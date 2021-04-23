Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One REIT : Notice concerning Asset Transfers and Lease Terminations and Acquisition and Leasing of Assets

04/23/2021 | 04:00am EDT
Translation Purposes Only

March 24, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Koji Hashimoto, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Koji Hashimoto, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Managing Director Finance & Administration Division

TEL:+81-3-3242-7155

Notice concerning Asset Transfers and Lease Terminations (fab Minami-Osawa and Two Other Properties)

and Acquisition and Leasing of Assets (D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG and Two Other Properties)

One REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "One REIT") announced on March 24, 2021, that Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"), the asset management company to which One REIT entrusts management of its assets, made a decision to conduct asset transfers and lease terminations as well as acquisition and leasing of assets (hereinafter referred to as the "Transfer" and the "Acquisition," respectively, and the "Transactions" collectively; the assets subject to the Transfer and the assets subject to the Acquisition are hereinafter referred to as the "Assets to Be Transferred" and the "Assets to Be Acquired," respectively).

1. Overview of the Transactions

  1. Overview of the Transfer

Yushima First

36 Sankyo Building

fab Minami-Osawa

1.

Property name (Property No.)

Genesis Building

(OT-8)

(R-1)

(OT-6)

2.

Location (Note 1)

Bunkyo Ward,

Shinjuku Ward,

Hachioji City,

Tokyo

Tokyo

Tokyo

3.

Assets to be transferred

Trust beneficiary rights

4.

Total planned transfer price (Note 2)

9,390 million yen

(Note 3)

5.

Book value (Note 4)

2,660 million yen

2,310 million yen

3,979 million yen

Difference between total planned

6.

transfer price and total book value

439 million yen

(Note 5)

7.

Appraisal value (Note 6)

3,210 million yen

2,770 million yen

4,810 million yen

8.

Conclusion date of purchase and sale

March 24, 2021

agreement

9.

Planned transfer date

March 26, 2021

10.

Buyer

See "4. Overview of the Buyer and the Seller" below

11.

Settlement method

Lump-sum receipt at the time of delivery

(2) Overview of the Acquisition

D'sVARIE

MSB-21 Minami-

D'sVARIE

1.

Property name (Property No.)

HONGO BLDG

Otsuka Building

KANDA BLDG

(OT-21)

(OT-22)

(OT-23)

2.

Location (Note 1)

Bunkyo Ward,

Toshima Ward,

Chiyoda Ward,

Tokyo

Tokyo

Tokyo

3.

Assets to be acquired

Trust beneficiary rights

4.

Planned acquisition price(Note 7)

5,406 million yen

3,900 million yen

2,100 million yen

5.

Appraisal value (Note 6)

5,440 million yen

3,950 million yen

2,140 million yen

6.

Conclusion date of purchase and sale

March 24, 2021

agreement

7.

Planned acquisition date

March 30, 2021

8.

Seller

See "4. Overview of the Buyer and the Seller" below

Proceeds from the transfer of the Assets to Be Transferred

9.

Acquisition funds

described in "(1) Overview of the Transfer" above and

borrowings (Note 8)

10.

Settlement method

Lump-sum payment at the time of delivery

(Note 1)

The "Location" column contains the minimum independent administrative district where each property is located.

(Note 2) The "Total planned transfer price" column contains the trading value of the Assets to Be Transferred (excluding transfer costs, adjusted amount of fixed asset tax and city planning tax, consumption tax, local consumption tax, etc.) described in the purchase and sale agreement of trust beneficiary rights related to the Assets to Be Transferred.

(Note 3) Only the sum of the planned transfer prices of the Assets to Be Transferred rounded down to the nearest million yen is indicated as it is required by the buyer as a prerequisite for the Transfer that the planned transfer prices of individual properties not be disclosed.

(Note 4) As of August 31, 2020.

(Note 5) The figure, calculated for reference purposes only, represents the difference between the planned transfer price and the book value, and differs from the gain or loss on transfer. Furthermore, only the sum of the difference between the planned transfer price and the book value rounded down to the nearest million yen is indicated as the planned transfer price of the Assets to Be Transferred is undisclosed due to the reason described in (Note 3) above.

(Note 6) Appraisal date of the "Appraisal value" is August 31, 2020, for the Assets to Be Transferred and January 31, 2021, for the Assets to Be Acquired.

(Note 7) The "Planned acquisition price" column contains the trading value of the Assets to Be Acquired (excluding equivalent to consumption tax, etc.) described in the purchase and sale agreement of trust beneficiary rights related to the Assets to Be Acquired.

(Note 8) For more details, please refer to "Notice concerning Borrowing of Funds" announced today

2. Reason for the Transactions

One REIT's basic strategy centers on "Continuous growth of dividends" and "Disciplined external growth considering portfolio and financial structure" for further growth in the future. Guided by this strategy, One REIT decided to conduct the Transactions as asset replacement to achieve qualitative improvement of its portfolio.

One REIT believes that the Transactions serve as an endeavor to further strengthen the stability of its portfolio and contribute to increasing unitholder value. After the Transactions, the portfolio of One REIT will include 25 properties, increasing the total (planned) acquisition price to 104,270 million yen.

One REIT will continue its endeavors to enhance the stability and the profitability of its portfolio by utilizing support from the sponsor and support company, with an aim to increase unitholder value and medium- to long-term growth.

  1. Reason for the Transfer
    The Assets to Be Transferred have maintained high occupancy rates in recent years and made stable contributions to the revenue of One REIT's portfolio. On the other hand, the Asset Management Company decided to conduct the Transfer as it believes implementing the Transfer in the current real estate transaction market where investment demand remains strong despite the impact of COVID-19 and striving to acquire assets which serve to achieve qualitative improvement of One REIT's portfolio using the proceeds from the Transfer would contribute to increasing unitholder value, although the total planned transfer price is lower than the total appraisal value, taking into account (1) increasing downside risks for retail facilities (fab Minami-Osawa) such as increase in requests for rent reduction from retail tenants including restaurants that are strongly impacted by COVID-19 and (2) concerns from the perspective of the maintenance of stable operation in the current market environment in light of past management results due to the rise in vacancy rates in the rental market resulting from the spread of telework and remote work taking root in companies (Yushima First Genesis Building and 36 Sankyo Building) under the environment in which the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is prolonged.
  2. Reason for the Acquisition
    The Assets to Be Acquired fall under the category of assets subject to asset management as provided for by the Articles of Incorporation of One REIT. The acquisition was decided as the acquisition of the Assets to Be Acquired was judged to contribute to the qualitative improvement of One REIT's portfolio through tenant diversification and stabilization of the revenue base. For more details on the points of evaluation in acquiring each of the Assets to Be Acquired, please refer to the "Property Characteristics" column in "3. Details of the Assets to Be Transferred and the Assets to Be Acquired" below. Each tenant of the Assets to Be Acquired complies with the tenant selection standard described in the "Report on the Management Structure and System of the Issuer, Etc. of Real Estate Investment Trust Units and Related Parties" dated November 27, 2020.

3. Details of the Assets to Be Transferred and the Assets to Be Acquired

Outline of the Assets to Be Transferred and the Assets to Be Acquired is listed in the table below.

Description on the information provided in each column and the terms used in the table are as follows. The information provided in the table is as of January 31, 2021, unless otherwise stated. Provided, "Trustee" and "Expiration date of trust period" columns for the Assets to Be Acquired are the plan at the time of acquisition of the said Assets to Be Acquired by One REIT.

a. "Planned transfer price" is undisclosed due to the reason described in "1. Overview of the Transactions (Note 3)" above.

b. The "Acquisition price" column and the "Planned acquisition price" column contain the trading value of the Assets to Be Transferred and the Assets to Be Acquired (excluding equivalent to consumption tax, etc.) described in the purchase and sale agreement related to acquisition of the Assets to Be Transferred, and described in the purchase and sale agreement related to acquisition of the Assets to Be Acquired.

c. The "Planned acquisition date" column contains the planned date when the asset is planned to be acquired by One REIT.

d. The "Appraisal value" column contains the appraisal value described in the Real Estate Appraisal Report by Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. or Japan Real Estate Institute with August 31, 2020, being the appraisal date for the Assets to Be Transferred. The column contains the appraisal value described in the Real Estate Appraisal Report by Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd. or Chuo Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. with January 31, 2021, being the appraisal date for the Assets to Be Acquired.

e. Explanation of the "Land" column:

  1. The "Location" column contains the lot address as stated in the registry. The "(Domicile)" column contains the residential address. In case that the domicile is not available, the column contains the building location as stated in the registry (if there are multiple, then one of the locations.)
  2. The "Area" column contains the parcel area as stated in the registry.

    1. The "Zoning" column contains the zoning category from Article 8, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the City Planning Act.
    2. The "Building-to-landratio/Floor-area ratio" column contains the quantitative values (upper limit) stipulated in accordance with the Building Standards Act, City Planning Act and other relevant laws and ordinances.
    3. The "Type of ownership" column contains the type of rights retained in trust by the trustee concerning the Assets to Be Transferred and Assets to Be Acquired.
  2. Explanation of "Building" column:
    1. The "Completed" column is the initial completion date as stated in the registry.
    2. The "Construction / Number of floors" column contains the structure and numbers of floors as stated in the registry and may differ from the present state.
    3. The "Total floor space" column contains the sum total of the floor areas stated in the registry and may differ from the present state.
    4. The "Use" column contains the primary type of use stated in the registry and may differ from the present state.
    5. The "Type of ownership" column contains the type of rights retained in trust by the trustee concerning the Assets to Be Transferred and Assets to Be Acquired.
  4. The "PML value" column contains the PML value based on the portfolio earthquake PML appraisal report as of January 2021 by SOMPO Risk Management Inc.
  5. The "PM Company" column contains the property management company to which property management operations are outsourced as of March 24, 2021.
  6. The "Master Lease Company" column contains the master lease company to which master lease operations are outsourced as of March 24, 2021, or, if a change in master lease company or termination of such outsource after the acquisition is planned, the information after such change.
  7. The "Total leasable area" column contains the total floor space (in the event that the common areas are leased out, the said areas are included) that can be leased for office and retail in the building concerning the Assets to Be Transferred and Assets to Be Acquired. The total leasable area does not include the leasable area of the land used for parking lots or other purposes. Total leasable area is not what is stated in the registry, but is calculated based on an area shown in the lease agreement. Therefore, the total leasable area does not necessarily match the total floor space stated in the registry. The data in this column for the Assets to Be Acquired is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired.
  8. The "Leased area" column contains data based on the leased space shown in lease agreements with each tenant from among the total leasable area. The leased area does not include the leased space of the land used for parking lots or other purposes. The data in this column for the Assets to Be Acquired is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired.
  9. The "Occupancy rate" column contains the figure as a percentage obtained by dividing the leased area by the total leasable area and rounded off to the first decimal place. The data in this column for the Assets to Be Acquired is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired.
  10. The "Total number of tenants" column contains the number of tenants described in the following manner: one tenant per asset is described in case that the tenant takes out a lease on multiple rooms in the same Assets to Be Transferred and Assets to Be Acquired.
  11. The "Property-related operating revenue" column contains the actual value of the fiscal period ended August 2020.
  12. The "Monthly rent (including common area charges)" column contains the total monthly rent described in a lease agreement with each tenant (including common area charges but excluding usage fees for parking lots and accessory facilities such as warehouse as well as amount equivalent to consumption tax, etc.), rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. The data in this column is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired. Monthly rent for a tenant that falls into a free rent period as of January 31, 2021, is calculated based on the monthly rent described in the lease agreement.

p. The "Lease and guarantee deposits" column contains the residual amount of lease and guarantee deposits, etc. (excluding the lease and guarantee deposits, etc. related to parking lots and accessory facilities such as warehouse) of each tenant as of January 31, 2021, described in the lease agreement concluded with each tenant (in case there are amounts for which return is unnecessary, then the amount arrived at after deducting such amount), rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. The data in this column for the Assets to Be Acquired is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired.

q. The "Special remarks" column contains important issues related to the relationship of rights and the usage, etc. of the Assets to Be Acquired, as well as important issues in consideration of the impact on the appraisal value, profitability and liquidity of the Assets to Be Acquired.

r. The "Property Characteristics" column contains information based on the appraisal report, etc. in relation to the Assets to Be Acquired that has been prepared by an appraiser and the analysis conducted by the Asset Management Company. Time on foot from a station in the column is based on the assumption that it takes 1 minute on foot to travel 80 meters of road distance, in accordance with the Fair Competition Code Concerning Representations of Real Estates (Japan Fair Trade Commission Public Notice No. 23). Any fractional numbers are rounded up to the nearest minute.

  1. Assets to Be Transferred
  1. Yushima First Genesis Building

Property name

Yushima First Genesis Building

Specified assets category

Trust beneficiary rights

Trustee

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Planned transfer price

Undisclosed

Acquisition price

2,751 million yen

Appraisal value

3,210 million yen

Appraisal company

Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Location

2-221 Yushima, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Land

(Domicile)

2-31-14 Yushima, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Area

865.02 m2

Type of ownership

Proprietary Ownership

Completed

August 1991

Structure /

SRC, B1/7F

Number of floors

Building

Total floor space

5,048.99 m2

Use

Office, parking, warehouse

Type of ownership

Proprietary Ownership

Lease status

(Note)

Total leasable area

2,950.22 m2

Leased area

2,632.96 m2

End of

End of

End of

End of

End of

Occupancy rate

August

February

August

February

August

2018

2019

2019

2020

2020

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

89.2%

Total number of

5

tenants

Property-related

90 million yen

operating revenue

Lease and guarantee

93 million yen

deposits

(Note) The status as of August 31, 2020 is described.

2) 36 Sankyo Building

Property name

36 Sankyo Building

Specified assets category

Trust beneficiary rights

Trustee

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Planned transfer price

Undisclosed

Acquisition price

2,395 million yen

Appraisal value

2,770 million yen

Appraisal company

Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Location

212-1 and 227-1 Shin Ogawa-machi,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Land

(Domicile)

8-30 Shin Ogawa-machi,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Area

1,529.86 m2

Type of ownership

Proprietary Ownership (partial co-ownership)(Note 1)

Completed

October 1991

Structure /

RC/B2/4F

Number of floors

Building

Total floor space

4,687.65 m2

Use

Office, parking

Type of ownership

Proprietary Ownership

Lease status

(Note 2)

Total leasable area

3,724.17 m2

Leased area

3,724.17 m2

End of

End of

End of

End of

End of

Occupancy rate

August

February

August

February

August

2018

2019

2019

2020

2020

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Total number of

3

tenants

Property-related

84 million yen

operating revenue

Lease and guarantee

74 million yen

deposits

(Note 1) Of the land on this property, the land located at 227-1 is co-owned by 8 persons and the trustee's percentage of ownership in 227-1 is 10/30th. In addition, land of 227-1 is also deemed as a private road in accordance with Article 42-2 of the Building Standards Act.

(Note 2) The status as of August 31, 2020 is described.

3) fab Minami-Osawa

Property name

fab Minami-Osawa

Specified assets category

Trust beneficiary rights

Trustee

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Planned transfer price

Undisclosed

Acquisition price

4,250 million yen

Appraisal value

4,810 million yen

Appraisal company

Japan Real Estate Institute

Location

2-3Minami-Osawa,Hachioji-shi, Tokyo

Land

(Domicile)

2-3Minami-Osawa,Hachioji-shi, Tokyo

Area

2,727.54 m2

Type of ownership

Proprietary Ownership

Completed

December 2001

Structure /

S/7F

Number of floors

Building

Total floor space

9,140.30 m2

Use

Retail, movie theater

Type of ownership

Proprietary Ownership

Lease status

(Note)

Total leasable area

8,409.23 m2

Leased area

8,409.23 m2

End of

End of

End of

End of

End of

Occupancy rate

August

February

August

February

August

2018

2019

2019

2020

2020

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100%

Total number of

14

tenants

Property-related

173 million yen

operating revenue

Lease and guarantee

250 million yen

deposits

(Note) The status as of August 31, 2020 is described.

  1. Details of the Assets to Be Acquired
  1. D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG

Property name

D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG

Specified assets category

Trust beneficiary rights

Trustee

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Expiration date of trust period

March 31, 2031

Planned acquisition price

5,406 million yen

Planned acquisition date

March 30, 2021

Appraisal value

5,440 million yen

Appraisal company

Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Location

1-122-1 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

(Domicile)

1-24-1 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Area

1,179.51 m2

Land

Zoning

Commercial district/Neighboring commercial district

Building-to-land ratio

80%/400%500

/ Floor-area ratio

Type of ownership

Proprietary Ownership

Completed

December 1987

Structure /

SRC with flat roof, 8F

Number of floors

Building

Total floor space

5,652.18 m2

Use

Office, parking

Type of ownership

Proprietary Ownership

Collateral

None

PML

7.69%

PM Company

Toyo Real Estate Property Management Co.,Ltd.

Master Lease Company

None

Lease status

Total leasable area

4,468.06 m2

Leased area

4,468.06 m2

Occupancy rate

100.0%

Total number of

7

tenants

Monthly rent

(including common

19,796 thousand yen

area charges)

Lease and guarantee

151,034 thousand yen

deposits

Special remarks

None

Property Characteristics

  • An office building with high visibility located along Ikizaka Street and about a 3-minute walk from Suidobashi Station on the Toei Mita Line and about a 6-minute walk from Korakuen Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line and Nanboku Line, and situated at a location with high traffic convenience offering excellent access to Tokyo Station and Shinjuku Station.
  • Having a relatively large standard floor area of approximately 184 tsubo in the area with many small buildings, and stable demand from tenants is expected.
  • Currently undergoing renovation work whose expenses are borne by the seller at the entrance on the 1st floor in cooperation with the seller, and such work is scheduled to be completed after the acquisition by One REIT.

2) MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building

Property name

MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building

Specified assets category

Trust beneficiary rights

Trustee

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 1)

Expiration date of trust period

March 31, 2031

Planned acquisition price

3,900 million yen

Planned acquisition date

March 30, 2021

Appraisal value

3,950 million yen

Appraisal company

Chuo Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Location

2-37-5Minami-Otsuka,Toshima-ku, Tokyo

(Domicile)

2-37-5Minami-Otsuka,Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Area

1,036.58 m2

Land

Zoning

Commercial district

Building-to-land ratio

80%/621.24% (Note 2)

/ Floor-area ratio

Type of ownership

Proprietary Ownership

Completed

April 1991

Structure /

RC with flat roof, B2/12F

Number of floors

Building

Total floor space

5,724.39 m2

Use

Office, retail, apartment, parking, warehouse

Type of ownership

Proprietary Ownership

Collateral

None

PML

1.13%

PM Company

Itochu Urban Community Ltd.

Master Lease Company

Itochu Urban Community Ltd.

Lease status

Total leasable area

4,123.03 m2

Leased area

4,123.03 m2

Occupancy rate

100.0%

Total number of

14

tenants

Monthly rent

(including common

16,601 thousand yen

area charges)

Lease and guarantee

151,194 thousand yen

deposits

Special remarks

None

(Note 1) The trustee of the Property falls under the category of both "interested persons, etc." defined in the "Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereafter referred to as the "Investment Trusts Act")" and "an interested party" defined in the internal regulation concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company

(Note 2) The maximum floor-area ratio has been eased for the Property in accordance with the overall design system under Article 59-2 of the Building Standards Act.

Property Characteristics

  • Located about a 5-minute walk from Otsuka Station on the JR Yamanote Line and about a 6-minute walk from Shin-Otsuka Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line, and situated at a location with high traffic convenience offering excellent access to Tokyo Station and Otemachi Station.
  • High building specifications such as a ceiling height of 2,600 mm, individual air-conditioning system and quake-absorbing structure, and stable demand from tenants is expected.
  • Already underwent renovation work for the exclusive residential portion (excluding some areas) in March 2020. Currently undergoing renovation work at the common corridor and the 1st floor entrance of the residence as well as the 1st floor entrance of the office and common areas on standard floors (excluding some toilets and kitchenettes) of which expenses are borne by the seller, and such work is scheduled to be completed after the acquisition by One REIT.

3) D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG

Property name

D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG

Specified assets category

Trust beneficiary rights

Trustee

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Expiration date of trust period

March 31, 2031

Planned acquisition price

2,100 million yen

Planned acquisition date

March 30, 2021

Appraisal value

2,140 million yen

Appraisal company

Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Location

4-2,4-8 and 4-9Kanda-Nishifukudacho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(Domicile)

4 Kanda-Nishifukudacho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Area

298.35 m2

Land

Zoning

Commercial district

Building-to-land ratio

80%/600%800

/ Floor-area ratio

Type of ownership

Proprietary Ownership

Completed

February 1996

Structure /

SRC/RC with flat roof, 8F

Number of floors

Building

Total floor space

1,796.69 m2

Use

Retail, office

Type of ownership

Proprietary Ownership

Collateral

None

PML

6.27%

PM Company

Toyo Real Estate Property Management Co.,Ltd.

Master Lease Company

None

Lease status

Total leasable area

1,698.24 m2

Leased area

1,698.24 m2

Occupancy rate

100.0%

Total number of

8

tenants

Monthly rent

(including common

7,534 thousand yen

area charges)

Lease and guarantee

55,540 thousand yen

deposits

Special remarks

None

Property Characteristics

  • Located about a 4-minute walk from Shin-Nihonbashi Station on the JR Sobu Main Line, about a 5-minute walk from Kanda Station on the JR Yamanote Line, Keihin Tohoku Line and Chuo Line and about a 6- minute walk from Kanda Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line, and situated at a location offering high convenience in terms of business and excellent traffic convenience where multiple lines are available.
  • Stable demand from tenants is expected going forward as the Property offers excellent cost merit despite its proximity to the Marunouchi and Otemachi area where offices concentrate as well as high traffic convenience.
  • Currently undergoing renovation work whose expenses are borne by the seller at the entrance on the 1st floor and the toilet and kitchenette on the 5th floor in cooperation with the seller, and such work is scheduled to be completed after the acquisition by One REIT.

4. Overview of the Buyer and the Seller

  1. Overview of the Buyer

The buyer is a domestic godo kaisha but is otherwise undisclosed as no consent has been obtained from the buyer regarding disclosure of its name, etc. Furthermore, neither One REIT nor the Asset Management Company has any capital, personnel, or business relationships to note with the buyer as of March 24, 2021. Moreover, the buyer is not a related party of One REIT or the Asset Management Company.

  1. Overview of the Seller
  1. D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG and D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG

Name

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

Location

3-3-5 Umeda, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka

Position / Name of representative

Keiichi Yoshii, President & CEO

Single-family house business, rental housing business, condominium business,

Nature of business

housing stock business, commercial facility business, business facility

business, etc.

Stated capital

161,699 million yen (as of December 31, 2020)

Date of establishment

March 4, 1947

Net assets

1,842,883 million yen (as of December 31, 2020)

Total assets

4,988,473 million yen (as of December 31, 2020)

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)

9.70%

Large shareholder and shareholding

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.

5.92%

ratio

(Trust account)

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.

2.47%

(Trust account 7)

Relationship with the One REIT or the Asset Management Company

Capital relations

There is no capital relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset

Management Company. In addition, there is no capital relationship to be

specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One

REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated

companies of the concerned company.

Personnel relations

There is no personal relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset

Management Company. In addition, there is no personnel relationship to be

specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One

REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated

companies of the concerned company.

Business relations

There is no business relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset

Management Company. In addition, there is no business relationship to be

specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One

REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated

companies of the concerned company.

Circumstances applicable to

The concerned company is not a related party of One REIT or the Asset

related parties

Management Company.

2) MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building

Name

ML Estate Company, Limited

Location

1-2-6 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Position / Name of representative

Hirohide Ishiyama, President & CEO

Nature of business

Building lease, etc.

Stated capital

10 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)

Date of establishment

December 3, 1993

Net assets

14,299 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)

Total assets

224,717 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)

Large shareholder and shareholding

Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited

100.0%

ratio

Relationship with the One REIT or the Asset Management Company

Capital relations

There is no capital relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset

Management Company. In addition, there is no capital relationship to be

specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One

REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated

companies of the concerned company.

Personnel relations

There is no personal relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset

Management Company. In addition, there is no personnel relationship to be

specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One

REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated

companies of the concerned company.

Business relations

There is no business relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset

Management Company. Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd. (hereafter

referred to as "MREM"), a subsidiary of the parent company of the Asset

Management Company, has been entrusted with the asset management

operations of the concerned company.

Circumstances applicable to

The concerned company does not fall under the category of a related party.

related parties

However, the concerned company is an interested party as set forth in the

internal rule concerning trading with interested party of the Asset Management

Company.

5. Status of Owner, Etc.

Among the Assets to Be Acquired, the seller in the purchase and sale agreement for MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building does not fall under the category of "interested persons, etc." under the Investment Trusts Act. However, since it entrusts asset management to MREM, a subsidiary of the parent company of the Asset Management Company, it falls under the category of "an interested party" as defined in the interested party transaction rule of the Asset Management Company. As a consequence, prescribed procedures were taken by One REIT and the Asset Management Company in accordance with said interested party transaction rule when concluding the purchase and sale agreement.

D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG and D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG will not be acquired from persons having special interest with One REIT or the Asset Management Company.

The status of the owner, etc. for MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building is as follows.

  1. Name of the company/person (2) Relationship with the person with a special vested interest (3) Background/reason for the acquisition (4) Acquisition price (5) Acquisition period

Property name

Current owner/trustee

Previous owner/trustee

MSB-21 Minami-

(1)

ML Estate Company, Limited

Person other than one who has special

Otsuka Building

(2)

MREM, a subsidiary of the parent company

interest.

of the Asset Management Company, has

been entrusted with the asset management

operations

(3)

For the purpose of investment

(4)

Omitted as the property is owned for more than

a year

(5)

August 29, 2019

6. Overview of Brokerage

  1. Overview of Brokerage in the Transfer

Name

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Head office address

1-2-1, Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Position / Name of representative

Kei Umeda, President & CEO

Nature of business

Trust services, banking services

Stated capital

247.3 billion yen (September 30, 2020)

Date of establishment

May 9, 1925

Relationship with the One REIT or the Asset Management Company

Capital relations

The concerned company owns 22,530 investment units of One REIT (9.39% of

total number of investment units issued and outstanding) through the Asset

Management Company's parent company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary

of the concerned company, and indirectly owns all of the issued shares of the

Asset Management Company.

Personnel relations

A staff of the concerned company is serving as Executive Director of One REIT

and Representative Director of the Asset Management Company. In addition,

five staff of the concerned company are serving as Directors of the Asset

Management Company (including the Representative Director of the Asset

Management Company).

Business relations

The concerned company concluded a sponsor support agreement with One REIT

and the Asset Management Company. The concerned company is also a transfer

agent, administrative agent (business operations related to administrative work

on accounting, etc. and business operations related to the operation of the

administrative instruments) and asset custodian of One REIT, as well as trustee

for some of the properties owned by One REIT.

Circumstances applicable to related

The concerned company does not fall under the category of a related parties of

parties

One REIT.

However, the concerned company falls within the scope of the parent company

of the Asset Management Company.

Brokerage fee

281 million yen (excluding consumption tax)

  1. Overview of Brokerage in the Acquisition There is no brokerage.

7. Transaction with Interested Persons, Etc.

  1. Transaction with interested persons, etc. pertaining to the Transfer

The buyer does not fall under the category of either "interested persons, etc." defined in the Investment Trust Act or "an interested party" defined in the internal regulation concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company.

The conclusion of a brokerage agreement mentioned above falls under the category of a transaction with "interested persons, etc." defined in the Investment Trusts Act and a "transaction with an interested party" defined in the internal regulations concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company, and thus the decision is made after predetermined procedures being taken in accordance with the internal rules and regulations of One REIT and the Asset Management Company.

  1. Transaction with interested persons, etc. pertaining to the Acquisition

The sellers of D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG and D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG do not fall under the category of either "interested persons, etc." defined in the Investment Trust Act or "an interested party" defined in the internal regulation concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company.

The seller of MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building does not fall under the category of "interested persons, etc." defined in the Investment Trusts Act but falls under the category of "an interested party" defined in the internal regulations concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company, and the decision is made after predetermined procedures being taken in accordance with the internal rules and regulations of One REIT and the Asset Management Company.

8. Schedule of Transfer and Acquisition

(1) Schedule of Transfer

Decision date for transfer

March 24, 2021

Conclusion date of purchase and sale agreement

March 24, 2021

Receipt date of payment

March 26, 2021

(scheduled) (Note)

Property delivery date

March 26, 2021

(scheduled)

(Note) The proceeds from the Transfer will be used as acquisition funds for the Assets to Be Acquired.

(2) Schedule of Acquisition

Decision date for acquisition

March 24, 2021

The conclusion date of purchase and sale agreement

March 24, 2021

Payment date

March 30, 2021

(scheduled) (Note)

Property delivery date

March 30, 2021

(scheduled)

(Note) The proceeds from the transfer of the Assets to Be Transferred and borrowings are scheduled to be used as acquisition funds for the Acquisition.

9. Outlook of Financial Results

For more details on the business outlook of One REIT for the fiscal period ended February 2021 (15th Fiscal Period: September

1, 2020 to February 28, 2021), fiscal period ending August 2021 (16th Fiscal Period: March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) and

fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period: September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) associated with the Transaction, please refer to "Notice concerning Revisions to Forecast of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (15th Fiscal Period) and Fiscal Period Ending August 2021 (16th Fiscal Period) and Forecast of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period)" announced today.

10. Overview of Appraisal Report

  1. Yushima First Genesis Building

Overview of Appraisal Report

Appraisal value

3,210,000,000 yen

Appraisal company

Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Appraisal date

August 31, 2020

(yen)

Item

Content

Overview, etc.

Decided focusing on the income approach value based on the discount cash

Income approach value

3,210,000,000

flow method, while also verifying the value through the direct capitalization

method

Value based on direct capitalization

3,250,000,000

method

Operating revenue

188,649,275

Maximum gross

Recorded standard rent, etc. after taking into account the medium- to long-

198,958,816

term competitiveness of target properties based on the rent level of the

operating revenue

current agreement, the level and trend of new rent of similar properties

Recorded by considering the competitiveness of target properties, etc. based

Vacancy loss, etc.

10,309,541

on the actual vacancy rates of target properties and standard vacancy rates

of similar properties

Operating expenses

49,372,554

Maintenance expenses

11,440,514

Recorded by using the level of maintenance expenses of similar properties

and the current contract amount as reference

Utility expenses

12,170,760

Assessed based on the expense level of similar properties and historical data

and recorded after considering the actual occupancy rates

Repair expenses

2,848,750

Recorded the annual average amount of medium- to long-term repair

expenses in the engineering report

PM fees

2,638,962

Recorded after verifying the amount by comparing it with the level of PM

fees of similar properties based on the amount of the current PM agreement

Tenant solicitation

1,166,630

Assessed after considering the level of similar properties by using the actual

expenses, etc.

amounts in the prior years as reference

Taxes and public dues

18,274,600

Recorded based on the amount equivalent to the most recent actual amount

Non-life insurance

266,390

Recorded the actual amount after judging it to be appropriate

fees

Other expenses

565,948

Assessed as discretionary reserves based on the income and expenditure

results and income and expenditure budget

Net operating income

139,276,721

Gain on management

of income from lump-

1,330,410

Assessed investment returns at 1.0%

sum payment

Assessed by considering the CM fees in the annual average amount of the

Capital expenditures

10,452,445

average medium- to long-term renewal expenses in the engineering report

after verifying the amount by comparing it with the level of renewal

expenses of similar properties

Net income

130,154,686

Assessed by taking into account the property's unique characteristics such

Capitalization Rate

4.0%

as location and building specifications based on the investment yield of

similar properties

Value based on the DCF Method

3,190,000,000

Assessed by using both the method comparing with the evaluation cases of

Discount rate

3.8%

similar properties and the method adding the property's unique

characteristics to the yield of financial assets

Terminal capitalization rate

4.2%

Assessed by comprehensively taking into account uncertainties, etc. on the

trend of the transaction market based on the capitalization rate

Cost method value

2,050,000,000

Land ratio

81.5%

Building ratio

18.5%

Other items considered by appraiser

None

upon appraisal

(2) 36 Sankyo Building

Overview of Appraisal Report

Appraisal value

2,770,000,000 yen

Appraisal company

Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Appraisal date

August 31, 2020

(yen)

Item

Content

Overview, etc.

Decided focusing on the income approach value based on the discount cash

Income approach value

2,770,000,000

flow method, while also verifying the value through the direct capitalization

method

Value based on direct capitalization

2,800,000,000

method

Operating revenue

168,791,950

Maximum gross

Recorded standard rent, etc. after taking into account the medium- to long-

179,257,000

term competitiveness of target properties based on the rent level of the current

operating revenue

agreement, the level and trend of new rent of similar properties

Recorded by considering the competitiveness of target properties, etc. based

Vacancy loss, etc.

10,465,050

on the actual vacancy rates of target properties and standard vacancy rates of

similar properties

Operating expenses

45,734,732

Maintenance expenses

8,196,000

Recorded by taking into account the expense level, etc. of similar properties

based on the current contract amount

Utility expenses

16,222,176

Assessed based on historical data and expense level of similar properties and

recorded after considering the actual occupancy rates

Repair expenses

1,690,833

Recorded the annual average amount of medium- to long-term repair

expenses in the engineering report

PM fees

2,242,922

Recorded after verifying the amount by comparing it with the level of PM

fees based on the amount of the current PM agreement

Tenant solicitation

869,860

Assessed after considering the level of similar properties by using the actual

expenses, etc.

amounts in the prior years as reference

Taxes and public dues

15,858,700

Recorded based on the amount equivalent to the most recent actual amount

Non-life insurance

226,657

Recorded the actual amount after judging it to be appropriate

fees

Other expenses

427,584

Assessed as discretionary reserves based on the income and expenditure

results and income and expenditure budget

Net operating income

123,057,218

Gain on management

of income from lump-

809,460

Assessed investment returns at 1.0%

sum payment

Assessed by considering the CM fees in the annual average amount of the

Capital expenditures

9,120,291

estimated renewal expenses in the engineering report after verifying the

amount by comparing it with the level of renewal expenses of similar

properties

Net income

114,746,387

Assessed by taking into account the property's unique characteristics such as

Capitalization Rate

4.1%

location, building specifications and relationship of rights based on the

investment yield of similar properties

Value based on the DCF Method

2,760,000,000

Assessed by using both the method comparing with the evaluation cases of

Discount rate

3.9%

similar properties and the method adding the property's unique characteristics

to the yield of financial assets

Terminal capitalization rate

4.3%

Assessed by comprehensively taking into account uncertainties, etc. on the

trend of the transaction market based on the capitalization rate

Cost method value

2,120,000,000

Land ratio

86.4%

Building ratio

13.6%

Other items considered by appraiser

None

upon appraisal

(3) fab Minami-Osawa

Overview of Appraisal Report

Appraisal value

4,810,000,000 yen

Appraisal company

Japan Real Estate Institute

Appraisal date

August 31, 2020

(yen)

Item

Content

Overview, etc.

Estimated by treating equally the value calculated using the direct

Income approach value

4,810,000,000

capitalization method and the value calculated using the discounted cash flow

method

Value based on direct capitalization

4,870,000,000

method

Operating revenue

373,737,000

Maximum gross

Recorded after assessing rent, etc. that is believed to remain stable over the

380,385,000

medium to long term for the retail portion. Recorded based on the current

operating revenue

agreement for the movie theater.

Vacancy loss, etc.

6,648,000

Recorded by assuming the occupancy rate level that is stable over the medium

to long term

Operating expenses

139,415,000

Maintenance expenses

17,060,000

Recorded by using historical data and expense level, etc. of similar properties

as reference

Utility expenses

75,224,000

Recorded after considering the occupancy rate for the rental room based on

historical data

Recorded after considering the expense level of similar properties and the

Repair expenses

3,364,000

annual average amount of maintenance and renewal expenses in the

engineering report by using historical data as reference

PM fees

7,560,000

Recorded after considering the compensation rate, etc. of similar properties

by using the current amount of compensation as reference

Tenant solicitation

1,574,000

Recorded the average annual amount that was assessed based on the

expenses, etc.

anticipated turnover period of the tenant

Taxes and public dues

15,802,000

Recorded based on materials related to taxes and public dues

Non-life insurance

331,000

Recorded by considering the insurance premium based on agreement and

fees

insurance premium rate of similar properties

Other expenses

18,500,000

Recorded advertising cost, sales promotion cost, communication cost, road

exclusive-use fees, etc.

Net operating income

234,322,000

Gain on management

of income from lump-

2,475,000

Assessed investment returns at 1.0%

sum payment

Assessed after taking into account the level of capital expenditures at similar

Capital expenditures

7,930,000

properties, the age of the property and the annual average amount of

maintenance and renewal expenses in the engineering report

Net income

228,867,000

Assessed by adding or deducting the spread attributable to the individual

Capitalization Rate

4.7%

conditions of target properties to or from the base yield and taking into

account the transaction yield for similar properties

Value based on the DCF Method

4,750,000,000

Assessed by comprehensively taking into account the unique characteristics

Discount rate

4.5%

of target properties by using the investment yield in transactions of similar

properties as reference

Assessed by comprehensively taking into account future trends on investment

yield, risks associated with the property as an investment target, general

Terminal capitalization rate

4.9%

prediction of future economic growth rate, trends on real estate prices and

rent and other factors by using the transaction yield for similar properties as

reference

Cost method value

2,450,000,000

Land ratio

56.3%

Building ratio

43.7%

Other items considered by appraiser

None

upon appraisal

(4) D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG

Overview of Appraisal Report

Appraisal value

5,440,000,000 yen

Appraisal company

Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Appraisal date

January 31, 2021

(yen)

Item

Content

Overview, etc.

Estimated by using the income approach value based on the discount cash

Income approach value

5,440,000,000

flow method as the standard and verifying the value through the direct

capitalization method

Value based on direct capitalization

5,710,000,000

method

Operating revenue

287,450,327

Maximum gross

302,503,906

Assessed market rent by comparing characteristics of the property with rental

operating revenue

cases, etc.

Vacancy loss, etc.

15,053,579

Assessed based on leveled mid- to long-term vacancy rate that corresponds

to the market rent

Operating expenses

63,603,390

Maintenance expenses

12,995,359

Assessed based on the quotation of building management fees, similar cases,

etc.

Utility expenses

15,647,473

Based on indicated income and expenditure results, etc.

Repair expenses

6,650,000

Assessed by allocating the figure based on the engineering report and similar

cases to repair expenses (30%) and capital expenditures (70%)

PM fees

3,869,103

Assessed based on PM business quotation

Tenant solicitation

2,343,286

Assumed that 10% of tenants are replaced per year

expenses, etc.

Taxes and public dues

19,655,100

Recorded based on the most recent materials on taxation

Non-life insurance

430,917

Recorded based on the materials on insurance. No earthquake insurance

fees

Other expenses

2,012,152

Based on indicated income and expenditure results, etc.

Net operating income

223,846,937

Gain on management

of income from lump-

1,787,395

Assessed investment returns at 1.0%

sum payment

Capital expenditures

14,250,000

Assessed by allocating the figure based on the engineering report and similar

cases to repair expenses (30%) and capital expenditures (70%)

Net income

211,384,332

Assessed after comprehensively taking into account the marketability of

Capitalization Rate

3.7%

target properties, trend of real estate investment market, degree of gap

between the current rent and market rent, etc. based on the capitalization rate

of transaction cases

Value based on the DCF Method

5,330,000,000

Discount rate

3.7%

Assessed by taking into account individual risks for target properties in the

base yield of office buildings

Terminal capitalization rate

3.8%

Assessed on future uncertainties with the capitalization rate as a basis

Cost method value

5,350,000,000

Land ratio

89.7%

Building ratio

10.3%

Other items considered by appraiser

None

upon appraisal

(5) MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building

Overview of Appraisal Report

Appraisal value

3,950,000,000 yen

Appraisal company

Chuo Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Appraisal date

January 31, 2021

(yen)

Item

Content

Overview, etc.

Decided focusing on the income approach value based on the discount cash

Income approach value

3,950,000,000

flow method, while relating the income approach value based on the direct

capitalization method

Value based on direct capitalization

4,080,000,000

method

Operating revenue

234,260,000

Maximum gross

Assessed the level of new rent that is assumed when newly leasing target

244,030,000

properties by taking into account the current rent, rent of similar properties,

operating revenue

etc.

Assessed vacancy rate that is stable over the medium to long term by taking

Vacancy loss, etc.

9,770,000

into account the actual occupancy of target properties and similar properties,

the future market forecasts, etc.

Operating expenses

56,071,000

Assessed by taking into account historical data and expense level, etc. of

Maintenance expenses

15,515,000

similar properties based on the scheduled BM agreement terms and

conditions

Utility expenses

15,525,000

Assessed by taking into account the expense level, etc. of similar properties

based on historical data

Recorded the sum of minor repair expenses in the engineering report and

Repair expenses

3,270,000

restoration expenses assessed by taking into account historical data and

expense level, etc. of similar properties

Assessed by taking into account the expense level, etc. of similar properties

PM fees

4,338,0000

based on the scheduled PM agreement terms and conditions (including CM

fees)

Recorded the sum of brokerage fee, etc., and advertising cost and renewal fee

Tenant solicitation

1,993,000

assessed by taking into account the expense level, etc. of similar properties

expenses, etc.

and anticipated average turnover period of the tenant based on the scheduled

PM agreement terms and conditions

Taxes and public dues

15,004,000

The most recent actual amount

Non-life insurance

426,000

The most recent actual amount

fees

Other expenses

0

Net operating income

178,189,000

Gain on management

of income from lump-

1,378,000

Assessed investment returns at 1.0%

sum payment

Capital expenditures

20,484,000

Recorded the annual average amount of the estimated renewal expenses in

the engineering report

Net income

159,083,000

Assessed by taking into account the property's unique characteristics such as

Capitalization Rate

3.9%

location by using investment yield on transaction of similar properties, etc. as

reference

Value based on the DCF Method

3,890,000,000

Discount rate

3.7%

Assessed by taking into account market trend forecasts, etc. and

the

property's unique characteristics with capitalization rate as a basis

Terminal capitalization rate

4.1%

Assessed by taking into account market trend forecasts, etc. and

the

property's unique characteristics with capitalization rate as a basis

Cost method value

2,500,000,000

Land ratio

83.6%

Building ratio

16.4%

Other items considered by appraiser

None

upon appraisal

(6) D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG

Overview of Appraisal Report

Appraisal value

2,140,000,000 yen

Appraisal company

Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Appraisal date

January 31, 2021

(yen)

Item

Content

Overview, etc.

Estimated by using the income approach value based on the discount cash

Income approach value

2,140,000,000

flow method as the standard and verifying the value through the direct

capitalization method

Value based on direct capitalization

2,240,000,000

method

Operating revenue

108,413,535

Maximum gross

114,119,511

Assessed market rent by comparing characteristics of the property with rental

operating revenue

cases, etc.

Vacancy loss, etc.

5,705,976

Assessed based on leveled mid- to long-term vacancy rate that corresponds

to the market rent

Operating expenses

25,845,088

Maintenance expenses

4,072,032

Assessed based on the quotation of building management fees, similar

cases, etc.

Utility expenses

5,904,446

Based on indicated income and expenditure results, etc.

Repair expenses

2,065,000

Assessed by allocating the figure based on the engineering report and

similar cases to repair expenses (30%) and capital expenditures (70%)

PM fees

2,017,402

Assessed based on PM business quotation

Tenant solicitation

715,717

Assumed that 10% of tenants are replaced per year

expenses, etc.

Taxes and public dues

8,440,100

Recorded based on the most recent materials on taxation

Non-life insurance

136,880

Recorded based on the materials on insurance. No earthquake insurance

fees

Other expenses

2,493,511

Based on indicated income and expenditure results, etc.

Net operating income

82,568,447

Gain on management

of income from lump-

604,876

Assessed investment returns at 1.0%

sum payment

Capital expenditures

4,720,000

Assessed by allocating the figure based on the engineering report and similar

cases to repair expenses (30%) and capital expenditures (70%)

Net income

78,453,323

Assessed after comprehensively taking into account the marketability of

Capitalization Rate

3.5%

target properties, trend of real estate investment market, degree of deviation

between the current rent and market rent, etc. based on the capitalization rate

of transaction cases

Value based on the DCF Method

2,090,000,000

Discount rate

3.5%

Assessed by taking into account individual risks for target properties in the

base yield of office buildings

Terminal capitalization rate

3.6%

Assessed on future uncertainties with the capitalization rate as a basis

Cost method value

2,000,000,000

Land ratio

86.1%

Building ratio

13.9%

Other items considered by appraiser

None

upon appraisal

One REIT corporate website: https://one-reit.com/en/

< Attached Materials >

Reference Information 1: Photo and Map of the Assets to Be Acquired

Reference Information 2: List of Portfolio (after the Transactions)

Reference Information 1: Photo and Map of the Assets to Be Acquired

(1) D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG

Korakuen

Bunkyo Ward Office

Station

Tokyo Metro

Marunouchi Line

Tokyo Dome

D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG

Koishikawa

Korakuen

Hongo 1

Post Office

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo Dome Hotel

Tokyo Dome City

Post Office

Metropolitan

Expressway Route 5

(Ikebukuro Line)

Suidobashi

Station

(2) MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building

Metropolitan Expressway Route 5 (Ikebukuro Line)

Teikyo Heisei

Otsuka-

University

ekimae

ONEST Ikebukuro East Building

Station

(Former nameYamagami Building)

Toshima Post Office

Sunshine City

Minami-Otsuka Hall

Toshimaminamiotsuka

Post Office

Toshima City

Central Library

Toshima

WardHigashi-Ikebukuro 4-chome

Office

Zoshigaya

Cemetery

Gokokuji Temple

(3) D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG

Kanda

Station

ONEST Kanda Square

Mizuho Bank

APA Hotel

Sumitomo Mitsui Bank

D'sVARIE

KANDA BLDG

Shin-Nihombashi

Mizuho Bank

Station

Shinnihonbashi Station

Post Office

Reference Information 2: List of Portfolio (after the Transactions)

(Planned)

Investment

Category

Property No

Property name

Location (Note 1)

Acquisition price

ratio

(million yen)

(%)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

OT-2

ONEST Kanda Square

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

7,350

7.0

OT-3

Tachikawa Nishiki-cho Building

Tachikawa City, Tokyo

3,264

3.1

OT-5

ONEST Yokohama Nishiguchi Building

Yokohama City, Kanagawa

3,110

3.0

OT-6

Yushima First Genesis Building

Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo

-

-

OT-7

ONEST Nakano Building

Nakano Ward, Tokyo

2,880

2.8

OT-8

36 Sankyo Building

Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

-

-

OT-9

Minami-Shinagawa JN Building

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

2,165

2.1

OT-10

Minami-Shinagawa N Building

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

2,292

2.2

OT-11

Minami-Shinagawa J Building

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

2,020

1.9

OT-13

Hachioji SIA Building

Hachioji City, Tokyo

730

0.7

OT-14

ONEST Motoyoyogi Square

Shibuya Ward, Tokyo

7,500

7.2

OT-15

ONEST Ueno Okachimachi Building

Taito Ward, Tokyo

2,700

2.6

OT-16

Daido Life Omiya Building

Saitama City, Saitama

3,000

2.9

Office

OT-17

ONEST Ikebukuro East Building

Toshima Ward, Tokyo

2,200

2.1

OT-18

Crescendo Building

Yokohama City, Kanagawa

2,466

2.4

OT-19

Tokyo Parkside Building

Koto Ward, Tokyo

10,450

10.0

OT-20

ONEST Nishi-Gotanda Square

Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

4,500

4.3

OT-21

D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG

Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo

5,406

5.2

OT-22

MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building

Toshima Ward, Tokyo

3,900

3.7

OT-23

D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG

Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

2,100

2.0

OO-1

ONEST Shin-Osaka Square

Osaka City, Osaka

4,612

4.4

OO-2

Karasuma Plaza 21

Kyoto City, Kyoto

3,700

3.5

OO-3

ONEST Nagoya Nishiki Square

Nagoya City, Aichi

2,381

2.3

OO-4

MY Kumamoto Building

Kumamoto City, Kumamoto

1,152

1.1

OO-5

Nagoya Fushimi Square Building

Nagoya City, Aichi

4,812

4.6

OO-6

Daihakata Building

Fukuoka City, Fukuoka

10,650

10.2

OO-7

Higobashi Center Building

Osaka City, Osaka

8,930

8.6

Subtotal (25 properties)

104,270

100.0

Retail

R-1

fab Minami-Osawa

Hachioji City, Tokyo

-

-

Subtotal (0 properties)

-

-

Total (25 properties)

104,270

100.0

Kagurazaka Kogyo GK Silent Partnership Equity Interest

18

-

(Kagurazaka Plaza Building (Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo))

Investment

ONE Bridge Fund S GK Silent Partnership Equity Interest

securities

20

-

(Shinkawa 1-chome Building (Chuo Ward, Tokyo), Hakozaki 314 Building

(Chuo Ward, Tokyo))

Total (2 cases)

38

-

(Note 1) The "Location" column contains the minimum independent administrative district where each property is located.

(Note 2) "(Planned) Acquisition price" column shows the trading value (excluding amount equivalent to consumption tax, etc.) described in the purchase and sale agreements of real estate or trust beneficiary rights in real estate related to acquired assets.

(Note 3) "Investment ratio" column shows figure calculated as a percentage of the (planned) acquisition price of each asset to the aggregate (planned) acquisition price of assets, and rounded to the first decimal place.

25 / 25

Disclaimer

One REIT Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 07:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
