One REIT : Notice concerning Borrowing of Funds

Notice concerning Borrowing of Funds
One REIT, Inc. (hereafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it today decided on borrowing of funds (hereafter referred to as the "Borrowings") as follows.
1. Overview of the Borrowings
Reason for the Borrowings
The borrowed funds will be used as part of funds for the acquisition and ancillary costs of the asset described in "Notice concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Assets (six Properties)" (hereafter referred to as the "Asset to be Acquired") announced today.
Details of the Borrowings
Contract
Borrowing
Collateral /
Lenders
amount
Interest rate
Drawdown
Repayment
Principal
No.
(million
date
date
repayment
yen)
method
Syndicate of lenders
Fixed rate:
arranged by Mizuho
September 7,
0032
Trust & Banking
4,900
base interest
Unsecured /
Co., Ltd. and
rate
2027
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
+0.550%(Note5)
Unguaranteed
(Note3)(Note4)
September 24,
・
Floating rate:
Lump-sum
Mizuho Trust &
base interest
2021
repayment on
rate (JBA one-
the maturity
0033
Banking Co., Ltd. and
3,000
September 7,
month
date(Note7)
Mizuho Bank,
2022
Japanese yen
Ltd.(Note3)
TIBOR)
+0.250%(Note6)
(Note1) The Borrowings are subject to conclusion of an agreement related to loans where the lenders are reasonably content to the terms and conditions and fulfillment of the entire conditions precedent that are separately prescribed.
This document is an English translation of a press release on borrowing of funds of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.
(Note2)
The borrowings described in the table above are based on a plan as of today and the actual amount of borrowings
and the terms and conditions of such borrowings are subject to change by the time of drawdown considering the
net proceeds from the issuance of new investment units described in "Notice concerning Issuance of New
Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" announced today (hereafter referred to as the
"Public Offering") and the issuance of new investment units by way of third-party allotment (hereafter referred
to as the "Third-Party Allotment") resolved on the same day as the Public Offering.
(Note3)
The conclusion of the Borrowings falls under the category of a transaction with "interested persons, etc." defined
in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations and a "transaction with an interested party" defined
in the internal rule concerning trading with an interested party of Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (hereafter
referred to as the "Asset Management Company"), and the decision is made after taking predetermined
procedures in accordance with the internal rules of the Asset Management Company.
(Note4)
The syndicate of lenders consists of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Shinsei Bank,
Limited, Resona Bank, Limited, Aozora Bank, Ltd., the Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd., Bank of Kyoto, Ltd., the
Bank of Yokohama, Ltd., Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd., the 77 Bank, Ltd., the Chiba Bank, Ltd., the Shizuoka
Bank, Ltd. and the Higo Bank, Ltd.
(Note5)
Based on the respective loan agreements to be executed on September 21, 2021, the applicable interest rate will
be determined by using the interest rate, which is to be calculated on the day two business days prior to the
drawdown date based on the interest rate swap rate, as the base interest rate. One REIT will announce the
applicable interest rate when it is determined.
(Note6)
The base interest rate to be applied for the calculation period of the interest due on each interest payment date
is scheduled to be the one-month Japanese yen TIBOR announced by the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA)
TIBOR Administration on the day two business days prior to the most recent preceding interest payment date.
However, the base interest rate for the first interest calculation period will be the two-month Japanese yen
TIBOR announced by JBA TIBOR Administration on the day two business days prior to the drawdown date.
The Japanese yen TIBOR by JBA can be found on the website of the JBA TIBOR Administration
From the drawdown date to the repayment date of the Borrowings in the table above, One REIT may repay the
borrowings in a part or in their entirety prior to the repayment date as long as it satisfies certain conditions, such
as giving written notification in advance to the lenders.
Amount, Use and Expenditure Date of Funds to be Procured
Amount of funds procured 7,900 million yen
Specific use of the funds procured
The procured funds will be used as part of funds for the acquisition and for ancillary costs of
the Assets to be Acquired.
Scheduled expenditure date September 24, 2021 (scheduled)
2. Status of Interest-Bearing Debt after Conducting the Borrowings
(Million
yen)
Before the
After the Borrowings
Change
Borrowings(Note2)
(Note3)
Short-term
9,000
12,000
3,000
borrowings(Note1)
Long-term
38,174
43,074
4,900
borrowings(Note1)
Total borrowings
47,174
55,074
7,900
Investment corporation
6,500
6,500
―
bonds
Total interest-bearing debt
53,674
61,574
7,900
(Note1)
"Short-term borrowings" refers to borrowings with a maturity of up to one year (including long-term
borrowings with maturities within one year) and "Long-term borrowings" refers to borrowings with a
maturity of more than one year as of the respective time.
(Note2)
The status as of today is shown.
(Note3)
Above are the schedule as of the date hereof and the borrowing amount will be changed due to the actual
proceeds, etc. from the Public Offering and the Third-Party Allotment.
3. Other Necessary Information for Investors to Better Understand and Make Informed Decisions Based on the above Information
Please refer to the description in "Chapter 2. Reference Information - Part 2. Supplementary Information of Referenced Documents 7. Investment Risks" of the securities registration statement (in Japanese only) filed today as to risks pertaining to the repayment of the Borrowings, etc.
Interest-Bearing Debt before and after the Borrowings>
The tables below describe the overview of the status of interest-bearing debt of One REIT before and after the Borrowings
【Before the Borrowings】
Balance of
Interest rate
Type
Term
interest-bearing
Drawdown date
Repayment
(Fixed / Floating)
(Note1)
debt
date
(Note3)
(Note2)
(Million yen)
Short-term
6,000
0.62750% (Fixed)
October 25,
September 7,
2017
2022
Short-term
3,000
0.38545%
September 7,
September 7,
(Floating)
2020
2022
Long-term
2,000
0.53545%
September 21,
September 7,
(Floating)
2018
2023
Long-term
6,000
0.67200% (Fixed)
September 21,
September 7,
2018
2023
Long-term
4,000
0.51000% (Fixed)
September 9,
September 7,
2019
2024
Borrowings
Long-term
6,000
0.40532% (Fixed)
September 7,
September 7,
2021
2024
Long-term
5,124
0.58600% (Fixed)
September 7,
September 7,
2020
2025
Long-term
2,850
0.55971% (Fixed)
March 30,
September 7,
2021
2025
Long-term
9,200
0.75000%(Fixed)
September 9,
September 7,
2019
2026
Long-term
3,000
0.82200%(Fixed)
September 7,
September 7,
2020
2027
Subtotal
47,174
Long-term
1,500
0.40000%(Fixed)
August 5,
August 5,
2019
2024
Long-term
1,500
0.53000%(Fixed)
August 6,
August 6,
Investment
2020
2025
corporation
Long-term
2,000
0.82000%(Fixed)
August 5,
August 3,
bonds
2019
2029
Long-term
1,500
0.86000%(Fixed)
August 6,
August 6,
2020
2030
Subtotal
6,500
Total interest-bearing debt
53,674
【After the Borrowings】
Balance of
Interest rate
Type
Term(Note1)
interest-bearing
Drawdown date
Repayment
(Fixed / Floating)
debt
date
(Note3)
(Note2)
(Million yen)
Short-term
6,000
0.62750%
October 25,
September 7,
（Fixed）
2017
2022
Short-term
3,000
0.38545 %
September 7,
September 7,
（Floating）
2020
2022
Short-term
3,000
0.33545%
September 24,
September 7,
（Floating）
2021
2022
Long-term
2,000
0.53545%
September 21,
September 7,
（Floating）
2018
2023
Long-term
6,000
0.67200%
September 21,
September 7,
（Fixed）
2018
2023
Long-term
4,000
0.51000%
September 9,
September 7,
（Fixed）
2019
2024
Borrowings
Long-term
6,000
0.40532%
September 7,
September 7,
（Fixed）
2021
2024
Long-term
5,124
0.58600%
September 7,
September 7,
（Fixed）
2020
2025
Long-term
2,850
0.55971%
March 30,
September 7,
（Fixed）
2021
2025
Long-term
9,200
0.75000%
September 9,
September 7,
（Fixed）
2019
2026
Long-term
3,000
0.82200%
September 7,
September 7,
（Fixed）
2020
2027
Long-term
4,900
Undetermined(Note4)
September 24,
September 7,
2021
2027
Subtotal
55,074
Long-term
1,500
0.40000%
August 5,
August 5,
（Fixed）
2019
2024
Long-term
1,500
0.53000%
August 6,
August 6,
Investment
（Fixed）
2020
2025
corporation
Long-term
2,000
0.82000%
August 5,
August 3,
bonds
（Fixed）
2019
2029
Long-term
1,500
0.86000%
August 6,
August 6,
（Fixed）
2020
2030
Subtotal
6,500
Total interest-bearing debt
61,574
(Note1)
"Short-term" refers to borrowings with a maturity period of one year or less (including the Long-term
borrowings due in one year or less), and "Long-term" refers to borrowings with a maturity period of more
than one year, on the time before or after the Borrowings.
(Note2)
The interest rate of borrowing amount with floating rate with regard to the executed borrowings are calculated
by the interest rate applicable as of today and with regard to the contract number 0033 of the Borrowings
(3,000 million yen), the interest rate is based on the assumption that the same base interest rate (one-month
Japanese yen TIBOR) as the executed loan, is applied. In cases where interest payments are effectively fixed
through the interest rate swap, the interest rate effectively fixed by such arrangement is stated.
(Note3)
The repayment date shall be the next business day if that date is not a business day.
(Note4)
The interest rate is stated as "Undetermined" because the applicable interest rate will be determined on the day
two business days prior to the drawdown date. One REIT will announce the applicable interest rate when it is
determined.
