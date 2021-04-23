One REIT : Notice concerning Asset Transfers and Lease Terminations and Acquisition and Leasing of Assets 04/23/2021 | 04:00am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Translation Purposes Only March 24, 2021 To All Concerned Parties Name of REIT Issuer One REIT, Inc. 2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan Koji Hashimoto, Executive Director (TSE Code: 3290) Contact: Asset Management Company Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. Koji Hashimoto, Chief Executive Officer Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto, Managing Director Finance & Administration Division TEL:+81-3-3242-7155 Notice concerning Asset Transfers and Lease Terminations (fab Minami-Osawa and Two Other Properties) and Acquisition and Leasing of Assets (D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG and Two Other Properties) One REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "One REIT") announced on March 24, 2021, that Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"), the asset management company to which One REIT entrusts management of its assets, made a decision to conduct asset transfers and lease terminations as well as acquisition and leasing of assets (hereinafter referred to as the "Transfer" and the "Acquisition," respectively, and the "Transactions" collectively; the assets subject to the Transfer and the assets subject to the Acquisition are hereinafter referred to as the "Assets to Be Transferred" and the "Assets to Be Acquired," respectively). 1. Overview of the Transactions Overview of the Transfer Yushima First 36 Sankyo Building fab Minami-Osawa 1. Property name (Property No.) Genesis Building (OT-8) (R-1) (OT-6) 2. Location (Note 1) Bunkyo Ward, Shinjuku Ward, Hachioji City, Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo 3. Assets to be transferred Trust beneficiary rights 4. Total planned transfer price (Note 2) 9,390 million yen (Note 3) 5. Book value (Note 4) 2,660 million yen 2,310 million yen 3,979 million yen Difference between total planned 6. transfer price and total book value 439 million yen (Note 5) 7. Appraisal value (Note 6) 3,210 million yen 2,770 million yen 4,810 million yen 8. Conclusion date of purchase and sale March 24, 2021 agreement 9. Planned transfer date March 26, 2021 10. Buyer See "4. Overview of the Buyer and the Seller" below 11. Settlement method Lump-sum receipt at the time of delivery 1 / 25 (2) Overview of the Acquisition D'sVARIE MSB-21 Minami- D'sVARIE 1. Property name (Property No.) HONGO BLDG Otsuka Building KANDA BLDG (OT-21) (OT-22) (OT-23) 2. Location (Note 1) Bunkyo Ward, Toshima Ward, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo 3. Assets to be acquired Trust beneficiary rights 4. Planned acquisition price(Note 7) 5,406 million yen 3,900 million yen 2,100 million yen 5. Appraisal value (Note 6) 5,440 million yen 3,950 million yen 2,140 million yen 6. Conclusion date of purchase and sale March 24, 2021 agreement 7. Planned acquisition date March 30, 2021 8. Seller See "4. Overview of the Buyer and the Seller" below Proceeds from the transfer of the Assets to Be Transferred 9. Acquisition funds described in "(1) Overview of the Transfer" above and borrowings (Note 8) 10. Settlement method Lump-sum payment at the time of delivery (Note 1) The "Location" column contains the minimum independent administrative district where each property is located. (Note 2) The "Total planned transfer price" column contains the trading value of the Assets to Be Transferred (excluding transfer costs, adjusted amount of fixed asset tax and city planning tax, consumption tax, local consumption tax, etc.) described in the purchase and sale agreement of trust beneficiary rights related to the Assets to Be Transferred. (Note 3) Only the sum of the planned transfer prices of the Assets to Be Transferred rounded down to the nearest million yen is indicated as it is required by the buyer as a prerequisite for the Transfer that the planned transfer prices of individual properties not be disclosed. (Note 4) As of August 31, 2020. (Note 5) The figure, calculated for reference purposes only, represents the difference between the planned transfer price and the book value, and differs from the gain or loss on transfer. Furthermore, only the sum of the difference between the planned transfer price and the book value rounded down to the nearest million yen is indicated as the planned transfer price of the Assets to Be Transferred is undisclosed due to the reason described in (Note 3) above. (Note 6) Appraisal date of the "Appraisal value" is August 31, 2020, for the Assets to Be Transferred and January 31, 2021, for the Assets to Be Acquired. (Note 7) The "Planned acquisition price" column contains the trading value of the Assets to Be Acquired (excluding equivalent to consumption tax, etc.) described in the purchase and sale agreement of trust beneficiary rights related to the Assets to Be Acquired. (Note 8) For more details, please refer to "Notice concerning Borrowing of Funds" announced today 2. Reason for the Transactions One REIT's basic strategy centers on "Continuous growth of dividends" and "Disciplined external growth considering portfolio and financial structure" for further growth in the future. Guided by this strategy, One REIT decided to conduct the Transactions as asset replacement to achieve qualitative improvement of its portfolio. One REIT believes that the Transactions serve as an endeavor to further strengthen the stability of its portfolio and contribute to increasing unitholder value. After the Transactions, the portfolio of One REIT will include 25 properties, increasing the total (planned) acquisition price to 104,270 million yen. One REIT will continue its endeavors to enhance the stability and the profitability of its portfolio by utilizing support from the sponsor and support company, with an aim to increase unitholder value and medium- to long-term growth. 2 / 25 Reason for the Transfer

The Assets to Be Transferred have maintained high occupancy rates in recent years and made stable contributions to the revenue of One REIT's portfolio. On the other hand, the Asset Management Company decided to conduct the Transfer as it believes implementing the Transfer in the current real estate transaction market where investment demand remains strong despite the impact of COVID-19 and striving to acquire assets which serve to achieve qualitative improvement of One REIT's portfolio using the proceeds from the Transfer would contribute to increasing unitholder value, although the total planned transfer price is lower than the total appraisal value, taking into account (1) increasing downside risks for retail facilities (fab Minami-Osawa) such as increase in requests for rent reduction from retail tenants including restaurants that are strongly impacted by COVID-19 and (2) concerns from the perspective of the maintenance of stable operation in the current market environment in light of past management results due to the rise in vacancy rates in the rental market resulting from the spread of telework and remote work taking root in companies (Yushima First Genesis Building and 36 Sankyo Building) under the environment in which the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is prolonged. Reason for the Acquisition

The Assets to Be Acquired fall under the category of assets subject to asset management as provided for by the Articles of Incorporation of One REIT. The acquisition was decided as the acquisition of the Assets to Be Acquired was judged to contribute to the qualitative improvement of One REIT's portfolio through tenant diversification and stabilization of the revenue base. For more details on the points of evaluation in acquiring each of the Assets to Be Acquired, please refer to the "Property Characteristics" column in "3. Details of the Assets to Be Transferred and the Assets to Be Acquired" below. Each tenant of the Assets to Be Acquired complies with the tenant selection standard described in the "Report on the Management Structure and System of the Issuer, Etc. of Real Estate Investment Trust Units and Related Parties" dated November 27, 2020. 3. Details of the Assets to Be Transferred and the Assets to Be Acquired Outline of the Assets to Be Transferred and the Assets to Be Acquired is listed in the table below. Description on the information provided in each column and the terms used in the table are as follows. The information provided in the table is as of January 31, 2021, unless otherwise stated. Provided, "Trustee" and "Expiration date of trust period" columns for the Assets to Be Acquired are the plan at the time of acquisition of the said Assets to Be Acquired by One REIT. a. "Planned transfer price" is undisclosed due to the reason described in "1. Overview of the Transactions (Note 3)" above. b. The "Acquisition price" column and the "Planned acquisition price" column contain the trading value of the Assets to Be Transferred and the Assets to Be Acquired (excluding equivalent to consumption tax, etc.) described in the purchase and sale agreement related to acquisition of the Assets to Be Transferred, and described in the purchase and sale agreement related to acquisition of the Assets to Be Acquired. c. The "Planned acquisition date" column contains the planned date when the asset is planned to be acquired by One REIT. d. The "Appraisal value" column contains the appraisal value described in the Real Estate Appraisal Report by Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. or Japan Real Estate Institute with August 31, 2020, being the appraisal date for the Assets to Be Transferred. The column contains the appraisal value described in the Real Estate Appraisal Report by Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd. or Chuo Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. with January 31, 2021, being the appraisal date for the Assets to Be Acquired. e. Explanation of the "Land" column: The "Location" column contains the lot address as stated in the registry. The "(Domicile)" column contains the residential address. In case that the domicile is not available, the column contains the building location as stated in the registry (if there are multiple, then one of the locations.) The "Area" column contains the parcel area as stated in the registry. 3 / 25 The "Zoning" column contains the zoning category from Article 8, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the City Planning Act. The "Building-to-landratio/Floor-area ratio" column contains the quantitative values (upper limit) stipulated in accordance with the Building Standards Act, City Planning Act and other relevant laws and ordinances. The "Type of ownership" column contains the type of rights retained in trust by the trustee concerning the Assets to Be Transferred and Assets to Be Acquired. Explanation of "Building" column: The "Completed" column is the initial completion date as stated in the registry. The "Construction / Number of floors" column contains the structure and numbers of floors as stated in the registry and may differ from the present state. The "Total floor space" column contains the sum total of the floor areas stated in the registry and may differ from the present state. The "Use" column contains the primary type of use stated in the registry and may differ from the present state. The "Type of ownership" column contains the type of rights retained in trust by the trustee concerning the Assets to Be Transferred and Assets to Be Acquired. The "PML value" column contains the PML value based on the portfolio earthquake PML appraisal report as of January 2021 by SOMPO Risk Management Inc. The "PM Company" column contains the property management company to which property management operations are outsourced as of March 24, 2021. The "Master Lease Company" column contains the master lease company to which master lease operations are outsourced as of March 24, 2021, or, if a change in master lease company or termination of such outsource after the acquisition is planned, the information after such change. The "Total leasable area" column contains the total floor space (in the event that the common areas are leased out, the said areas are included) that can be leased for office and retail in the building concerning the Assets to Be Transferred and Assets to Be Acquired. The total leasable area does not include the leasable area of the land used for parking lots or other purposes. Total leasable area is not what is stated in the registry, but is calculated based on an area shown in the lease agreement. Therefore, the total leasable area does not necessarily match the total floor space stated in the registry. The data in this column for the Assets to Be Acquired is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired. The "Leased area" column contains data based on the leased space shown in lease agreements with each tenant from among the total leasable area. The leased area does not include the leased space of the land used for parking lots or other purposes. The data in this column for the Assets to Be Acquired is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired. The "Occupancy rate" column contains the figure as a percentage obtained by dividing the leased area by the total leasable area and rounded off to the first decimal place. The data in this column for the Assets to Be Acquired is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired. The "Total number of tenants" column contains the number of tenants described in the following manner: one tenant per asset is described in case that the tenant takes out a lease on multiple rooms in the same Assets to Be Transferred and Assets to Be Acquired. The "Property-related operating revenue" column contains the actual value of the fiscal period ended August 2020. The "Monthly rent (including common area charges)" column contains the total monthly rent described in a lease agreement with each tenant (including common area charges but excluding usage fees for parking lots and accessory facilities such as warehouse as well as amount equivalent to consumption tax, etc.), rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. The data in this column is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired. Monthly rent for a tenant that falls into a free rent period as of January 31, 2021, is calculated based on the monthly rent described in the lease agreement. 4 / 25 p. The "Lease and guarantee deposits" column contains the residual amount of lease and guarantee deposits, etc. (excluding the lease and guarantee deposits, etc. related to parking lots and accessory facilities such as warehouse) of each tenant as of January 31, 2021, described in the lease agreement concluded with each tenant (in case there are amounts for which return is unnecessary, then the amount arrived at after deducting such amount), rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. The data in this column for the Assets to Be Acquired is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired. q. The "Special remarks" column contains important issues related to the relationship of rights and the usage, etc. of the Assets to Be Acquired, as well as important issues in consideration of the impact on the appraisal value, profitability and liquidity of the Assets to Be Acquired. r. The "Property Characteristics" column contains information based on the appraisal report, etc. in relation to the Assets to Be Acquired that has been prepared by an appraiser and the analysis conducted by the Asset Management Company. Time on foot from a station in the column is based on the assumption that it takes 1 minute on foot to travel 80 meters of road distance, in accordance with the Fair Competition Code Concerning Representations of Real Estates (Japan Fair Trade Commission Public Notice No. 23). Any fractional numbers are rounded up to the nearest minute. 5 / 25 Assets to Be Transferred Yushima First Genesis Building Property name Yushima First Genesis Building Specified assets category Trust beneficiary rights Trustee Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Planned transfer price Undisclosed Acquisition price 2,751 million yen Appraisal value 3,210 million yen Appraisal company Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. Location 2-221 Yushima, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Land (Domicile) 2-31-14 Yushima, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Area 865.02 m2 Type of ownership Proprietary Ownership Completed August 1991 Structure / SRC, B1/7F Number of floors Building Total floor space 5,048.99 m2 Use Office, parking, warehouse Type of ownership Proprietary Ownership Lease status (Note) Total leasable area 2,950.22 m2 Leased area 2,632.96 m2 End of End of End of End of End of Occupancy rate August February August February August 2018 2019 2019 2020 2020 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 89.2% Total number of 5 tenants Property-related 90 million yen operating revenue Lease and guarantee 93 million yen deposits (Note) The status as of August 31, 2020 is described. 6 / 25 2) 36 Sankyo Building Property name 36 Sankyo Building Specified assets category Trust beneficiary rights Trustee Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Planned transfer price Undisclosed Acquisition price 2,395 million yen Appraisal value 2,770 million yen Appraisal company Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. Location 212-1 and 227-1 Shin Ogawa-machi,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Land (Domicile) 8-30 Shin Ogawa-machi,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Area 1,529.86 m2 Type of ownership Proprietary Ownership (partial co-ownership)(Note 1) Completed October 1991 Structure / RC/B2/4F Number of floors Building Total floor space 4,687.65 m2 Use Office, parking Type of ownership Proprietary Ownership Lease status (Note 2) Total leasable area 3,724.17 m2 Leased area 3,724.17 m2 End of End of End of End of End of Occupancy rate August February August February August 2018 2019 2019 2020 2020 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Total number of 3 tenants Property-related 84 million yen operating revenue Lease and guarantee 74 million yen deposits (Note 1) Of the land on this property, the land located at 227-1 is co-owned by 8 persons and the trustee's percentage of ownership in 227-1 is 10/30th. In addition, land of 227-1 is also deemed as a private road in accordance with Article 42-2 of the Building Standards Act. (Note 2) The status as of August 31, 2020 is described. 7 / 25 3) fab Minami-Osawa Property name fab Minami-Osawa Specified assets category Trust beneficiary rights Trustee Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Planned transfer price Undisclosed Acquisition price 4,250 million yen Appraisal value 4,810 million yen Appraisal company Japan Real Estate Institute Location 2-3Minami-Osawa,Hachioji-shi, Tokyo Land (Domicile) 2-3Minami-Osawa,Hachioji-shi, Tokyo Area 2,727.54 m2 Type of ownership Proprietary Ownership Completed December 2001 Structure / S/7F Number of floors Building Total floor space 9,140.30 m2 Use Retail, movie theater Type of ownership Proprietary Ownership Lease status (Note) Total leasable area 8,409.23 m2 Leased area 8,409.23 m2 End of End of End of End of End of Occupancy rate August February August February August 2018 2019 2019 2020 2020 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100% Total number of 14 tenants Property-related 173 million yen operating revenue Lease and guarantee 250 million yen deposits (Note) The status as of August 31, 2020 is described. 8 / 25 Details of the Assets to Be Acquired D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG Property name D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG Specified assets category Trust beneficiary rights Trustee Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Expiration date of trust period March 31, 2031 Planned acquisition price 5,406 million yen Planned acquisition date March 30, 2021 Appraisal value 5,440 million yen Appraisal company Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd. Location 1-122-1 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo (Domicile) 1-24-1 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Area 1,179.51 m2 Land Zoning Commercial district/Neighboring commercial district Building-to-land ratio 80%/400%・500％ / Floor-area ratio Type of ownership Proprietary Ownership Completed December 1987 Structure / SRC with flat roof, 8F Number of floors Building Total floor space 5,652.18 m2 Use Office, parking Type of ownership Proprietary Ownership Collateral None PML 7.69% PM Company Toyo Real Estate Property Management Co.,Ltd. Master Lease Company None Lease status Total leasable area 4,468.06 m2 Leased area 4,468.06 m2 Occupancy rate 100.0% Total number of 7 tenants Monthly rent (including common 19,796 thousand yen area charges) Lease and guarantee 151,034 thousand yen deposits Special remarks None Property Characteristics An office building with high visibility located along Ikizaka Street and about a 3-minute walk from Suidobashi Station on the Toei Mita Line and about a 6-minute walk from Korakuen Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line and Nanboku Line, and situated at a location with high traffic convenience offering excellent access to Tokyo Station and Shinjuku Station.

3-minute walk from Suidobashi Station on the Toei Mita Line and about a 6-minute walk from Korakuen Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line and Nanboku Line, and situated at a location with high traffic convenience offering excellent access to Tokyo Station and Shinjuku Station. Having a relatively large standard floor area of approximately 184 tsubo in the area with many small buildings, and stable demand from tenants is expected.

Currently undergoing renovation work whose expenses are borne by the seller at the entrance on the 1st floor in cooperation with the seller, and such work is scheduled to be completed after the acquisition by One REIT. 9 / 25 2) MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building Property name MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building Specified assets category Trust beneficiary rights Trustee Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 1) Expiration date of trust period March 31, 2031 Planned acquisition price 3,900 million yen Planned acquisition date March 30, 2021 Appraisal value 3,950 million yen Appraisal company Chuo Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. Location 2-37-5Minami-Otsuka,Toshima-ku, Tokyo (Domicile) 2-37-5Minami-Otsuka,Toshima-ku, Tokyo Area 1,036.58 m2 Land Zoning Commercial district Building-to-land ratio 80%/621.24% (Note 2) / Floor-area ratio Type of ownership Proprietary Ownership Completed April 1991 Structure / RC with flat roof, B2/12F Number of floors Building Total floor space 5,724.39 m2 Use Office, retail, apartment, parking, warehouse Type of ownership Proprietary Ownership Collateral None PML 1.13% PM Company Itochu Urban Community Ltd. Master Lease Company Itochu Urban Community Ltd. Lease status Total leasable area 4,123.03 m2 Leased area 4,123.03 m2 Occupancy rate 100.0% Total number of 14 tenants Monthly rent (including common 16,601 thousand yen area charges) Lease and guarantee 151,194 thousand yen deposits Special remarks None (Note 1) The trustee of the Property falls under the category of both "interested persons, etc." defined in the "Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereafter referred to as the "Investment Trusts Act")" and "an interested party" defined in the internal regulation concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company (Note 2) The maximum floor-area ratio has been eased for the Property in accordance with the overall design system under Article 59-2 of the Building Standards Act. Property Characteristics Located about a 5-minute walk from Otsuka Station on the JR Yamanote Line and about a 6-minute walk from Shin-Otsuka Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line, and situated at a location with high traffic convenience offering excellent access to Tokyo Station and Otemachi Station.

5-minute walk from Otsuka Station on the JR Yamanote Line and about a 6-minute walk from Shin-Otsuka Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line, and situated at a location with high traffic convenience offering excellent access to Tokyo Station and Otemachi Station. High building specifications such as a ceiling height of 2,600 mm, individual air-conditioning system and quake-absorbing structure, and stable demand from tenants is expected.

air-conditioning system and quake-absorbing structure, and stable demand from tenants is expected. Already underwent renovation work for the exclusive residential portion (excluding some areas) in March 2020. Currently undergoing renovation work at the common corridor and the 1st floor entrance of the residence as well as the 1st floor entrance of the office and common areas on standard floors (excluding some toilets and kitchenettes) of which expenses are borne by the seller, and such work is scheduled to be completed after the acquisition by One REIT. 10 / 25 3) D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG Property name D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG Specified assets category Trust beneficiary rights Trustee Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Expiration date of trust period March 31, 2031 Planned acquisition price 2,100 million yen Planned acquisition date March 30, 2021 Appraisal value 2,140 million yen Appraisal company Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd. Location 4-2,4-8 and 4-9Kanda-Nishifukudacho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo (Domicile) 4 Kanda-Nishifukudacho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Area 298.35 m2 Land Zoning Commercial district Building-to-land ratio 80%/600%・800％ / Floor-area ratio Type of ownership Proprietary Ownership Completed February 1996 Structure / SRC/RC with flat roof, 8F Number of floors Building Total floor space 1,796.69 m2 Use Retail, office Type of ownership Proprietary Ownership Collateral None PML 6.27% PM Company Toyo Real Estate Property Management Co.,Ltd. Master Lease Company None Lease status Total leasable area 1,698.24 m2 Leased area 1,698.24 m2 Occupancy rate 100.0% Total number of 8 tenants Monthly rent (including common 7,534 thousand yen area charges) Lease and guarantee 55,540 thousand yen deposits Special remarks None Property Characteristics Located about a 4-minute walk from Shin-Nihonbashi Station on the JR Sobu Main Line, about a 5-minute walk from Kanda Station on the JR Yamanote Line, Keihin Tohoku Line and Chuo Line and about a 6- minute walk from Kanda Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line, and situated at a location offering high convenience in terms of business and excellent traffic convenience where multiple lines are available.

4-minute walk from Shin-Nihonbashi Station on the JR Sobu Main Line, about a 5-minute walk from Kanda Station on the JR Yamanote Line, Keihin Tohoku Line and Chuo Line and about a 6- minute walk from Kanda Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line, and situated at a location offering high convenience in terms of business and excellent traffic convenience where multiple lines are available. Stable demand from tenants is expected going forward as the Property offers excellent cost merit despite its proximity to the Marunouchi and Otemachi area where offices concentrate as well as high traffic convenience.

Currently undergoing renovation work whose expenses are borne by the seller at the entrance on the 1st floor and the toilet and kitchenette on the 5th floor in cooperation with the seller, and such work is scheduled to be completed after the acquisition by One REIT. 11 / 25 4. Overview of the Buyer and the Seller Overview of the Buyer The buyer is a domestic godo kaisha but is otherwise undisclosed as no consent has been obtained from the buyer regarding disclosure of its name, etc. Furthermore, neither One REIT nor the Asset Management Company has any capital, personnel, or business relationships to note with the buyer as of March 24, 2021. Moreover, the buyer is not a related party of One REIT or the Asset Management Company. Overview of the Seller D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG and D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG Name Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. Location 3-3-5 Umeda, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka Position / Name of representative Keiichi Yoshii, President & CEO Single-family house business, rental housing business, condominium business, Nature of business housing stock business, commercial facility business, business facility business, etc. Stated capital 161,699 million yen (as of December 31, 2020) Date of establishment March 4, 1947 Net assets 1,842,883 million yen (as of December 31, 2020) Total assets 4,988,473 million yen (as of December 31, 2020) The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account) 9.70% Large shareholder and shareholding Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. 5.92% ratio (Trust account) Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. 2.47% (Trust account 7) Relationship with the One REIT or the Asset Management Company Capital relations There is no capital relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset Management Company. In addition, there is no capital relationship to be specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated companies of the concerned company. Personnel relations There is no personal relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset Management Company. In addition, there is no personnel relationship to be specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated companies of the concerned company. Business relations There is no business relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset Management Company. In addition, there is no business relationship to be specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated companies of the concerned company. Circumstances applicable to The concerned company is not a related party of One REIT or the Asset related parties Management Company. 12 / 25 2) MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building Name ML Estate Company, Limited Location 1-2-6 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo Position / Name of representative Hirohide Ishiyama, President & CEO Nature of business Building lease, etc. Stated capital 10 million yen (as of March 31, 2020) Date of establishment December 3, 1993 Net assets 14,299 million yen (as of March 31, 2020) Total assets 224,717 million yen (as of March 31, 2020) Large shareholder and shareholding Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited 100.0% ratio Relationship with the One REIT or the Asset Management Company Capital relations There is no capital relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset Management Company. In addition, there is no capital relationship to be specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated companies of the concerned company. Personnel relations There is no personal relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset Management Company. In addition, there is no personnel relationship to be specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated companies of the concerned company. Business relations There is no business relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset Management Company. Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as "MREM"), a subsidiary of the parent company of the Asset Management Company, has been entrusted with the asset management operations of the concerned company. Circumstances applicable to The concerned company does not fall under the category of a related party. related parties However, the concerned company is an interested party as set forth in the internal rule concerning trading with interested party of the Asset Management Company. 5. Status of Owner, Etc. Among the Assets to Be Acquired, the seller in the purchase and sale agreement for MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building does not fall under the category of "interested persons, etc." under the Investment Trusts Act. However, since it entrusts asset management to MREM, a subsidiary of the parent company of the Asset Management Company, it falls under the category of "an interested party" as defined in the interested party transaction rule of the Asset Management Company. As a consequence, prescribed procedures were taken by One REIT and the Asset Management Company in accordance with said interested party transaction rule when concluding the purchase and sale agreement. D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG and D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG will not be acquired from persons having special interest with One REIT or the Asset Management Company. The status of the owner, etc. for MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building is as follows. Name of the company/person (2) Relationship with the person with a special vested interest (3) Background/reason for the acquisition (4) Acquisition price (5) Acquisition period Property name Current owner/trustee Previous owner/trustee MSB-21 Minami- (1) ML Estate Company, Limited Person other than one who has special Otsuka Building (2) MREM, a subsidiary of the parent company interest. of the Asset Management Company, has been entrusted with the asset management operations (3) For the purpose of investment (4) Omitted as the property is owned for more than a year (5) August 29, 2019 13 / 25 6. Overview of Brokerage Overview of Brokerage in the Transfer Name Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Head office address 1-2-1, Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Position / Name of representative Kei Umeda, President & CEO Nature of business Trust services, banking services Stated capital 247.3 billion yen (September 30, 2020) Date of establishment May 9, 1925 Relationship with the One REIT or the Asset Management Company Capital relations The concerned company owns 22,530 investment units of One REIT (9.39% of total number of investment units issued and outstanding) through the Asset Management Company's parent company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the concerned company, and indirectly owns all of the issued shares of the Asset Management Company. Personnel relations A staff of the concerned company is serving as Executive Director of One REIT and Representative Director of the Asset Management Company. In addition, five staff of the concerned company are serving as Directors of the Asset Management Company (including the Representative Director of the Asset Management Company). Business relations The concerned company concluded a sponsor support agreement with One REIT and the Asset Management Company. The concerned company is also a transfer agent, administrative agent (business operations related to administrative work on accounting, etc. and business operations related to the operation of the administrative instruments) and asset custodian of One REIT, as well as trustee for some of the properties owned by One REIT. Circumstances applicable to related The concerned company does not fall under the category of a related parties of parties One REIT. However, the concerned company falls within the scope of the parent company of the Asset Management Company. Brokerage fee 281 million yen (excluding consumption tax) Overview of Brokerage in the Acquisition There is no brokerage. 7. Transaction with Interested Persons, Etc. Transaction with interested persons, etc. pertaining to the Transfer The buyer does not fall under the category of either "interested persons, etc." defined in the Investment Trust Act or "an interested party" defined in the internal regulation concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company. The conclusion of a brokerage agreement mentioned above falls under the category of a transaction with "interested persons, etc." defined in the Investment Trusts Act and a "transaction with an interested party" defined in the internal regulations concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company, and thus the decision is made after predetermined procedures being taken in accordance with the internal rules and regulations of One REIT and the Asset Management Company. Transaction with interested persons, etc. pertaining to the Acquisition The sellers of D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG and D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG do not fall under the category of either "interested persons, etc." defined in the Investment Trust Act or "an interested party" defined in the internal regulation concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company. The seller of MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building does not fall under the category of "interested persons, etc." defined in the Investment Trusts Act but falls under the category of "an interested party" defined in the internal regulations concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company, and the decision is made after predetermined procedures being taken in accordance with the internal rules and regulations of One REIT and the Asset Management Company. 14 / 25 8. Schedule of Transfer and Acquisition (1) Schedule of Transfer Decision date for transfer March 24, 2021 Conclusion date of purchase and sale agreement March 24, 2021 Receipt date of payment March 26, 2021 (scheduled) (Note) Property delivery date March 26, 2021 (scheduled) (Note) The proceeds from the Transfer will be used as acquisition funds for the Assets to Be Acquired. (2) Schedule of Acquisition Decision date for acquisition March 24, 2021 The conclusion date of purchase and sale agreement March 24, 2021 Payment date March 30, 2021 (scheduled) (Note) Property delivery date March 30, 2021 (scheduled) (Note) The proceeds from the transfer of the Assets to Be Transferred and borrowings are scheduled to be used as acquisition funds for the Acquisition. 9. Outlook of Financial Results For more details on the business outlook of One REIT for the fiscal period ended February 2021 (15th Fiscal Period: September 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021), fiscal period ending August 2021 (16th Fiscal Period: March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) and fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period: September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) associated with the Transaction, please refer to "Notice concerning Revisions to Forecast of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (15th Fiscal Period) and Fiscal Period Ending August 2021 (16th Fiscal Period) and Forecast of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period)" announced today. 15 / 25 10. Overview of Appraisal Report Yushima First Genesis Building Overview of Appraisal Report Appraisal value 3,210,000,000 yen Appraisal company Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. Appraisal date August 31, 2020 (yen) Item Content Overview, etc. Decided focusing on the income approach value based on the discount cash Income approach value 3,210,000,000 flow method, while also verifying the value through the direct capitalization method Value based on direct capitalization 3,250,000,000 method Operating revenue 188,649,275 Maximum gross Recorded standard rent, etc. after taking into account the medium- to long- 198,958,816 term competitiveness of target properties based on the rent level of the operating revenue current agreement, the level and trend of new rent of similar properties Recorded by considering the competitiveness of target properties, etc. based Vacancy loss, etc. 10,309,541 on the actual vacancy rates of target properties and standard vacancy rates of similar properties Operating expenses 49,372,554 Maintenance expenses 11,440,514 Recorded by using the level of maintenance expenses of similar properties and the current contract amount as reference Utility expenses 12,170,760 Assessed based on the expense level of similar properties and historical data and recorded after considering the actual occupancy rates Repair expenses 2,848,750 Recorded the annual average amount of medium- to long-term repair expenses in the engineering report PM fees 2,638,962 Recorded after verifying the amount by comparing it with the level of PM fees of similar properties based on the amount of the current PM agreement Tenant solicitation 1,166,630 Assessed after considering the level of similar properties by using the actual expenses, etc. amounts in the prior years as reference Taxes and public dues 18,274,600 Recorded based on the amount equivalent to the most recent actual amount Non-life insurance 266,390 Recorded the actual amount after judging it to be appropriate fees Other expenses 565,948 Assessed as discretionary reserves based on the income and expenditure results and income and expenditure budget Net operating income 139,276,721 Gain on management of income from lump- 1,330,410 Assessed investment returns at 1.0% sum payment Assessed by considering the CM fees in the annual average amount of the Capital expenditures 10,452,445 average medium- to long-term renewal expenses in the engineering report after verifying the amount by comparing it with the level of renewal expenses of similar properties Net income 130,154,686 Assessed by taking into account the property's unique characteristics such Capitalization Rate 4.0% as location and building specifications based on the investment yield of similar properties Value based on the DCF Method 3,190,000,000 Assessed by using both the method comparing with the evaluation cases of Discount rate 3.8% similar properties and the method adding the property's unique characteristics to the yield of financial assets Terminal capitalization rate 4.2% Assessed by comprehensively taking into account uncertainties, etc. on the trend of the transaction market based on the capitalization rate Cost method value 2,050,000,000 Land ratio 81.5% Building ratio 18.5% Other items considered by appraiser None upon appraisal 16 / 25 (2) 36 Sankyo Building Overview of Appraisal Report Appraisal value 2,770,000,000 yen Appraisal company Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. Appraisal date August 31, 2020 (yen) Item Content Overview, etc. Decided focusing on the income approach value based on the discount cash Income approach value 2,770,000,000 flow method, while also verifying the value through the direct capitalization method Value based on direct capitalization 2,800,000,000 method Operating revenue 168,791,950 Maximum gross Recorded standard rent, etc. after taking into account the medium- to long- 179,257,000 term competitiveness of target properties based on the rent level of the current operating revenue agreement, the level and trend of new rent of similar properties Recorded by considering the competitiveness of target properties, etc. based Vacancy loss, etc. 10,465,050 on the actual vacancy rates of target properties and standard vacancy rates of similar properties Operating expenses 45,734,732 Maintenance expenses 8,196,000 Recorded by taking into account the expense level, etc. of similar properties based on the current contract amount Utility expenses 16,222,176 Assessed based on historical data and expense level of similar properties and recorded after considering the actual occupancy rates Repair expenses 1,690,833 Recorded the annual average amount of medium- to long-term repair expenses in the engineering report PM fees 2,242,922 Recorded after verifying the amount by comparing it with the level of PM fees based on the amount of the current PM agreement Tenant solicitation 869,860 Assessed after considering the level of similar properties by using the actual expenses, etc. amounts in the prior years as reference Taxes and public dues 15,858,700 Recorded based on the amount equivalent to the most recent actual amount Non-life insurance 226,657 Recorded the actual amount after judging it to be appropriate fees Other expenses 427,584 Assessed as discretionary reserves based on the income and expenditure results and income and expenditure budget Net operating income 123,057,218 Gain on management of income from lump- 809,460 Assessed investment returns at 1.0% sum payment Assessed by considering the CM fees in the annual average amount of the Capital expenditures 9,120,291 estimated renewal expenses in the engineering report after verifying the amount by comparing it with the level of renewal expenses of similar properties Net income 114,746,387 Assessed by taking into account the property's unique characteristics such as Capitalization Rate 4.1% location, building specifications and relationship of rights based on the investment yield of similar properties Value based on the DCF Method 2,760,000,000 Assessed by using both the method comparing with the evaluation cases of Discount rate 3.9% similar properties and the method adding the property's unique characteristics to the yield of financial assets Terminal capitalization rate 4.3% Assessed by comprehensively taking into account uncertainties, etc. on the trend of the transaction market based on the capitalization rate Cost method value 2,120,000,000 Land ratio 86.4% Building ratio 13.6% Other items considered by appraiser None upon appraisal 17 / 25 (3) fab Minami-Osawa Overview of Appraisal Report Appraisal value 4,810,000,000 yen Appraisal company Japan Real Estate Institute Appraisal date August 31, 2020 (yen) Item Content Overview, etc. Estimated by treating equally the value calculated using the direct Income approach value 4,810,000,000 capitalization method and the value calculated using the discounted cash flow method Value based on direct capitalization 4,870,000,000 method Operating revenue 373,737,000 Maximum gross Recorded after assessing rent, etc. that is believed to remain stable over the 380,385,000 medium to long term for the retail portion. Recorded based on the current operating revenue agreement for the movie theater. Vacancy loss, etc. 6,648,000 Recorded by assuming the occupancy rate level that is stable over the medium to long term Operating expenses 139,415,000 Maintenance expenses 17,060,000 Recorded by using historical data and expense level, etc. of similar properties as reference Utility expenses 75,224,000 Recorded after considering the occupancy rate for the rental room based on historical data Recorded after considering the expense level of similar properties and the Repair expenses 3,364,000 annual average amount of maintenance and renewal expenses in the engineering report by using historical data as reference PM fees 7,560,000 Recorded after considering the compensation rate, etc. of similar properties by using the current amount of compensation as reference Tenant solicitation 1,574,000 Recorded the average annual amount that was assessed based on the expenses, etc. anticipated turnover period of the tenant Taxes and public dues 15,802,000 Recorded based on materials related to taxes and public dues Non-life insurance 331,000 Recorded by considering the insurance premium based on agreement and fees insurance premium rate of similar properties Other expenses 18,500,000 Recorded advertising cost, sales promotion cost, communication cost, road exclusive-use fees, etc. Net operating income 234,322,000 Gain on management of income from lump- 2,475,000 Assessed investment returns at 1.0% sum payment Assessed after taking into account the level of capital expenditures at similar Capital expenditures 7,930,000 properties, the age of the property and the annual average amount of maintenance and renewal expenses in the engineering report Net income 228,867,000 Assessed by adding or deducting the spread attributable to the individual Capitalization Rate 4.7% conditions of target properties to or from the base yield and taking into account the transaction yield for similar properties Value based on the DCF Method 4,750,000,000 Assessed by comprehensively taking into account the unique characteristics Discount rate 4.5% of target properties by using the investment yield in transactions of similar properties as reference Assessed by comprehensively taking into account future trends on investment yield, risks associated with the property as an investment target, general Terminal capitalization rate 4.9% prediction of future economic growth rate, trends on real estate prices and rent and other factors by using the transaction yield for similar properties as reference Cost method value 2,450,000,000 Land ratio 56.3% Building ratio 43.7% Other items considered by appraiser None upon appraisal 18 / 25 (4) D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG Overview of Appraisal Report Appraisal value 5,440,000,000 yen Appraisal company Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd. Appraisal date January 31, 2021 (yen) Item Content Overview, etc. Estimated by using the income approach value based on the discount cash Income approach value 5,440,000,000 flow method as the standard and verifying the value through the direct capitalization method Value based on direct capitalization 5,710,000,000 method Operating revenue 287,450,327 Maximum gross 302,503,906 Assessed market rent by comparing characteristics of the property with rental operating revenue cases, etc. Vacancy loss, etc. 15,053,579 Assessed based on leveled mid- to long-term vacancy rate that corresponds to the market rent Operating expenses 63,603,390 Maintenance expenses 12,995,359 Assessed based on the quotation of building management fees, similar cases, etc. Utility expenses 15,647,473 Based on indicated income and expenditure results, etc. Repair expenses 6,650,000 Assessed by allocating the figure based on the engineering report and similar cases to repair expenses (30%) and capital expenditures (70%) PM fees 3,869,103 Assessed based on PM business quotation Tenant solicitation 2,343,286 Assumed that 10% of tenants are replaced per year expenses, etc. Taxes and public dues 19,655,100 Recorded based on the most recent materials on taxation Non-life insurance 430,917 Recorded based on the materials on insurance. No earthquake insurance fees Other expenses 2,012,152 Based on indicated income and expenditure results, etc. Net operating income 223,846,937 Gain on management of income from lump- 1,787,395 Assessed investment returns at 1.0% sum payment Capital expenditures 14,250,000 Assessed by allocating the figure based on the engineering report and similar cases to repair expenses (30%) and capital expenditures (70%) Net income 211,384,332 Assessed after comprehensively taking into account the marketability of Capitalization Rate 3.7% target properties, trend of real estate investment market, degree of gap between the current rent and market rent, etc. based on the capitalization rate of transaction cases Value based on the DCF Method 5,330,000,000 Discount rate 3.7% Assessed by taking into account individual risks for target properties in the base yield of office buildings Terminal capitalization rate 3.8% Assessed on future uncertainties with the capitalization rate as a basis Cost method value 5,350,000,000 Land ratio 89.7% Building ratio 10.3% Other items considered by appraiser None upon appraisal 19 / 25 (5) MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building Overview of Appraisal Report Appraisal value 3,950,000,000 yen Appraisal company Chuo Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. Appraisal date January 31, 2021 (yen) Item Content Overview, etc. Decided focusing on the income approach value based on the discount cash Income approach value 3,950,000,000 flow method, while relating the income approach value based on the direct capitalization method Value based on direct capitalization 4,080,000,000 method Operating revenue 234,260,000 Maximum gross Assessed the level of new rent that is assumed when newly leasing target 244,030,000 properties by taking into account the current rent, rent of similar properties, operating revenue etc. Assessed vacancy rate that is stable over the medium to long term by taking Vacancy loss, etc. 9,770,000 into account the actual occupancy of target properties and similar properties, the future market forecasts, etc. Operating expenses 56,071,000 Assessed by taking into account historical data and expense level, etc. of Maintenance expenses 15,515,000 similar properties based on the scheduled BM agreement terms and conditions Utility expenses 15,525,000 Assessed by taking into account the expense level, etc. of similar properties based on historical data Recorded the sum of minor repair expenses in the engineering report and Repair expenses 3,270,000 restoration expenses assessed by taking into account historical data and expense level, etc. of similar properties Assessed by taking into account the expense level, etc. of similar properties PM fees 4,338,0000 based on the scheduled PM agreement terms and conditions (including CM fees) Recorded the sum of brokerage fee, etc., and advertising cost and renewal fee Tenant solicitation 1,993,000 assessed by taking into account the expense level, etc. of similar properties expenses, etc. and anticipated average turnover period of the tenant based on the scheduled PM agreement terms and conditions Taxes and public dues 15,004,000 The most recent actual amount Non-life insurance 426,000 The most recent actual amount fees Other expenses 0 － Net operating income 178,189,000 Gain on management of income from lump- 1,378,000 Assessed investment returns at 1.0% sum payment Capital expenditures 20,484,000 Recorded the annual average amount of the estimated renewal expenses in the engineering report Net income 159,083,000 Assessed by taking into account the property's unique characteristics such as Capitalization Rate 3.9% location by using investment yield on transaction of similar properties, etc. as reference Value based on the DCF Method 3,890,000,000 Discount rate 3.7% Assessed by taking into account market trend forecasts, etc. and the property's unique characteristics with capitalization rate as a basis Terminal capitalization rate 4.1% Assessed by taking into account market trend forecasts, etc. and the property's unique characteristics with capitalization rate as a basis Cost method value 2,500,000,000 Land ratio 83.6% Building ratio 16.4% Other items considered by appraiser None upon appraisal 20 / 25 (6) D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG Overview of Appraisal Report Appraisal value 2,140,000,000 yen Appraisal company Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd. Appraisal date January 31, 2021 (yen) Item Content Overview, etc. Estimated by using the income approach value based on the discount cash Income approach value 2,140,000,000 flow method as the standard and verifying the value through the direct capitalization method Value based on direct capitalization 2,240,000,000 method Operating revenue 108,413,535 Maximum gross 114,119,511 Assessed market rent by comparing characteristics of the property with rental operating revenue cases, etc. Vacancy loss, etc. 5,705,976 Assessed based on leveled mid- to long-term vacancy rate that corresponds to the market rent Operating expenses 25,845,088 Maintenance expenses 4,072,032 Assessed based on the quotation of building management fees, similar cases, etc. Utility expenses 5,904,446 Based on indicated income and expenditure results, etc. Repair expenses 2,065,000 Assessed by allocating the figure based on the engineering report and similar cases to repair expenses (30%) and capital expenditures (70%) PM fees 2,017,402 Assessed based on PM business quotation Tenant solicitation 715,717 Assumed that 10% of tenants are replaced per year expenses, etc. Taxes and public dues 8,440,100 Recorded based on the most recent materials on taxation Non-life insurance 136,880 Recorded based on the materials on insurance. No earthquake insurance fees Other expenses 2,493,511 Based on indicated income and expenditure results, etc. Net operating income 82,568,447 Gain on management of income from lump- 604,876 Assessed investment returns at 1.0% sum payment Capital expenditures 4,720,000 Assessed by allocating the figure based on the engineering report and similar cases to repair expenses (30%) and capital expenditures (70%) Net income 78,453,323 Assessed after comprehensively taking into account the marketability of Capitalization Rate 3.5% target properties, trend of real estate investment market, degree of deviation between the current rent and market rent, etc. based on the capitalization rate of transaction cases Value based on the DCF Method 2,090,000,000 Discount rate 3.5% Assessed by taking into account individual risks for target properties in the base yield of office buildings Terminal capitalization rate 3.6% Assessed on future uncertainties with the capitalization rate as a basis Cost method value 2,000,000,000 Land ratio 86.1% Building ratio 13.9% Other items considered by appraiser None upon appraisal One REIT corporate website: https://one-reit.com/en/ < Attached Materials > Reference Information 1: Photo and Map of the Assets to Be Acquired Reference Information 2: List of Portfolio (after the Transactions) 21 / 25 Reference Information 1: Photo and Map of the Assets to Be Acquired (1) D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG Korakuen Bunkyo Ward Office Station Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line Tokyo Dome D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG Koishikawa Korakuen Hongo 1 Post Office Korakuen Hall Tokyo Dome Hotel Tokyo Dome City Post Office Metropolitan Expressway Route 5 (Ikebukuro Line) Suidobashi Station 22 / 25 (2) MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building Metropolitan Expressway Route 5 (Ikebukuro Line) Teikyo Heisei Otsuka- University ekimae ONEST Ikebukuro East Building Station (Former name：Yamagami Building) Toshima Post Office Sunshine City Minami-Otsuka Hall Toshimaminamiotsuka Post Office Toshima City Central Library Toshima WardHigashi-Ikebukuro 4-chome Office Zoshigaya Cemetery Gokokuji Temple 23 / 25 (3) D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG Kanda Station ONEST Kanda Square Mizuho Bank APA Hotel Sumitomo Mitsui Bank D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG Shin-Nihombashi Mizuho Bank Station Shinnihonbashi Station Post Office 24 / 25 Reference Information 2: List of Portfolio (after the Transactions) (Planned) Investment Category Property No Property name Location (Note 1) Acquisition price ratio (million yen) (%) (Note 2) (Note 3) OT-2 ONEST Kanda Square Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo 7,350 7.0 OT-3 Tachikawa Nishiki-cho Building Tachikawa City, Tokyo 3,264 3.1 OT-5 ONEST Yokohama Nishiguchi Building Yokohama City, Kanagawa 3,110 3.0 OT-6 Yushima First Genesis Building Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo - - OT-7 ONEST Nakano Building Nakano Ward, Tokyo 2,880 2.8 OT-8 36 Sankyo Building Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo - - OT-9 Minami-Shinagawa JN Building Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo 2,165 2.1 OT-10 Minami-Shinagawa N Building Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo 2,292 2.2 OT-11 Minami-Shinagawa J Building Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo 2,020 1.9 OT-13 Hachioji SIA Building Hachioji City, Tokyo 730 0.7 OT-14 ONEST Motoyoyogi Square Shibuya Ward, Tokyo 7,500 7.2 OT-15 ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building Taito Ward, Tokyo 2,700 2.6 OT-16 Daido Life Omiya Building Saitama City, Saitama 3,000 2.9 Office OT-17 ONEST Ikebukuro East Building Toshima Ward, Tokyo 2,200 2.1 OT-18 Crescendo Building Yokohama City, Kanagawa 2,466 2.4 OT-19 Tokyo Parkside Building Koto Ward, Tokyo 10,450 10.0 OT-20 ONEST Nishi-Gotanda Square Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo 4,500 4.3 OT-21 D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo 5,406 5.2 OT-22 MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building Toshima Ward, Tokyo 3,900 3.7 OT-23 D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo 2,100 2.0 OO-1 ONEST Shin-Osaka Square Osaka City, Osaka 4,612 4.4 OO-2 Karasuma Plaza 21 Kyoto City, Kyoto 3,700 3.5 OO-3 ONEST Nagoya Nishiki Square Nagoya City, Aichi 2,381 2.3 OO-4 MY Kumamoto Building Kumamoto City, Kumamoto 1,152 1.1 OO-5 Nagoya Fushimi Square Building Nagoya City, Aichi 4,812 4.6 OO-6 Daihakata Building Fukuoka City, Fukuoka 10,650 10.2 OO-7 Higobashi Center Building Osaka City, Osaka 8,930 8.6 Subtotal (25 properties) 104,270 100.0 Retail R-1 fab Minami-Osawa Hachioji City, Tokyo - - Subtotal (0 properties) - - Total (25 properties) 104,270 100.0 Kagurazaka Kogyo GK Silent Partnership Equity Interest 18 - (Kagurazaka Plaza Building (Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo)) Investment ONE Bridge Fund S GK Silent Partnership Equity Interest securities 20 - (Shinkawa 1-chome Building (Chuo Ward, Tokyo), Hakozaki 314 Building (Chuo Ward, Tokyo)) Total (2 cases) 38 - (Note 1) The "Location" column contains the minimum independent administrative district where each property is located. (Note 2) "(Planned) Acquisition price" column shows the trading value (excluding amount equivalent to consumption tax, etc.) described in the purchase and sale agreements of real estate or trust beneficiary rights in real estate related to acquired assets. (Note 3) "Investment ratio" column shows figure calculated as a percentage of the (planned) acquisition price of each asset to the aggregate (planned) acquisition price of assets, and rounded to the first decimal place. 25 / 25 Attachments Original document

