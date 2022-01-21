One REIT : Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended August 2021 (REIT)

Translation Purpose Only Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended August 2021 (REIT) October 15, 2021 REIT Issuer: One REIT, Inc. Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 3290 URL: https://one-reit.com/en/ Representative: (Title) Executive Director (Name) Hirofumi Nabeyama Asset Management Company: Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. Representative: (Title) Chief Executive Officer (Name) Hirofumi Nabeyama Contact: (Title) Managing Director (Name) Takeshi Akimoto Finance & Administration Division TEL +81-3-3242-7155 Scheduled date of submission of securities report: November 29, 2021 Scheduled date of commencement of distribution payment: November 19, 2021 Preparation of supplementary financial results briefing materials: Yes Holding of financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Status of Management and Assets for the Fiscal Period Ended August 2021 (March 1, 2021, to August 31, 2021) (1) Management status (% figures are the percentage of increase (decrease) compared with the previous period) Fiscal period Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Net income million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % Ended Aug. 2021 4,889 20.4 2,878 125.9 2,613 155.4 2,612 155.6 Ended Feb. 2021 4,060 (2.6) 1,274 (41.6) 1,023 (46.7) 1,022 (46.7) Net income Ratio of Ratio of Ratio of Fiscal period net income to ordinary profit to ordinary profit to per unit equity total assets operating revenue yen % % % Ended Aug. 2021 10,890 5.0 2.3 53.5 Ended Feb. 2021 4,260 1.9 0.9 25.2 (2) Distributions status Distribution Total Distribution Total per unit distributions Distribution Total per unit distributions Ratio of (excluding (excluding per unit distributions (including (including Distribution Fiscal period distributions distribution distribution in excess of in excess of distribution distribution payout ratio to net assets in excess of in excess of earnings earnings in excess of in excess of earnings) earnings) earnings) earnings) yen million yen yen million yen yen million yen % % Ended Aug. 2021 7,546 1,810 － － 7,546 1,810 69.2 3.4 Ended Feb. 2021 5,057 1,213 2,548 611 7,605 1,824 118.6 2.3 (Note 1) Distribution payout ratio is calculated by the following formula (rounded down to one decimal place). Distribution payout ratio = Total distributions (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) ÷ Net income × 100 (Note 2) Distribution in excess of earnings for the fiscal period ended February 2021 is from allowance for temporary difference adjustments. (3) Financial position Fiscal period Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per unit million yen million yen % yen Ended Aug. 2021 113,808 53,156 46.7 221,570 Ended Feb. 2021 110,403 52,368 47.4 218,284 (4) Status of cash flows Net cash Net cash Net cash Cash and cash equivalents Fiscal period provided by (used in) provided by (used in) provided by (used in) at end of period operating activities investing activities financing activities million yen million yen million yen million yen Ended Aug. 2021 11,453 (12,252) 1,026 9,500 Ended Feb. 2021 2,022 (317) (1,918) 9,273 1

Translation Purpose Only 2. Forecast of Financial Results for the Fiscal Periods Ending February 2022 (September 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022) and August 2022 (March 1, 2022, to August 31, 2022) (% figures are the percentage of increase (decrease) compared with the previous period) Fiscal period Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Net income million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % Ending Feb. 2022 4,365 (10.7) 2,235 (22.3) 1,931 (26.1) 1,930 (26.1) Ending Aug. 2022 4,425 1.4 2,218 (0.8) 1,912 (1.0) 1,911 (1.0) Fiscal period Distribution per unit Distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) in excess of earnings yen yen Ending Feb. 2022 7,190 － Ending Aug. 2022 7,120 － (Reference) Forecast net income per unit (fiscal period ending February 2022): 7,190 yen Forecast net income per unit (fiscal period ending August 2022): 7,120 yen Other

Changes in accounting policies accompanying amendments to accounting standards, etc.: No ② Changes in accounting policies other than ① : No ③ Changes in accounting estimates: No ④ Retrospective restatement: No Number of investment units issued and outstanding Number of investment units issued and outstanding (including own investment units) at end of period Fiscal period ended August 2021 239,908 units Fiscal period ended February 2021 239,908 units Number of own investment units at end of period Fiscal period ended August 2021 － units Fiscal period ended February 2021 － units (Note) For the number of investment units used as the basis for calculating net income per unit, please refer to "Notes on Per Unit Information" on page 26. Summary of financial results are exempt from the audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm.

The management status outlook and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information currently available to and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by One REIT. Accordingly, actual management status and other results may differ materially due to a variety of factors. In addition, the forecast is not a guarantee of the amount of distributions. For the assumptions for the forecast of management status, please refer to "Assumptions for the Forecast of

Management Status for the Fiscal Periods Ending February 2022 and August 2022" presented on page 8. 2

One REIT, Inc. (3290) Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended August 2021 Table of Contents 1. Management Status .................................................................................................................................................................. 4 (1) Management Status............................................................................................................................................................. 4 ① Overview of the Fiscal Period Under Review................................................................................................................. 4 ② Outlook for the Next Fiscal Period ................................................................................................................................. 5 ③ Subsequent Material Events............................................................................................................................................ 6 (2) Investment Risks................................................................................................................................................................. 9 2. Financial Statements............................................................................................................................................................... 10 (1) Balance Sheet.................................................................................................................................................................... 10 (2) Statement of Income ......................................................................................................................................................... 12 (3) Statement of Unitholders' Equity...................................................................................................................................... 13 (4) Statement of Cash Distributions ....................................................................................................................................... 14 (5) Statement of Cash Flows .................................................................................................................................................. 15 (6) Notes on the Going Concern Assumption ......................................................................................................................... 16 (7) Notes on Matters Concerning Significant Accounting Policies ........................................................................................ 16 (8) Notes to the Financial Statements ..................................................................................................................................... 19 (9) Increase (Decrease) in Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding ......................................................... 28 3. Reference Information ............................................................................................................................................................ 29 (1) Information on Price of Assets Under Management, Etc. ................................................................................................. 29 (2) Status of Capital Expenditures .......................................................................................................................................... 40 (3) Borrowing Status .............................................................................................................................................................. 42 3

One REIT, Inc. (3290) Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended August 2021 1. Management Status Management Status Overview of the Fiscal Period Under Review Brief History of the Investment Corporation

One REIT has Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company") (Note 1), which is a member of the Mizuho Financial Group, as its asset management company, and sets middle-sized office buildings (Note 2) as its focal investment target while incorporating other office buildings, etc., aiming to construct a portfolio that both ensures stable income in the medium to long term and exhibits growth potential. Furthermore, One REIT strives for further growth with the aim of maximizing unitholder value under the basic policies of "continuous growth of distributions" and "disciplined external growth while considering the portfolio and financial structure," alongside obtaining various support in terms of property acquisition, management, and financial aspects from our sponsor, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., which has an abundant track record in the Japanese real estate market.

The Investment Corporation was incorporated, pursuant to the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter the "Investment Trust Act"), on June 25, 2013, with the Asset Management Company as the organizer and listed on the J-REIT section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (securities code: 3290) on October 9, 2013. With public offering, etc. that followed, the total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the period under review stands at 239,908. (Note 1) Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Realty One Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "MONE") fall within the scope of parent companies of the Asset Management Company. MONE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., the sponsor, and holds all issued shares of the Asset Management Company and Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "MREM"). Three companies, namely MONE, the Asset Management Company and MREM, together comprise the MONE Group. MREM is the management company of MONE Group's private real estate fund. (Note 2) "Middle-sized Office Building" is a category of office building with a total floor area within the range of 3,300 m2 (approximately 1,000 tsubos) and 33,000 m2 (approximately 10,000 tsubos). Investment Environment and Management Performance

In the fiscal period under review (fiscal period ended August 2021 (16th fiscal period)), the economic environment was severe both in Japan and abroad due to the impact of COVID-19 but trends for a pick-up is continuing as the vaccination has proceeded while measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were taken. However, it is still difficult to predict the end of the pandemic considering factors including the recording of the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Tokyo in August 2021.

In the office building leasing market, the vacancy rate in central Tokyo, which was at a record-low level, turned upward due to the impact of COVID-19, raising concerns over possible decline in the rent level.

One REIT made partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation to exclude retail facilities from the main investment targets at its general meeting of unitholders held on May 25, 2021, for the purpose of aiming to construct a portfolio that both ensures stable income in the medium to long term and exhibits growth potential more than ever before. In addition, to improve portfolio quality under asset replacement, One REIT transferred three properties (Yushima First Genesis Building, 36 Sankyo Building, and fab Minami-Osawa) on March 26, 2021, and acquired three properties (D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG, MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building, and D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG) on March 30, 2021.

Furthermore, One REIT conducted leasing activities focused on maintaining and enhancing occupancy rates by flexibly setting new advertised rent and such in light of market trends, while working to realize optimal costs in property management by taking into consideration tenant needs and the characteristics of the respective properties. As such, One REIT endeavored to enhance leasing business revenues.

As a result, One REIT's portfolio as of the end of the fiscal period ended August 2021 comprised a total of 25 properties (total acquisition price: 104,270 million yen; not including silent partnership equity interest) with a total leasable area of 152,934.87 m 2 , and the occupancy rate as of the end of the fiscal period ended August 2021 was 99.2%.

One REIT acquired six properties (Kuramochi Building Daiichi, REID-C Chiba Ekimae Building, Shinkawa 1-chome Building, Hakozaki 314 Building, Aperto Higashi-Nakano Building and Daido Life Mito Building; total acquisition price of 15,657 million yen) on September 24, 2021. Through these acquisitions, One REIT sought to improve the quality of its portfolio through tenant diversification and stabilization of the revenue base. Overview of Financing

In the fiscal period ended August 2021, One REIT procured 2,850 million yen through syndicated loans arranged by Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. on March 30, 2021, and used the funds for the acquisition and ancillary costs of D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG, MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building and D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG.

As a result, as of August 31, 2021, the balance of interest-bearing liabilities was 53,674 million yen and the ratio of interest-bearing liabilities to total assets (LTV) was 47.2%. Overview of Business Performance and Distributions

As a result of the management described above, business performance in the fiscal period ended August 2021, was operating revenue of 4,889 million yen, operating profit of 2,878 million yen, ordinary profit of 2,613 million yen and net income of 2,612 million yen.

One REIT decided to distribute almost the entire amount of unappropriated retained earnings after deducting the amount internally reserved in or before the previous fiscal period with the reversal of allowance for temporary difference adjustments (611 million yen), the accrual of gain on sale of real estate properties and such in a manner that the maximum amount of distributions of earnings would be included in deductible expenses by application of the special provisions for taxation on investment corporations (Article 67-15 of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation).

As a result, One REIT declared distribution per investment unit of 7,546 yen. 4