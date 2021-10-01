Log in
    3290   JP3047640002

ONE REIT, INC.

(3290)
One REIT : Notice concerning Borrowing of Funds

10/01/2021 | 12:32am EDT
Translation Purposes Only

September 8, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Managing Director Finance & Administration Division

TEL:+81-3-3242-7155

Notice concerning Borrowing of Funds

One REIT, Inc. (hereafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it today decided on borrowing of funds (hereafter referred to as the "Borrowings") as follows.

1. Overview of the Borrowings

  1. Reason for the Borrowings
    The borrowed funds will be used as part of funds for the acquisition and ancillary costs of the asset described in "Notice concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Assets (six Properties)" (hereafter referred to as the "Asset to be Acquired") announced today.
  2. Details of the Borrowings

Contract

Borrowing

Collateral /

Lenders

amount

Interest rate

Drawdown

Repayment

Principal

No.

(million

date

date

repayment

yen)

method

Syndicate of lenders

Fixed rate:

arranged by Mizuho

September 7,

0032

Trust & Banking

4,900

base interest

Unsecured /

Co., Ltd. and

rate

2027

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

+0.550%(Note5)

Unguaranteed

(Note3)(Note4)

September 24,

Floating rate:

Lump-sum

Mizuho Trust &

base interest

2021

repayment on

rate (JBA one-

the maturity

0033

Banking Co., Ltd. and

3,000

September 7,

month

date(Note7)

Mizuho Bank,

2022

Japanese yen

Ltd.(Note3)

TIBOR)

+0.250%(Note6)

(Note1) The Borrowings are subject to conclusion of an agreement related to loans where the lenders are reasonably content to the terms and conditions and fulfillment of the entire conditions precedent that are separately prescribed.

This document is an English translation of a press release on borrowing of funds of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.

1 / 5

(Note2)

The borrowings described in the table above are based on a plan as of today and the actual amount of borrowings

and the terms and conditions of such borrowings are subject to change by the time of drawdown considering the

net proceeds from the issuance of new investment units described in "Notice concerning Issuance of New

Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" announced today (hereafter referred to as the

"Public Offering") and the issuance of new investment units by way of third-party allotment (hereafter referred

to as the "Third-Party Allotment") resolved on the same day as the Public Offering.

(Note3)

The conclusion of the Borrowings falls under the category of a transaction with "interested persons, etc." defined

in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations and a "transaction with an interested party" defined

in the internal rule concerning trading with an interested party of Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (hereafter

referred to as the "Asset Management Company"), and the decision is made after taking predetermined

procedures in accordance with the internal rules of the Asset Management Company.

(Note4)

The syndicate of lenders consists of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Shinsei Bank,

Limited, Resona Bank, Limited, Aozora Bank, Ltd., the Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd., Bank of Kyoto, Ltd., the

Bank of Yokohama, Ltd., Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd., the 77 Bank, Ltd., the Chiba Bank, Ltd., the Shizuoka

Bank, Ltd. and the Higo Bank, Ltd.

(Note5)

Based on the respective loan agreements to be executed on September 21, 2021, the applicable interest rate will

be determined by using the interest rate, which is to be calculated on the day two business days prior to the

drawdown date based on the interest rate swap rate, as the base interest rate. One REIT will announce the

applicable interest rate when it is determined.

(Note6)

The base interest rate to be applied for the calculation period of the interest due on each interest payment date

is scheduled to be the one-month Japanese yen TIBOR announced by the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA)

TIBOR Administration on the day two business days prior to the most recent preceding interest payment date.

However, the base interest rate for the first interest calculation period will be the two-month Japanese yen

TIBOR announced by JBA TIBOR Administration on the day two business days prior to the drawdown date.

The Japanese yen TIBOR by JBA can be found on the website of the JBA TIBOR Administration

(https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note7)

From the drawdown date to the repayment date of the Borrowings in the table above, One REIT may repay the

borrowings in a part or in their entirety prior to the repayment date as long as it satisfies certain conditions, such

as giving written notification in advance to the lenders.

  1. Amount, Use and Expenditure Date of Funds to be Procured
    • Amount of funds procured 7,900 million yen
    • Specific use of the funds procured
      The procured funds will be used as part of funds for the acquisition and for ancillary costs of

the Assets to be Acquired.

  • Scheduled expenditure date September 24, 2021 (scheduled)
This document is an English translation of a press release on borrowing of funds of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.

2 / 5

2. Status of Interest-Bearing Debt after Conducting the Borrowings

(Million

yen)

Before the

After the Borrowings

Change

Borrowings(Note2)

(Note3)

Short-term

9,000

12,000

3,000

borrowings(Note1)

Long-term

38,174

43,074

4,900

borrowings(Note1)

Total borrowings

47,174

55,074

7,900

Investment corporation

6,500

6,500

bonds

Total interest-bearing debt

53,674

61,574

7,900

(Note1)

"Short-term borrowings" refers to borrowings with a maturity of up to one year (including long-term

borrowings with maturities within one year) and "Long-term borrowings" refers to borrowings with a

maturity of more than one year as of the respective time.

(Note2)

The status as of today is shown.

(Note3)

Above are the schedule as of the date hereof and the borrowing amount will be changed due to the actual

proceeds, etc. from the Public Offering and the Third-Party Allotment.

3. Other Necessary Information for Investors to Better Understand and Make Informed Decisions Based on the above Information

Please refer to the description in "Chapter 2. Reference Information - Part 2. Supplementary Information of Referenced Documents 7. Investment Risks" of the securities registration statement (in Japanese only) filed today as to risks pertaining to the repayment of the Borrowings, etc.

One REIT corporate website: https://one-reit.com/en/

This document is an English translation of a press release on borrowing of funds of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.

3 / 5

Interest-Bearing Debt before and after the Borrowings>

The tables below describe the overview of the status of interest-bearing debt of One REIT before and after the Borrowings

Before the Borrowings

Balance of

Interest rate

Type

Term

interest-bearing

Drawdown date

Repayment

(Fixed / Floating)

(Note1)

debt

date

(Note3)

(Note2)

(Million yen)

Short-term

6,000

0.62750% (Fixed)

October 25,

September 7,

2017

2022

Short-term

3,000

0.38545%

September 7,

September 7,

(Floating)

2020

2022

Long-term

2,000

0.53545%

September 21,

September 7,

(Floating)

2018

2023

Long-term

6,000

0.67200% (Fixed)

September 21,

September 7,

2018

2023

Long-term

4,000

0.51000% (Fixed)

September 9,

September 7,

2019

2024

Borrowings

Long-term

6,000

0.40532% (Fixed)

September 7,

September 7,

2021

2024

Long-term

5,124

0.58600% (Fixed)

September 7,

September 7,

2020

2025

Long-term

2,850

0.55971% (Fixed)

March 30,

September 7,

2021

2025

Long-term

9,200

0.75000%(Fixed)

September 9,

September 7,

2019

2026

Long-term

3,000

0.82200%(Fixed)

September 7,

September 7,

2020

2027

Subtotal

47,174

Long-term

1,500

0.40000%(Fixed)

August 5,

August 5,

2019

2024

Long-term

1,500

0.53000%(Fixed)

August 6,

August 6,

Investment

2020

2025

corporation

Long-term

2,000

0.82000%(Fixed)

August 5,

August 3,

bonds

2019

2029

Long-term

1,500

0.86000%(Fixed)

August 6,

August 6,

2020

2030

Subtotal

6,500

Total interest-bearing debt

53,674

This document is an English translation of a press release on borrowing of funds of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.

4 / 5

After the Borrowings

Balance of

Interest rate

Type

Term(Note1)

interest-bearing

Drawdown date

Repayment

(Fixed / Floating)

debt

date

(Note3)

(Note2)

(Million yen)

Short-term

6,000

0.62750%

October 25,

September 7,

Fixed

2017

2022

Short-term

3,000

0.38545 %

September 7,

September 7,

Floating

2020

2022

Short-term

3,000

0.33545%

September 24,

September 7,

Floating

2021

2022

Long-term

2,000

0.53545%

September 21,

September 7,

Floating

2018

2023

Long-term

6,000

0.67200%

September 21,

September 7,

Fixed

2018

2023

Long-term

4,000

0.51000%

September 9,

September 7,

Fixed

2019

2024

Borrowings

Long-term

6,000

0.40532%

September 7,

September 7,

Fixed

2021

2024

Long-term

5,124

0.58600%

September 7,

September 7,

Fixed

2020

2025

Long-term

2,850

0.55971%

March 30,

September 7,

Fixed

2021

2025

Long-term

9,200

0.75000%

September 9,

September 7,

Fixed

2019

2026

Long-term

3,000

0.82200%

September 7,

September 7,

Fixed

2020

2027

Long-term

4,900

Undetermined(Note4)

September 24,

September 7,

2021

2027

Subtotal

55,074

Long-term

1,500

0.40000%

August 5,

August 5,

Fixed

2019

2024

Long-term

1,500

0.53000%

August 6,

August 6,

Investment

Fixed

2020

2025

corporation

Long-term

2,000

0.82000%

August 5,

August 3,

bonds

Fixed

2019

2029

Long-term

1,500

0.86000%

August 6,

August 6,

Fixed

2020

2030

Subtotal

6,500

Total interest-bearing debt

61,574

(Note1)

"Short-term" refers to borrowings with a maturity period of one year or less (including the Long-term

borrowings due in one year or less), and "Long-term" refers to borrowings with a maturity period of more

than one year, on the time before or after the Borrowings.

(Note2)

The interest rate of borrowing amount with floating rate with regard to the executed borrowings are calculated

by the interest rate applicable as of today and with regard to the contract number 0033 of the Borrowings

(3,000 million yen), the interest rate is based on the assumption that the same base interest rate (one-month

Japanese yen TIBOR) as the executed loan, is applied. In cases where interest payments are effectively fixed

through the interest rate swap, the interest rate effectively fixed by such arrangement is stated.

(Note3)

The repayment date shall be the next business day if that date is not a business day.

(Note4)

The interest rate is stated as "Undetermined" because the applicable interest rate will be determined on the day

two business days prior to the drawdown date. One REIT will announce the applicable interest rate when it is

determined.

This document is an English translation of a press release on borrowing of funds of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.

5 / 5

Disclaimer

One REIT Inc. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 04:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
