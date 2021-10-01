Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. One REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3290   JP3047640002

ONE REIT, INC.

(3290)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One REIT : Notice concerning Determination of Price, etc. for Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

10/01/2021 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation Purposes Only

September 15, 2021

To All Concerned parties

Name of REIT Issuer:

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Managing Director Finance & Administration Division

TEL:+81-3-3242-7155

Notice concerning Determination of Price, etc. for

Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

One REIT, Inc. (hereafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it has resolved at the board of directors meeting held today, the issue price, selling price and other matters concerning the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units that was decided at the board of directors' meeting held on September 8, 2021 as follow.

1. Issuance of New Investment Units through Public Offering (Primary Offering)

(1)

Paid-in amount

280,448 yen per unit

(Issue value) :

(2)

Total paid-in amount

7,628,185,600 yen

(Issue value) :

(3)

Issue price

289,965 yen per unit

(Offer price) :

(4)

Total issue amount

7,887,048,000 yen

(Offer price) :

(5)

Application period :

September 16, 2021 (Thursday)

  1. Payment period for deposit in units : From September 16, 2021 (Thursday) to September 17, 2021(Friday)

(7)

Payment date :

September 22,

2021 (Wednesday)

(8)

Transfer date :

September 24,

2021 (Friday)

(Note) The underwriters will purchase and underwrite at the paid-in amount (issue value) and offer at the issue price (offer price).

This document is a press release to make a public announcement of the determination of price, etc. for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.

1 / 2

2. Secondary Offering of Investment Units (Secondary Offering through Over-Allotment)

  1. Number of investment units to be sold : 1,360 unis

(2)

Selling price :

289,965 yen per unit

(3)

Total selling price :

394,352,400 yen

(4)

Application period :

September 16, 2021 (Thursday)

  1. Payment period for deposit in units : From September 16, 2021 (Thursday) to September 17, 2021 (Friday)

(6)

Transfer date :

September 24, 2021 (Friday)

3. Issuance of New Investment Units by Way of Third-Party Allotment

(1)

Paid-in amount(Issue value) :

280,448 yen per unit

(2)

Total paid-in amount (Issue value) :

381,409,280 yen (Maximum)

(3)

Application period (Application date)

: October 14,

2021

(Thursday)

(4)

Payment date :

October 15,

2021

(Friday)

(Note) The investment units not applied by the end of the application period (application date) stated in (3) above shall be cancelled.

1. Basis for calculation of the issue price and the selling price

(1)

Reference date for calculation :

September 15, 2021 (Wednesday)

(2)

Price on the base date (closing price) :

297,400 yen

(3)

Discount rate :

2.50 %

  1. Syndicate cover transaction period
    From September 17, 2021 (Friday) to October 12, 2021 (Tuesday)
  2. Use of the proceeds
    The proceeds from the issuance of new investment units by way of the primary offering (7,628,185,600 yen) are

scheduled

to be used as part of funds for acquiring assets to be acquired as stated in "Notice concerning

Acquisition and

Leasing of Assets (six Properties)" dated September 8, 2021. Furthermore, the proceeds from

the issuance of new investment units by way of Third-Party Allotment (381,409,280 yen in maximum) will be kept as cash on hand and be deposited in financial institutions until the outlay, and are scheduled to be used for part of future acquisition funds of specified assets (Note) or part of repayment of borrowings in the future.

(Note) As defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations.

4. Designated Purchaser

The underwriters will sell 4,320 units in the primary offering to Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd. as a purchaser designated by One REIT.

One REIT corporate website: https://one-reit.com/en/

This document is a press release to make a public announcement of the determination of price, etc. for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.

2 / 2

Disclaimer

One REIT Inc. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 04:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ONE REIT, INC.
12:32aONE REIT : Notice concerning Determination of Price, etc. for Issuance of New Investment U..
PU
12:32aONE REIT : Notice concerning Borrowing of Funds
PU
12:32aONE REIT : Notice concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of In..
PU
12:32aONE REIT : Notice concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Assets (six Properties)
PU
12:32aONE REIT : Notice concerning Revisions to Forecast of Financial Results, etc. for 17th FP ..
PU
09/06One REIT Discloses Interest Rate for Loan Worth Nearly $55 Million
MT
09/03ONE REIT : Notice concerning Borrowing of Funds (Determination of Interest Rates)
PU
09/03One Reit, Inc. Announces Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
CI
08/27ONE REIT : Notice concerning Borrowing of Funds
PU
08/26One REIT Secures Loan Worth Nearly $55 Million to Pay Debt
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 228 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
Net income 2021 2 940 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net Debt 2021 47 734 M 429 M 429 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79 198 M 710 M 712 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart ONE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
One REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 296 500,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gen Takizawa Supervisory Officer
Yoshiki Ohmori Supervisory Officer
Hirofumi Nabeyama Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE REIT, INC.13.12%715
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)12.24%71 942
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.3.54%42 557
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.7.21%29 382
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION4.33%25 719
SEGRO PLC26.11%19 491