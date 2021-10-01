One REIT : Notice concerning Revisions to Forecast of Financial Results, etc. for 17th FP and Forecast of Financial Results, etc. for 18th FP 10/01/2021 | 12:32am EDT Send by mail :

September 8, 2021 To All Concerned Parties Name of REIT Issuer One REIT, Inc. 2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan Hirofumi Nabeyama, Executive Director (TSE Code: 3290) Contact: Asset Management Company Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. Hirofumi Nabeyama, Chief Executive Officer Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto, Managing Director Finance & Administration Division TEL:+81-3-3242-7155 Notice concerning Revisions to Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Period Ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period) and Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Period Ending August 2022 (18th Fiscal Period) One REIT, Inc. (hereafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it decided to revise the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period: September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) announced in the "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (REIT)" dated April 14, 2021. One REIT also newly announced the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending August 2022 (18th fiscal period: March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022), as described below. There will be no changes to the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ended August 2021 (16th fiscal period: March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) announced in the "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (REIT)" dated April 14, 2021. 1. Revisions to Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Period Ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period: September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) Distribution per Distribution Operating Operating Recurring Net income unit (excluding per unit in revenue profit profit distribution in excess of excess of earnings) earnings (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) (yen) Previously released 3,918 1,983 1,721 1,720 7,170 － forecast (A) Revised forecast 4,365 2,235 1,931 1,930 7,190 － (B) It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects. 1 / 8 Change (B-A) 446 251 210 210 20 － Percentage of 11.4% 12.7% 12.2% 12.2% 0.3% － change (Note1) The above forecast figures represent the financial results and the cash distribution forecasted at the moment, and the actual operating revenue, operating profit, recurring profit, net income and distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) may vary. In addition, One REIT does not guarantee any actual distribution amount with this forecast. (Note2) Forecast number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal period ending February 2022: 268,468 units. The forecast number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal period related to the revisions to the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period) is calculated based on the assumptions described in the "Investment units" column in " 2. Revised Assumptions for the Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Periods Ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period) and August 2022 (18th fiscal period)" below. The forecast number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal period related to the revisions to the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period) is calculated based on the assumptions described in the "Investment units" column in " 2. Revised Assumptions for the Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Periods Ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period) and August 2022 (18th fiscal period)" below. (Note3) The amounts have been rounded down to the nearest unit and percentages have been rounded to the first decimal place. 2. Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Period Ending August 2022 (18th Fiscal Period: March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022) Distribution per Distribution per Operating Operating Recurring unit (excluding Net income unit in excess of revenue profit profit distribution in earnings excess of earnings) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) (yen) Released forecast 4,425 2,218 1,912 1,911 7,120 － (Note1) The above forecast figures represent the financial results and the cash distribution forecasted at the moment, and the actual operating revenue, operating profit, recurring profit, net income and distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) may vary. In addition, One REIT does not guarantee any actual distribution amount with this forecast. (Note2) Forecast number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal period ending August 2022: 268,468 units The forecast number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal period related to the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending August 2022 (18th fiscal period) is calculated based on the assumptions described in the "Investment units" column in " 2. Revised Assumptions for the Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Periods Ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period) and August 2022 (18th fiscal period)" below. The forecast number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal period related to the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending August 2022 (18th fiscal period) is calculated based on the assumptions described in the "Investment units" column in " 2. Revised Assumptions for the Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Periods Ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period) and August 2022 (18th fiscal period)" below. (Note3) The amounts have been rounded down to the nearest unit. 3. Reason for Revision and Announcement One REIT resolved, at the meeting of its board of directors held today, to issue new investment units with an aim to use the proceeds for the part of the acquisition price of six new specified assets (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trust and Investment Corporations (1951 Act No. 198, including all subsequent revisions) described in "Notice concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Assets (six Properties)" announced today. As a result, the assumptions for the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period) announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (REIT)" dated April 14, 2021 have changed and operating revenue is expected to change by more than 10%. Therefore, One REIT revised such forecast and announce the new forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ending August 2022 (18th fiscal period). There will be no change to the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ended August 2021 (16th fiscal period) announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (REIT)" dated April 14, 2021. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects. 2 / 8 There will be no change to the forecast of financial results and cash distribution for the fiscal period ended August 2021 (16th fiscal period) announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (REIT)" dated April 14, 2021. One REIT corporate website: https://one-reit.com/en/ This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects. 3 / 8 1. Transitions of Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution (Millions of yen) Fiscal Period Fiscal Period Ending Fiscal Period Fiscal Period Ended August Ending August February 2022 (Forecast) Ended 2021 (Forecast) 2022 (Forecast) February 2021 As of As of As of As of (Actual) September 8, April 14, 2021 April 14, 2021 September 8, 2021 2021 Operating revenue 4,060 4,834 3,918 4,365 4,425 Operating profit 1,274 2,838 1,983 2,235 2,218 Recurring profit 1,023 2,569 1,721 1,931 1,912 Net income 1,022 2,568 1,720 1,930 1,911 Distribution per unit (excluding distribution 5,057 7,320 7,170 7,190 7,120 in excess of earnings) (yen) Distribution per unit in excess of earnings 2,548 － － － － (yen) Distribution per unit (including distribution 7,605 7,320 7,170 7,190 7,120 in excess of earnings) (yen) (Note1) For the assumptions for the forecast of financial results and cash distribution as of April 14, 2021, please refer to "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (REIT)" dated April 14, 2021. (Note1) For the assumptions for the forecast of financial results and cash distribution as of April 14, 2021, please refer to "Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (REIT)" dated April 14, 2021. (Note2) Distribution in excess of earnings for the fiscal period ended February 2021 is from allowance for temporary difference adjustments. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects. 4 / 8 2. Revised Assumptions for the Forecast of Financial Results and Cash Distribution for the Fiscal Periods Ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period) and August 2022 (18th Fiscal Period) Item Assumptions  Fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th fiscal period) (September 1, 2021 to February Calculation period 28, 2022) (181 days)  Fiscal period ending August 2022 (18th fiscal period) (March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022) (184 days)  It is assumed that, in addition to a total of 25 properties and beneficiary interests owned by One REIT as of today (hereafter referred to as the "Assets Acquired"), "Kuramochi Building Daiichi", "REID-C Chiba Ekimae Building", "Shinkawa 1-chome Building", "Hakozaki 314 Building", "Aperto Higashi-Nakano Building" and "Daido Life Mito Building" will be acquired as of September 24, 2021 (hereafter referred to as the Assets under "Assets to be Acquired") and there will be no other change in the portfolio assets (such as acquisition of new properties and disposal of existing properties) until the end of the management fiscal period ending August 2022.  Changes in assumptions for assets under management may actually occur due to the change of the acquisition date of the Assets to be Acquired, acquisition of new properties other than the Assets to be Acquired, disposition of portfolio properties, etc.  For more details on the Assets to be Acquired, please refer to "Notice concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Assets (six Properties)" announced today.  Operating revenue of the above "Assets under management" is used as an assumption. The calculation of property-related operating revenue for the Assets Acquired assumes that there will be no late or delinquent payments of rent by tenants, given the lease agreements effective as of today, tenant trends, market trends, etc. The calculation of property-related operating revenue for the Assets to be Acquired assumes that there will be no late or delinquent payments of rent by tenants, and based on the information provided by the current holder of trust beneficiary interests for each property (hereafter referred to as the "current owner"), lease agreements that will be effective on the Operating revenue scheduled acquisition date of the Assets to be Acquired, and market trends, etc.  Occupancy rate of portfolio (average during the period) based on the above "Assets under management" is assumed to be 98.1% in the fiscal period ending February 2022 and 97.6% in the fiscal period ending August 2022.  Property-related operating revenue is calculated after taking into account a certain degree of decrease due to the impact of COVID-19.  As to operating revenue other than property-related operating revenue, it is assumed that there will be no change to the properties held as of today and no gain on sale of real estate is expected. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail in all respects. 5 / 8 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

