One REIT : Notice concerning Asset Transfers and Lease Terminations and Acquisition and Leasing of Assets
04/23/2021 | 04:00am EDT
Translation Purposes Only
March 24, 2021
To All Concerned Parties
Name of REIT Issuer
One REIT, Inc.
2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Koji Hashimoto, Executive Director
(TSE Code: 3290)
Contact:
Asset Management Company
Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Koji Hashimoto, Chief Executive Officer
Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,
Managing Director Finance & Administration Division
TEL:+81-3-3242-7155
Notice concerning Asset Transfers and Lease Terminations (fab Minami-Osawa and Two Other Properties)
and Acquisition and Leasing of Assets (D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG and Two Other Properties)
One REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "One REIT") announced on March 24, 2021, that Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"), the asset management company to which One REIT entrusts management of its assets, made a decision to conduct asset transfers and lease terminations as well as acquisition and leasing of assets (hereinafter referred to as the "Transfer" and the "Acquisition," respectively, and the "Transactions" collectively; the assets subject to the Transfer and the assets subject to the Acquisition are hereinafter referred to as the "Assets to Be Transferred" and the "Assets to Be Acquired," respectively).
1. Overview of the Transactions
Overview of the Transfer
Yushima First
36 Sankyo Building
fab Minami-Osawa
1.
Property name (Property No.)
Genesis Building
(OT-8)
(R-1)
(OT-6)
2.
Location (Note 1)
Bunkyo Ward,
Shinjuku Ward,
Hachioji City,
Tokyo
Tokyo
Tokyo
3.
Assets to be transferred
Trust beneficiary rights
4.
Total planned transfer price (Note 2)
9,390 million yen
(Note 3)
5.
Book value (Note 4)
2,660 million yen
2,310 million yen
3,979 million yen
Difference between total planned
6.
transfer price and total book value
439 million yen
(Note 5)
7.
Appraisal value (Note 6)
3,210 million yen
2,770 million yen
4,810 million yen
8.
Conclusion date of purchase and sale
March 24, 2021
agreement
9.
Planned transfer date
March 26, 2021
10.
Buyer
See "4. Overview of the Buyer and the Seller" below
11.
Settlement method
Lump-sum receipt at the time of delivery
(2) Overview of the Acquisition
D'sVARIE
MSB-21 Minami-
D'sVARIE
1.
Property name (Property No.)
HONGO BLDG
Otsuka Building
KANDA BLDG
(OT-21)
(OT-22)
(OT-23)
2.
Location (Note 1)
Bunkyo Ward,
Toshima Ward,
Chiyoda Ward,
Tokyo
Tokyo
Tokyo
3.
Assets to be acquired
Trust beneficiary rights
4.
Planned acquisition price(Note 7)
5,406 million yen
3,900 million yen
2,100 million yen
5.
Appraisal value (Note 6)
5,440 million yen
3,950 million yen
2,140 million yen
6.
Conclusion date of purchase and sale
March 24, 2021
agreement
7.
Planned acquisition date
March 30, 2021
8.
Seller
See "4. Overview of the Buyer and the Seller" below
Proceeds from the transfer of the Assets to Be Transferred
9.
Acquisition funds
described in "(1) Overview of the Transfer" above and
borrowings (Note 8)
10.
Settlement method
Lump-sum payment at the time of delivery
(Note 1)
The "Location" column contains the minimum independent administrative district where each property is located.
(Note 2) The "Total planned transfer price" column contains the trading value of the Assets to Be Transferred (excluding transfer costs, adjusted amount of fixed asset tax and city planning tax, consumption tax, local consumption tax, etc.) described in the purchase and sale agreement of trust beneficiary rights related to the Assets to Be Transferred.
(Note 3) Only the sum of the planned transfer prices of the Assets to Be Transferred rounded down to the nearest million yen is indicated as it is required by the buyer as a prerequisite for the Transfer that the planned transfer prices of individual properties not be disclosed.
(Note 4) As of August 31, 2020.
(Note 5) The figure, calculated for reference purposes only, represents the difference between the planned transfer price and the book value, and differs from the gain or loss on transfer. Furthermore, only the sum of the difference between the planned transfer price and the book value rounded down to the nearest million yen is indicated as the planned transfer price of the Assets to Be Transferred is undisclosed due to the reason described in (Note 3) above.
(Note 6) Appraisal date of the "Appraisal value" is August 31, 2020, for the Assets to Be Transferred and January 31, 2021, for the Assets to Be Acquired.
(Note 7) The "Planned acquisition price" column contains the trading value of the Assets to Be Acquired (excluding equivalent to consumption tax, etc.) described in the purchase and sale agreement of trust beneficiary rights related to the Assets to Be Acquired.
(Note 8) For more details, please refer to "Notice concerning Borrowing of Funds" announced today
2. Reason for the Transactions
One REIT's basic strategy centers on "Continuous growth of dividends" and "Disciplined external growth considering portfolio and financial structure" for further growth in the future. Guided by this strategy, One REIT decided to conduct the Transactions as asset replacement to achieve qualitative improvement of its portfolio.
One REIT believes that the Transactions serve as an endeavor to further strengthen the stability of its portfolio and contribute to increasing unitholder value. After the Transactions, the portfolio of One REIT will include 25 properties, increasing the total (planned) acquisition price to 104,270 million yen.
One REIT will continue its endeavors to enhance the stability and the profitability of its portfolio by utilizing support from the sponsor and support company, with an aim to increase unitholder value and medium- to long-term growth.
Reason for the Transfer
The Assets to Be Transferred have maintained high occupancy rates in recent years and made stable contributions to the revenue of One REIT's portfolio. On the other hand, the Asset Management Company decided to conduct the Transfer as it believes implementing the Transfer in the current real estate transaction market where investment demand remains strong despite the impact of COVID-19 and striving to acquire assets which serve to achieve qualitative improvement of One REIT's portfolio using the proceeds from the Transfer would contribute to increasing unitholder value, although the total planned transfer price is lower than the total appraisal value, taking into account (1) increasing downside risks for retail facilities (fab Minami-Osawa) such as increase in requests for rent reduction from retail tenants including restaurants that are strongly impacted by COVID-19 and (2) concerns from the perspective of the maintenance of stable operation in the current market environment in light of past management results due to the rise in vacancy rates in the rental market resulting from the spread of telework and remote work taking root in companies (Yushima First Genesis Building and 36 Sankyo Building) under the environment in which the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is prolonged.
Reason for the Acquisition
The Assets to Be Acquired fall under the category of assets subject to asset management as provided for by the Articles of Incorporation of One REIT. The acquisition was decided as the acquisition of the Assets to Be Acquired was judged to contribute to the qualitative improvement of One REIT's portfolio through tenant diversification and stabilization of the revenue base. For more details on the points of evaluation in acquiring each of the Assets to Be Acquired, please refer to the "Property Characteristics" column in "3. Details of the Assets to Be Transferred and the Assets to Be Acquired" below. Each tenant of the Assets to Be Acquired complies with the tenant selection standard described in the "Report on the Management Structure and System of the Issuer, Etc. of Real Estate Investment Trust Units and Related Parties" dated November 27, 2020.
3. Details of the Assets to Be Transferred and the Assets to Be Acquired
Outline of the Assets to Be Transferred and the Assets to Be Acquired is listed in the table below.
Description on the information provided in each column and the terms used in the table are as follows. The information provided in the table is as of January 31, 2021, unless otherwise stated. Provided, "Trustee" and "Expiration date of trust period" columns for the Assets to Be Acquired are the plan at the time of acquisition of the said Assets to Be Acquired by One REIT.
a. "Planned transfer price" is undisclosed due to the reason described in "1. Overview of the Transactions (Note 3)" above.
b. The "Acquisition price" column and the "Planned acquisition price" column contain the trading value of the Assets to Be Transferred and the Assets to Be Acquired (excluding equivalent to consumption tax, etc.) described in the purchase and sale agreement related to acquisition of the Assets to Be Transferred, and described in the purchase and sale agreement related to acquisition of the Assets to Be Acquired.
c. The "Planned acquisition date" column contains the planned date when the asset is planned to be acquired by One REIT.
d. The "Appraisal value" column contains the appraisal value described in the Real Estate Appraisal Report by Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. or Japan Real Estate Institute with August 31, 2020, being the appraisal date for the Assets to Be Transferred. The column contains the appraisal value described in the Real Estate Appraisal Report by Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd. or Chuo Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. with January 31, 2021, being the appraisal date for the Assets to Be Acquired.
e. Explanation of the "Land" column:
The "Location" column contains the lot address as stated in the registry. The "(Domicile)" column contains the residential address. In case that the domicile is not available, the column contains the building location as stated in the registry (if there are multiple, then one of the locations.)
The "Area" column contains the parcel area as stated in the registry.
The "Zoning" column contains the zoning category from Article 8, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the City Planning Act.
The "Building-to-landratio/Floor-area ratio" column contains the quantitative values (upper limit) stipulated in accordance with the Building Standards Act, City Planning Act and other relevant laws and ordinances.
The "Type of ownership" column contains the type of rights retained in trust by the trustee concerning the Assets to Be Transferred and Assets to Be Acquired.
Explanation of "Building" column:
The "Completed" column is the initial completion date as stated in the registry.
The "Construction / Number of floors" column contains the structure and numbers of floors as stated in the registry and may differ from the present state.
The "Total floor space" column contains the sum total of the floor areas stated in the registry and may differ from the present state.
The "Use" column contains the primary type of use stated in the registry and may differ from the present state.
The "Type of ownership" column contains the type of rights retained in trust by the trustee concerning the Assets to Be Transferred and Assets to Be Acquired.
The "PML value" column contains the PML value based on the portfolio earthquake PML appraisal report as of January 2021 by SOMPO Risk Management Inc.
The "PM Company" column contains the property management company to which property management operations are outsourced as of March 24, 2021.
The "Master Lease Company" column contains the master lease company to which master lease operations are outsourced as of March 24, 2021, or, if a change in master lease company or termination of such outsource after the acquisition is planned, the information after such change.
The "Total leasable area" column contains the total floor space (in the event that the common areas are leased out, the said areas are included) that can be leased for office and retail in the building concerning the Assets to Be Transferred and Assets to Be Acquired. The total leasable area does not include the leasable area of the land used for parking lots or other purposes. Total leasable area is not what is stated in the registry, but is calculated based on an area shown in the lease agreement. Therefore, the total leasable area does not necessarily match the total floor space stated in the registry. The data in this column for the Assets to Be Acquired is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired.
The "Leased area" column contains data based on the leased space shown in lease agreements with each tenant from among the total leasable area. The leased area does not include the leased space of the land used for parking lots or other purposes. The data in this column for the Assets to Be Acquired is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired.
The "Occupancy rate" column contains the figure as a percentage obtained by dividing the leased area by the total leasable area and rounded off to the first decimal place. The data in this column for the Assets to Be Acquired is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired.
The "Total number of tenants" column contains the number of tenants described in the following manner: one tenant per asset is described in case that the tenant takes out a lease on multiple rooms in the same Assets to Be Transferred and Assets to Be Acquired.
The "Property-related operating revenue" column contains the actual value of the fiscal period ended August 2020.
The "Monthly rent (including common area charges)" column contains the total monthly rent described in a lease agreement with each tenant (including common area charges but excluding usage fees for parking lots and accessory facilities such as warehouse as well as amount equivalent to consumption tax, etc.), rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. The data in this column is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired. Monthly rent for a tenant that falls into a free rent period as of January 31, 2021, is calculated based on the monthly rent described in the lease agreement.
p. The "Lease and guarantee deposits" column contains the residual amount of lease and guarantee deposits, etc. (excluding the lease and guarantee deposits, etc. related to parking lots and accessory facilities such as warehouse) of each tenant as of January 31, 2021, described in the lease agreement concluded with each tenant (in case there are amounts for which return is unnecessary, then the amount arrived at after deducting such amount), rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. The data in this column for the Assets to Be Acquired is based on information provided by the current owners of the Assets to Be Acquired.
q. The "Special remarks" column contains important issues related to the relationship of rights and the usage, etc. of the Assets to Be Acquired, as well as important issues in consideration of the impact on the appraisal value, profitability and liquidity of the Assets to Be Acquired.
r. The "Property Characteristics" column contains information based on the appraisal report, etc. in relation to the Assets to Be Acquired that has been prepared by an appraiser and the analysis conducted by the Asset Management Company. Time on foot from a station in the column is based on the assumption that it takes 1 minute on foot to travel 80 meters of road distance, in accordance with the Fair Competition Code Concerning Representations of Real Estates (Japan Fair Trade Commission Public Notice No. 23). Any fractional numbers are rounded up to the nearest minute.
Assets to Be Transferred
Yushima First Genesis Building
Property name
Yushima First Genesis Building
Specified assets category
Trust beneficiary rights
Trustee
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Planned transfer price
Undisclosed
Acquisition price
2,751 million yen
Appraisal value
3,210 million yen
Appraisal company
Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.
Location
2-221 Yushima, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
Land
(Domicile)
2-31-14 Yushima, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
Area
865.02 m2
Type of ownership
Proprietary Ownership
Completed
August 1991
Structure /
SRC, B1/7F
Number of floors
Building
Total floor space
5,048.99 m2
Use
Office, parking, warehouse
Type of ownership
Proprietary Ownership
Lease status
(Note)
Total leasable area
2,950.22 m2
Leased area
2,632.96 m2
End of
End of
End of
End of
End of
Occupancy rate
August
February
August
February
August
2018
2019
2019
2020
2020
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
89.2%
Total number of
5
tenants
Property-related
90 million yen
operating revenue
Lease and guarantee
93 million yen
deposits
(Note) The status as of August 31, 2020 is described.
2) 36 Sankyo Building
Property name
36 Sankyo Building
Specified assets category
Trust beneficiary rights
Trustee
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Planned transfer price
Undisclosed
Acquisition price
2,395 million yen
Appraisal value
2,770 million yen
Appraisal company
Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.
Location
212-1 and 227-1 Shin Ogawa-machi,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
(Note 1) Of the land on this property, the land located at 227-1 is co-owned by 8 persons and the trustee's percentage of ownership in 227-1 is 10/30th. In addition, land of 227-1 is also deemed as a private road in accordance with Article 42-2 of the Building Standards Act.
(Note 2) The status as of August 31, 2020 is described.
3) fab Minami-Osawa
Property name
fab Minami-Osawa
Specified assets category
Trust beneficiary rights
Trustee
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Planned transfer price
Undisclosed
Acquisition price
4,250 million yen
Appraisal value
4,810 million yen
Appraisal company
Japan Real Estate Institute
Location
2-3Minami-Osawa,Hachioji-shi, Tokyo
Land
(Domicile)
2-3Minami-Osawa,Hachioji-shi, Tokyo
Area
2,727.54 m2
Type of ownership
Proprietary Ownership
Completed
December 2001
Structure /
S/7F
Number of floors
Building
Total floor space
9,140.30 m2
Use
Retail, movie theater
Type of ownership
Proprietary Ownership
Lease status
(Note)
Total leasable area
8,409.23 m2
Leased area
8,409.23 m2
End of
End of
End of
End of
End of
Occupancy rate
August
February
August
February
August
2018
2019
2019
2020
2020
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100%
Total number of
14
tenants
Property-related
173 million yen
operating revenue
Lease and guarantee
250 million yen
deposits
(Note) The status as of August 31, 2020 is described.
Details of the Assets to Be Acquired
D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG
Property name
D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG
Specified assets category
Trust beneficiary rights
Trustee
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
Expiration date of trust period
March 31, 2031
Planned acquisition price
5,406 million yen
Planned acquisition date
March 30, 2021
Appraisal value
5,440 million yen
Appraisal company
Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.
Location
1-122-1 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
(Domicile)
1-24-1 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
Area
1,179.51 m2
Land
Zoning
Commercial district/Neighboring commercial district
Building-to-land ratio
80%/400%・500％
/ Floor-area ratio
Type of ownership
Proprietary Ownership
Completed
December 1987
Structure /
SRC with flat roof, 8F
Number of floors
Building
Total floor space
5,652.18 m2
Use
Office, parking
Type of ownership
Proprietary Ownership
Collateral
None
PML
7.69%
PM Company
Toyo Real Estate Property Management Co.,Ltd.
Master Lease Company
None
Lease status
Total leasable area
4,468.06 m2
Leased area
4,468.06 m2
Occupancy rate
100.0%
Total number of
7
tenants
Monthly rent
(including common
19,796 thousand yen
area charges)
Lease and guarantee
151,034 thousand yen
deposits
Special remarks
None
Property Characteristics
An office building with high visibility located along Ikizaka Street and about a 3-minute walk from Suidobashi Station on the Toei Mita Line and about a 6-minute walk from Korakuen Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line and Nanboku Line, and situated at a location with high traffic convenience offering excellent access to Tokyo Station and Shinjuku Station.
Having a relatively large standard floor area of approximately 184 tsubo in the area with many small buildings, and stable demand from tenants is expected.
Currently undergoing renovation work whose expenses are borne by the seller at the entrance on the 1st floor in cooperation with the seller, and such work is scheduled to be completed after the acquisition by One REIT.
2) MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building
Property name
MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building
Specified assets category
Trust beneficiary rights
Trustee
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (Note 1)
Expiration date of trust period
March 31, 2031
Planned acquisition price
3,900 million yen
Planned acquisition date
March 30, 2021
Appraisal value
3,950 million yen
Appraisal company
Chuo Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.
Location
2-37-5Minami-Otsuka,Toshima-ku, Tokyo
(Domicile)
2-37-5Minami-Otsuka,Toshima-ku, Tokyo
Area
1,036.58 m2
Land
Zoning
Commercial district
Building-to-land ratio
80%/621.24% (Note 2)
/ Floor-area ratio
Type of ownership
Proprietary Ownership
Completed
April 1991
Structure /
RC with flat roof, B2/12F
Number of floors
Building
Total floor space
5,724.39 m2
Use
Office, retail, apartment, parking, warehouse
Type of ownership
Proprietary Ownership
Collateral
None
PML
1.13%
PM Company
Itochu Urban Community Ltd.
Master Lease Company
Itochu Urban Community Ltd.
Lease status
Total leasable area
4,123.03 m2
Leased area
4,123.03 m2
Occupancy rate
100.0%
Total number of
14
tenants
Monthly rent
(including common
16,601 thousand yen
area charges)
Lease and guarantee
151,194 thousand yen
deposits
Special remarks
None
(Note 1) The trustee of the Property falls under the category of both "interested persons, etc." defined in the "Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereafter referred to as the "Investment Trusts Act")" and "an interested party" defined in the internal regulation concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company
(Note 2) The maximum floor-area ratio has been eased for the Property in accordance with the overall design system under Article 59-2 of the Building Standards Act.
Property Characteristics
Located about a 5-minute walk from Otsuka Station on the JR Yamanote Line and about a 6-minute walk from Shin-Otsuka Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line, and situated at a location with high traffic convenience offering excellent access to Tokyo Station and Otemachi Station.
High building specifications such as a ceiling height of 2,600 mm, individual air-conditioning system and quake-absorbing structure, and stable demand from tenants is expected.
Already underwent renovation work for the exclusive residential portion (excluding some areas) in March 2020. Currently undergoing renovation work at the common corridor and the 1st floor entrance of the residence as well as the 1st floor entrance of the office and common areas on standard floors (excluding some toilets and kitchenettes) of which expenses are borne by the seller, and such work is scheduled to be completed after the acquisition by One REIT.
3) D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG
Property name
D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG
Specified assets category
Trust beneficiary rights
Trustee
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Expiration date of trust period
March 31, 2031
Planned acquisition price
2,100 million yen
Planned acquisition date
March 30, 2021
Appraisal value
2,140 million yen
Appraisal company
Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.
Location
4-2,4-8 and 4-9Kanda-Nishifukudacho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
(Domicile)
4 Kanda-Nishifukudacho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Area
298.35 m2
Land
Zoning
Commercial district
Building-to-land ratio
80%/600%・800％
/ Floor-area ratio
Type of ownership
Proprietary Ownership
Completed
February 1996
Structure /
SRC/RC with flat roof, 8F
Number of floors
Building
Total floor space
1,796.69 m2
Use
Retail, office
Type of ownership
Proprietary Ownership
Collateral
None
PML
6.27%
PM Company
Toyo Real Estate Property Management Co.,Ltd.
Master Lease Company
None
Lease status
Total leasable area
1,698.24 m2
Leased area
1,698.24 m2
Occupancy rate
100.0%
Total number of
8
tenants
Monthly rent
(including common
7,534 thousand yen
area charges)
Lease and guarantee
55,540 thousand yen
deposits
Special remarks
None
Property Characteristics
Located about a 4-minute walk from Shin-Nihonbashi Station on the JR Sobu Main Line, about a 5-minute walk from Kanda Station on the JR Yamanote Line, Keihin Tohoku Line and Chuo Line and about a 6- minute walk from Kanda Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line, and situated at a location offering high convenience in terms of business and excellent traffic convenience where multiple lines are available.
Stable demand from tenants is expected going forward as the Property offers excellent cost merit despite its proximity to the Marunouchi and Otemachi area where offices concentrate as well as high traffic convenience.
Currently undergoing renovation work whose expenses are borne by the seller at the entrance on the 1st floor and the toilet and kitchenette on the 5th floor in cooperation with the seller, and such work is scheduled to be completed after the acquisition by One REIT.
4. Overview of the Buyer and the Seller
Overview of the Buyer
The buyer is a domestic godo kaisha but is otherwise undisclosed as no consent has been obtained from the buyer regarding disclosure of its name, etc. Furthermore, neither One REIT nor the Asset Management Company has any capital, personnel, or business relationships to note with the buyer as of March 24, 2021. Moreover, the buyer is not a related party of One REIT or the Asset Management Company.
Overview of the Seller
D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG and D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG
Name
Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.
Location
3-3-5 Umeda, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka
Position / Name of representative
Keiichi Yoshii, President & CEO
Single-family house business, rental housing business, condominium business,
Nature of business
housing stock business, commercial facility business, business facility
business, etc.
Stated capital
161,699 million yen (as of December 31, 2020)
Date of establishment
March 4, 1947
Net assets
1,842,883 million yen (as of December 31, 2020)
Total assets
4,988,473 million yen (as of December 31, 2020)
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)
9.70%
Large shareholder and shareholding
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.
5.92%
ratio
(Trust account)
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.
2.47%
(Trust account 7)
Relationship with the One REIT or the Asset Management Company
Capital relations
There is no capital relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset
Management Company. In addition, there is no capital relationship to be
specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One
REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated
companies of the concerned company.
Personnel relations
There is no personal relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset
Management Company. In addition, there is no personnel relationship to be
specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One
REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated
companies of the concerned company.
Business relations
There is no business relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset
Management Company. In addition, there is no business relationship to be
specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One
REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated
companies of the concerned company.
Circumstances applicable to
The concerned company is not a related party of One REIT or the Asset
related parties
Management Company.
2) MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building
Name
ML Estate Company, Limited
Location
1-2-6 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Position / Name of representative
Hirohide Ishiyama, President & CEO
Nature of business
Building lease, etc.
Stated capital
10 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)
Date of establishment
December 3, 1993
Net assets
14,299 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)
Total assets
224,717 million yen (as of March 31, 2020)
Large shareholder and shareholding
Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited
100.0%
ratio
Relationship with the One REIT or the Asset Management Company
Capital relations
There is no capital relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset
Management Company. In addition, there is no capital relationship to be
specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One
REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated
companies of the concerned company.
Personnel relations
There is no personal relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset
Management Company. In addition, there is no personnel relationship to be
specially noted between associated persons or associated companies of One
REIT or the Asset Management Company and associated persons or associated
companies of the concerned company.
Business relations
There is no business relationship to be stated with One REIT or the Asset
Management Company. Mizuho Real Estate Management Co., Ltd. (hereafter
referred to as "MREM"), a subsidiary of the parent company of the Asset
Management Company, has been entrusted with the asset management
operations of the concerned company.
Circumstances applicable to
The concerned company does not fall under the category of a related party.
related parties
However, the concerned company is an interested party as set forth in the
internal rule concerning trading with interested party of the Asset Management
Company.
5. Status of Owner, Etc.
Among the Assets to Be Acquired, the seller in the purchase and sale agreement for MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building does not fall under the category of "interested persons, etc." under the Investment Trusts Act. However, since it entrusts asset management to MREM, a subsidiary of the parent company of the Asset Management Company, it falls under the category of "an interested party" as defined in the interested party transaction rule of the Asset Management Company. As a consequence, prescribed procedures were taken by One REIT and the Asset Management Company in accordance with said interested party transaction rule when concluding the purchase and sale agreement.
D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG and D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG will not be acquired from persons having special interest with One REIT or the Asset Management Company.
The status of the owner, etc. for MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building is as follows.
Name of the company/person (2) Relationship with the person with a special vested interest (3) Background/reason for the acquisition (4) Acquisition price (5) Acquisition period
Property name
Current owner/trustee
Previous owner/trustee
MSB-21 Minami-
(1)
ML Estate Company, Limited
Person other than one who has special
Otsuka Building
(2)
MREM, a subsidiary of the parent company
interest.
of the Asset Management Company, has
been entrusted with the asset management
operations
(3)
For the purpose of investment
(4)
Omitted as the property is owned for more than
a year
(5)
August 29, 2019
6. Overview of Brokerage
Overview of Brokerage in the Transfer
Name
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
Head office address
1-2-1, Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Position / Name of representative
Kei Umeda, President & CEO
Nature of business
Trust services, banking services
Stated capital
247.3 billion yen (September 30, 2020)
Date of establishment
May 9, 1925
Relationship with the One REIT or the Asset Management Company
Capital relations
The concerned company owns 22,530 investment units of One REIT (9.39% of
total number of investment units issued and outstanding) through the Asset
Management Company's parent company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary
of the concerned company, and indirectly owns all of the issued shares of the
Asset Management Company.
Personnel relations
A staff of the concerned company is serving as Executive Director of One REIT
and Representative Director of the Asset Management Company. In addition,
five staff of the concerned company are serving as Directors of the Asset
Management Company (including the Representative Director of the Asset
Management Company).
Business relations
The concerned company concluded a sponsor support agreement with One REIT
and the Asset Management Company. The concerned company is also a transfer
agent, administrative agent (business operations related to administrative work
on accounting, etc. and business operations related to the operation of the
administrative instruments) and asset custodian of One REIT, as well as trustee
for some of the properties owned by One REIT.
Circumstances applicable to related
The concerned company does not fall under the category of a related parties of
parties
One REIT.
However, the concerned company falls within the scope of the parent company
of the Asset Management Company.
Brokerage fee
281 million yen (excluding consumption tax)
Overview of Brokerage in the Acquisition There is no brokerage.
7. Transaction with Interested Persons, Etc.
Transaction with interested persons, etc. pertaining to the Transfer
The buyer does not fall under the category of either "interested persons, etc." defined in the Investment Trust Act or "an interested party" defined in the internal regulation concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company.
The conclusion of a brokerage agreement mentioned above falls under the category of a transaction with "interested persons, etc." defined in the Investment Trusts Act and a "transaction with an interested party" defined in the internal regulations concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company, and thus the decision is made after predetermined procedures being taken in accordance with the internal rules and regulations of One REIT and the Asset Management Company.
Transaction with interested persons, etc. pertaining to the Acquisition
The sellers of D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG and D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG do not fall under the category of either "interested persons, etc." defined in the Investment Trust Act or "an interested party" defined in the internal regulation concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company.
The seller of MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building does not fall under the category of "interested persons, etc." defined in the Investment Trusts Act but falls under the category of "an interested party" defined in the internal regulations concerning trading with an interested party of the Asset Management Company, and the decision is made after predetermined procedures being taken in accordance with the internal rules and regulations of One REIT and the Asset Management Company.
8. Schedule of Transfer and Acquisition
(1) Schedule of Transfer
Decision date for transfer
March 24, 2021
Conclusion date of purchase and sale agreement
March 24, 2021
Receipt date of payment
March 26, 2021
(scheduled) (Note)
Property delivery date
March 26, 2021
(scheduled)
(Note) The proceeds from the Transfer will be used as acquisition funds for the Assets to Be Acquired.
(2) Schedule of Acquisition
Decision date for acquisition
March 24, 2021
The conclusion date of purchase and sale agreement
March 24, 2021
Payment date
March 30, 2021
(scheduled) (Note)
Property delivery date
March 30, 2021
(scheduled)
(Note) The proceeds from the transfer of the Assets to Be Transferred and borrowings are scheduled to be used as acquisition funds for the Acquisition.
9. Outlook of Financial Results
For more details on the business outlook of One REIT for the fiscal period ended February 2021 (15th Fiscal Period: September
1, 2020 to February 28, 2021), fiscal period ending August 2021 (16th Fiscal Period: March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021) and
fiscal period ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period: September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) associated with the Transaction, please refer to "Notice concerning Revisions to Forecast of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2021 (15th Fiscal Period) and Fiscal Period Ending August 2021 (16th Fiscal Period) and Forecast of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ending February 2022 (17th Fiscal Period)" announced today.
10. Overview of Appraisal Report
Yushima First Genesis Building
Overview of Appraisal Report
Appraisal value
3,210,000,000 yen
Appraisal company
Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.
Appraisal date
August 31, 2020
(yen)
Item
Content
Overview, etc.
Decided focusing on the income approach value based on the discount cash
Income approach value
3,210,000,000
flow method, while also verifying the value through the direct capitalization
method
Value based on direct capitalization
3,250,000,000
method
Operating revenue
188,649,275
Maximum gross
Recorded standard rent, etc. after taking into account the medium- to long-
198,958,816
term competitiveness of target properties based on the rent level of the
operating revenue
current agreement, the level and trend of new rent of similar properties
Recorded by considering the competitiveness of target properties, etc. based
Vacancy loss, etc.
10,309,541
on the actual vacancy rates of target properties and standard vacancy rates
of similar properties
Operating expenses
49,372,554
Maintenance expenses
11,440,514
Recorded by using the level of maintenance expenses of similar properties
and the current contract amount as reference
Utility expenses
12,170,760
Assessed based on the expense level of similar properties and historical data
and recorded after considering the actual occupancy rates
Repair expenses
2,848,750
Recorded the annual average amount of medium- to long-term repair
expenses in the engineering report
PM fees
2,638,962
Recorded after verifying the amount by comparing it with the level of PM
fees of similar properties based on the amount of the current PM agreement
Tenant solicitation
1,166,630
Assessed after considering the level of similar properties by using the actual
expenses, etc.
amounts in the prior years as reference
Taxes and public dues
18,274,600
Recorded based on the amount equivalent to the most recent actual amount
Non-life insurance
266,390
Recorded the actual amount after judging it to be appropriate
fees
Other expenses
565,948
Assessed as discretionary reserves based on the income and expenditure
results and income and expenditure budget
Net operating income
139,276,721
Gain on management
of income from lump-
1,330,410
Assessed investment returns at 1.0%
sum payment
Assessed by considering the CM fees in the annual average amount of the
Capital expenditures
10,452,445
average medium- to long-term renewal expenses in the engineering report
after verifying the amount by comparing it with the level of renewal
expenses of similar properties
Net income
130,154,686
Assessed by taking into account the property's unique characteristics such
Capitalization Rate
4.0%
as location and building specifications based on the investment yield of
similar properties
Value based on the DCF Method
3,190,000,000
Assessed by using both the method comparing with the evaluation cases of
Discount rate
3.8%
similar properties and the method adding the property's unique
characteristics to the yield of financial assets
Terminal capitalization rate
4.2%
Assessed by comprehensively taking into account uncertainties, etc. on the
trend of the transaction market based on the capitalization rate
Cost method value
2,050,000,000
Land ratio
81.5%
Building ratio
18.5%
Other items considered by appraiser
None
upon appraisal
(2) 36 Sankyo Building
Overview of Appraisal Report
Appraisal value
2,770,000,000 yen
Appraisal company
Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.
Appraisal date
August 31, 2020
(yen)
Item
Content
Overview, etc.
Decided focusing on the income approach value based on the discount cash
Income approach value
2,770,000,000
flow method, while also verifying the value through the direct capitalization
method
Value based on direct capitalization
2,800,000,000
method
Operating revenue
168,791,950
Maximum gross
Recorded standard rent, etc. after taking into account the medium- to long-
179,257,000
term competitiveness of target properties based on the rent level of the current
operating revenue
agreement, the level and trend of new rent of similar properties
Recorded by considering the competitiveness of target properties, etc. based
Vacancy loss, etc.
10,465,050
on the actual vacancy rates of target properties and standard vacancy rates of
similar properties
Operating expenses
45,734,732
Maintenance expenses
8,196,000
Recorded by taking into account the expense level, etc. of similar properties
based on the current contract amount
Utility expenses
16,222,176
Assessed based on historical data and expense level of similar properties and
recorded after considering the actual occupancy rates
Repair expenses
1,690,833
Recorded the annual average amount of medium- to long-term repair
expenses in the engineering report
PM fees
2,242,922
Recorded after verifying the amount by comparing it with the level of PM
fees based on the amount of the current PM agreement
Tenant solicitation
869,860
Assessed after considering the level of similar properties by using the actual
expenses, etc.
amounts in the prior years as reference
Taxes and public dues
15,858,700
Recorded based on the amount equivalent to the most recent actual amount
Non-life insurance
226,657
Recorded the actual amount after judging it to be appropriate
fees
Other expenses
427,584
Assessed as discretionary reserves based on the income and expenditure
results and income and expenditure budget
Net operating income
123,057,218
Gain on management
of income from lump-
809,460
Assessed investment returns at 1.0%
sum payment
Assessed by considering the CM fees in the annual average amount of the
Capital expenditures
9,120,291
estimated renewal expenses in the engineering report after verifying the
amount by comparing it with the level of renewal expenses of similar
properties
Net income
114,746,387
Assessed by taking into account the property's unique characteristics such as
Capitalization Rate
4.1%
location, building specifications and relationship of rights based on the
investment yield of similar properties
Value based on the DCF Method
2,760,000,000
Assessed by using both the method comparing with the evaluation cases of
Discount rate
3.9%
similar properties and the method adding the property's unique characteristics
to the yield of financial assets
Terminal capitalization rate
4.3%
Assessed by comprehensively taking into account uncertainties, etc. on the
trend of the transaction market based on the capitalization rate
Cost method value
2,120,000,000
Land ratio
86.4%
Building ratio
13.6%
Other items considered by appraiser
None
upon appraisal
(3) fab Minami-Osawa
Overview of Appraisal Report
Appraisal value
4,810,000,000 yen
Appraisal company
Japan Real Estate Institute
Appraisal date
August 31, 2020
(yen)
Item
Content
Overview, etc.
Estimated by treating equally the value calculated using the direct
Income approach value
4,810,000,000
capitalization method and the value calculated using the discounted cash flow
method
Value based on direct capitalization
4,870,000,000
method
Operating revenue
373,737,000
Maximum gross
Recorded after assessing rent, etc. that is believed to remain stable over the
380,385,000
medium to long term for the retail portion. Recorded based on the current
operating revenue
agreement for the movie theater.
Vacancy loss, etc.
6,648,000
Recorded by assuming the occupancy rate level that is stable over the medium
to long term
Operating expenses
139,415,000
Maintenance expenses
17,060,000
Recorded by using historical data and expense level, etc. of similar properties
as reference
Utility expenses
75,224,000
Recorded after considering the occupancy rate for the rental room based on
historical data
Recorded after considering the expense level of similar properties and the
Repair expenses
3,364,000
annual average amount of maintenance and renewal expenses in the
engineering report by using historical data as reference
PM fees
7,560,000
Recorded after considering the compensation rate, etc. of similar properties
by using the current amount of compensation as reference
Tenant solicitation
1,574,000
Recorded the average annual amount that was assessed based on the
expenses, etc.
anticipated turnover period of the tenant
Taxes and public dues
15,802,000
Recorded based on materials related to taxes and public dues
Non-life insurance
331,000
Recorded by considering the insurance premium based on agreement and
fees
insurance premium rate of similar properties
Other expenses
18,500,000
Recorded advertising cost, sales promotion cost, communication cost, road
exclusive-use fees, etc.
Net operating income
234,322,000
Gain on management
of income from lump-
2,475,000
Assessed investment returns at 1.0%
sum payment
Assessed after taking into account the level of capital expenditures at similar
Capital expenditures
7,930,000
properties, the age of the property and the annual average amount of
maintenance and renewal expenses in the engineering report
Net income
228,867,000
Assessed by adding or deducting the spread attributable to the individual
Capitalization Rate
4.7%
conditions of target properties to or from the base yield and taking into
account the transaction yield for similar properties
Value based on the DCF Method
4,750,000,000
Assessed by comprehensively taking into account the unique characteristics
Discount rate
4.5%
of target properties by using the investment yield in transactions of similar
properties as reference
Assessed by comprehensively taking into account future trends on investment
yield, risks associated with the property as an investment target, general
Terminal capitalization rate
4.9%
prediction of future economic growth rate, trends on real estate prices and
rent and other factors by using the transaction yield for similar properties as
reference
Cost method value
2,450,000,000
Land ratio
56.3%
Building ratio
43.7%
Other items considered by appraiser
None
upon appraisal
(4) D'sVARIE HONGO BLDG
Overview of Appraisal Report
Appraisal value
5,440,000,000 yen
Appraisal company
Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.
Appraisal date
January 31, 2021
(yen)
Item
Content
Overview, etc.
Estimated by using the income approach value based on the discount cash
Income approach value
5,440,000,000
flow method as the standard and verifying the value through the direct
capitalization method
Value based on direct capitalization
5,710,000,000
method
Operating revenue
287,450,327
Maximum gross
302,503,906
Assessed market rent by comparing characteristics of the property with rental
operating revenue
cases, etc.
Vacancy loss, etc.
15,053,579
Assessed based on leveled mid- to long-term vacancy rate that corresponds
to the market rent
Operating expenses
63,603,390
Maintenance expenses
12,995,359
Assessed based on the quotation of building management fees, similar cases,
etc.
Utility expenses
15,647,473
Based on indicated income and expenditure results, etc.
Repair expenses
6,650,000
Assessed by allocating the figure based on the engineering report and similar
cases to repair expenses (30%) and capital expenditures (70%)
PM fees
3,869,103
Assessed based on PM business quotation
Tenant solicitation
2,343,286
Assumed that 10% of tenants are replaced per year
expenses, etc.
Taxes and public dues
19,655,100
Recorded based on the most recent materials on taxation
Non-life insurance
430,917
Recorded based on the materials on insurance. No earthquake insurance
fees
Other expenses
2,012,152
Based on indicated income and expenditure results, etc.
Net operating income
223,846,937
Gain on management
of income from lump-
1,787,395
Assessed investment returns at 1.0%
sum payment
Capital expenditures
14,250,000
Assessed by allocating the figure based on the engineering report and similar
cases to repair expenses (30%) and capital expenditures (70%)
Net income
211,384,332
Assessed after comprehensively taking into account the marketability of
Capitalization Rate
3.7%
target properties, trend of real estate investment market, degree of gap
between the current rent and market rent, etc. based on the capitalization rate
of transaction cases
Value based on the DCF Method
5,330,000,000
Discount rate
3.7%
Assessed by taking into account individual risks for target properties in the
base yield of office buildings
Terminal capitalization rate
3.8%
Assessed on future uncertainties with the capitalization rate as a basis
Cost method value
5,350,000,000
Land ratio
89.7%
Building ratio
10.3%
Other items considered by appraiser
None
upon appraisal
(5) MSB-21Minami-Otsuka Building
Overview of Appraisal Report
Appraisal value
3,950,000,000 yen
Appraisal company
Chuo Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.
Appraisal date
January 31, 2021
(yen)
Item
Content
Overview, etc.
Decided focusing on the income approach value based on the discount cash
Income approach value
3,950,000,000
flow method, while relating the income approach value based on the direct
capitalization method
Value based on direct capitalization
4,080,000,000
method
Operating revenue
234,260,000
Maximum gross
Assessed the level of new rent that is assumed when newly leasing target
244,030,000
properties by taking into account the current rent, rent of similar properties,
operating revenue
etc.
Assessed vacancy rate that is stable over the medium to long term by taking
Vacancy loss, etc.
9,770,000
into account the actual occupancy of target properties and similar properties,
the future market forecasts, etc.
Operating expenses
56,071,000
Assessed by taking into account historical data and expense level, etc. of
Maintenance expenses
15,515,000
similar properties based on the scheduled BM agreement terms and
conditions
Utility expenses
15,525,000
Assessed by taking into account the expense level, etc. of similar properties
based on historical data
Recorded the sum of minor repair expenses in the engineering report and
Repair expenses
3,270,000
restoration expenses assessed by taking into account historical data and
expense level, etc. of similar properties
Assessed by taking into account the expense level, etc. of similar properties
PM fees
4,338,0000
based on the scheduled PM agreement terms and conditions (including CM
fees)
Recorded the sum of brokerage fee, etc., and advertising cost and renewal fee
Tenant solicitation
1,993,000
assessed by taking into account the expense level, etc. of similar properties
expenses, etc.
and anticipated average turnover period of the tenant based on the scheduled
PM agreement terms and conditions
Taxes and public dues
15,004,000
The most recent actual amount
Non-life insurance
426,000
The most recent actual amount
fees
Other expenses
0
－
Net operating income
178,189,000
Gain on management
of income from lump-
1,378,000
Assessed investment returns at 1.0%
sum payment
Capital expenditures
20,484,000
Recorded the annual average amount of the estimated renewal expenses in
the engineering report
Net income
159,083,000
Assessed by taking into account the property's unique characteristics such as
Capitalization Rate
3.9%
location by using investment yield on transaction of similar properties, etc. as
reference
Value based on the DCF Method
3,890,000,000
Discount rate
3.7%
Assessed by taking into account market trend forecasts, etc. and
the
property's unique characteristics with capitalization rate as a basis
Terminal capitalization rate
4.1%
Assessed by taking into account market trend forecasts, etc. and
the
property's unique characteristics with capitalization rate as a basis
Cost method value
2,500,000,000
Land ratio
83.6%
Building ratio
16.4%
Other items considered by appraiser
None
upon appraisal
(6) D'sVARIE KANDA BLDG
Overview of Appraisal Report
Appraisal value
2,140,000,000 yen
Appraisal company
Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.
Appraisal date
January 31, 2021
(yen)
Item
Content
Overview, etc.
Estimated by using the income approach value based on the discount cash
Income approach value
2,140,000,000
flow method as the standard and verifying the value through the direct
capitalization method
Value based on direct capitalization
2,240,000,000
method
Operating revenue
108,413,535
Maximum gross
114,119,511
Assessed market rent by comparing characteristics of the property with rental
operating revenue
cases, etc.
Vacancy loss, etc.
5,705,976
Assessed based on leveled mid- to long-term vacancy rate that corresponds
to the market rent
Operating expenses
25,845,088
Maintenance expenses
4,072,032
Assessed based on the quotation of building management fees, similar
cases, etc.
Utility expenses
5,904,446
Based on indicated income and expenditure results, etc.
Repair expenses
2,065,000
Assessed by allocating the figure based on the engineering report and
similar cases to repair expenses (30%) and capital expenditures (70%)
PM fees
2,017,402
Assessed based on PM business quotation
Tenant solicitation
715,717
Assumed that 10% of tenants are replaced per year
expenses, etc.
Taxes and public dues
8,440,100
Recorded based on the most recent materials on taxation
Non-life insurance
136,880
Recorded based on the materials on insurance. No earthquake insurance
fees
Other expenses
2,493,511
Based on indicated income and expenditure results, etc.
Net operating income
82,568,447
Gain on management
of income from lump-
604,876
Assessed investment returns at 1.0%
sum payment
Capital expenditures
4,720,000
Assessed by allocating the figure based on the engineering report and similar
cases to repair expenses (30%) and capital expenditures (70%)
Net income
78,453,323
Assessed after comprehensively taking into account the marketability of
Capitalization Rate
3.5%
target properties, trend of real estate investment market, degree of deviation
between the current rent and market rent, etc. based on the capitalization rate
of transaction cases
Value based on the DCF Method
2,090,000,000
Discount rate
3.5%
Assessed by taking into account individual risks for target properties in the
base yield of office buildings
Terminal capitalization rate
3.6%
Assessed on future uncertainties with the capitalization rate as a basis
(Kagurazaka Plaza Building (Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo))
Investment
ONE Bridge Fund S GK Silent Partnership Equity Interest
securities
20
-
(Shinkawa 1-chome Building (Chuo Ward, Tokyo), Hakozaki 314 Building
(Chuo Ward, Tokyo))
Total (2 cases)
38
-
(Note 1) The "Location" column contains the minimum independent administrative district where each property is located.
(Note 2) "(Planned) Acquisition price" column shows the trading value (excluding amount equivalent to consumption tax, etc.) described in the purchase and sale agreements of real estate or trust beneficiary rights in real estate related to acquired assets.
(Note 3) "Investment ratio" column shows figure calculated as a percentage of the (planned) acquisition price of each asset to the aggregate (planned) acquisition price of assets, and rounded to the first decimal place.