  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. One REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3290   JP3047640002

ONE REIT, INC.

(3290)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One REIT : Notice concerning Revisions to Forecast of Financial Results, etc. for 17th FP and Forecast of Financial Results, etc. for 18th FP

10/01/2021 | 12:32am EDT
Translation Purposes

September 8, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Hirofumi Nabeyama, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Managing Director Finance & Administration Division

TEL:+81-3-3242-7155

Notice concerning Revisions to Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Period Ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period) and Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Period Ending August 2022 (18th Fiscal Period)

One REIT, Inc. (hereafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it decided to revise the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period: September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) announced in the "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (REIT)" dated April 14, 2021. One REIT also newly announced the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending August 2022 (18th fiscal period: March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022), as described below.

There will be no changes to the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ended August 2021 (16th fiscal period: March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) announced in the "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (REIT)" dated April 14, 2021.

1. Revisions to Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Period Ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period: September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

Distribution per

Distribution

Operating

Operating

Recurring

Net income

unit (excluding

per unit in

revenue

profit

profit

distribution in

excess of

excess of earnings)

earnings

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(yen)

(yen)

Previously released

3,918

1,983

1,721

1,720

7,170

forecast (A)

Revised forecast

4,365

2,235

1,931

1,930

7,190

(B)

This document is an English translation of a press release on the revisions to forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period) and forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending August 2022 (18th Fiscal Period) of One REIT.

Period) of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.

1 / 8

Change (B-A)

446

251

210

210

20

Percentage of

11.4%

12.7%

12.2%

12.2%

0.3%

change

(Note1) The above forecast figures represent the financial results and the cash distribution forecasted at the moment, and the actual operating revenue, operating profit, recurring profit, net income and distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) may vary. In addition, One REIT does not guarantee any actual distribution amount with this forecast.

(Note2) Forecast number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal period ending February 2022: 268,468 units.

The forecast number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal period related to the revisions to the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period) is calculated based on the assumptions described in the "Investment units" column in " 2. Revised Assumptions for the Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Periods Ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period) and August 2022 (18th fiscal period)" below.

(Note3) The amounts have been rounded down to the nearest unit and percentages have been rounded to the first decimal place.

2. Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Period Ending August 2022 (18th Fiscal Period: March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)

Distribution per

Distribution per

Operating

Operating

Recurring

unit (excluding

Net income

unit in excess of

revenue

profit

profit

distribution in

earnings

excess of earnings)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(yen)

(yen)

Released forecast

4,425

2,218

1,912

1,911

7,120

(Note1) The above forecast figures represent the financial results and the cash distribution forecasted at the moment, and the actual operating revenue, operating profit, recurring profit, net income and distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) may vary. In addition, One REIT does not guarantee any actual distribution amount with this forecast.

(Note2) Forecast number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal period ending August 2022: 268,468 units

The forecast number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal period related to the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending August 2022 (18th fiscal period) is calculated based on the assumptions described in the "Investment units" column in " 2. Revised Assumptions for the Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Periods Ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period) and August 2022 (18th fiscal period)" below.

(Note3) The amounts have been rounded down to the nearest unit.

3. Reason for Revision and Announcement

One REIT resolved, at the meeting of its board of directors held today, to issue new investment units with an aim to use the proceeds for the part of the acquisition price of six new specified assets (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trust and Investment Corporations (1951 Act No. 198, including all subsequent revisions) described in "Notice concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Assets (six Properties)" announced today. As a result, the assumptions for the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period) announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (REIT)" dated April 14, 2021 have changed and operating revenue is expected to change by more than 10%. Therefore, One REIT revised such forecast and announce the new forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending August 2022 (18th fiscal period).

This document is an English translation of a press release on the revisions to forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period) and forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending August 2022 (18th Fiscal Period) of One REIT.

Period) of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.

2 / 8

There will be no change to the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ended August 2021 (16th fiscal period) announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (REIT)" dated April 14, 2021.

One REIT corporate website: https://one-reit.com/en/

This document is an English translation of a press release on the revisions to forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period) and forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending August 2022 (18th Fiscal Period) of One REIT.

Period) of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.

3 / 8

1. Transitions of Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution

(Millions of

yen)

Fiscal Period

Fiscal Period Ending

Fiscal Period

Fiscal Period

Ended August

Ending August

February 2022 (Forecast)

Ended

2021 (Forecast)

2022 (Forecast)

February 2021

As of

As of

As of

As of

(Actual)

September 8,

April 14, 2021

April 14, 2021

September 8, 2021

2021

Operating revenue

4,060

4,834

3,918

4,365

4,425

Operating profit

1,274

2,838

1,983

2,235

2,218

Recurring profit

1,023

2,569

1,721

1,931

1,912

Net income

1,022

2,568

1,720

1,930

1,911

Distribution per unit

(excluding distribution

5,057

7,320

7,170

7,190

7,120

in excess of earnings)

(yen)

Distribution per unit in

excess of earnings

2,548

(yen)

Distribution per unit

(including distribution

7,605

7,320

7,170

7,190

7,120

in excess of earnings)

(yen)

(Note1)

For the assumptions for the forecast of financial results and cash distribution as of April 14, 2021, please refer to "Summary of Financial

Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (REIT)" dated April 14, 2021.

(Note2)

Distribution in excess of earnings for the fiscal period ended February 2021 is from allowance for temporary difference adjustments.

This document is an English translation of a press release on the revisions to forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period) and forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending August 2022 (18th Fiscal Period) of One REIT.

Period) of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.

4 / 8

2. Revised Assumptions for the Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Periods Ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period) and August 2022 (18th Fiscal Period)

Item

Assumptions

Fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period) (September 1, 2021 to February

Calculation period

28, 2022) (181 days)

Fiscal period ending August 2022 (18th fiscal period) (March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)

(184 days)

It is assumed that, in addition to a total of 25 properties and beneficiary interests owned

by One REIT as of today (hereafter referred to as the "Assets Acquired"), "Kuramochi

Building Daiichi", "REID-C Chiba Ekimae Building", "Shinkawa 1-chome Building",

"Hakozaki 314 Building", "Aperto Higashi-Nakano Building" and "Daido Life Mito

Building" will be acquired as of September 24, 2021 (hereafter referred to as the

Assets under

"Assets to be Acquired") and there will be no other change in the portfolio assets (such

as acquisition of new properties and disposal of existing properties) until the end of the

management

fiscal period ending August 2022.

Changes in assumptions for assets under management may actually occur due to the

change of the acquisition date of the Assets to be Acquired, acquisition of new properties

other than the Assets to be Acquired, disposition of portfolio properties, etc.

For more details on the Assets to be Acquired, please refer to "Notice concerning

Acquisition and Leasing of Assets (six Properties)" announced today.

Operating revenue of the above "Assets under management" is used as an assumption.

The calculation of property-related operating revenue for the Assets Acquired assumes

that there will be no late or delinquent payments of rent by tenants, given the lease

agreements effective as of today, tenant trends, market trends, etc. The calculation of

property-related operating revenue for the Assets to be Acquired assumes that there will

be no late or delinquent payments of rent by tenants, and based on the information

provided by the current holder of trust beneficiary interests for each property (hereafter

referred to as the "current owner"), lease agreements that will be effective on the

Operating revenue

scheduled acquisition date of the Assets to be Acquired, and market trends, etc.

Occupancy rate of portfolio (average during the period) based on the above "Assets under

management" is assumed to be 98.1% in the fiscal period ending February 2022 and

97.6% in the fiscal period ending August 2022.

Property-related operating revenue is calculated after taking into account a certain degree

of decrease due to the impact of COVID-19.

As to operating revenue other than property-related operating revenue, it is assumed that

there will be no change to the properties held as of today and no gain on sale of real estate

is expected.

This document is an English translation of a press release on the revisions to forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period) and forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending August 2022 (18th Fiscal Period) of One REIT.

Period) of One REIT. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects.

5 / 8

Disclaimer

One REIT Inc. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 04:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 228 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
Net income 2021 2 940 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net Debt 2021 47 734 M 429 M 429 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79 198 M 710 M 712 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart ONE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
One REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 296 500,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gen Takizawa Supervisory Officer
Yoshiki Ohmori Supervisory Officer
Hirofumi Nabeyama Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONE REIT, INC.13.12%715
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)12.24%71 942
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.3.54%42 557
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.7.21%29 382
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION4.33%25 719
SEGRO PLC26.11%19 491