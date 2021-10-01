One REIT : Notice concerning Determination of Price, etc. for Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units
10/01/2021 | 12:32am EDT
September 15, 2021
To All Concerned parties
Name of REIT Issuer:
One REIT, Inc.
2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Hirofumi Nabeyama, Executive Director
(TSE Code: 3290)
Contact:
Asset Management Company
Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Hirofumi Nabeyama, Chief Executive Officer
Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,
Managing Director Finance & Administration Division
TEL:+81-3-3242-7155
Notice concerning Determination of Price, etc. for
Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units
One REIT, Inc. (hereafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it has resolved at the board of directors meeting held today, the issue price, selling price and other matters concerning the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units that was decided at the board of directors' meeting held on September 8, 2021 as follow.
1. Issuance of New Investment Units through Public Offering (Primary Offering)
(1)
Paid-in amount
280,448 yen per unit
(Issue value) :
(2)
Total paid-in amount
7,628,185,600 yen
(Issue value) :
(3)
Issue price
289,965 yen per unit
(Offer price) :
(4)
Total issue amount
7,887,048,000 yen
(Offer price) :
(5)
Application period :
September 16, 2021 (Thursday)
Payment period for deposit in units : From September 16, 2021 (Thursday) to September 17, 2021(Friday)
(7)
Payment date :
September 22,
2021 (Wednesday)
(8)
Transfer date :
September 24,
2021 (Friday)
(Note) The underwriters will purchase and underwrite at the paid-in amount (issue value) and offer at the issue price (offer price).
This document is a press release to make a public announcement of the determination of price, etc. for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.
2. Secondary Offering of Investment Units (Secondary Offering through Over-Allotment)
Number of investment units to be sold : 1,360 unis
(2)
Selling price :
289,965 yen per unit
(3)
Total selling price :
394,352,400 yen
(4)
Application period :
September 16, 2021 (Thursday)
Payment period for deposit in units : From September 16, 2021 (Thursday) to September 17, 2021 (Friday)
(6)
Transfer date :
September 24, 2021 (Friday)
3. Issuance of New Investment Units by Way of Third-Party Allotment
(1)
Paid-in amount(Issue value) :
280,448 yen per unit
(2)
Total paid-in amount (Issue value) :
381,409,280 yen (Maximum)
(3)
Application period (Application date)
: October 14,
2021
(Thursday)
(4)
Payment date :
October 15,
2021
(Friday)
(Note) The investment units not applied by the end of the application period (application date) stated in (3) above shall be cancelled.
1. Basis for calculation of the issue price and the selling price
(1)
Reference date for calculation :
September 15, 2021 (Wednesday)
(2)
Price on the base date (closing price) :
297,400 yen
(3)
Discount rate :
2.50 %
Syndicate cover transaction period
From September 17, 2021 (Friday) to October 12, 2021 (Tuesday)
Use of the proceeds
The proceeds from the issuance of new investment units by way of the primary offering (7,628,185,600 yen) are
scheduled
to be used as part of funds for acquiring assets to be acquired as stated in "Notice concerning
Acquisition and
Leasing of Assets (six Properties)" dated September 8, 2021. Furthermore, the proceeds from
the issuance of new investment units by way of Third-Party Allotment (381,409,280 yen in maximum) will be kept as cash on hand and be deposited in financial institutions until the outlay, and are scheduled to be used for part of future acquisition funds of specified assets (Note) or part of repayment of borrowings in the future.
(Note) As defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations.
4. Designated Purchaser
The underwriters will sell 4,320 units in the primary offering to Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd. as a purchaser designated by One REIT.
