One REIT : Notice concerning Change of Director at the Asset Management Company

Translation Purposes Only

June 22, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Executive Officer Finance & Administration Division

TEL: +81-3-5220-3804

Notice concerning Change of Director at the Asset Management Company

One REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd., the asset management company to which One REIT entrusts management of its assets, decided at its board of directors' meeting held today to appoint the following person as a candidate for Director in line with the retirement of one Director, and that decision on appointment was also approved at the ordinary shareholder meeting held today.

Change as of June 22, 2022 Newly Appointed Director (part-time) Masashi Ito Retiring Director (part-time) Takahiko Sakairi

One REIT will complete required procedures in regard to the above pursuant to requirements stipulated in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.

Please refer to the attachment for the career summary of the new Director.

One REIT corporate website: https://one-reit.com/en/

