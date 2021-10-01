One REIT : Notice concerning Determination of Price, etc. for Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

Translation Purposes Only

September 15, 2021

To All Concerned parties

Name of REIT Issuer:

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Managing Director Finance & Administration Division

TEL:+81-3-3242-7155

Notice concerning Determination of Price, etc. for

Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

One REIT, Inc. (hereafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it has resolved at the board of directors meeting held today, the issue price, selling price and other matters concerning the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units that was decided at the board of directors' meeting held on September 8, 2021 as follow.

1. Issuance of New Investment Units through Public Offering (Primary Offering)

(1) Paid-in amount 280,448 yen per unit (Issue value) : (2) Total paid-in amount 7,628,185,600 yen (Issue value) : (3) Issue price 289,965 yen per unit (Offer price) : (4) Total issue amount 7,887,048,000 yen (Offer price) : (5) Application period : September 16, 2021 (Thursday)

Payment period for deposit in units : From September 16, 2021 (Thursday) to September 17, 2021(Friday)

(7) Payment date : September 22, 2021 (Wednesday) (8) Transfer date : September 24, 2021 (Friday)

(Note) The underwriters will purchase and underwrite at the paid-in amount (issue value) and offer at the issue price (offer price).

