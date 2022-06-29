Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. One REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3290   JP3047640002

ONE REIT, INC.

(3290)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:34 2022-06-29 am EDT
268300.00 JPY   +1.25%
12:07aONE REIT : Notice concerning Change of Director at the Asset Management Company
PU
06/09ONE REIT : Presentation Material for the Seventeenth Fiscal Period (Ended Feb. 2022)
PU
06/02One REIT's Net Income in Half-year Ended February Drops 25% as Office Demand Slows
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One REIT : Notice concerning Change of Director at the Asset Management Company

06/29/2022 | 12:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation Purposes Only

June 22, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Executive Officer Finance & Administration Division

TEL: +81-3-5220-3804

Notice concerning Change of Director at the Asset Management Company

One REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd., the asset management company to which One REIT entrusts management of its assets, decided at its board of directors' meeting held today to appoint the following person as a candidate for Director in line with the retirement of one Director, and that decision on appointment was also approved at the ordinary shareholder meeting held today.

Change as of June 22, 2022

Newly Appointed Director (part-time)

Masashi Ito

Retiring Director (part-time)

Takahiko Sakairi

One REIT will complete required procedures in regard to the above pursuant to requirements stipulated in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.

Please refer to the attachment for the career summary of the new Director.

One REIT corporate website: https://one-reit.com/en/

1 / 2

ATTACHMENT

Career Summary of New Director

Post

Name

Career Highlights

Director

Masashi Ito

April 2002

Joined Mizuho Asset Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

(part-time)

(currently Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.)

July 2017

Senior Manager of Real Estate Business Department II

Business Promotion Team II of Mizuho Trust & Banking

Co., Ltd.

October 2019

Deputy General Manager of Real Estate Business

Department II Business Promotion Team II of Mizuho

Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

April 2022

Deputy General Manager of Real Estate Business

Coordination Department Planning Team, Mizuho Trust

& Banking Co., Ltd. (current)

June 2022

Director of Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (current)

2 / 2

Disclaimer

One REIT Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONE REIT, INC.
12:07aONE REIT : Notice concerning Change of Director at the Asset Management Company
PU
06/09ONE REIT : Presentation Material for the Seventeenth Fiscal Period (Ended Feb. 2022)
PU
06/02One REIT's Net Income in Half-year Ended February Drops 25% as Office Demand Slows
MT
05/30ONE REIT : Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2022 (REIT)
PU
05/30Nitto Denko Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half and ..
CI
05/30One REIT, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Period Ending August 2022 and Februar..
CI
05/30One REIT, Inc. Announces Distribution for the Period Ended February 2022, Payable on Ma..
CI
05/23One REIT Signs New Lease at Tokyo Building
MT
05/22ONE REIT : Notice concerning Tenant Relocation (New Lease)
PU
05/22One REIT, Inc. Announces Tenant Relocation (New Lease) Is Scheduled in Tokyo Parkside B..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 273 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
Net income 2022 4 579 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net Debt 2022 58 311 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 71 144 M 522 M 522 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart ONE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
One REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 265 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gen Takizawa Supervisory Officer
Yoshiki Ohmori Supervisory Officer
Hirofumi Nabeyama Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE REIT, INC.-13.11%514
EQUINIX, INC.-18.52%62 729
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.35%41 625
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-21.52%39 513
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-35.63%23 427
W. P. CAREY INC.4.55%16 546