and the actual amount of borrowings and the terms and conditions of such borrowings are subject to change by the time of drawdown considering the net proceeds from the issuance of new investment units described in "Notice concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" announced today (hereafter referred to as the "Public Offering") and the issuance of new investment units by way of third-party allotment (hereafter referred to as the "Third-Party Allotment") resolved on the same day as the Public Offering. (Note3) The conclusion of the Borrowings falls under the category of a transaction with "interested persons, etc." defined in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations and a "transaction with an interested party" defined in the internal rule concerning trading with an interested party of Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"), and the decision is made after taking predetermined procedures in accordance with the internal rules of the Asset Management Company. (Note4) The syndicate of lenders consists of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Shinsei Bank, Limited, Resona Bank, Limited, Aozora Bank, Ltd., the Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd., Bank of Kyoto, Ltd., the Bank of Yokohama, Ltd., Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd., the 77 Bank, Ltd., the Chiba Bank, Ltd., the Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. and the Higo Bank, Ltd. (Note5) Based on the respective loan agreements to be executed on September 21, 2021, the applicable interest rate will be determined by using the interest rate, which is to be calculated on the day two business days prior to the drawdown date based on the interest rate swap rate, as the base interest rate. One REIT will announce the applicable interest rate when it is determined. (Note6) The base interest rate to be applied for the calculation period of the interest due on each interest payment date is scheduled to be the one-month Japanese yen TIBOR announced by the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) TIBOR Administration on the day two business days prior to the most recent preceding interest payment date. However, the base interest rate for the first interest calculation period will be the two-month Japanese yen TIBOR announced by JBA TIBOR Administration on the day two business days prior to the drawdown date. The Japanese yen TIBOR by JBA can be found on the website of the JBA TIBOR Administration (https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/). (Note7) From the drawdown date to the repayment date of the Borrowings in the table above, One REIT may repay the borrowings in a part or in their entirety prior to the repayment date as long as it satisfies certain conditions, such as giving written notification in advance to the lenders. Amount, Use and Expenditure Date of Funds to be Procured Amount of funds procured 7,900 million yen

Specific use of the funds procured

The procured funds will be used as part of funds for the acquisition and for ancillary costs of the Assets to be Acquired. Scheduled expenditure date September 24, 2021 (scheduled)

2. Status of Interest-Bearing Debt after Conducting the Borrowings (Million yen) Before the After the Borrowings Change Borrowings(Note2) (Note3) Short-term 9,000 12,000 3,000 borrowings(Note1) Long-term 38,174 43,074 4,900 borrowings(Note1) Total borrowings 47,174 55,074 7,900 Investment corporation 6,500 6,500 ― bonds Total interest-bearing debt 53,674 61,574 7,900 (Note1) "Short-term borrowings" refers to borrowings with a maturity of up to one year (including long-term borrowings with maturities within one year) and "Long-term borrowings" refers to borrowings with a maturity of more than one year as of the respective time. (Note2) The status as of today is shown. (Note3) Above are the schedule as of the date hereof and the borrowing amount will be changed due to the actual proceeds, etc. from the Public Offering and the Third-Party Allotment. 3. Other Necessary Information for Investors to Better Understand and Make Informed Decisions Based on the above Information Please refer to the description in "Chapter 2. Reference Information - Part 2. Supplementary Information of Referenced Documents 7. Investment Risks" of the securities registration statement (in Japanese only) filed today as to risks pertaining to the repayment of the Borrowings, etc. One REIT corporate website: https://one-reit.com/en/

Interest-Bearing Debt before and after the Borrowings> The tables below describe the overview of the status of interest-bearing debt of One REIT before and after the Borrowings 【Before the Borrowings】 Balance of Interest rate Type Term interest-bearing Drawdown date Repayment (Fixed / Floating) (Note1) debt date (Note3) (Note2) (Million yen) Short-term 6,000 0.62750% (Fixed) October 25, September 7, 2017 2022 Short-term 3,000 0.38545% September 7, September 7, (Floating) 2020 2022 Long-term 2,000 0.53545% September 21, September 7, (Floating) 2018 2023 Long-term 6,000 0.67200% (Fixed) September 21, September 7, 2018 2023 Long-term 4,000 0.51000% (Fixed) September 9, September 7, 2019 2024 Borrowings Long-term 6,000 0.40532% (Fixed) September 7, September 7, 2021 2024 Long-term 5,124 0.58600% (Fixed) September 7, September 7, 2020 2025 Long-term 2,850 0.55971% (Fixed) March 30, September 7, 2021 2025 Long-term 9,200 0.75000%(Fixed) September 9, September 7, 2019 2026 Long-term 3,000 0.82200%(Fixed) September 7, September 7, 2020 2027 Subtotal 47,174 Long-term 1,500 0.40000%(Fixed) August 5, August 5, 2019 2024 Long-term 1,500 0.53000%(Fixed) August 6, August 6, Investment 2020 2025 corporation Long-term 2,000 0.82000%(Fixed) August 5, August 3, bonds 2019 2029 Long-term 1,500 0.86000%(Fixed) August 6, August 6, 2020 2030 Subtotal 6,500 Total interest-bearing debt 53,674

【After the Borrowings】 Balance of Interest rate Type Term(Note1) interest-bearing Drawdown date Repayment (Fixed / Floating) debt date (Note3) (Note2) (Million yen) Short-term 6,000 0.62750% October 25, September 7, （Fixed） 2017 2022 Short-term 3,000 0.38545 % September 7, September 7, （Floating） 2020 2022 Short-term 3,000 0.33545% September 24, September 7, （Floating） 2021 2022 Long-term 2,000 0.53545% September 21, September 7, （Floating） 2018 2023 Long-term 6,000 0.67200% September 21, September 7, （Fixed） 2018 2023 Long-term 4,000 0.51000% September 9, September 7, （Fixed） 2019 2024 Borrowings Long-term 6,000 0.40532% September 7, September 7, （Fixed） 2021 2024 Long-term 5,124 0.58600% September 7, September 7, （Fixed） 2020 2025 Long-term 2,850 0.55971% March 30, September 7, （Fixed） 2021 2025 Long-term 9,200 0.75000% September 9, September 7, （Fixed） 2019 2026 Long-term 3,000 0.82200% September 7, September 7, （Fixed） 2020 2027 Long-term 4,900 Undetermined(Note4) September 24, September 7, 2021 2027 Subtotal 55,074 Long-term 1,500 0.40000% August 5, August 5, （Fixed） 2019 2024 Long-term 1,500 0.53000% August 6, August 6, Investment （Fixed） 2020 2025 corporation Long-term 2,000 0.82000% August 5, August 3, bonds （Fixed） 2019 2029 Long-term 1,500 0.86000% August 6, August 6, （Fixed） 2020 2030 Subtotal 6,500 Total interest-bearing debt 61,574 (Note1) "Short-term" refers to borrowings with a maturity period of one year or less (including the Long-term borrowings due in one year or less), and "Long-term" refers to borrowings with a maturity period of more than one year, on the time before or after the Borrowings. (Note2) The interest rate of borrowing amount with floating rate with regard to the executed borrowings are calculated by the interest rate applicable as of today and with regard to the contract number 0033 of the Borrowings (3,000 million yen), the interest rate is based on the assumption that the same base interest rate (one-month Japanese yen TIBOR) as the executed loan, is applied. In cases where interest payments are effectively fixed through the interest rate swap, the interest rate effectively fixed by such arrangement is stated. (Note3) The repayment date shall be the next business day if that date is not a business day. (Note4) The interest rate is stated as "Undetermined" because the applicable interest rate will be determined on the day two business days prior to the drawdown date. One REIT will announce the applicable interest rate when it is determined.